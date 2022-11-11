Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

1,803 Reviews

$$

11517 Palmbrush Trail

Bradenton, FL 34202

Popular Items

LARGE PIZZA
1/2 DZ GARLIC KNOTS
CHICKEN WINGS

APPETIZERS

GARLIC BREAD

$5.95

Garlic, rosemary, sea salt, and sweet cream butter. Try it with cheese!

BRUSCHETTA ALLA ITALIANA

$9.95

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, onions and extra virgin olive oil on grilled Italian bread.

FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO

FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato served over greens with olive oil and balsamic.

MOZZARELLA FRITTI

$9.95

Crispy breaded mozzarella served with our signature tomato sauce.

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$9.95

Stuffed with our house made vegetable stuffing.

BAKED CLAMS

$7.95+

Whole baked clams with Michelangelo classic oreganatta stuffing.

CALAMARI FRITTI

$11.95

Lightly dusted calamari fried and served with our classic tomato sauce.

MUSSELS APP

$11.95

Fresh sauteed mussels served with light wine marinara sauce, or garlic & oil.

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.95

10 wings served with your choice dressing.

ARANCINO DI RISO

$10.95

Rice balls stuffed with meat, peas and mozzarella, lightly fried and served with bolognese sauce.

SOUPS

MINESTRONE

$7.95

Classic Italian vegetable soup.

PASTA FAGIOLI

$7.95

A blend of cannellini beans and pasta.

TORTELLINI IN BRODO

TORTELLINI IN BRODO

$7.95

Tri color tortellini with spinach in a light chicken broth with a touch of grated cheese.

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$8.95+

Mescuiline salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, roasted red peppers and balsamic vinnaigrette dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95+

Romaine lettuce, grated cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing.

GORGONZOLA SALAD

$9.95+

Mesculine salad roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomato, and Gaeta olives with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

COLD ANTIPASTO

COLD ANTIPASTO

$10.95+

Mesculine salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, provolone, salami, ham, and balsamic vinnaigrette dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$9.95+

Romaine and cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes feta cheese, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.

CARIBBEAN SALAD

$14.95+

Spring salad mix with pineapple, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato and candied walnuts, WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

SIDE CAESAR

$3.95

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.95

HEROS

GRILLED CHICKEN HERO

$11.95

Grilled chicken with lettuce tomato, onions, and balsamic vinnaigrette dressing.

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA HERO

$10.95

House made meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA HERO

$9.95

Italian sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA HERO

$9.95

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN CUTLET PARMIGIANA HERO

$11.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

VEAL CUTLET PARMIGIANA HERO

$12.95

Breaded veal cutlet, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HERO

$10.95

Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.

ITALIAN HERO

$9.95

Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onion served with house vinnaigrette.

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, ONION HERO

$9.95

Sausage, peppers, onions and light marinara sauce.

SPICY CHICKEN HERO

$11.95

Tender chicken breast covered in our Buffalo blue sauce and provolone cheese.

SHRIMP PARM HERO

$13.95

PIZZA

LARGE PIZZA

$15.95

SICILIAN PIZZA

$18.95

17" Square shell Thick Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN

Can't decide which pizza you want? You can build your own and choose two types of gourmet pizza.

CHICKEN BROCCOLI & TOMATO PIZZA

CHICKEN BROCCOLI & TOMATO PIZZA

$24.95

Sauteed with garlic and oil.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA PIZZA

$24.95

Chunks of breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA PIZZA

$18.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce and breaded eggplant.

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$13.95

Gluten free pizza crust with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

GORGONZOLA SALAD PIZZA

$24.95

Thin, crispy sicilian topped with our gorgonzola salad.

GRANDMAS SICILIAN

$19.95

Square thin crust pizza with plum tomatoes, garlic and basil.

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$22.95

Ham, bacon, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

LASAGNA PIZZA

$24.95

Ground meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese.

NEW YORKER PIZZA

$23.95

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese.

NORTHERN MARGHERITA PIZZA

NORTHERN MARGHERITA PIZZA

$21.95

Pesto tomato basil drizzle with Pecorino, Romano, and a sesame seed crust.

PESTO PIZZA

PESTO PIZZA

$20.95

Plum tomato, basil and garlic and oil.

SPICY CHICKEN PIZZA

SPICY CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.95

Chunks of breaded chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce.

SPINACH PIZZA

SPINACH PIZZA

$18.95

Spinach, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

STUFFED MEAT PIZZA

STUFFED MEAT PIZZA

$29.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

SUPREME PIZZA

$24.95

Peppers, onions, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, black olive and mozzarella cheese.

TRADITIONALMARGHERITA PIZZA

TRADITIONALMARGHERITA PIZZA

$24.95

Plum tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and evoo.

VEGETABLE PIZZA

VEGETABLE PIZZA

$23.95

Zucchini, broccoli, spinach, eggplant and mushrooms sauteed in garlic and oil with mozzarella cheese.

WHITE PIZZA

$17.95

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

$13.95
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.95

Chunks of breaded chicken with our own BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese.

SPINACH ROLL SMALL

$8.95

Spinach, ricotta cheese and mozzarella

SMALL CALZONE

$9.95

LARGE CALZONE

$18.95

PIZZA POP

$8.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN ROLL

$9.95+

Strips of breaded chicken, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

STROMBOLI

$9.95+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

SPICY CHICKEN ROLL

$10.95+

SLICES

CHEESE SLICE

$3.00

SICILIAN SLICE

$3.50

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

CHICKEN BROCCOLI TOMATO PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

CRISPINO PIZZA SLICE

$4.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SLICE

$3.95

GORGONZOLA PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

GRANDMAS SICILIAN SLICE

$3.45

HAWAIIAN PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

LASAGNA PIZZA SLICE

$4.95

MEAT LOVER PIZZA SLICE

$5.20

NEW YORKER PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

NORTHERN MARGHERITA PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

PESTO PIZZA SLICE

$3.95

SPICY CHICKEN PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

SPINACH PIZZA SLICE

$3.75

STUFFED MEAT PIZZA SLICE

$6.95

SUPREME PIZZA SLICE

$5.20

TRADITIONAL MARGHERITA SLICE

$4.25

VEGETABLE PIZZA SLICE

$4.25

WHITE PIZZA SLICE

$3.75

ENTREES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$20.95

Tender breaded chicken breast baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$20.95

Tender chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$20.95

Golden battered chicken breast simmered in lemon butter and wine sauce.

CHICKEN PICCATA

$20.95

Tender chicken breast sauteed with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter wine sauce.

CHICKEN MILANESE

$20.95

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet, served with tomato, red onion baby green salad with lemon and shaved parmigiana cheese.

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$20.95

Tender chicken breast topped with spinach and mozzarella in a garlic white wine sauce.

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$20.95

Tender chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and onions in a white wine marinara sauce.

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$22.95Out of stock

Tender breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

VEAL MARSALA

$22.95Out of stock

Tender veal cutlet sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.

VEAL FRANCESE

$22.95

Golden battered tender veal simmered in a lemon butter wine sauce.

VEAL PICCATA

$22.95

Tender veal cutlet sauteed with artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon butter wine sauce.

VEAL GENOVESE

$22.95Out of stock

Tender veal with garlic, mushroom, spring onion, and white wine, with a light tomato cream sauce.

VEAL TUSCANO

$22.95

Tender veal cutlets with proscuitto, fresh mozzarella and mushrooms in a brown sherry wine sauce.

SHRIMP FRANCESE

$21.95

Golden egg battered shrimp in a lemon butter white wine sauce.

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA

$21.95

Breaded shrimp topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over pasta.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$17.95

Breaded eggplant, fried and layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

EGGPLANT ROLLATINE

$18.95

Stuffed Eggplant with ricotta cheese, proscuitto, and mozzarella.

BAKED PASTAS

BAKED RAVIOLI

$14.95

BAKED ZITI

$13.95

BAKED ZITI MICHELANGELO

$15.95

Baked ziti with meat sauce and peas, topped with mozzarella cheese.

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$15.95

Classic lasagna with meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

STUFFED SHELLS

$13.95

PASTAS

PASTA DINNER

$14.95

Choice of pasta with your choice of meatballs, sausage, meat sauce, or tomato sauce.

PASTA WITH BROCCOLI

$15.95

Broccoli, garlic, sun dried tomatoes with white wine, pecorino cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

PASTA CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$21.45

Chicken, broccoli, sun dried tomatoes with garlic, white wine, pecorino cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$16.95

Pink creamy meatsauce simmered with vodka.

LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE

$18.95

Fresh chopped clams with your choice of sauce (red or white)

TORTELLINI DELLA NONNA

$16.95

Proscuitto, onions, peas, in a light cream sauce with a touch of grated cheese.

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$16.95

RIGATONI WITH BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE

$16.95

Sauteed in garlic and olive oil.

LINGUINI PESCATORE

$24.95

Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari simmered in a zesty marinara sauce. Over pasta.

CALAMARI FRA DIAVOLO

$18.95

Tender calamari with a spicy marinara sauce, or classic marinara sauce. Over pasta.

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$22.95

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$22.95

Jumbo shrimp with garlic, lemon, and white wine, Over pasta.

MUSSELS & LINGUINI

$18.95

Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels served Scampi style or Fradiavolo, over linguini.

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$16.95

A variety of sauteed vegetables in a light marinara or garlic & oil sauce over your choice of pasta.

SIDES

MEATBALLS

$7.95

2 meatballs served wit tomato sauce.

SAUSAGE

$6.95

2 sausage links served with tomato sauce.

BROCCOLI

$5.95

Fresh broccoil sauteed in garlic and oil.

SPINACH

$5.95

Fresh baby spinach sauteed with garlic and oil.

ZUCCHINI

$5.95

FRENCH FRIES

$6.95

BROCCOLI RABE

$6.95

Fresh broccoil rabe sauteed with garlic and oil. (Seasonal)

GARLIC KNOT (1 EA)

$1.00

1/2 DZ GARLIC KNOTS

$4.95

SIDE TOMATO SAUCE

$0.75

PINT TOMATO SAUCE

$4.95

PINT ALFREDO SAUCE

$6.95

SIDE DRESSING

$0.75

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$4.95

CHOCOLATE CANNOLI

$5.95

TIRAMISU

$5.95
ITALIAN RAINBOW CAKE

ITALIAN RAINBOW CAKE

$5.95
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$5.95
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.95

KIDS

KIDS-FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$8.95

KIDS-BAKED ZITI

$7.95

KIDS-SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$8.95

KIDS-RAVIOLI

$7.95

KIDS-PENNE VODKA

$7.95

KIDS-CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$7.95

KIDS-PASTA

$7.95

BEVERAGES

WATER

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

COKE ZERO

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

MR. PIBB

$3.25

FANTA ORANGE

$3.25

ROOTBEER

$3.25

SWEET TEA

$3.25

ICE-TEA

$3.25

COFFEE

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO CAN

$3.50

SAN PELLEGRINO SM

$3.95

SAN PELLEGRINO LG

$6.95

AQUA PANNA SM

$3.95

AQUA PANNA LG

$6.95

COKE 2 LITER

$3.95

SPRITE 2 LITER

$3.95

FULL TRAYS

FT-MOZZ STICKS

$55.00

FT-CHICKEN FINGERS

$85.00

FT-BAKED CLAMS

$100.00

FT-MOZZARELLA & TOMATO

$85.00

FT-WINGS

$80.00

FT-FRIED CALAMARI

$95.00

FT- GARDEN SALAD

$50.00

FT-CAESAR SALAD

$85.00

FT-GORGONZOLA SALAD

$90.00

FT-GREEK SALAD

$90.00

J

FT-CARIBBEAN SALAD

$85.00

FT-COLD ANTIPASTO

$90.00

FT-BAKED ZITI

$70.00

FT-STUFFED SHELLS

$90.00

FT-RAVIOLI

$90.00

FT-LASAGNA

$90.00

FT-PENNE BROCCOLI

$70.00

FT-EGGPLANT PARM

$85.00

FT-MEATBALL MARINARA

$80.00

FT-EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$90.00

FT-PASTA

$55.00

FT-PENNE PRIMAVERA

$80.00

FT-PENNE VODKA

$80.00

FT-RIGATONI VODKA

$80.00

FT-LINGUINI CLAM

$90.00

FT-SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$85.00

FT-CHICKEN MILANESE

$95.00

FT-CHICKEN PARM

$95.00

FT-CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$95.00

FT-CHICKEN MARSALA

$95.00

FT-CHICKEN FRANCESE

$95.00

FT-CHICKEN PICATTA

$95.00

FT-VEAL MARSALA

$160.00

FT-VEAL PARM

$160.00

FT-VEAL FRANCESE

$160.00

FT-VEAL PICCATA

$160.00

FT-SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$160.00

FT-SHRIMP SCAMPI

$160.00

FT-BROCCOLI

$60.00

FT-SPINACH

$60.00

HALF TRAYS

HT-MOZZARELLA STICKS

$35.00

HT-CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$45.00

HT-BAKED CLAMS

$60.00

HT-MOZZARELLA & TOMATO

$45.00

HT-WINGS

$45.00

HT-FRIED CALAMARI

$55.00

HT-GARDEN SALAD

$35.00

HT-CAESAR SALAD

$45.00

HT-GREEK SALAD

$50.00

HT-GORGONZOLA SALAD

$50.00

HT-CARIBBEAN SALAD

$45.00

HT-COLD ANTIPASTO

$50.00

HT-PASTA

$35.00

HT-BAKED ZITI

$40.00

HT-STUFFED SHELLS

$50.00

HT-RAVIOLI

$50.00

HT-LASAGNA

$50.00

HT-PENNE BROCCOLI

$40.00

HT-EGGPLANT PARM

$50.00

HT-MEATBALL MARINARA

$45.00

HT-EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$50.00

HT-PENNE PRIMAVERA

$45.00

HT-PENNE VODKA

$45.00

HT-RIGATONI VODKA

$45.00

HT-LINGUINI CLAM

$50.00

HT-SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$45.00

HT-CHICKEN MILANESE

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN PARM

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN MARSALA

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN FRANCESE

$55.00

HT-CHICKEN PICCATA

$55.00

HT-VEAL MARSALA

$80.00

HT-VEAL PARM

$80.00

HT-VEAL FRANCESE

$80.00

HT-VEAL PICCATA

$80.00

HT-SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$80.00

HT-SHRIMP SCAMPI

$80.00

HT-BROCCOLI

$30.00

HT-SPINACH

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton, FL 34202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

