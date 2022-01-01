Michelli's Pizza
No reviews yet
145 Palm Bay Rd NE
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Garlic Cheese Bread
Our fresh bread covered with our garlic spread topped with mozzarella & baked, served with marinara
French Fries
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Served with marinara
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Breaded cheese ravioli fried & served with marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara
Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with cheddar cheese & served with sauce
Chicken Tenders
Honey Mustard, Ranch or BBQ
Chicken Wings
Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parm or Garlic Teriyaki, served with ranch or bleu cheese
Fresh Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with evoo, served with balsamic glaze
Calamari
Served with marinara
Side of Sausage Links
Homemade Meatballs in Marinara
Eggplant Rollatini (2)
Soup of the Day
Side of Sauce
Side of Dressing
Lg Side of Marinara
Side Of Alfredo Sauce
Salads
Side Salad
Side Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions & feta with our vinaigrette dressing
Side Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives & red onions topped with gorgonzola, served with our vinaigrette dressing
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens, ham, capicola, salami, provolone, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onions & giardiniera with our vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons & Romano
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions & feta with our vinaigrette dressing
Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives & red onions topped with gorgonzola, served with our vinaigrette dressing
Ed's Favorite Salad
Chicken in Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions & pepperoncini, served with ranch or bleu cheese
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions & pepperoncini with our vinaigrette dressing
Add Feta
Add Gorgonzola
Wraps
Caesar Wrap
With grilled chicken
Steak Philly Wrap
Steak or chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted mozzarella
Chicken Philly Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken in Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ranch
Gourmet Snack Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch
Greek Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta, served with house vinaigrette
Prosciutto Wrap
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce & balsamic dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch
Balsamic Grilled Chicken Wrap
Mozzarella & roasted peppers
Cold Subs
Italian Combo Cold Sub
Capicola, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers & house dressing. Try it hot!
Salami & Provolone Cold Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers & house dressing
Ham & Provolone Cold Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers & house vinaigrette
Michelli's Special Cold Sub
Prosciutto, capicola, fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers with balsamic dressing
Garden Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, black olives & provolone topped with house dressing
Fresh Mozzarella Sub
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic dressing, served on a toasted roll
Hot Subs
House Special Steak & Cheese Hot Sub
With peppers, mushrooms & onions
Steak & Cheese Hot Sub
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hot Sub
With red sauce
Michelli's Special Hot Sub
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic dressing
Parmigiana Subs
Meatball, Eggplant, Sausage or Chicken
Crispy Chicken Hot Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo
Vegetarian Hot Sub
Eggplant, roasted peppers, onions & mushrooms with balsamic dressing, topped with mozzarella & baked
Ed's Favorite Hot Sub
Crispy chicken in Buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Pastas
Baked Ziti
Mixed with ricotta, mozzarella & sauce
Jumbo Stuffed Shells
Shell pasta filled with ricotta, topped with mozzarella & sauce
Homemade Meat Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ricotta & ground beef, topped with mozzarella & homemade sauce
Pasta w/Clam Sauce
Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad
Pasta w/Meatballs
Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad
Pasta w/Sausage
Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad
Pasta w/Marinara
Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad
Pasta w/Meat Sauce
Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad
Pasta w/Garlic & Oil
Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad
Pasta w/Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad
House Specialties
Chicken Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Shrimp Parmigiana
Chicken Sorrentino
Chicken breast sautéed in a light wine sauce, served with grilled eggplant & prosciutto topped with mozzarella & marinara over pasta
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken breast sautéed in our delicious marinara with onions, mushrooms, green peppers & a splash of wine over your choice of pasta
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms & marsala wine sauce over pasta
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp in a spicy marinara over your choice of pasta
Chicken Francese
Dipped in a light egg batter & delicately sauteed in lemon, wine & butter sauce served over your choice of pasta
Shrimp Francese
Dipped in a light egg batter & delicately sauteed in lemon, wine & butter sauce served over your choice of pasta
Pasta Primavera
Broccoli, mushrooms, roasted peppers, tomatoes & a hint of spinach in our primavera sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh garlic & shrimp sautéed in evoo with a hint of white wine & lemon
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant rolled with ricotta, Romano, garlic & herbs served with marinara topped with melted mozzarella over pasta
SPOM
Sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms sautéed in our marinara with a hint of light wine, served over pasta
Desserts
Pizza
Med 14inch Gourmet Pizza
Med 14inch Four Cheese Pizza
Quattro formaggi: Provolone, mozzarella, Romano & ricotta (no sauce)
Med 14inch Bianco Pizza
Our four cheese pie topped with bacon & fresh mushrooms (no sauce)
Med 14inch Alfredo Pizza
Popular homemade Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella
Med 14inch Popeye Pizza
Ricotta, spinach, fresh garlic, tomatoes & mozzarella (no sauce)
Med 14inch Greek Pizza
Kalamata olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, evoo & garlic sauce
Med 14inch Veggie Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & sauce
Med 14inch Caprese Pizza
Our signature red pesto sauce, blend of fresh & shredded mozzarella & fresh basil
Med 14inch Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, marinara & light on the cheese
Med 14inch Steak Deluxe Pizza
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & sauce
Med 14inch Meat Fest Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, mozzarella & sauce
Med 14inch Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives , green peppers, mozzarella & sauce
Med 14inch Eloe's Pizza
Red pesto sauce, ham, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella, topped with fresh basil
Med 14inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chunks of chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella & ranch dressing
Med 14inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, bleu cheese & chunks of chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce
Med 14inch Michelli's Favorite Pizza
Grilled chicken, evoo, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, mozzarella, feta & garlic sauce
Med 14inch New Yorker Pizza
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, marinara, mozzarella & fresh basil
Med 14inch BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza
Chunks of white meat chicken smothered in BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, red onions & bacon
Lg 16inch Gourmet Pizza
Lg 16inch Four Cheese Pizza
Quattro formaggi: Provolone, mozzarella, Romano & ricotta (no sauce)
Lg 16inch Bianco Pizza
Our four cheese pie topped with bacon & fresh mushrooms (no sauce)
Lg 16inch Alfredo Pizza
Popular homemade Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella
Lg 16inch Popeye Pizza
Ricotta, spinach, fresh garlic, tomatoes & mozzarella (no sauce)
Lg 16inch Greek Pizza
Kalamata olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, evoo & garlic sauce
Lg 16inch Veggie Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & sauce
Lg 16inch Caprese Pizza
Our signature red pesto sauce, blend of fresh & shredded mozzarella & fresh basil
Lg 16inch Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, marinara & light on the cheese
Lg 16inch Steak Deluxe Pizza
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & sauce
Lg 16inch Meat Fest Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, mozzarella & sauce
Lg 16inch Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives , green peppers, mozzarella & sauce
Lg 16inch Eloe's Pizza
Red pesto sauce, ham, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella, topped with fresh basil
Lg 16inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chunks of chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella & ranch dressing
Lg 16inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, bleu cheese & chunks of chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce
Lg 16inch Michelli's Favorite Pizza
Grilled chicken, evoo, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, mozzarella, feta & garlic sauce
Lg 16inch New Yorker Pizza
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, marinara, mozzarella & fresh basil
Lg 16inch BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza
Chunks of white meat chicken smothered in BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, red onions & bacon
Lg 16inch Grandma Pizza
A square delight, our signature red pesto sauce & mozzarella baked to perfection then topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan, drizzled with evoo
Calzones, Strombolis & Pizza Rolls
Small Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella
Large Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella
Small Stromboli
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers
Large Stromboli
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers
Greek Roll
Kalamata olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, evoo & garlic sauce
Meatball Parm Pizza Roll
Meatball, chicken or eggplant parmigiana OR sausage, onions, peppers & mozzarella OR spinach, garlic & mozzarella
Chicken Parm Pizza Roll
Eggplant Parm Pizza Roll
Sausage, Onion, Peppers, Mozz Pizza Roll
Spinach, Garlic, Mozz Pizza Roll
Kids
K Chicken Tenders
Served with fries
K Pasta w/Butter
Served with garlic knots
K Pasta w/Sauce
Served with garlic knots
K Pasta w/Meatball or Meat Sauce
Served with garlic knots
K Baked Ziti
Served with garlic knots
K Fettuccine Alfredo
Served with garlic knots
K Stuffed Shells
Dinner
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family Owned & Operated. Our Recipes Have Been in Our Family for Many Generations & We Believe There Is No Substitution for Quality.
145 Palm Bay Rd NE, West Melbourne, FL 32904