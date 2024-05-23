Michelle Marie's Patisserie
9325 Kensington Lane
Windsor, CA 95492
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cakes
St.Patrick’s Day Specials
Full Menu
Signature Cake Collection
- The Chocolate Overload$40.00+
Our most popular cake at Michelle Marie's Patisserie for over 30 years! Layers of decadent chocolate fudge cake filled with dark French chocolate mousse and finished in mocha buttercream with a dark chocolate ganache glaze.
- Double Chocolate Raspberry Bliss$40.00+
Our classic fudge cake, layered with dark chocolate mousse, fresh raspberries, and raspberry preserves. Finished with Vanilla Bean Buttercream and a chocolate glaze.
- Park Avenue$40.00+
Layers of Michelle's classic chocolate fudge cake with milk chocolate caramel truffle filling, and a white chocolate buttercream finish.
- Chocolate Raspberry Mousse$40.00+
Tender sponge cake layered with raspberry preserves, chocolate mousse and raspberries. Finished in a raspberry French merengue buttercream.
- Red Velvet$40.00+
Michelle’s Famous version of the Southern delight! Red buttermilk cream cake filled with cream cheese frosting and finished in white chocolate buttercream frosting.
- Carrot$40.00+
A Michelle Marie's Patisserie classic! Layers of moist carrot cake made with walnuts and pineapple, filled with cream cheese, and finished in vanilla buttercream with walnuts along the sides. Decorated with handmade marzipan carrots and buttercream leaves.
- Lemon Curd$40.00+
Delicate sponge cake, layered with fresh lemon curd filling and finished with light lemon buttercream. Divine!
- Fruit Basket$45.00+
Delicate white sponge cake layered w/ French pastry cream & stuffed w/ the season’s freshest fruit. Finished w/ fresh whipped cream, sweetened coconut, & fresh fruit garnish. The best in town
- German Chocolate
Gluten Free Menu
- GF Overload$50.00+
A delectable Gluten-Free version of our most popular cake at Michelle Marie's Patisserie for over 30 years! Layers of decadent chocolate fudge cake filled with dark French chocolate mousse and finished in mocha buttercream with a dark chocolate ganache glaze.
- GF Chocolate Coconut Macaroons (Dozen)$48.00
A best seller for over 30 years! One dozen (12 total) delicious Gluten Free Chocolate Coconut Macaroon Cookies. A favorite!
- GF Chocolate Raspberry Mousse$50.00+
- GF Chocolate Raspberry Bliss$50.00+
Our Gluten Free version with layers of chocolate fudge cake , Chocolate Mousse. raspberry preserves and Raspberries. Finished with Vanilla Buttercream and Dark Chocolate Ganache Pour.
- GF Park Avenue$50.00+
GF version of our Milk Chocolate Caramel filled Chocolate Fudge Cake Finished with White Chocolate Buttercream
- GF Carrot$50.00+
GF version of our classic Carrot Pineapple cake with Walnuts! Filled with Cream Cheese Frosting and finished with Cream Cheese Buttercream Frosting.
- GF Lemon Curd$50.00+
GF version of our Tart Sweet Lemon Curd Cake. Layers of delicate sponge with house made Lemon Curd Filling, Finished with a light lemon Buttercream Frosting.
- GF Red Velvet$50.00+
GF Version of our Classic Southern Red Velvet Cake. Layers of tender, Moist Cake filled and finished with Cream Cheese Frosting.
- GF German Chocolate$50.00+
GF German Chocolate Cake filled with Dreamy Toasted Coconut Pecan filling and finished in Chocolate Ganache.
- GF Fruit Basket$55.00+
Layers of delicate sponge filled with French Pastry Cream and the seasons Freshest Fruits. Finished in Fresh Whipped Cream and Coconut. with a crown of fresh fruit.
Easter & Spring Menu
- Easter Egg Cake$60.00
A perfect centerpiece! Chocolate fudge cake mounded w/ chocolate mousse, and glazed w/ rich dark chocolate pour OR White sponge cake w/ lemon curd, and glazed w/ tinted white chocolate. Delicate floral details resemble a Victorian Easter Egg! CHOOSE: Chocolate Mousse OR Lemon Curd!
- Lemon Coconut Cake$40.00
A delicate White Sponge Cake filled with a zesty lemon curd, frosted in whipped cream and crusted with coconut flake. Divine!
- Easter French Sugar Cookies$36.00
One dozen (12 total) delicious French Sugar Cookies in adorable bunny and egg shapes topped with sugar sprinkles. A favorite!
- Easter Hand Decorated Cookies$48.00
Beautiful hand decorated sugar cookies topped with icing in adorable bunny and easter egg shapes for easter. A Favorite!
- Coconut Bundt Cake$55.00
Michelle’s family favorite! Coconut, Walnuts, Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting & more coconut! 10" size (serves 12-16).
- Michelle's Famous Carrot Cake - Victorian Easter Egg Decor.$40.00
Layers of moist Carrot Cake made w/ walnuts & pineapple, filled w/ cream cheese, & finished in Vanilla Buttercream w/ walnuts along the sides. Decorated w/ handmade marzipan carrots & buttercream leaves. Delicate floral detailing resembles a Victorian Easter Egg!
Quiche
- Quiche Lorraine$45.00
The French Classic! Michelle's famous flaky real-butter crust, with a beautiful filling made of Fresh cream, Eggs, Caramelized onions,Swiss Cheese and Bacon! Ingredients are all sourced locally and Organic whenever possible. Sized at Extra Deep Dish 9" this feeds 6-8 people.
- Spinach Mushroom Cheddar Quiche$45.00
Michelle's famous flaky real-butter crust, with a beautiful filling made of cream, eggs, spinach, mushrooms and cheddar cheese! Ingredients are all sourced locally and Organic whenever possible. Sized at Extra Deep Dish 9" this feeds 6-8 people.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9325 Kensington Lane, Windsor, CA 95492