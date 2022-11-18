Micheaux's Southern Cuisine imageView gallery

Micheaux's Southern Cuisine

No reviews yet

6850 Highway 6

Suite 200

Missouri City, TX 77459

Order Again

Popular Items

Oxtails
Fried Chicken
Smothered Pork Chops

Entrée

Oxtails

$24.99

Rice and 2 side items included

Baked Chicken

$18.99

Herb-baked chicken with roasted herbs. Rice and two side items included.

Baked Turkey Wings

$17.99

Meatloaf with Tomato Sauce

$16.99

Smothered Pork Chops

$18.99

Fried Chicken

$17.99

Veggie Plate

$12.99

Seafood

Baked Lemon Pepper Cod

$16.99Out of stock

Blackend Salmon with Rice

$19.99

Grilled Salmon with Rice

$19.99

2 pc Catfish

$16.99

Fried Shrimp (6)

$11.99

Fried Shrimp (12)

$17.99

2 Piece Fish w/4 Shrimp

$19.99

Fish Poboy

$12.99

Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

3 PC Fish

$19.99

1 pc Fish 6/Shrimp

$15.99

Side

Collards Greens

$3.25

Cabbage

$3.25

Cabbage and Green Mix

$3.25

Candied Yams

$3.25

Fried Corn

$3.25

Blackeyed Peas

$3.25

Okra and Tomato

$3.25

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.95

Fresh Spinach

$3.25Out of stock

Dressing

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Green Beans

$3.95

Fresh Broccoli

$3.95Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25Out of stock

Red Beans

$3.25

Cornbread

$1.25

Jalapeno Cornbread

$1.25

Onion Rings (6)

$1.75

Onion Rings (12)

$3.50

French Fries (Large)

$3.50

French Fries (Small)

$1.75

Fried Okra (Large)

$5.00

Fried Okra (Small)

$3.25

Hushpuppies (4)

$1.50

Hushpuppies (6)

$2.25

16 Oz Side

$8.99

16 Oz Dressing

$9.99Out of stock

32 Oz Side

$17.99

32 Oz Dressing

$18.99Out of stock

Pot Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side Salad

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.50Out of stock

Garden Salad

$3.25

Caesar Salad w/House Made Croutons

$5.50Out of stock

Spinach Salad

$5.50Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$4.25Out of stock

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$4.25Out of stock

Soup

Chicken and Dumplings Cup 8 Oz

$8.99+Out of stock

Corn Chowder Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Corn Chowder Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$8.99+Out of stock

Wednesday

Seafood Gumbo 16 oz

$10.99+Out of stock

Friday

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$7.99+Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.00

Bread Pudding w/Rum Sauce

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Pineapple Cake

$6.00

Coke Cola Cake

$6.00

German Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Italian Cream Cheese Cake

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Southern Pound Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet/ Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pinneapple Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Siera Mist

$2.50

Lipton Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Soda

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Brisk Tea

$2.00Out of stock

House Tea 16 0z

$3.50

House Tea (Half Gallon)

$14.99Out of stock

House Tea (Gallon)

$21.99Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Wine

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.75

Miller Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Mt Dew

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Bottled Soft Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.50

Gatoraide

$3.50

Bottled Tea

$4.25

Dolly's Lavender Juice

$9.00

Dolly'sGinger Juice

$9.00

Daily Special

Ox Tails A La Cart

$16.99

1\2 Baked Chick

$10.99

Meat Loaf A La Cart

$7.99

Turkey A La Cart

$9.99

Pork Chop A La Cart

$9.99

1 Pc Fried Chick

$4.50

1 Pc Fried Fish

$4.25

Salmon A Lacart

$10.99

Laza

$15.99Out of stock

Pasta

$17.99Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Chick And Dum

$16.99Out of stock

Veg Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich with Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Leg

$7.99

Whole Cakes

Strawberry Cake

$60.00

Cocounut Pineapple Cake

$60.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

George Micheaux is the founder of Micheaux’s Catering and the person most responsible for meal preparation, development, and the emergence in the catering business. If you know him the one thing that he sells is authenticity, quality and freshness. “The only thing I know is doing things from scratch,” says George. Assisted by his wife, Janice Micheaux, who serves as the company’s business manager. She assists in food preparation and oversees all day-to-day operations including new business developments and is the right arm to this successful endeavor. Micheaux’s Catering represents the culmination of a professional vision that satisfies the comforts and desires of consumers by creating an independent outlet committed to a “full service” catering center for the masses.

Location

Directions

Micheaux's Southern Cuisine image

