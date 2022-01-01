Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michelli's Pizza

145 Palm Bay Rd NE

West Melbourne, FL 32904

Order Again

Popular Items

X-Lg 20inch Cheese Pizza
Lg 16inch Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$3.95+

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.95

Our fresh bread covered with our garlic spread topped with mozzarella & baked, served with marinara

French Fries

$3.75

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$8.95

Served with marinara

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$5.95

Breaded cheese ravioli fried & served with marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Served with marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.25

Stuffed with cheddar cheese & served with sauce

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Honey Mustard, Ranch or BBQ

Chicken Wings

$6.95+

Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parm or Garlic Teriyaki, served with ranch or bleu cheese

Fresh Mozzarella Caprese

$10.95

Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil drizzled with evoo, served with balsamic glaze

Calamari

$10.95

Served with marinara

Side of Sausage Links

$6.95

Homemade Meatballs in Marinara

$6.95

Eggplant Rollatini (2)

$9.95

Soup of the Day

$5.25

Side of Sauce

Side of Dressing

$0.65

Lg Side of Marinara

$2.50

Side Of Alfredo Sauce

$4.95

Salads

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Greek Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions & feta with our vinaigrette dressing

Side Gorgonzola Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives & red onions topped with gorgonzola, served with our vinaigrette dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$7.95+

Mixed greens, ham, capicola, salami, provolone, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onions & giardiniera with our vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons & Romano

Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions & feta with our vinaigrette dressing

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives & red onions topped with gorgonzola, served with our vinaigrette dressing

Ed's Favorite Salad

$11.95

Chicken in Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions & pepperoncini, served with ranch or bleu cheese

House Salad

$5.95+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions & pepperoncini with our vinaigrette dressing

Add Feta

$1.95

Add Gorgonzola

$1.95

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$10.95

With grilled chicken

Steak Philly Wrap

$9.95

Steak or chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted mozzarella

Chicken Philly Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Crispy chicken in Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ranch

Gourmet Snack Wrap

$8.95

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch

Greek Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta, served with house vinaigrette

Prosciutto Wrap

$9.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce & balsamic dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.95

Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch

Balsamic Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Mozzarella & roasted peppers

Cold Subs

Italian Combo Cold Sub

$9.95

Capicola, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers & house dressing. Try it hot!

Salami & Provolone Cold Sub

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers & house dressing

Ham & Provolone Cold Sub

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers & house vinaigrette

Michelli's Special Cold Sub

$10.95

Prosciutto, capicola, fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers with balsamic dressing

Garden Sub

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, black olives & provolone topped with house dressing

Fresh Mozzarella Sub

$8.95

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic dressing, served on a toasted roll

Hot Subs

House Special Steak & Cheese Hot Sub

$11.95

With peppers, mushrooms & onions

Steak & Cheese Hot Sub

$9.95

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hot Sub

$12.95

With red sauce

Michelli's Special Hot Sub

$11.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic dressing

Parmigiana Subs

$10.95

Meatball, Eggplant, Sausage or Chicken

Crispy Chicken Hot Sub

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

Vegetarian Hot Sub

$11.95

Eggplant, roasted peppers, onions & mushrooms with balsamic dressing, topped with mozzarella & baked

Ed's Favorite Hot Sub

$10.95

Crispy chicken in Buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Mixed with ricotta, mozzarella & sauce

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Shell pasta filled with ricotta, topped with mozzarella & sauce

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$14.95

Layers of pasta, ricotta & ground beef, topped with mozzarella & homemade sauce

Pasta w/Clam Sauce

$13.95

Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad

Pasta w/Meatballs

$12.95

Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad

Pasta w/Sausage

$12.95

Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad

Pasta w/Marinara

$11.95

Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad

Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$13.95

Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad

Pasta w/Garlic & Oil

$11.95

Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad

Pasta w/Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$14.95

Your choice of linguine, spaghetti, penne or angel hair pasta, served with garlic knots & a tossed salad

House Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$14.95

Chicken Sorrentino

$14.95

Chicken breast sautéed in a light wine sauce, served with grilled eggplant & prosciutto topped with mozzarella & marinara over pasta

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.95

Chicken breast sautéed in our delicious marinara with onions, mushrooms, green peppers & a splash of wine over your choice of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$14.95

Sautéed with fresh mushrooms & marsala wine sauce over pasta

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$13.95

Sauteed shrimp in a spicy marinara over your choice of pasta

Chicken Francese

$15.95

Dipped in a light egg batter & delicately sauteed in lemon, wine & butter sauce served over your choice of pasta

Shrimp Francese

$15.95

Dipped in a light egg batter & delicately sauteed in lemon, wine & butter sauce served over your choice of pasta

Pasta Primavera

$14.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, roasted peppers, tomatoes & a hint of spinach in our primavera sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Shrimp Scampi

$14.95

Fresh garlic & shrimp sautéed in evoo with a hint of white wine & lemon

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.95

Eggplant rolled with ricotta, Romano, garlic & herbs served with marinara topped with melted mozzarella over pasta

SPOM

$15.95

Sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms sautéed in our marinara with a hint of light wine, served over pasta

Desserts

Mini Cannoli

$2.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Chocolate Cannoli

$5.49

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.95

NY Cheesecake

$4.95

Tiramisu Cup

$4.95

Pizza

Sm 10inch Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Med 14inch Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Lg 16inch Cheese Pizza

$13.95

X-Lg 20inch Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Sicilian 16inch Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Pizza by the Slice

$2.95

10inch GF Pizza

$10.95

Med 14inch Gourmet Pizza

Med 14inch Four Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Quattro formaggi: Provolone, mozzarella, Romano & ricotta (no sauce)

Med 14inch Bianco Pizza

$19.95

Our four cheese pie topped with bacon & fresh mushrooms (no sauce)

Med 14inch Alfredo Pizza

$18.95

Popular homemade Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella

Med 14inch Popeye Pizza

$19.95

Ricotta, spinach, fresh garlic, tomatoes & mozzarella (no sauce)

Med 14inch Greek Pizza

$18.95

Kalamata olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, evoo & garlic sauce

Med 14inch Veggie Pizza

$18.95

Fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & sauce

Med 14inch Caprese Pizza

$18.95

Our signature red pesto sauce, blend of fresh & shredded mozzarella & fresh basil

Med 14inch Margherita Pizza

$17.95

Tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, marinara & light on the cheese

Med 14inch Steak Deluxe Pizza

$18.95

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & sauce

Med 14inch Meat Fest Pizza

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, mozzarella & sauce

Med 14inch Supreme Pizza

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives , green peppers, mozzarella & sauce

Med 14inch Eloe's Pizza

$18.95

Red pesto sauce, ham, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella, topped with fresh basil

Med 14inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.95

Chunks of chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Med 14inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Mozzarella, bleu cheese & chunks of chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce

Med 14inch Michelli's Favorite Pizza

$18.95

Grilled chicken, evoo, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, mozzarella, feta & garlic sauce

Med 14inch New Yorker Pizza

$18.95

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, marinara, mozzarella & fresh basil

Med 14inch BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Chunks of white meat chicken smothered in BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, red onions & bacon

Lg 16inch Gourmet Pizza

Lg 16inch Four Cheese Pizza

$21.95

Quattro formaggi: Provolone, mozzarella, Romano & ricotta (no sauce)

Lg 16inch Bianco Pizza

$21.95

Our four cheese pie topped with bacon & fresh mushrooms (no sauce)

Lg 16inch Alfredo Pizza

$21.95

Popular homemade Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella

Lg 16inch Popeye Pizza

$21.95

Ricotta, spinach, fresh garlic, tomatoes & mozzarella (no sauce)

Lg 16inch Greek Pizza

$21.95

Kalamata olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, evoo & garlic sauce

Lg 16inch Veggie Pizza

$21.95

Fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & sauce

Lg 16inch Caprese Pizza

$21.95

Our signature red pesto sauce, blend of fresh & shredded mozzarella & fresh basil

Lg 16inch Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, marinara & light on the cheese

Lg 16inch Steak Deluxe Pizza

$21.95

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & sauce

Lg 16inch Meat Fest Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, ham, mozzarella & sauce

Lg 16inch Supreme Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives , green peppers, mozzarella & sauce

Lg 16inch Eloe's Pizza

$21.95

Red pesto sauce, ham, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella, topped with fresh basil

Lg 16inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.95

Chunks of chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Lg 16inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, bleu cheese & chunks of chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce

Lg 16inch Michelli's Favorite Pizza

$21.95

Grilled chicken, evoo, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, mozzarella, feta & garlic sauce

Lg 16inch New Yorker Pizza

$21.95

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, marinara, mozzarella & fresh basil

Lg 16inch BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Chunks of white meat chicken smothered in BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, red onions & bacon

Lg 16inch Grandma Pizza

$26.95

A square delight, our signature red pesto sauce & mozzarella baked to perfection then topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan, drizzled with evoo

Calzones, Strombolis & Pizza Rolls

Small Calzone

$10.95

Ricotta & mozzarella

Large Calzone

$16.95

Ricotta & mozzarella

Small Stromboli

$10.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers

Large Stromboli

$18.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers

Greek Roll

$9.95

Kalamata olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, evoo & garlic sauce

Meatball Parm Pizza Roll

$10.95

Meatball, chicken or eggplant parmigiana OR sausage, onions, peppers & mozzarella OR spinach, garlic & mozzarella

Chicken Parm Pizza Roll

$10.95

Eggplant Parm Pizza Roll

$10.95

Sausage, Onion, Peppers, Mozz Pizza Roll

$9.95

Spinach, Garlic, Mozz Pizza Roll

$9.95

Kids

K Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Served with fries

K Pasta w/Butter

$6.95

Served with garlic knots

K Pasta w/Sauce

$6.95

Served with garlic knots

K Pasta w/Meatball or Meat Sauce

$7.95

Served with garlic knots

K Baked Ziti

$7.95

Served with garlic knots

K Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

Served with garlic knots

K Stuffed Shells

$7.95

Drinks

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Soft Drinks

$1.95

Canned Soda

$1.25

2L Soda

$3.49

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Baked Ziti

$6.95

Served with 2 garlic knots

Lunch Stuffed Shells

$6.95

Served with 2 garlic knots

2 Slices of Cheese pizza

$6.95

Slice of Cheese Pizza & Side Salad

$6.95

Salads

Catering Garden

$49.95+

Catering Caesar

$49.95+

Catering Greek

$59.95+

Catering Gorgonzola

$59.95+

Dinner

Catering Baked Ziti

$99.95+

Catering Stuffed Shells

$79.95+

Catering Meat Lasagna

$109.95+

Catering Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$99.95+

Catering Eggplant Parmigiana

$89.95+

Catering Eggplant Rollatini

$109.95+

Catering Chicken Parmigiana

$109.95+

Catering Chicken Marsala

$109.95+

Catering Fettuccine Alfredo

$99.95+

Desserts

Mini Cannolis

$24.95+

Other Specials

Lg 16inch Cheese Pizza SPECIAL

$10.95

Other Specials

2 Dinner Special

$21.95

The Combo Special

$23.95

Family Meal Deal

$26.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family Owned & Operated. Our Recipes Have Been in Our Family for Many Generations & We Believe There Is No Substitution for Quality.

145 Palm Bay Rd NE, West Melbourne, FL 32904

