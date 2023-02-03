- Home
Michigan Farmhouse Pizza Clarksville, MI
380 Reviews
$$
109 N Main St
Clarksville, MI 48815
Popular Items
Pizza
12" Pizza
All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order
14" Pizza
All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order
16" Pizza
All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order
Build Your Own 12" Cauliflower
All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order
Extra Pizza Sauce Cup
Extra Ranch Cup
Garlic Butter Cup
Pesto cup
Romano Cup
Red Pepper Cup
Side Of White Sauce
Buffalo Cup
Parm Garlic Cup
Southwest Dressing Cup
Specialty Pizzas
12" Deluxe
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage
12" Momma's
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken, roasted red onion, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce
12" Doc's Orders
Red sauce, two cheese blend, spinach, white onion, roasted garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke, topped with balsamic glaze
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade ranch, two cheese blend, bacon, and grilled chicken
12" Pickle Pizza
Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, sliced pickles, homemade pulled pork, topped with homemade BBQ sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken
Creamy buffalo bleu cheese sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce
12" BLT Pizza
Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
12" Carnivore
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, bacon, and fresh Italian sausage
12" Sweet Heat Meat
Red sauce, two cheese blend, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño topped with homemade BBQ sauce
12" Farmhouse Italian
White sauce with pepperoni, capicola, salami and topped with Italian dressing
12" Sausage Florentine
White sauce base, spinach, roasted red onion, sweet peppers, sausage and bacon topped with cheese
12" Ranchers Pie
Red sauce, two cheese blend, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red onion, tomato, chorizo sausage, topped with a homemade cilantro sauce
12" Farmhouse Pulled Pork
Red sauce, two cheese blend, house made pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and pineapple, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce
12" Philly Steak and Cheese
14" Deluxe
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage
14" Momma's
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken, roasted red onion, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce
14" Doc's Orders
Red sauce, two cheese blend, spinach, white onion, roasted garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke, topped with balsamic glaze
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade ranch, two cheese blend, bacon, and grilled chicken
14" Pickle Pizza
Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, sliced pickles, homemade pulled pork, topped with homemade BBQ sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken
Creamy buffalo bleu cheese sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce
14" BLT Pizza
Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
14" Carnivore
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, bacon, and fresh Italian sausage
14" Sweet Heat Meat
Red sauce, two cheese blend, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño topped with homemade BBQ sauce
14" Farmhouse Italian
White sauce with pepperoni, capicola, salami and topped with Italian dressing
14" Sausage Florentine
White sauce base, spinach, roasted red onion, sweet peppers, sausage and bacon topped with cheese
14" Ranchers Pie
Red sauce, two cheese blend, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red onion, tomato, chorizo sausage, topped with a homemade cilantro sauce
14" Farmhouse Pulled Pork
Red sauce, two cheese blend, house made pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and pineapple, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce
14 " Philly Steak And Cheese
16" Deluxe
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage
16" Momma's
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken, roasted red onion, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce
16" Doc's Orders
Red sauce, two cheese blend, spinach, white onion, roasted garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke, topped with balsamic glaze
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade ranch, two cheese blend, bacon, and grilled chicken
16" Pickle Pizza
Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, sliced pickles, homemade pulled pork, topped with homemade BBQ sauce
16" Buffalo Chicken
Creamy buffalo bleu cheese sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce
16" BLT Pizza
Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
16" Carnivore
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, bacon, and fresh Italian sausage
16" Sweet Heat Meat
Red sauce, two cheese blend, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño topped with homemade BBQ sauce
16" Farmhouse Italian
White sauce with pepperoni, capicola, salami and topped with Italian dressing
16" Sausage Florentine
White sauce base, spinach, roasted red onion, sweet peppers, sausage and bacon topped with cheese
16" Ranchers Pie
Red sauce, two cheese blend, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red onion, tomato, chorizo sausage, topped with a homemade cilantro sauce
16" Farmhouse Pulled Pork
Red sauce, two cheese blend, house made pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and pineapple, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce
16" Philly Steak And Cheese
Cauliflower Deluxe
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage
Caulflower Momma's
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken, roasted red onion, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Doc's Orders
Red sauce, two cheese blend, spinach, white onion, roasted garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke, topped with balsamic glaze
Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade ranch, two cheese blend, bacon, and grilled chicken
Cauliflower Pickle Pizza
Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, sliced pickles, homemade pulled pork, topped with homemade BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken
Creamy buffalo bleu cheese sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce
Cauliflower BLT Pizza
Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Cauliflower Carnivore
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, bacon, and fresh Italian sausage
Cauliflower Sweet Heat Meat
Red sauce, two cheese blend, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño topped with homemade BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Italian Pizza
White sauce with pepperoni, capicola, salami and topped with Italian dressing
Cauliflower Sausage Florentine
White sauce base, spinach, roasted red onion, sweet peppers, sausage and bacon topped with cheese
Cauliflower Rancher's Pie
Red sauce, two cheese blend, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red onion, tomato, chorizo sausage, topped with a homemade cilantro sauce
Cauliflower F.F.P.P
Red sauce, two cheese blend, house made pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and pineapple, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce
Subs
Garden Sub
Roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, green pepper, banana pepper, artichoke hearts, cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and balsamic glaze
Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced ham and cheese
Deluxe Sub
Sliced ham, white onion, green olive, and cheese
BLT Sub
Crispy bacon and cheese, topped with mayo, tomato, and lettuce
Club Sub
Sliced ham, sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, and cheese
Italian Sub
Capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, Italian dressing and cheese
Turkey Bacon Sub
Sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, and cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese. Topped with homemade ranch
Pizza Sub
Red sauce, sliced ham, pepperoni, white onion, Italian sausage, and cheese
Meat Lovers Sub
Red sauce, sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, sliced meatball, Italian sausage, and cheese
Pulled Pork Sub
Farmhouse white sauce, homemade pulled pork, pickles topped with cheese and homemade BBQ sauce
Meatball Sub
Red sauce, meatball and cheese
Pickle N Pork Sub
Farmhouse white sauce, homemade pulled pork, pickles topped with cheese and homemade BBQ sauce
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Half Subs
1/2 Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced ham and cheese
1/2 Garden Sub
Roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, green pepper, banana pepper, artichoke hearts, cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and balsamic glaze
1/2 Deluxe Sub
Sliced ham, white onion, green olive, and cheese
1/2 BLT Sub
Crispy bacon and cheese, topped with mayo, tomato, and lettuce
1/2 Pizza Sub
Red sauce, sliced ham, pepperoni, white onion, Italian sausage, and cheese
1/2 Turkey Bacon Sub
Sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, and cheese
1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese. Topped with homemade ranch
1/2 Italian Sub
Capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, Italian dressing and cheese
1/2 Meat Lovers Sub
Red sauce, sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, sliced meatball, Italian sausage, and cheese
1/2 Meatball Sub
Red sauce, meatball and cheese
1/2 Club Sub
Sliced ham, sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, and cheese
1/2 Pulled Pork Sub
Farmhouse white sauce, homemade pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and cheese
1/2 Pickle N Pork Sub
Farmhouse white sauce, homemade pulled pork, pickles topped with cheese and homemade BBQ sauce
Salads
Tossed Salad
Salad greens, tomato, red onion, green pepper, cheese. Served with ranch dressing
Taco Salad
Lettuce, chips, onion, sweet corn, black beans, tomato, ground beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese. Served with southwest dressing
Southwest Salad
Salad greens, sweet corn, tomato, black beans, roasted bell peppers, and avocado. Served with a side of southwest dressing
Chicken Cashew Salad
Salad greens, chicken, pineapple, cheese, cashews served with poppy seed dressing
1/2 Salad
30 Peice Bread Sticks W/ Sauces
Full Pan Meat Lasanga
1/2 Pan Cheese Lasanga
50 Cookies
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese
1/2 Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese
Traditional Wings
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese
1/2 Traditional Wings
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese
Bread Sticks
Fresh dough baked home-style, topped with garlic butter and romano cheese. Served with a side of our homemade red sauce
Cheese Sticks
Fresh dough covered with our two cheese blend and baked. Topped with garlic butter and romano cheese. Served with a side of our housemade red sauce
Cinnamon Sticks
Fresh dough covered in cinnamon sugar and backed home-style. Topped with homemade icing.
Loaded Fries
1 pound of backed fries layered with seasoned beef, nacho cheese and jalapeño
Farmhouse Pita Dip
A rich pasta sauce, with creamy cheese, baked and topped with balsamic glaze. Served with our homemade pita bread
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, ground beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese, onion, jalapeños, and tomato, served with salsa and sour cream
Fry Basket
Basket of baked french fries
Quesadilla
12″ flour tortilla folder, topped with garlic butter, and filled with chicken or ground beer, cheddar jack cheese, and onion. Served with side of salsa and sour cream
Garlic Knots
Our house dough, baked, smothered in garlic butter, Italian seasoning and romano cheese
Bruschetta
Our take on a classic app! A blend of four cheeses on a sesame bun. Topped with bacon, tomato, romano cheese and balsamic
Large Plates
Cheese Lasagna & Garlic Bread
Layers of rich pasta sauce, cottage, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Baked and served with garlic bread
Meat Lasagna & Garlic Bread
Layers of rich pasta sauce, cottage, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses, Italian sausage and ground beef, baked, and served with garlic bread
Wet Burrito
Ground beef or chicken and refried beans, rolled into a flour tortilla, covered with enchilada sauce. Topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Large Mac
Four cheese mac topped with bacon and bread crumbs then baked to perfection
Spaghetti Dinner
Simple and superb. Spaghetti, pasta sauce and romano cheese served with a slice of garlic bread
Spaghetti Dinner with Meatballs
Simple and superb. Spaghetti, pasta sauce, romano cheese, and meatballs served with a slice of garlic bread
Wraps
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, colby jack cheese, red onion and ranch wrapped in a tortilla and lightly baked
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla and lightly baked
Southwest Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, black beans, corn and southwest dressing wrapped in a tortilla and lightly baked
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
109 N Main St, Clarksville, MI 48815