Michigan Farmhouse Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

Michigan Farmhouse Pizza Clarksville, MI

380 Reviews

$$

109 N Main St

Clarksville, MI 48815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
16" Pizza
14" Pizza

Pizza

12" Pizza

$10.50

All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order

14" Pizza

$12.50

All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order

16" Pizza

$14.50

All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order

Build Your Own 12" Cauliflower

$14.50

All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order

Extra Pizza Sauce Cup

$0.50

Extra Ranch Cup

$0.25

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.50

Pesto cup

$2.00Out of stock

Romano Cup

$0.75

Red Pepper Cup

$0.25

Side Of White Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo Cup

$0.50

Parm Garlic Cup

$0.50

Southwest Dressing Cup

$0.50

Specialty Pizzas

12" Deluxe

$15.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage

12" Momma's

$15.99

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken, roasted red onion, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce

12" Doc's Orders

$15.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, spinach, white onion, roasted garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke, topped with balsamic glaze

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Homemade ranch, two cheese blend, bacon, and grilled chicken

12" Pickle Pizza

$15.99

Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, sliced pickles, homemade pulled pork, topped with homemade BBQ sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Creamy buffalo bleu cheese sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce

12" BLT Pizza

$15.99

Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

12" Carnivore

$15.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, bacon, and fresh Italian sausage

12" Sweet Heat Meat

$15.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño topped with homemade BBQ sauce

12" Farmhouse Italian

$17.99

White sauce with pepperoni, capicola, salami and topped with Italian dressing

12" Sausage Florentine

$17.99

White sauce base, spinach, roasted red onion, sweet peppers, sausage and bacon topped with cheese

12" Ranchers Pie

$17.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red onion, tomato, chorizo sausage, topped with a homemade cilantro sauce

12" Farmhouse Pulled Pork

$17.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, house made pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and pineapple, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce

12" Philly Steak and Cheese

$17.99

14" Deluxe

$18.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage

14" Momma's

$18.99

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken, roasted red onion, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce

14" Doc's Orders

$18.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, spinach, white onion, roasted garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke, topped with balsamic glaze

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Homemade ranch, two cheese blend, bacon, and grilled chicken

14" Pickle Pizza

$18.99

Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, sliced pickles, homemade pulled pork, topped with homemade BBQ sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Creamy buffalo bleu cheese sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce

14" BLT Pizza

$18.99

Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

14" Carnivore

$18.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, bacon, and fresh Italian sausage

14" Sweet Heat Meat

$18.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño topped with homemade BBQ sauce

14" Farmhouse Italian

$20.99

White sauce with pepperoni, capicola, salami and topped with Italian dressing

14" Sausage Florentine

$20.99

White sauce base, spinach, roasted red onion, sweet peppers, sausage and bacon topped with cheese

14" Ranchers Pie

$20.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red onion, tomato, chorizo sausage, topped with a homemade cilantro sauce

14" Farmhouse Pulled Pork

$20.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, house made pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and pineapple, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce

14 " Philly Steak And Cheese

$20.99

16" Deluxe

$21.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage

16" Momma's

$21.99

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken, roasted red onion, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce

16" Doc's Orders

$21.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, spinach, white onion, roasted garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke, topped with balsamic glaze

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Homemade ranch, two cheese blend, bacon, and grilled chicken

16" Pickle Pizza

$21.99

Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, sliced pickles, homemade pulled pork, topped with homemade BBQ sauce

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Creamy buffalo bleu cheese sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce

16" BLT Pizza

$21.99

Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

16" Carnivore

$21.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, bacon, and fresh Italian sausage

16" Sweet Heat Meat

$21.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño topped with homemade BBQ sauce

16" Farmhouse Italian

$23.99

White sauce with pepperoni, capicola, salami and topped with Italian dressing

16" Sausage Florentine

$23.99

White sauce base, spinach, roasted red onion, sweet peppers, sausage and bacon topped with cheese

16" Ranchers Pie

$23.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red onion, tomato, chorizo sausage, topped with a homemade cilantro sauce

16" Farmhouse Pulled Pork

$23.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, house made pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and pineapple, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce

16" Philly Steak And Cheese

$23.99

Cauliflower Deluxe

$17.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage

Caulflower Momma's

$17.99

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken, roasted red onion, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Doc's Orders

$17.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, spinach, white onion, roasted garlic, roasted bell pepper, artichoke, topped with balsamic glaze

Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Homemade ranch, two cheese blend, bacon, and grilled chicken

Cauliflower Pickle Pizza

$17.99

Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, sliced pickles, homemade pulled pork, topped with homemade BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Creamy buffalo bleu cheese sauce, two cheese blend, grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce

Cauliflower BLT Pizza

$17.99

Farmhouse white sauce, two cheese blend, and bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Cauliflower Carnivore

$17.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, bacon, and fresh Italian sausage

Cauliflower Sweet Heat Meat

$17.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño topped with homemade BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Italian Pizza

$17.99

White sauce with pepperoni, capicola, salami and topped with Italian dressing

Cauliflower Sausage Florentine

$18.99

White sauce base, spinach, roasted red onion, sweet peppers, sausage and bacon topped with cheese

Cauliflower Rancher's Pie

$18.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red onion, tomato, chorizo sausage, topped with a homemade cilantro sauce

Cauliflower F.F.P.P

$18.99

Red sauce, two cheese blend, house made pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and pineapple, topped with a homemade BBQ sauce

Subs

Garden Sub

$7.99

Roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, green pepper, banana pepper, artichoke hearts, cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and balsamic glaze

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Sliced ham and cheese

Deluxe Sub

$8.49

Sliced ham, white onion, green olive, and cheese

BLT Sub

$8.49

Crispy bacon and cheese, topped with mayo, tomato, and lettuce

Club Sub

$9.00

Sliced ham, sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, and cheese

Italian Sub

$8.49

Capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, Italian dressing and cheese

Turkey Bacon Sub

$9.00

Sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, and cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.49

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese. Topped with homemade ranch

Pizza Sub

$8.49

Red sauce, sliced ham, pepperoni, white onion, Italian sausage, and cheese

Meat Lovers Sub

$8.49

Red sauce, sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, sliced meatball, Italian sausage, and cheese

Pulled Pork Sub

$8.49

Farmhouse white sauce, homemade pulled pork, pickles topped with cheese and homemade BBQ sauce

Meatball Sub

$8.49

Red sauce, meatball and cheese

Pickle N Pork Sub

$8.49

Farmhouse white sauce, homemade pulled pork, pickles topped with cheese and homemade BBQ sauce

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.00

Half Subs

1/2 Ham & Cheese Sub

$4.25

Sliced ham and cheese

1/2 Garden Sub

$4.25

Roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, green pepper, banana pepper, artichoke hearts, cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and balsamic glaze

1/2 Deluxe Sub

$4.75

Sliced ham, white onion, green olive, and cheese

1/2 BLT Sub

$4.75

Crispy bacon and cheese, topped with mayo, tomato, and lettuce

1/2 Pizza Sub

$4.75

Red sauce, sliced ham, pepperoni, white onion, Italian sausage, and cheese

1/2 Turkey Bacon Sub

$5.00

Sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, and cheese

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$4.75

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese. Topped with homemade ranch

1/2 Italian Sub

$4.75

Capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, Italian dressing and cheese

1/2 Meat Lovers Sub

$4.75

Red sauce, sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, sliced meatball, Italian sausage, and cheese

1/2 Meatball Sub

$4.75

Red sauce, meatball and cheese

1/2 Club Sub

$5.00

Sliced ham, sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, and cheese

1/2 Pulled Pork Sub

$4.75

Farmhouse white sauce, homemade pulled pork, roasted red onion, roasted bell pepper, and cheese

1/2 Pickle N Pork Sub

$4.75

Farmhouse white sauce, homemade pulled pork, pickles topped with cheese and homemade BBQ sauce

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Salad greens, tomato, red onion, green pepper, cheese. Served with ranch dressing

Taco Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, chips, onion, sweet corn, black beans, tomato, ground beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese. Served with southwest dressing

Southwest Salad

$6.99

Salad greens, sweet corn, tomato, black beans, roasted bell peppers, and avocado. Served with a side of southwest dressing

Chicken Cashew Salad

$9.99

Salad greens, chicken, pineapple, cheese, cashews served with poppy seed dressing

1/2 Salad

$25.00

30 Peice Bread Sticks W/ Sauces

$29.99

Full Pan Meat Lasanga

$84.99

1/2 Pan Cheese Lasanga

$39.99

50 Cookies

$35.99

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$15.99

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese

1/2 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese

Traditional Wings

$15.99

Traditional wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese

1/2 Traditional Wings

$7.99

Traditional wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese

Bread Sticks

$6.99

Fresh dough baked home-style, topped with garlic butter and romano cheese. Served with a side of our homemade red sauce

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fresh dough covered with our two cheese blend and baked. Topped with garlic butter and romano cheese. Served with a side of our housemade red sauce

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.99

Fresh dough covered in cinnamon sugar and backed home-style. Topped with homemade icing.

Loaded Fries

$8.99

1 pound of backed fries layered with seasoned beef, nacho cheese and jalapeño

Farmhouse Pita Dip

$8.99

A rich pasta sauce, with creamy cheese, baked and topped with balsamic glaze. Served with our homemade pita bread

Nachos

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips, ground beef or chicken, cheddar jack cheese, onion, jalapeños, and tomato, served with salsa and sour cream

Fry Basket

$3.99

Basket of baked french fries

Quesadilla

$8.99

12″ flour tortilla folder, topped with garlic butter, and filled with chicken or ground beer, cheddar jack cheese, and onion. Served with side of salsa and sour cream

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Our house dough, baked, smothered in garlic butter, Italian seasoning and romano cheese

Bruschetta

$11.99

Our take on a classic app! A blend of four cheeses on a sesame bun. Topped with bacon, tomato, romano cheese and balsamic

Large Plates

Cheese Lasagna & Garlic Bread

$8.99

Layers of rich pasta sauce, cottage, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Baked and served with garlic bread

Meat Lasagna & Garlic Bread

$9.99

Layers of rich pasta sauce, cottage, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses, Italian sausage and ground beef, baked, and served with garlic bread

Wet Burrito

$9.50

Ground beef or chicken and refried beans, rolled into a flour tortilla, covered with enchilada sauce. Topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Large Mac

$9.99

Four cheese mac topped with bacon and bread crumbs then baked to perfection

Spaghetti Dinner

$7.99

Simple and superb. Spaghetti, pasta sauce and romano cheese served with a slice of garlic bread

Spaghetti Dinner with Meatballs

$9.99

Simple and superb. Spaghetti, pasta sauce, romano cheese, and meatballs served with a slice of garlic bread

Sides

Small Mac

$2.99

Small Fry

$1.99

Small Salad

$2.99

100

$100.00Out of stock

Nightly Pizza Special

Two 16" pizzas up to 3 toppings and choice of bread sticks for $34.99

Nightly Pizza Special

$34.99

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, colby jack cheese, red onion and ranch wrapped in a tortilla and lightly baked

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla and lightly baked

Southwest Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, black beans, corn and southwest dressing wrapped in a tortilla and lightly baked

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 N Main St, Clarksville, MI 48815

Directions

Gallery
Michigan Farmhouse Pizza image
Michigan Farmhouse Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Parliament - Lowell
orange starNo Reviews
400 West Main Street Lowell, MI 49331
View restaurantnext
Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille - 128 S Jefferson St
orange star4.5 • 5
128 S Jefferson St Hastings, MI 49058
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Schnitz Ada Grill
orange star4.6 • 854
597 Ada Drive SE Ada, MI 49301
View restaurantnext
Portland Party Store
orange star5.0 • 17
607 E Grand River Ave Portland, MI 48875
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Kentwood
orange starNo Reviews
3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Clarksville
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston