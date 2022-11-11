Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail
Bradenton, FL 34202
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
GARLIC BREAD
Garlic, rosemary, sea salt, and sweet cream butter. Try it with cheese!
BRUSCHETTA ALLA ITALIANA
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, onions and extra virgin olive oil on grilled Italian bread.
FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO
Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato served over greens with olive oil and balsamic.
MOZZARELLA FRITTI
Crispy breaded mozzarella served with our signature tomato sauce.
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Stuffed with our house made vegetable stuffing.
BAKED CLAMS
Whole baked clams with Michelangelo classic oreganatta stuffing.
CALAMARI FRITTI
Lightly dusted calamari fried and served with our classic tomato sauce.
MUSSELS APP
Fresh sauteed mussels served with light wine marinara sauce, or garlic & oil.
CHICKEN WINGS
10 wings served with your choice dressing.
ARANCINO DI RISO
Rice balls stuffed with meat, peas and mozzarella, lightly fried and served with bolognese sauce.
SOUPS
SALADS
GARDEN SALAD
Mescuiline salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, roasted red peppers and balsamic vinnaigrette dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, grated cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing.
GORGONZOLA SALAD
Mesculine salad roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomato, and Gaeta olives with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
COLD ANTIPASTO
Mesculine salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, provolone, salami, ham, and balsamic vinnaigrette dressing.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine and cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes feta cheese, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.
CARIBBEAN SALAD
Spring salad mix with pineapple, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato and candied walnuts, WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE CAESAR
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
HEROS
GRILLED CHICKEN HERO
Grilled chicken with lettuce tomato, onions, and balsamic vinnaigrette dressing.
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA HERO
House made meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA HERO
Italian sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA HERO
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
CHICKEN CUTLET PARMIGIANA HERO
Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
VEAL CUTLET PARMIGIANA HERO
Breaded veal cutlet, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HERO
Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.
ITALIAN HERO
Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onion served with house vinnaigrette.
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, ONION HERO
Sausage, peppers, onions and light marinara sauce.
SPICY CHICKEN HERO
Tender chicken breast covered in our Buffalo blue sauce and provolone cheese.
SHRIMP PARM HERO
PIZZA
LARGE PIZZA
SICILIAN PIZZA
17" Square shell Thick Pizza
BUILD YOUR OWN
Can't decide which pizza you want? You can build your own and choose two types of gourmet pizza.
CHICKEN BROCCOLI & TOMATO PIZZA
Sauteed with garlic and oil.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA PIZZA
Chunks of breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA PIZZA
Ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce and breaded eggplant.
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Gluten free pizza crust with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
GORGONZOLA SALAD PIZZA
Thin, crispy sicilian topped with our gorgonzola salad.
GRANDMAS SICILIAN
Square thin crust pizza with plum tomatoes, garlic and basil.
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
LASAGNA PIZZA
Ground meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese.
NEW YORKER PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese.
NORTHERN MARGHERITA PIZZA
Pesto tomato basil drizzle with Pecorino, Romano, and a sesame seed crust.
PESTO PIZZA
Plum tomato, basil and garlic and oil.
SPICY CHICKEN PIZZA
Chunks of breaded chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce.
SPINACH PIZZA
Spinach, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
STUFFED MEAT PIZZA
Ham, salami, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
SUPREME PIZZA
Peppers, onions, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, black olive and mozzarella cheese.
TRADITIONALMARGHERITA PIZZA
Plum tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and evoo.
VEGETABLE PIZZA
Zucchini, broccoli, spinach, eggplant and mushrooms sauteed in garlic and oil with mozzarella cheese.
WHITE PIZZA
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Chunks of breaded chicken with our own BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SPINACH ROLL SMALL
Spinach, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
SMALL CALZONE
LARGE CALZONE
PIZZA POP
Pepperoni, sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
CHICKEN ROLL
Strips of breaded chicken, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
STROMBOLI
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SPICY CHICKEN ROLL
SLICES
CHEESE SLICE
SICILIAN SLICE
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA SLICE
CHICKEN BROCCOLI TOMATO PIZZA SLICE
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA PIZZA SLICE
CRISPINO PIZZA SLICE
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SLICE
GORGONZOLA PIZZA SLICE
GRANDMAS SICILIAN SLICE
HAWAIIAN PIZZA SLICE
LASAGNA PIZZA SLICE
MEAT LOVER PIZZA SLICE
NEW YORKER PIZZA SLICE
NORTHERN MARGHERITA PIZZA SLICE
PESTO PIZZA SLICE
SPICY CHICKEN PIZZA SLICE
SPINACH PIZZA SLICE
STUFFED MEAT PIZZA SLICE
SUPREME PIZZA SLICE
TRADITIONAL MARGHERITA SLICE
VEGETABLE PIZZA SLICE
WHITE PIZZA SLICE
ENTREES
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Tender breaded chicken breast baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.
CHICKEN FRANCESE
Golden battered chicken breast simmered in lemon butter and wine sauce.
CHICKEN PICCATA
Tender chicken breast sauteed with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter wine sauce.
CHICKEN MILANESE
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet, served with tomato, red onion baby green salad with lemon and shaved parmigiana cheese.
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
Tender chicken breast topped with spinach and mozzarella in a garlic white wine sauce.
CHICKEN CACCIATORE
Tender chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and onions in a white wine marinara sauce.
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Tender breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
VEAL MARSALA
Tender veal cutlet sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.
VEAL FRANCESE
Golden battered tender veal simmered in a lemon butter wine sauce.
VEAL PICCATA
Tender veal cutlet sauteed with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter wine sauce.
VEAL GENOVESE
Tender veal with garlic, mushroom, spring onion, and white wine, with a light tomato cream sauce.
VEAL TUSCANO
Tender veal cutlets with proscuitto, fresh mozzarella and mushrooms in a brown sherry wine sauce.
SHRIMP FRANCESE
Golden egg battered shrimp in a lemon butter white wine sauce.
SHRIMP PARMIGIANA
Breaded shrimp topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over pasta.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Breaded eggplant, fried and layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
EGGPLANT ROLLATINE
Stuffed Eggplant with ricotta cheese, proscuitto, and mozzarella.
BAKED PASTAS
PASTAS
PASTA DINNER
Choice of pasta with your choice of meatballs, sausage, meat sauce, or tomato sauce.
PASTA WITH BROCCOLI
Broccoli, garlic, sun dried tomatoes with white wine, pecorino cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
PASTA CHICKEN & BROCCOLI
Chicken, broccoli, sun dried tomatoes with garlic, white wine, pecorino cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
PENNE ALLA VODKA
Pink creamy meatsauce simmered with vodka.
LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE
Fresh chopped clams with your choice of sauce (red or white)
TORTELLINI DELLA NONNA
Proscuitto, onions, peas, in a light cream sauce with a touch of grated cheese.
FETTUCINE ALFREDO
RIGATONI WITH BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE
Sauteed in garlic and olive oil.
LINGUINI PESCATORE
Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari simmered in a zesty marinara sauce. Over pasta.
CALAMARI FRA DIAVOLO
Tender calamari with a spicy marinara sauce, or classic marinara sauce. Over pasta.
SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Jumbo shrimp with garlic, lemon, and white wine, Over pasta.
MUSSELS & LINGUINI
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels served Scampi style or Fradiavolo, over linguini.
PASTA PRIMAVERA
A variety of sauteed vegetables in a light marinara or garlic & oil sauce over your choice of pasta.
SIDES
MEATBALLS
2 meatballs served wit tomato sauce.
SAUSAGE
2 sausage links served with tomato sauce.
BROCCOLI
Fresh broccoil sauteed in garlic and oil.
SPINACH
Fresh baby spinach sauteed with garlic and oil.
ZUCCHINI
FRENCH FRIES
BROCCOLI RABE
Fresh broccoil rabe sauteed with garlic and oil. (Seasonal)
GARLIC KNOT (1 EA)
1/2 DZ GARLIC KNOTS
SIDE TOMATO SAUCE
PINT TOMATO SAUCE
PINT ALFREDO SAUCE
SIDE DRESSING
DESSERTS
KIDS
FULL TRAYS
FT-MOZZ STICKS
FT-CHICKEN FINGERS
FT-BAKED CLAMS
FT-MOZZARELLA & TOMATO
FT-WINGS
FT-FRIED CALAMARI
FT- GARDEN SALAD
FT-CAESAR SALAD
FT-GORGONZOLA SALAD
FT-GREEK SALAD
FT-CARIBBEAN SALAD
FT-COLD ANTIPASTO
FT-BAKED ZITI
FT-STUFFED SHELLS
FT-RAVIOLI
FT-LASAGNA
FT-PENNE BROCCOLI
FT-EGGPLANT PARM
FT-MEATBALL MARINARA
FT-EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
FT-PASTA
FT-PENNE PRIMAVERA
FT-PENNE VODKA
FT-RIGATONI VODKA
FT-LINGUINI CLAM
FT-SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
FT-CHICKEN MILANESE
FT-CHICKEN PARM
FT-CHICKEN & BROCCOLI
FT-CHICKEN MARSALA
FT-CHICKEN FRANCESE
FT-CHICKEN PICATTA
FT-VEAL MARSALA
FT-VEAL PARM
FT-VEAL FRANCESE
FT-VEAL PICCATA
FT-SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
FT-SHRIMP SCAMPI
FT-BROCCOLI
FT-SPINACH
HALF TRAYS
HT-MOZZARELLA STICKS
HT-CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
HT-BAKED CLAMS
HT-MOZZARELLA & TOMATO
HT-WINGS
HT-FRIED CALAMARI
HT-GARDEN SALAD
HT-CAESAR SALAD
HT-GREEK SALAD
HT-GORGONZOLA SALAD
HT-CARIBBEAN SALAD
HT-COLD ANTIPASTO
HT-PASTA
HT-BAKED ZITI
HT-STUFFED SHELLS
HT-RAVIOLI
HT-LASAGNA
HT-PENNE BROCCOLI
HT-EGGPLANT PARM
HT-MEATBALL MARINARA
HT-EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
HT-PENNE PRIMAVERA
HT-PENNE VODKA
HT-RIGATONI VODKA
HT-LINGUINI CLAM
HT-SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
HT-CHICKEN MILANESE
HT-CHICKEN PARM
HT-CHICKEN & BROCCOLI
HT-CHICKEN MARSALA
HT-CHICKEN FRANCESE
HT-CHICKEN PICCATA
HT-VEAL MARSALA
HT-VEAL PARM
HT-VEAL FRANCESE
HT-VEAL PICCATA
HT-SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
HT-SHRIMP SCAMPI
HT-BROCCOLI
HT-SPINACH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton, FL 34202