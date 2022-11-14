Michelle's Lair imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Michelle's Lair

248 Reviews

$$

1433 Main St

Latrobe, PA 15650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Arancini

$10.00

Boneless Pub Wings

$9.00

Burrata Salad

$13.00

Hot Pepper and Sausage Bruschetta

$11.00

Meatball Parm Crostini

$12.00

Fried zucchini

$9.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Loaded Steak Fries

$8.00

Soups and Salads

Bread Soup

$3.50+

Specialty Soup

$4.75+

Soup & Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Panzanella Salad

$12.00

Winter Burrata Salad

$13.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Craft Steak Burgers

The Classic

$11.50

PBC

$14.50

BURGER Mushroom Asiago

$13.00

Black & Blue

$13.50

The Mateo

$14.50

Dragon Slayer

$15.00

Stone Fired Pizza

Americano

$12.00

Margherita

$14.00

El Diablo

$15.00

Prosciutto and Arugula

$15.00

Pizza Bianco

$14.00

Verdura

$16.00

Homemade Pasta

Fettuccine Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Gnocchi Alla Maison

$17.00

Fried Chicken Gnocchi

$17.00

Vesuvius Gnocchi

$18.00

Polpette Ricotta Gnocchi

$19.00

Shrimp Florentine Pasta

$20.00

Gamberetti Pepe

$18.00

Dinners

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Creamy Chicken Mushroom Asiago

$16.50

Pollo Venezia

$19.00

Fiery Flatiron

$19.50

Bacon Jam Shrimp

$20.00

Flat Iron, build your own

$15.50

Sandwich

Chicken Trattoria

$11.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Crab Cake

$12.00

Lair's Fish

$12.00

Meatball Hoagie

$11.00

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Risotto

$4.00

Veggie of Day

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Penne

$4.00

Half Portion Fett

$5.00

Kids Meal

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Child's Pizza

$7.00

All Specials

TUESDAY BURGER BEER SPEC

$13.00

Chicken Pepper Parm

$13.00

Chicken Artichoke Gnocchi

$20.00

Seafood Ravioli

$24.00

Thursday Steak

$15.50

Calamari

$15.00

Inventa Pasta

$9.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Peanut Brownie Dessert

$5.00

Cake

$7.00

Party Menu

Burger

$11.50

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Penne & Meatball

$11.50

Greek Salad

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$5.25

Titos

$7.00

Absolut vanilla

$5.25

Grey Goose

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$5.25

Smirnoff Caramel

$5.00

Absolut Pear

$5.25

3 Olives Berry

$5.25

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$5.25

Absolut Raz

$5.25

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.50

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Absolut vanilla

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$10.50

DBL Smirnoff Caramel

$10.00

DBL Absolut Pear

$10.50

DBL 3 Olives Berry

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$10.00

DBL Absolut Grapefruit

$10.50

DBL Absolut Raz

$10.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Meyers Dark

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$4.50

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Meyers Dark

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Milagro

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Hornitos

$12.00

DBL Milagro

$14.00

DBL Patron Silver

$17.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jameson

$7.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Jim Beam Apple

$5.75

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers 46

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.75

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Canadian Club

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam Apple

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$13.00

DBL Makers 46

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Jack Fire

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam Peach

$10.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Old Elk

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$15.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

$13.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

DBL Old Elk

$19.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Amore Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Chambord

$5.50

Sambuca

$6.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Rumchatta

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Amore Amaretto

DBL Baileys

DBL Chambord

DBL Sambuca

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Rumchatta

DBL Kahlua

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Tiramisu Martini

$10.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$10.00

Russian Pumpkin Mug

$6.00

Fall Sangria

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Spiced Apple Mule

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$8.00

Mojito

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Beer

Miller lite

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Helltown

$6.00

Resin IPA

$7.00

Penn IPA

$6.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud lite

$3.00

Coors lite

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Miller lite

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.25

IC light

$3.00

Straub

$3.00

Corona

$4.25

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Pony Rock

$1.75

Redds

$4.25

Miller high life

$3.00

Goose IPA

$6.00

White CLaw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Guniness

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$4.00

Sample Canned

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet Castle Rock

$10.00

Cabernet Simone

$6.50

House Red

$6.00

Merlot Gen 5

$8.50

Montepulciano FM

$6.50

Pinot Noir Castle Rock

$7.00

Primitivo Piantaferro

$10.00

Sensi Sangiovese

$10.00

Zinfandel Old Vine Gen 5

$8.50

Cabernet Castle Rock

$35.00

Cabernet Simone

$23.00

Merlot Gen 5

$30.00

Montepulciano FM

$23.00

Pinot Noir Castle Rock

$25.00

Primitivo Piantaferro

$35.00

Sangiovese Sensi

$35.00

Zinfandel Old Vine Gen 5

$30.00

Glass of Mimosa

$6.00

Chardonnay Silver Peak

$10.00

Chardonnay Simone

$6.50

House White

$6.00

Moscato Bass Creek

$7.50

Pinot Grigio FM

$6.50

Reisling Villa

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc Fernlands

$10.00

Chardonnay Silver Peak

$35.00

Chardonnay Simone

$23.00Out of stock

Moscato Bass Creek

$27.00

Pinot Grigio FM

$23.00

Riesling Villa

$23.00

Sauvignon Blanc Fernlands

$35.00

Na Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Barqs

$2.95

Minute Main

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.75

Fall drinks

Salted Caramel Apple

$10.00

Tiramisu Martini

$10.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Russian Pumpkin Mug

$7.00

Fall Sangria

$9.00

Mule

$8.00

Lair Cooler

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1433 Main St, Latrobe, PA 15650

Directions

Gallery
Michelle's Lair image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30
orange star3.7 • 464
3960 Route 30 Latrobe, PA 15650
View restaurantnext
Marino's American Eatery
orange star4.6 • 693
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10 Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Jaffre's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 701
827 E Pittsburgh St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Forks Inn
orange star4.5 • 523
3819 Route 711 Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Pourhouse
orange star4.0 • 161
8 North Pennsylvania Ave Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Michael's 50's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
123 Pittsburgh St Scottdale, PA 15683
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Latrobe
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston