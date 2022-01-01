Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michoacanos

review star

No reviews yet

120 N Oak Ave

Chandler, OK 74834

Order Again

Appetizers

Sm Guacamole

$3.99

Lg Guacamole

$6.99

Sm Toreados

$3.99

Lg Toreados

$5.99

Party Nachos

$6.99

Party Nacho- Fajita

$7.99

Fiesta Platter

$7.99

Mexican Pizza

$7.99

Sm White Queso

$2.99

Lg White Queso

$6.99

TORTILLAS

Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.59

Dinner Salad with Chicken

$5.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Mama Salad

$9.99

Soup

TORTILLA SOUP

$7.99

Sides

Sour Cream

$1.29

Mexican Relish

$1.59

LG MEX RELISH

$4.99

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

French fries

$2.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sliced Avocados

$3.99

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.99

Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

$4.99

Sm Grilled Jalapenos

$2.99

Large Grilled Jalapeno

$4.99

Sm Salsa Caliente

$1.99

Lg Salsa Caliente

$4.99

Whole Grilled Jalapeno

$0.99

Whole Fresh Jalapeno

$0.99

Sliced Fresh Jalapeno

$0.99

SD PICO

$0.99

Mexican potatoes

$3.99

SD LETT

$1.00

SD TOMATO

$1.00

SD EGG

$1.00

A La Carte

Taco

$2.99

Tamales

$3.99

Flauta

$2.99

Tostada

$2.99

Sm Quesadilla

$2.99

Lg Quesadilla

$4.99

Enchilada

$3.99

Carne Asada Taco

$4.99

Fajita beef

$4.99

Fajita chicken

$4.99

Fajita shrimp

$5.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Chimichanga

$4.99

Sm Burrito

$2.99

Med Burrito

$3.99

Lg Burrito

$4.99

Ground beef

$2.99

Shredded Beef

$3.99

Shredded chicken

$3.99

Chicken breast

$4.99

Steak

$6.99

Corndog

$1.00

Specials of Mexico

Sonora Tacos

$9.99

Tacos al Carbon

$11.99

Old fashion Tacos

$11.99

Pollo al Carbon

$12.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Chile Verde

$12.99

Guiso Especial

$12.99

Carne Guisada

$12.99

Godfather

$12.99

Fajita dinner

$11.99

Enchiladas

Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

Bandera Mexicana

$10.99

Veracruz

$9.99

Specialty Trio

$10.99

Monterey dinner

$10.99

Jalisco

$10.99

1/2 Fireman Special

$9.99

Full Fireman Special

$13.99

Mexican Dinners

Mexican Skillet

$11.99

The Roberto

$10.99

Taco dinner

$8.99

Tostada Din

$8.99

Burrito Grande

$10.99

Carnitas

$10.99

CHIMI DIN

$10.99

1/2 Chuleta

$9.99

Chuleta

$12.99

Flauta Din

$8.99

Tamales

$10.99

Michoacano Combo

$12.99

California Burrito

$13.99

Yucatan Giant Burrito

$13.99

Quesadilla Dinner

$10.99

Chile Rellenos

$10.99

Create Your Own

C-1

$7.99

C-2

$9.99

C-3

$10.99

C-4

$11.99

Fajitas

1/2 LB FAJITAS

$15.99

1/2 LB CHEDDAR JACK FAJITAS

$16.99

FULL FAJITAS

$25.99

FULL CHEDDAR JACK FAJITAS

$26.99

1/2 LB VEG FAJITAS

$9.99

FULL VEG FAJITAS

$11.99

Steaks

Bistec Michoacano

$13.99

Bistec Ranchero

$13.99

Ranchero Steak and Cameron

$16.99

Michoacano Special

$15.99

Ribeye

$18.99

Mariscos

Coctel de Camaron

$12.99

Camaron a la Diabla

$13.99

Camaron Mojo de Ajo

$13.99

Pescado a la Mexicana

$13.99

Off menu/ TO GO ITEMS

Coche Quesadilla

$10.99

Grande Nacho

$10.99

Mama Chimi

$13.99

Fajita Fries

$9.50

Queso bowl

$8.99

Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Gringo enchiladas

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Lg Yellow setup

$10.99

Lg White setup

$11.99

Lg Yellow Queso

$4.99

Lg Relish

$4.99

Small chip

$2.99

Large chip

$4.99

Small Salsa

$2.99

Large Salsa

$4.99

Small Yellow Queso

$2.99

Small Yellow Setup

$4.99

Small White setup

$5.99

Chip Upgrade

$2.00

Salsa Upgrade

$2.00

FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.50

CORN TORTILLA

$1.50

Specials

All you can eat cheese enchiladas

$8.99

Taco dinner

$7.99

Quesadilla dinner

$9.99

Burrito Grande

$9.99

1/2 Fireman

$8.99

Full Fireman

$12.99

SERVICE CHARGE

SERVICE CHARGE

$4.99

GIFT CERTIFICATE

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

LUNCH

#1 - Enchiladas - Cheese (2)

$9.29

#2 Enchiladas (2)

$9.29

#3 Tamales (2)

$9.29

#4 Tacos (2)

$8.29

#5 Enchilada Burrito

$9.29

#6 Taco Salad

$8.29

#7 Fajitas

$10.29

#8 Sonora Tacos (2)

$9.29

#9 One Cheese Enchilada & One Tamale

$8.29

#10 One Cheese Enchilada & One Taco

$9.29

#11 Flauta

$8.29

#12 Quesadilla

$9.29

#13 Chimichanga

$9.29

#14 Chile Relleno

$8.29

#15 Quesadilla - Vegetable

$8.29

#16 Huevos Mexicanos

$8.29

#17 Monterey

$9.29

LUNCH SPECIALS

All you can eat cheese enchiladas

$8.99

TACO TUESDAYS

$7.29

#12 Quesadilla

$8.29

#7 Fajitas

$9.29

#13 Chimichanga

$8.29

KIDS MENU

Kids Bean Burrito

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Nacho

$5.99

KID DRINKS

KIDS MEAL DRINKS

Desserts

Churrito con Nieve

$4.29

Cream Caramel Flan

$4.29

Fried Ice Cream

$4.29

Sopapilla

$1.09

Churros

$1.99

Birthday Sopapilla

$1.99

SODA

SODA

LUNCH/KIDS

H2O

COFFEE

$0.99

COCKTAILS

Sm Margarita

$3.99

Lg Margarita

$6.50

Sm Pina Colada

$3.99

Lg Pina Colada

$6.50

Mexican Mule

$6.50

Coronarita

$6.50

SHOTS

PINA-TROPICAL

$6.50

BEER

BEER

BORRACHA

MICHELADA

BUD LIGHT CHELADA

$4.99

VIRGIN SLUSHES

SMALL

$3.99

LARGE

$6.50

SAUCE SIDES

SD ChiliS

$0.99

SD VERDE S

$0.99

SD CHIPOTLE S

$0.99

SD SCS

$0.99

CATERING

8 FULL FAJ MIX, MIX TORTILLAS, CHIPS, SALSA, YELLOW QUESO

$220.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 N Oak Ave, Chandler, OK 74834

Directions

