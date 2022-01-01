Ramen
Bars & Lounges
Michi Ramen North Lamar
1,324 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Delivery available via DoorDash and Uber Eats!
Location
6519 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mario's Seafood
3.5 • 3
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C Austin, TX 78752
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant