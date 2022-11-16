Original Michelangelo Eastport

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

18" Neapolitan (Cheese) Pizza
Gorgonzola Salad For 1
Caesar Salad For 1

Appetizers

Angry Seafood Party

$23.00

mussels, clams, shrimp,and calamari served in a spicy garlic and oil brodino

Antipasto Rustica

$22.00

prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella and kalamata olives.

Artichoke Piccata

$14.00

battered artichoke hearts sauteed in a white wine butter sauce with capers

Buffalo Style Calamari

$19.00

fried calamari tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce served with blue cheese on the side

Calamari alla Vodka

$19.00

golden fried calamari in our homemade vodka sauce

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

golden fried calamari , marinara sauce

Calamari Salad

$17.00

In a lemon, garlic and olive oil dressing.

Calamari Siciliana

$19.00

golden fried calamari, broccoli rabe,& cherry peppers sauteed in a light garlic and evoo brodino

Capellini Cake

$5.00

angel hair pasta, ricotta, grated pecorino romano, & mozzarella wrapped in bread crumbs served with pomodoro sauce

Clams Luciana

$17.00

Little necks sauteed in a white wine with a touch of red pepper, parsley, lemon, garlic and olive oil.

Clams Oreganata

$15.00

(6) whole baked little neck clams.

Fried Calamari Arrabiata

$18.00

fried calamari topped with marinara sauce, sauteed with hot cherry peppers.

Fried Ravioli

$14.00

(5) breaded and fried cheese ravioli served with pomodoro sauce on the side for dipping

Frutta di Mare

$25.00

(for two) cold seafood salad shrimp, calamari and mussels in a lemon, garlic and olive oil dressing.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

fresh Italian bread garlic and evoo and Italian seasoning

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$6.50

Hot Antipasto

$22.00

(for two) a combination of stuffed shrimp, baked clams, stuffed mushrooms and eggplant rollatine.

Jumbo Rice Ball Parm Style

$8.95Out of stock

"Sicilian style"rice, ground beef, peas, pomodoro, and mozzarella cut in half and topped with extra sauce and mozzarella

Mozzarella Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, basil and balsamic reduction.

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

(6) served with our traditional tomato sauce.

Mussels Red

$17.00

Rosso (red) your choice of marinara or Fra diavolo

Mussels White

$17.00

white wine, garlic and oil brodino

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

(4) jumbo shrimp served chilled with cocktail sauce.

Sicilian Wings

$14.00

(8) seasoned wings in a cherry pepper garlic rosemary brown sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$17.00

A whole avocado stuffed with shrimp,tomatoes,onions, and cilantro. drizzled with balsamic glaze

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

(6) mushroom caps, seafood stuffing in a sherry wine brodino.

Soups

Escarole & Bean Soup

$8.00

Fresh escarole and cannellini beans in a light broth.

Minestrone

$7.00

Classic Italian vegetable soup.

Pasta E Fagioli

$8.00

A homemade blend of cannellini beans and pasta.

Stracciatella Romano

$8.00

A fresh spinach and egg drop soup in a light chicken brodino with a touch of parmesan cheese.

Tortellini in Brodo

$8.00

tri-color cheese tortellini with spinach in a light chicken broth.

Sicilian Escarole Soup

$8.00

Salads

Garden Salad For 1

$9.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, baby carrots, tomatoes, olives and red onions in our house dressing.

Garden salad For 2

$12.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, baby carrots, tomatoes, olives and red onions in our house dressing.

Gorgonzola Salad For 1

$10.00

spring mix, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, walnuts, tomatoes and kalamata olives in our house dressing.

Gorgonzola Salad For 2

$14.00

spring mix, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, walnuts, tomatoes and kalamata olives in our house dressing.

Caesar Salad For 1

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese shavings

Caesar Salad For 2

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese shavings

Greek Salad For 1

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese.

Greek Salad For 2

$14.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese.

Arugula Salad

$16.00

baby arugula, pears, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, pecans, grilled chicken & house balsamic vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad (cold)

$16.00

baby spinach,goat cheese croutons, cranberries, raisins, & a raspberry vinaigrette.

Buffalo Style Chicken Salad

$16.00

chunks of our spicy chicken, romaine lettuce, carrots, celery and tossed with bleu cheese dressing

Capri Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, (6)grilled shrimp, crumbled goat cheese, roasted peppers, grilled asparagus, red onions, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette

Capricciosa Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, walnuts, fried chicken cutlet, crumbled bleu cheese & honey dijon dressing

Cold Antipasto for 1

$13.00

Ham, soppressata, provolone, sliced fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and olives over a bed of lettuce with our house dressing.

Cold Antipasto for 2

$17.00

Ham, soppressata, provolone, sliced fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and olives over a bed of lettuce with our house dressing.

East Coast Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, blackened chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, and ranch

Romaine Wedge Salad

$16.00

romaine wedge, smoked bacon, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, carrots & ranch dressing

Spinach Salad (hot) For 2

$14.00

fresh spinach with bacon, red onions and mushrooms in a warm balsamic vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad (hot)For 1

$10.00

fresh spinach with bacon, red onions and mushrooms in a warm balsamic vinaigrette.

Baked Pasta

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Baked Stuffed Shells

$18.00

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Baked Ziti Alla Tj'S

$20.00

baked ziti with a layer of meat sauce

Baked Ziti Siciliana

$20.00

baked ziti with pan fried cubed eggplant

Lasagna

$18.00

Sunday Dinner

$20.00

baked zit with a layer of sliced italian sausage

Pasta

Cavatelli Bolognese

$20.00

pink creamy meat sauce

Farfalle Di Casa

$22.00

bow tie pasta, baby shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and peas in a light pink cream sauce

Farfalle Portobello

$22.00

bow tie pasta, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, and diced roma tomatoes in a garlic and evoo brodino

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

a white cream cheese sauce

Fusilli Casalinga

$22.00

broccoli rabe,sausage, sun dried tomatoes, cherry peppers, and kalamata olives in a garlic and evoo brodino

Fusilli Fantasia

$22.00

spiral shaped pasta tossed with fresh chicken pieces, peppers, and onions in a marinara sauce baked with mozzarella

Linguine Con Vongole (Clam Sauce)

$24.00

fresh baby clams in a garlic & evoo brodino or marinara sauce (Please Specify)

Linguine D'Carlo

$22.00

linguine tossed with sliced skirt steak, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, & roasted peppers in a red wine demi-glaze

Linguine Pescatore

$35.00

a combination of shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in marinara served over linguine

Orecchiette Barese

$22.00

baby shrimp,sun dried tomatoes,and broccoli florets sauteed in a garlic and evoo brodino

Pappardelle Campagnola

$20.00

peas, prosciutto, onions, and porcini mushrooms in marinara sauce

Pasta with Garlic & Oil

$16.00

Pasta with Marinara

$16.00

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$20.00

a creamy pink vodka sauce sauteed with diced imported PROSCIUTTO

Penne Butter

$15.00

Penne Caprese

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, and eggplant in marinara sauce

Penne Con Broccoli

$19.00

sauteed broccoli florets in a garlic and evoo brodino

Penne Cremosa

$22.00

fried shrimp in a pink cream sauce topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection

Penne Madeira

$22.00

tender chicken pieces, fresh mozzarella, and crushed plum tomatoes, sauteed in a brown Madeira wine sauce

Penne Primavera

$20.00

a variety of sauteed fresh vegetables in a garlic and evoo brodino or red sauce ( please specify)

Penne Puttanesca

$20.00

kalamata olives, onions, and capers in a plum tomato sauce

Penne Salmone

$24.00

salmon sauteed in a roasted pepper pink sauce over penne

Pesto Rosso

$22.00

spiral shaped pasta sauteed with fried chicken in a blend of plum tomatoes and our homemade pesto sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$20.00

Rigatoni Fiorentina

$22.00

tender chicken pieces, spinach and mozzarella tossed in a creamy pink sauce

Rigatoni Gorgonzola

$22.00

sliced italian sausage, caramelized onions, and peas sauteed with a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce

Rigatoni Montanara

$22.00

spinach, sundried tomatoes & grilled chicken, sauteed in a garlic and evoo brodino

Rigatoni, B-Rabe & Saug

$22.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti with Sliced Sausage

$18.00

Tortellini Della Nonna

$22.00

tri-color cheese tortellini with peas, prosciutto, and oinos in a light cream sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.00

Entree

Baked Trio Combo

$27.00

chicken, veal, and shrimp parmigiana

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Calamari Marinara

$28.00

calamari simmered in marinara or fra diavolo sauce (pls specify)

Chicken Cardinale

$24.00

chicken breast topped with prosciutto, roasted peppers and mozzarella in a light brown sauce

Chicken Cognac

$24.00

tender chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella & mushrooms in a cognac cream sauce

Chicken Francese

$24.00

battered chicken breast simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Gorgonzola

$24.00

tender chicken breast simmered in a gorgonzola cheese sauce with baby spinach and diced roma tomatoes

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

breaded chicken cutlets topped with spring mix, roasted peppers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers drizzled with balsamic glaze

Chicken Paisano

$24.00

tender chicken breast,,sliced tomato.prosciutto, and melted fresh mozzarella in a pink cream sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Chicken Pesto Rosso

$24.00

breaded chicken topped with a blend of plum tomatoes and our homemade pesto sauce

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

sauteed chicken breast with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Pizzaiola

$24.00

tender chicken breast simmered with peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a sherry wine plum tomato sauce

Chicken Scarpiello

$24.00

medallions of chicken breast with sausage, potatoes, and hot cherry peppers in a light brown sauce

Chicken Vesuvio

$24.00

marinated grilled chicken topped with sauteed spinach, broccoli and mushrooms

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Eggplant Roll & Chicken Parm Combo

$22.00

Eggplant Rollatine

$22.00

stuffed eggplant,with ricotta, prosciutto and mozzarella

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Flounder Francaise

$25.00

battered flounder simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Flounder Livornese

$25.00

filet of flounder with kalamata olives, onions and capers in a light plum tomato sauce

Flounder Oreganata

$26.00

fillet of flounder topped with seasoned breadcrumbs in a light garlic & evoo white wine sauce garnished with clams and mussels

Grilled Chicken Florentine

$24.00

grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach in a garlic & evoo brodino, melted mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Primavera

$24.00

grilled chicken topped with julienne style mixed vegetables in a garlic & evoo brodino

Grilled Chicken Toscano

$24.00

marinated grilled chicken topped with sauteed broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella

HC Grilled Chicken

$23.00

grilled chicken and fresh vegetables

HC Grilled Salmon

$29.00

grilled salmon and fresh vegetables

HC Grilled Shrimp

$28.00

grilled shrimp and fresh vegetables

Italian Grilled Chicken

$24.00

grilled chicken fresh plum tomato salad

Mussels

$25.00

mussels simmered in red or white sauce (pls specify)

NY Strip Steak (16oz)

$33.00

Pesto Crusted Salmon

$29.00

broiled salmon topped with pesto in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Pollo Alla Vodka

$24.00

chicken cutlets topped with our homemade vodka sauce (contains PROSCIUTTO) and melted fresh mozzarella

Pollo Michelangelo

$24.00

Salmon Vesuvio

$29.00

broiled salmon with sauteed broccoli, mushrooms and baby spinach

Salmone Tango

$32.00

salmon stuffed with crab meat, baby spinach, & plum tomatoes garnished with 3 jumbo shrimp and mussels

Sausage Parmigiana

$22.00

sliced sausage pomodoro sauce and mozzarella

Sausage Pepper, onion & mushroom

$23.00

sliced sausage, mushrooms, onions and peppers served (red or white) pls specify with melted mozzarella

Shrimp Alla Lisa

$28.00

jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & fresh basil in a garlic and evoo brodino

Shrimp Antonio

$28.00

pan fried breaded shrimp, baby spinach, & grape tomatoes topped with mozzarella in a white wine scampi sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Shrimp Francese

$28.00

Shrimp Marinara

$28.00

jumbo shrimp sauteed in marinara or Fra Diavolo (pls specify)

Shrimp Oreganata

$28.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$28.00

Shrimp Piccata

$28.00

jumbo shrimp with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

jumbo shrimp sauteed in scampi sauce

Smothered Pork Chops

$30.00

grilled center cut pork chops smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onions and roasted peppers

Steak Gorgonzola

$28.00

skirt steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with gorgonzola cheese

Steak Pizzaiola

$28.00

skirt steak simmered with peppers, onions, & mushrooms in a sherry wine plum tomato sauce

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

jumbo shrimp stuffed with seafood stuffing in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Veal Francaise

$26.00

battered veal simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$26.00

tender veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Veal Milanese

$26.00

breaded veal cutlets topped with spring mix, roasted peppers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers drizzled with balsamic glaze

Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

Veal Picatta

$26.00

sauteed veal with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$26.00

tender veal topped with spinach, prosciutto, and mozzarella in a brown sauce

Veal San Martino

$26.00

tender veal topped with breaded eggplant and mozzarella in a pink cognac cream sauce

Veal Sorrentino

$26.00

tender veal topped with prosciutto, breaded eggplant and mozzarella in a light brown sauce

Chicken Sorrentino

$25.00

Heros

Chicken Cutlet Parm Hero

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$13.00

Sausage Parm Hero

$13.00

Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero

$13.00

Please specify red or white

Shrimp Parm Hero

$15.00

Veal Cutlet Parm Hero

$15.00

Steak Hero

$15.00

Chicken Club Hero

$14.00

fried (or) marinated grilled chicken cutlets served with lettuce, and bruschetta style tomatoes, cubed fresh mozzarella and red onions with our homemade vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Alla Vodka Hero

$14.00

breaded chicken cutlet topped with our homemade vodka sauce and melted mozzarella

Chicken Francese Hero

$14.00

battered chicken sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce, topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken Marsala Hero

$14.00

chicken sautéed in a mushroom Marsala wine sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Toscano Hero

$14.00

grilled chicken sautéed with broccoli rabe and melted fresh mozzarella

Italian Hero

$15.00

Meatball & Sausage Parm Hero

$13.00

Potato & Egg Hero

$13.00

Children's Menu

Kids Ravioli

$12.00

ravioli in tomato sauce

Kids Baked Ziti

$12.00

Kids Penne Butter

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$12.00

in tomato sauce

Kids Penne alla Vodka

$12.00

our homemade vodka sauce with PROSCIUTTO

Kids Spaghetti Meat sauce

$12.00

Kids Penne Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Sides

Side of Sauce

$1.00

4oz cup

Side of Salad Dressings

$1.00

4oz cup

Side of Meatballs

$9.00

2 large meatballs in pomodoro sauce

Side of Sausage

$9.00

2 sliced sausages in pomodoro sauce

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

sauteed in garlic and oil

Side of Broccoli

$10.00

steamed or sauteed

Side of Spinach

$10.00

steamed or sauteed

Side of Escarole

$10.00

steamed or sauteed

French Fries

$6.00

1 pcs Grilled Chick

$6.25

1 pcs Fried Chicken Cutlet

$6.25

Pizza Dough

$6.00

Pint Tomato Sauce

$6.50

Pint Marinara Sauce

$6.50

Pint Salad Dressings

$5.75

16oz (pint size)

Vodka Sauce (pint only)

$8.00

homemade vodka sauce with PROSCIUTTO

Side of Ricotta

$3.00

Steamed

Sauteed

Calzones & Rolls

Calzone

$9.00

cheese calzone

Pizza Pop

$9.00

Chicken Parm Roll

$9.00

Spinach Roll

$9.00

spinach, ricotta, & mozzarella

Spicy Chicken Roll

$9.00

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll

$9.00

sliced sausage, peppers,onions & sauce with mozzarella

Garlic Knots 1 pcs

$1.00

Garlic Knots 6pcs

$4.00

Garlic Knots 12 pcs

$8.00

Pizza Dough

$6.00

Pizza

18" Neapolitan (Cheese) Pizza

$20.00

Sicilian Pizza

$22.00

Grandma's Pizza

$22.00

12" Ultra Thin Personal Pizza

12" Bianca

$18.00

combination of 4 cheeses and garlic oil, homemade fresh mozzarella with ricotta, pecorino romano and mozzarella

12" Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.00

grilled chicken, chopped caesar salad on a garlic mozzarella crust

12" Chicken Francese

$19.00

chicken pieces sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce

12" Chicken Marsala

$19.00

chicken pieces sauteed in a marsala mushroom sauce.

12" Gluten Free Crust Personal Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

12" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust Personal pizza

$19.00

mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

12" Gorgonzola Salad

$13.75

tomato sauce crust topped with our chopped gorgonzola salad

12" Margherita

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, garlic tomato basil sauce & a touch of extra virgin olive oil

12" Melanzana

$19.00

garlic tomato basil sauce, eggplant, ricotta, and fresh mozzarella

12" Spicy Chicken

$19.00

spicy chicken, mozzarella drizzled with blue cheese

12" Neapolitan Style

$16.00

mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Specialty Pizza

Alla Vodka Pizza

$27.00

Baked Ziti Pizza

$30.00

Penne pasta with tomato sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$32.00

chunks of chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce

Chicken Alla Vodka Pizza

$32.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$32.00

chunks of breaded chicken, mozzarella and bacon drizzled with ranch

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$32.00

SQUARE THIN CRUST PAN PIZZA with chunks of breaded chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onions, basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze

Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$32.00

grilled chicken, chopped caesar salad on a garlic mozzarella crust

Chicken Francese Pizza

$32.00

battered chicken pieces sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$32.00

chicken pieces sauteed in a marsala mushroom sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$32.00

chunks of breaded chicken with tomato sauce, and mozzarella, spotted with ricotta

Chicken, Broccoli and Cheddar Pizza

$32.00

chucks of breaded chicken, sauteed broccoli, cheddar, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Crispino Pizza

$33.00

SQUARE THIN CRUST PAN PIZZA garlic crust topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted red peppers and fresh basil. SERVED COLD

Eggplant Parm Pizza

$27.00

ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce and breaded eggplant.

Everything Neapolitan

$31.00

meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, onions, black olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, & extra mozzarella

Everything Sicilian

$32.00

meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, onions, black olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, & extra mozzarella

Gorgonzola Salad Pizza

$30.00

(Served cold) THIN CRUST PAN PIZZA with a tomato sauce crust, topped with our Gorgonzola salad.

Margherita Grande

$27.00

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$32.00

SQUARE THIN CRUST PAN PIZZA with chunks of breaded chicken in our homemade pesto cream sauce

Pizza Bianca (white)

$27.00

ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Spicy Chicken Pizza ( Buffalo Chicken)

$32.00

chunks of chicken in our spicy buffalo sauce.

Spinach Pizza

$27.00

Spinach, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza

$32.00

chunks of breaded chicken with mozzarella cheese & sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Pizza

$27.00

fresh mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, spinach and breaded eggplant sauteed with garlic and oil.

Slices

1 Garlic Knot

$1.00

6 Garlic Knots

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.50

Capellini Cake

$5.00

Chicken Caesar Slice

$5.50

Chicken Francese slice

$5.50

Chicken Marsala Slice

$5.50

Chicken Slice

$5.50

Chicken Parm Slice

$5.50

Chicken Vodka

$5.50

Eggplant Parm Slice

$5.00

Gorgonzola Slice

$5.00

Grandma Slice

$3.50

Margherita Slice

$5.00

Regular Slice

$3.25

Rice Ball

$7.95

Roni Pinwheel

$4.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.50

Spicy Chicken Slice

$5.50

Spinach Slice

$5.00

Sweet Chilli Chicken Slice

$5.50

Vegetable Slice

$5.00

Veggie Pinwheel

$4.00

Vodka Slice

$5.00

White Slice

$5.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.50

Beverages

20oz Bottle Soda

$3.00

Lg Pana

$7.95

20 oz Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz Ginger Ale

$3.00

Aquafina Water

$3.00

2-Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.75

2-Liter Pepsi

$4.75

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Michelangelo's Italian Cheesecake

$7.00

Our homemade Italian style ricotta cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

New York style cheesecake topped with cherries

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$7.00

Three layers of colorful sponge cake layered with sweet raspberry jam and almond marzipan. Topped with decadent chocolate icing, chocolate sprinkles, and Italian-colored blossom curls

Tartufo

$7.00

Tiramisu Cake

$7.00

alternating layers of mascarpone cream and espresso-dipped lady fingers dusted with cocoa powder

Gelato Pints

Cannoli Chip Gelato

$8.00

Cookie Dough Gelato

$8.00

Chocoholic Gelato

$8.00

Rainbow Cookie Gelato

$8.00

Pistachio Gelato

$8.00

Tiramisu Gelato

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11 Eastport Manor Rd, Eastport, NY 11941

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

