Original Michelangelo Eastport
11 Eastport Manor Rd
Eastport, NY 11941
Appetizers
Angry Seafood Party
mussels, clams, shrimp,and calamari served in a spicy garlic and oil brodino
Antipasto Rustica
prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella and kalamata olives.
Artichoke Piccata
battered artichoke hearts sauteed in a white wine butter sauce with capers
Buffalo Style Calamari
fried calamari tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce served with blue cheese on the side
Calamari alla Vodka
golden fried calamari in our homemade vodka sauce
Calamari Fritti
golden fried calamari , marinara sauce
Calamari Salad
In a lemon, garlic and olive oil dressing.
Calamari Siciliana
golden fried calamari, broccoli rabe,& cherry peppers sauteed in a light garlic and evoo brodino
Capellini Cake
angel hair pasta, ricotta, grated pecorino romano, & mozzarella wrapped in bread crumbs served with pomodoro sauce
Clams Luciana
Little necks sauteed in a white wine with a touch of red pepper, parsley, lemon, garlic and olive oil.
Clams Oreganata
(6) whole baked little neck clams.
Fried Calamari Arrabiata
fried calamari topped with marinara sauce, sauteed with hot cherry peppers.
Fried Ravioli
(5) breaded and fried cheese ravioli served with pomodoro sauce on the side for dipping
Frutta di Mare
(for two) cold seafood salad shrimp, calamari and mussels in a lemon, garlic and olive oil dressing.
Garlic Bread
fresh Italian bread garlic and evoo and Italian seasoning
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
Hot Antipasto
(for two) a combination of stuffed shrimp, baked clams, stuffed mushrooms and eggplant rollatine.
Jumbo Rice Ball Parm Style
"Sicilian style"rice, ground beef, peas, pomodoro, and mozzarella cut in half and topped with extra sauce and mozzarella
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, basil and balsamic reduction.
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) served with our traditional tomato sauce.
Mussels Red
Rosso (red) your choice of marinara or Fra diavolo
Mussels White
white wine, garlic and oil brodino
Shrimp Cocktail
(4) jumbo shrimp served chilled with cocktail sauce.
Sicilian Wings
(8) seasoned wings in a cherry pepper garlic rosemary brown sauce
Stuffed Avocado
A whole avocado stuffed with shrimp,tomatoes,onions, and cilantro. drizzled with balsamic glaze
Stuffed Mushrooms
(6) mushroom caps, seafood stuffing in a sherry wine brodino.
Soups
Escarole & Bean Soup
Fresh escarole and cannellini beans in a light broth.
Minestrone
Classic Italian vegetable soup.
Pasta E Fagioli
A homemade blend of cannellini beans and pasta.
Stracciatella Romano
A fresh spinach and egg drop soup in a light chicken brodino with a touch of parmesan cheese.
Tortellini in Brodo
tri-color cheese tortellini with spinach in a light chicken broth.
Sicilian Escarole Soup
Salads
Garden Salad For 1
Spring mix, cucumbers, baby carrots, tomatoes, olives and red onions in our house dressing.
Garden salad For 2
Spring mix, cucumbers, baby carrots, tomatoes, olives and red onions in our house dressing.
Gorgonzola Salad For 1
spring mix, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, walnuts, tomatoes and kalamata olives in our house dressing.
Gorgonzola Salad For 2
spring mix, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, walnuts, tomatoes and kalamata olives in our house dressing.
Caesar Salad For 1
Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese shavings
Caesar Salad For 2
Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese shavings
Greek Salad For 1
Fresh romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese.
Greek Salad For 2
Fresh romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese.
Arugula Salad
baby arugula, pears, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, pecans, grilled chicken & house balsamic vinaigrette
Baby Spinach Salad (cold)
baby spinach,goat cheese croutons, cranberries, raisins, & a raspberry vinaigrette.
Buffalo Style Chicken Salad
chunks of our spicy chicken, romaine lettuce, carrots, celery and tossed with bleu cheese dressing
Capri Salad
mixed greens, (6)grilled shrimp, crumbled goat cheese, roasted peppers, grilled asparagus, red onions, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
Capricciosa Salad
mixed greens, walnuts, fried chicken cutlet, crumbled bleu cheese & honey dijon dressing
Cold Antipasto for 1
Ham, soppressata, provolone, sliced fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and olives over a bed of lettuce with our house dressing.
Cold Antipasto for 2
Ham, soppressata, provolone, sliced fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and olives over a bed of lettuce with our house dressing.
East Coast Salad
mixed greens, blackened chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, and ranch
Romaine Wedge Salad
romaine wedge, smoked bacon, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, carrots & ranch dressing
Spinach Salad (hot) For 2
fresh spinach with bacon, red onions and mushrooms in a warm balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad (hot)For 1
fresh spinach with bacon, red onions and mushrooms in a warm balsamic vinaigrette.
Baked Pasta
Pasta
Cavatelli Bolognese
pink creamy meat sauce
Farfalle Di Casa
bow tie pasta, baby shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and peas in a light pink cream sauce
Farfalle Portobello
bow tie pasta, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, and diced roma tomatoes in a garlic and evoo brodino
Fettuccine Alfredo
a white cream cheese sauce
Fusilli Casalinga
broccoli rabe,sausage, sun dried tomatoes, cherry peppers, and kalamata olives in a garlic and evoo brodino
Fusilli Fantasia
spiral shaped pasta tossed with fresh chicken pieces, peppers, and onions in a marinara sauce baked with mozzarella
Linguine Con Vongole (Clam Sauce)
fresh baby clams in a garlic & evoo brodino or marinara sauce (Please Specify)
Linguine D'Carlo
linguine tossed with sliced skirt steak, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, & roasted peppers in a red wine demi-glaze
Linguine Pescatore
a combination of shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in marinara served over linguine
Orecchiette Barese
baby shrimp,sun dried tomatoes,and broccoli florets sauteed in a garlic and evoo brodino
Pappardelle Campagnola
peas, prosciutto, onions, and porcini mushrooms in marinara sauce
Pasta with Garlic & Oil
Pasta with Marinara
Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Penne Alla Vodka
a creamy pink vodka sauce sauteed with diced imported PROSCIUTTO
Penne Butter
Penne Caprese
fresh mozzarella, and eggplant in marinara sauce
Penne Con Broccoli
sauteed broccoli florets in a garlic and evoo brodino
Penne Cremosa
fried shrimp in a pink cream sauce topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection
Penne Madeira
tender chicken pieces, fresh mozzarella, and crushed plum tomatoes, sauteed in a brown Madeira wine sauce
Penne Primavera
a variety of sauteed fresh vegetables in a garlic and evoo brodino or red sauce ( please specify)
Penne Puttanesca
kalamata olives, onions, and capers in a plum tomato sauce
Penne Salmone
salmon sauteed in a roasted pepper pink sauce over penne
Pesto Rosso
spiral shaped pasta sauteed with fried chicken in a blend of plum tomatoes and our homemade pesto sauce
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Rigatoni Fiorentina
tender chicken pieces, spinach and mozzarella tossed in a creamy pink sauce
Rigatoni Gorgonzola
sliced italian sausage, caramelized onions, and peas sauteed with a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce
Rigatoni Montanara
spinach, sundried tomatoes & grilled chicken, sauteed in a garlic and evoo brodino
Rigatoni, B-Rabe & Saug
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sliced Sausage
Tortellini Della Nonna
tri-color cheese tortellini with peas, prosciutto, and oinos in a light cream sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese
Entree
Baked Trio Combo
chicken, veal, and shrimp parmigiana
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Calamari Marinara
calamari simmered in marinara or fra diavolo sauce (pls specify)
Chicken Cardinale
chicken breast topped with prosciutto, roasted peppers and mozzarella in a light brown sauce
Chicken Cognac
tender chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella & mushrooms in a cognac cream sauce
Chicken Francese
battered chicken breast simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Chicken Gorgonzola
tender chicken breast simmered in a gorgonzola cheese sauce with baby spinach and diced roma tomatoes
Chicken Marsala
tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Milanese
breaded chicken cutlets topped with spring mix, roasted peppers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers drizzled with balsamic glaze
Chicken Paisano
tender chicken breast,,sliced tomato.prosciutto, and melted fresh mozzarella in a pink cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Pesto Rosso
breaded chicken topped with a blend of plum tomatoes and our homemade pesto sauce
Chicken Piccata
sauteed chicken breast with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Chicken Pizzaiola
tender chicken breast simmered with peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a sherry wine plum tomato sauce
Chicken Scarpiello
medallions of chicken breast with sausage, potatoes, and hot cherry peppers in a light brown sauce
Chicken Vesuvio
marinated grilled chicken topped with sauteed spinach, broccoli and mushrooms
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant Roll & Chicken Parm Combo
Eggplant Rollatine
stuffed eggplant,with ricotta, prosciutto and mozzarella
Filet Mignon
Flounder Francaise
battered flounder simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Flounder Livornese
filet of flounder with kalamata olives, onions and capers in a light plum tomato sauce
Flounder Oreganata
fillet of flounder topped with seasoned breadcrumbs in a light garlic & evoo white wine sauce garnished with clams and mussels
Grilled Chicken Florentine
grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach in a garlic & evoo brodino, melted mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Primavera
grilled chicken topped with julienne style mixed vegetables in a garlic & evoo brodino
Grilled Chicken Toscano
marinated grilled chicken topped with sauteed broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella
HC Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken and fresh vegetables
HC Grilled Salmon
grilled salmon and fresh vegetables
HC Grilled Shrimp
grilled shrimp and fresh vegetables
Italian Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken fresh plum tomato salad
Mussels
mussels simmered in red or white sauce (pls specify)
NY Strip Steak (16oz)
Pesto Crusted Salmon
broiled salmon topped with pesto in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Pollo Alla Vodka
chicken cutlets topped with our homemade vodka sauce (contains PROSCIUTTO) and melted fresh mozzarella
Pollo Michelangelo
Salmon Vesuvio
broiled salmon with sauteed broccoli, mushrooms and baby spinach
Salmone Tango
salmon stuffed with crab meat, baby spinach, & plum tomatoes garnished with 3 jumbo shrimp and mussels
Sausage Parmigiana
sliced sausage pomodoro sauce and mozzarella
Sausage Pepper, onion & mushroom
sliced sausage, mushrooms, onions and peppers served (red or white) pls specify with melted mozzarella
Shrimp Alla Lisa
jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & fresh basil in a garlic and evoo brodino
Shrimp Antonio
pan fried breaded shrimp, baby spinach, & grape tomatoes topped with mozzarella in a white wine scampi sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp Marinara
jumbo shrimp sauteed in marinara or Fra Diavolo (pls specify)
Shrimp Oreganata
Shrimp Parmigiana
Shrimp Piccata
jumbo shrimp with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Shrimp Scampi
jumbo shrimp sauteed in scampi sauce
Smothered Pork Chops
grilled center cut pork chops smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onions and roasted peppers
Steak Gorgonzola
skirt steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with gorgonzola cheese
Steak Pizzaiola
skirt steak simmered with peppers, onions, & mushrooms in a sherry wine plum tomato sauce
Stuffed Shrimp
jumbo shrimp stuffed with seafood stuffing in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Veal Francaise
battered veal simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Veal Marsala
tender veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Veal Milanese
breaded veal cutlets topped with spring mix, roasted peppers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers drizzled with balsamic glaze
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Picatta
sauteed veal with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Veal Saltimbocca
tender veal topped with spinach, prosciutto, and mozzarella in a brown sauce
Veal San Martino
tender veal topped with breaded eggplant and mozzarella in a pink cognac cream sauce
Veal Sorrentino
tender veal topped with prosciutto, breaded eggplant and mozzarella in a light brown sauce
Chicken Sorrentino
Heros
Chicken Cutlet Parm Hero
Eggplant Parm Hero
Meatball Parm Hero
Sausage Parm Hero
Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero
Please specify red or white
Shrimp Parm Hero
Veal Cutlet Parm Hero
Steak Hero
Chicken Club Hero
fried (or) marinated grilled chicken cutlets served with lettuce, and bruschetta style tomatoes, cubed fresh mozzarella and red onions with our homemade vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Alla Vodka Hero
breaded chicken cutlet topped with our homemade vodka sauce and melted mozzarella
Chicken Francese Hero
battered chicken sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce, topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken Marsala Hero
chicken sautéed in a mushroom Marsala wine sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Toscano Hero
grilled chicken sautéed with broccoli rabe and melted fresh mozzarella
Italian Hero
Meatball & Sausage Parm Hero
Potato & Egg Hero
Children's Menu
Sides
Side of Sauce
4oz cup
Side of Salad Dressings
4oz cup
Side of Meatballs
2 large meatballs in pomodoro sauce
Side of Sausage
2 sliced sausages in pomodoro sauce
Side of Broccoli Rabe
sauteed in garlic and oil
Side of Broccoli
steamed or sauteed
Side of Spinach
steamed or sauteed
Side of Escarole
steamed or sauteed
French Fries
1 pcs Grilled Chick
1 pcs Fried Chicken Cutlet
Pizza Dough
Pint Tomato Sauce
Pint Marinara Sauce
Pint Salad Dressings
16oz (pint size)
Vodka Sauce (pint only)
homemade vodka sauce with PROSCIUTTO
Side of Ricotta
Steamed
Sauteed
Calzones & Rolls
Calzone
cheese calzone
Pizza Pop
Chicken Parm Roll
Spinach Roll
spinach, ricotta, & mozzarella
Spicy Chicken Roll
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll
sliced sausage, peppers,onions & sauce with mozzarella
Garlic Knots 1 pcs
Garlic Knots 6pcs
Garlic Knots 12 pcs
Pizza Dough
12" Ultra Thin Personal Pizza
12" Bianca
combination of 4 cheeses and garlic oil, homemade fresh mozzarella with ricotta, pecorino romano and mozzarella
12" Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, chopped caesar salad on a garlic mozzarella crust
12" Chicken Francese
chicken pieces sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce
12" Chicken Marsala
chicken pieces sauteed in a marsala mushroom sauce.
12" Gluten Free Crust Personal Pizza
mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
12" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust Personal pizza
mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
12" Gorgonzola Salad
tomato sauce crust topped with our chopped gorgonzola salad
12" Margherita
fresh mozzarella, garlic tomato basil sauce & a touch of extra virgin olive oil
12" Melanzana
garlic tomato basil sauce, eggplant, ricotta, and fresh mozzarella
12" Spicy Chicken
spicy chicken, mozzarella drizzled with blue cheese
12" Neapolitan Style
mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Specialty Pizza
Alla Vodka Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
Penne pasta with tomato sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
chunks of chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce
Chicken Alla Vodka Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
chunks of breaded chicken, mozzarella and bacon drizzled with ranch
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
SQUARE THIN CRUST PAN PIZZA with chunks of breaded chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onions, basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze
Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza
grilled chicken, chopped caesar salad on a garlic mozzarella crust
Chicken Francese Pizza
battered chicken pieces sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Marsala Pizza
chicken pieces sauteed in a marsala mushroom sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
chunks of breaded chicken with tomato sauce, and mozzarella, spotted with ricotta
Chicken, Broccoli and Cheddar Pizza
chucks of breaded chicken, sauteed broccoli, cheddar, tomato sauce and mozzarella
Crispino Pizza
SQUARE THIN CRUST PAN PIZZA garlic crust topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted red peppers and fresh basil. SERVED COLD
Eggplant Parm Pizza
ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce and breaded eggplant.
Everything Neapolitan
meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, onions, black olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, & extra mozzarella
Everything Sicilian
meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, onions, black olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, & extra mozzarella
Gorgonzola Salad Pizza
(Served cold) THIN CRUST PAN PIZZA with a tomato sauce crust, topped with our Gorgonzola salad.
Margherita Grande
Pesto Chicken Pizza
SQUARE THIN CRUST PAN PIZZA with chunks of breaded chicken in our homemade pesto cream sauce
Pizza Bianca (white)
ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Spicy Chicken Pizza ( Buffalo Chicken)
chunks of chicken in our spicy buffalo sauce.
Spinach Pizza
Spinach, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza
chunks of breaded chicken with mozzarella cheese & sweet chili sauce
Vegetable Pizza
fresh mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, spinach and breaded eggplant sauteed with garlic and oil.
Slices
1 Garlic Knot
6 Garlic Knots
BBQ Chicken Slice
Capellini Cake
Chicken Caesar Slice
Chicken Francese slice
Chicken Marsala Slice
Chicken Slice
Chicken Parm Slice
Chicken Vodka
Eggplant Parm Slice
Gorgonzola Slice
Grandma Slice
Margherita Slice
Regular Slice
Rice Ball
Roni Pinwheel
Sicilian Slice
Spicy Chicken Slice
Spinach Slice
Sweet Chilli Chicken Slice
Vegetable Slice
Veggie Pinwheel
Vodka Slice
White Slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Beverages
Desserts
Cannoli
Chocolate Lava Cake
Michelangelo's Italian Cheesecake
Our homemade Italian style ricotta cheesecake
NY Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake topped with cherries
Rainbow Cookie Cake
Three layers of colorful sponge cake layered with sweet raspberry jam and almond marzipan. Topped with decadent chocolate icing, chocolate sprinkles, and Italian-colored blossom curls
Tartufo
Tiramisu Cake
alternating layers of mascarpone cream and espresso-dipped lady fingers dusted with cocoa powder
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
