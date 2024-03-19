- Home
- /
- Mick & Angelos - 7600 Lundy's Lane
Mick & Angelos 7600 Lundy's Lane
No reviews yet
7600 Lundy's Lane
Niagara Falls, CN L2H 1H1
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Starters
- Garlic Bread$11.00
Served with homemade tomato sauce
- Mozzarella Stuffed Ravioli$14.75
Lightly fried & served with homemade tomato sauce
- Crab & Shrimp Stuffed Mushrooms$16.75
Baked with a 3 cheese blend
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$16.75
Served warm with nacho chips & pita bread
- Calamari$17.00
Lightly battered and fried calamari, crispy on the outside and tender inside. Served with lemon garlic aioli and grilled lemon
- Quesadilla$17.75
Your choice of tender chicken or steak baked between soft flour tortillas with peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheese
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.50
Soft flour tortillas with peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheese
- Tijuana Shrimp Tacos$18.50
Warm flour tortillas stuffed with guacamole, sweet pickle slaw, pico de gallo & breaded jalapeño shrimp
- Nachos Grande$19.50
Mixed cheese, black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo & jalapeños
Soups & Salads
- Small Harvest Salad$10.00
An assortment of fresh greens & vegetables with a sprinkle of Parmesan, baked croutons & chickpeas
- Large Harvest Salad$17.50
An assortment of fresh greens & vegetables with a sprinkle of Parmesan, baked croutons & chickpeas
- Small Caesar Salad$11.00
Traditionally prepared with bacon, grated Parmesan cheese & crunchy croutons
- Large Caesar Salad$16.00
Traditionally prepared with bacon, grated Parmesan cheese & crunchy croutons
- Cobb Salad$17.50
Breaded chicken tossed in medium sauce on top of crisp lettuce, guacamole, bacon, mixed cheese, hard boiled egg, toasted chickpeas & grape tomatoes. Served with blue cheese ranch dressing
- Soup 1$6.00
Created daily with fresh ingredients
- Soup 2$6.00
Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers
- Buffalo Bird Crunch$18.00
House breaded crusted chicken breast tossed in medium buffalo sauce, topped with American cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles, and chipotle aioli
- Italian Meatball$17.50
Large hand-made meatballs and tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese on an Italian loaf
- Chicken Guacamole BLT$18.00
Grilled chicken, guacamole, crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack cheese
- Philly Steak$18.75
Thinly sliced rib eye with fried onions, mushrooms, peppers, and mozzarella. Served on a fresh Italian loaf with lettuce and tomato
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$18.00
Breaded chicken tossed in medium wing sauce with tomato, lettuce, mixed cheese, and ranch dressing
- Clubhouse Wrap$17.00
Bacon, chicken, mixed cheese rolled with lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$17.00
Classic hand-held wrap with tender chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing. Served with your choice of fries, chef's soup, or harvest salad
- Smash Burger$16.75
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, sliced pickles, and smash sauce
- Holy Smoke$18.49
- Big Mick$21.99
Ground AAA 100% chuck beef double patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, topped with thousand island dressing served with french fries, soup, or harvest salad
Calzones
- Vegetarian Calzone$17.75
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichokes, onions, and feta cheese with Mick's home-made pizza sauce
- Chicken Alfredo Calzone$18.75
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, bacon, and mozzarella with an alfredo sauce base
- Salumi Calzone$19.75
Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, roasted red peppers and mozzarella with Mick's home-made pizza sauce
- Build Your Own Calzone$19.50
Choose any 3 toppings
Wings & Things
- 10 Wings$18.00
- 20 Wings Chicken Wings$31.00
- 50 Wings Chicken Wings$69.00
- French Fries$7.50
Hot and crisp, just how you like them
- Mound of Onion Rings$9.00
Fried until golden brown
- Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
Served with chipotle mayonnaise for dipping
- Classic Poutine$13.00
Crispy golden fries, melted cheese curds, and beef gravy
- Chicken Fingers$18.00
Cooked to perfection. Served with golden french fries and plum sauce for dipping
- Steak & Blue Cheese Poutine$20.00
Crispy golden fries and onion rings topped with melted cheese curds, crumbled blue cheese, beef gravy, Philly steak, garlic aioli, and chives
Italian
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$21.00
Traditionally prepared in our kitchen with care. Served in mick's homemade tomato sauce
- Baked Penne Al Forno$24.00
Penne with chicken in a rosé sauce, topped with cheese and baked until melted
- Chicken Tetrazzini$25.00
Juicy chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, and chopped tomatoes served in a Parmesan cream sauce over linguine
- Lasagna$25.00
Layered with seasoned beef, Mick's tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese and sprinkled with Parmesan
- Chicken Parmigiano$26.00
Baked with vine-ripened tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with a side of penne
- Eggplant Parmigiano$26.00
Eggplant lightly coated in Parmesan and herbs, layered with ricotta cheese, fire roasted tomatoes, and spinach. Topped with mozzarella cheese, pomodoro sauce, and pesto drizzle
- Penne Alfredo$20.00
Penne in a smooth Parmesan cream sauce
- Spaghetti & Sauce$18.00
Grill Entrees
- Tuscan Chicken$25.00
Grilled chicken with spinach, roasted red peppers and Parmesan cream sauce
- Teriyaki Salmon$26.00
Pan-fried salmon fillet crusted in sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce. Served with redskin mashed potatoes and sautéed seasonal vegetables
- Fajitas$28.00
Your choice of chicken, steak or vegetable fajitas served with warm tortillas, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, onions and Cheddar cheese
- Manhattan$32.00
Considered the tastiest cut, this 10 oz New York striploin topped with dusty onions is the favorite of many steak lovers
- Steak Frits$33.00
Grilled to order 10 oz triple a beef striploin topped with caramelized onion herb butter and served with crisp asiago garlic chive fries
Desserts
- Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie$8.00
A flourless "Extreme" brownie base loaded with chocolate & peanut butter cheesecakes. All blended & topped with roasted almonds, chunks of brownie bites & a pure dark chocolate drizzle
- Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
Perfect for sharing! Chocolate cake heated to perfection & drizzled with rich chocolate mirror
- Stuffed Cookie Sandwich$8.00
Vanilla ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies stuffed with brownie gently warmed, topped with caramel & chocolate sauce
- Key Lime Divine$8.50
The real key lime, no mistake! A perfectly blended all-natural key lime filing, set in a deep-dish graham crumb shell & generously topped with fresh whipped cream
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Vegetable Pizza
- Small - Vegetable Pizza$17.00
Assorted marinated vegetables, spinach, goat cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, and your choice of white or tomato sauce
- Large - Vegetable Pizza$23.00
Assorted marinated vegetables, spinach, goat cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, and your choice of white or tomato sauce
- XL - Vegetable Pizza$32.00
Assorted marinated vegetables, spinach, goat cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, and your choice of white or tomato sauce
- Tray - Vegetable Pizza$35.00
Assorted marinated vegetables, spinach, goat cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, and your choice of white or tomato sauce
Bianco Pizza
- Small - Bianco$17.00
Our gourmet white pizza with olive oil, garlic and herbs. Layered with Asiago, feta, mushrooms, and artichokes
- Large - Bianco$23.00
Our gourmet white pizza with olive oil, garlic and herbs. Layered with Asiago, feta, mushrooms, and artichokes
- XL - Bianco$32.00
Our gourmet white pizza with olive oil, garlic and herbs. Layered with Asiago, feta, mushrooms, and artichokes
- Tray - Bianco$35.00
Our gourmet white pizza with olive oil, garlic and herbs. Layered with Asiago, feta, mushrooms, and artichokes
Meat Lovers Pizza
- Small - Meat Lovers$17.00
Prosciutto, bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and calabrese dry cured pepperoni
- Large - Meat Lovers$23.00
Prosciutto, bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and calabrese dry cured pepperoni
- XL - Meat Lovers$32.00
Prosciutto, bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and calabrese dry cured pepperoni
- Tray - Meat Lovers$35.00
Prosciutto, bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and calabrese dry cured pepperoni
Calabrese Pizza
- Small - Calabrese$17.00
Dry cured spicy Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, sautéed spinach, and provolone cheese on a garlic butter base and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
- Large - Calabrese$23.00
Dry cured spicy Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, sautéed spinach, and provolone cheese on a garlic butter base and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
- XL - Calabrese$32.00
Dry cured spicy Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, sautéed spinach, and provolone cheese on a garlic butter base and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
- Tray - Calabrese$35.00
Dry cured spicy Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, sautéed spinach, and provolone cheese on a garlic butter base and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Gluten Free Menu
GF Starters
GF Salads
GF Italian
GF Pizza
GF Grill Entrées
GF Dessert
Lunch
Lunch Menu
- Soup & Salad Combo$16.00
Chef's soup, side salad and garlic Parmesan toast
- LCH Small Pizza$16.00
Small freshly made pizza with 2 toppings. Served with your choice of fries, chef's soup, or harvest salad
- LCH Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Classic hand-held wrap with tender chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing. Served with your choice of fries, chef's soup, or harvest salad
- LCH Italian Club$16.00
Thinly sliced Italian prosciutto with fresh leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, juicy tomatoes, and provolone cheese, melted on a toasted hoagie. Served with your choice of fries, chef's soup, or harvest salad
- LCH Spaghetti and Meatball$16.00
Served in Mick's homemade tomato sauce
- LCH Clubhouse Wrap$16.00
Bacon, chicken, mixed cheese rolled with lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing
- Small CHKN Harvest Salad$16.00
An assortment of fresh greens and vegetables with a sprinkle of Parmesan, baked croutons and chickpeas
TUESDAY
Take Out Specials
Take Out Specials
Family Meals
$ ADD-ONS / MODS
Add-on's
- 1 Meatball$2.00
- 3 Meatballs$5.00
- Add Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Add Breaded Chicken$7.00
- Add Shrimp$6.00
- Add Bacon$2.00
- Add Cheese$2.00
- Add Parm Toast$2.00
- Add CHZ Parm Toast$4.00
- Add Loaf$2.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- BC, Cel, Carrots$1.50
- Ranch$1.00
- RANCH, Cel & Carrots$1.50
- Dressing$1.00
- GF Penne$3.00
- GF Pizza Crust$3.00
- Gravy$1.00
- Guacamole$2.00
- Japs$2.00
- Side Chip Mayo$1.00
- Side Mayo$1.00
- Mushrooms$2.00
- Peppers & Onions$3.00
- Pita$2.00
- Plum Sauce$1.00
- Salsa$0.75
- Shells$2.00
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side Mild Sauce$0.75
- Side Med Sauce$0.75
- Side Hot Sauce$0.75
- Side Suicide$0.75
- Side Honey Garlic$0.75
- Side Pom Sauce$2.00
- Side Alfredo$2.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Veg$4.00
- Xtra Chips$2.00
- SIDE Fries$4.00
- SIDE Sweet Pots$5.00
- SIDE Mashed$3.00
- SIDE Cajun Chips$5.00
- SIDE Poutine$6.00
- SIDE Rice$4.00
Specialty Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
- Mountain Dew Me$8.00
Be careful with this tasty one! Melon and orange flavored liqueurs topped with pineapple juice and 7up
- White Freezie$8.00
The taste of a white freezie without the brain freeze! Perfectly mixed banana liqueur, sour raspberry and 7up
- Spiced Butter Beer$8.00
Harry potter grew up and so did his drink. Perfectly mixed spiced rum, butterscotch ripple and root beer
- Scooby Snack$8.00
A drink scooby doo would love!!! Melon liqueur, coconut rum, banana liqueur, pineapple juice and shaken with cream
- S** in the Driveway$8.00
Our twist on an old fave. Vodka, peach schnapps and blue curacao topped with mango purée and Sprite. Not just for driveways anymore
- Spiced & Peachy$8.00
Spiced rum, peach schnapps, cranberry and orange juice topped with a splash of grenadine
- Flirty Fizz$8.00
The mixture of vanilla vodka, cherry whiskey, cranberry and soda water sounds harmless enough. Until it isn't
- Banana Popsicle$8.00
Just as delicious as it sounds! Banana liqueur, vanilla vodka, orange and pineapple juice hits the target
- Purple Stuff$8.00
The mixture of blueberry vodka, blue curacao, white grape juice and cranberry juice makes this a non-guilty pleasure
- Bangin' Berry Lemonade$8.00
Raspberry vodka, cherry whiskey, lemonade, Sprite and grenadine. The addition of fresh berries completes it to perfection
- Honey Summer Tea$8.00
What's better than an expertly mixed honey Jack, peach schnapps and iced tea cocktail? Nothing
Refresher
Frozen Delights
- Frozen Daiquiri$8.25
We aren't trying to change the world so why would we mess with a drink perfected years ago? Try each flavor and come up with your own favorite! All made with rum and real fruit purée. Choice: strawberry, banana, lime
- Piña Colada$8.25
A taste of the tropics and served frozen. Traditional blend of coconut rum and pineapple
- Lime Margarita$8.25
Frozen version of the tried and true tequila, triple sec and lime purée blended cocktail
- Mudslide
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Bushwacker
Energy Addictions
Ginger Beer Concoctions
Beer & Coolers
What's on Tap?
- LRG Canadian$6.50
- LRG Coors Light$6.50
- LRG Mafia$6.50
- LRG OV$6.50
- LRG Belgian Moon$7.00
- LRG Coors Original$7.00
- LRG Miller Lite$7.00
- LRG Rickards Red$7.00
- LRG Creemore IPA$7.25
- LRG Murphy's Irish Stout$8.00
- LRG Bubble Stash$8.50
- LRG Heineken$8.50
- PIT Canadian$19.00
- PIT Coors Light$19.00
- PIT Mafia$19.00
- PIT OV$19.00
- PIT Belgian Moon$20.25
- PIT Coors Original$20.25
- PIT Miller Lite$20.25
- PIT Rickards Red$20.25
- PIT Creemore IPA$21.00
- PIT Murphy's Irish Stout$23.50
- PIT Bubble Stash$25.00
- PIT Heineken$25.00
Bottled Beer
Coolers + Seltzers
Wine
Domestic - Red Wine
- 6oz House Merlot$7.00
Konzelmann
- 9oz House Merlot$10.50
Konzelmann
- BTL House Merlot$28.00
Konzelmann
- 6oz Seasons Cab Merlot$7.25
Season's
- 9oz Seasons Cab Merlot$10.75
Season's
- BTL Seasons Cab Merlot$29.00
Season's
- 6oz Reif Cab Sauv$7.75
Reif Estate Winery
- 9oz Reif Cab Sauv$11.50
Reif Estate Winery
- BTL Reif Cab Sauv$31.00
Reif Estate Winery
- 6oz Inniskillin Pinot Noir$8.00
Inniskillin
- 9oz Inniskillin Pinot Noir$12.00
Inniskillin
- BTL Inniskillin Pinot Noir$32.00
Inniskillin
- 6oz Calamus Balls Falls$8.00
Calamus Estate Winery
- 9oz Calamus Balls Falls$12.00
Calamus Estate Winery
- BTL Calamus Balls Falls$32.00
Calamus Estate Winery
- 6oz JT Meritage$8.75
Jackson Triggs
- 9oz JT Meritage$13.00
Jackson Triggs
- BTL JT Meritage$35.00
Jackson Triggs
- 6oz Eastdell Black Cab$8.75
Eastdell Estate
- 9oz Eastdell Black Cab$13.00
Eastdell Estate
- BTL Eastdell Black Cab$35.00
Eastdell Estate
Domestic - White Wine
- 6oz HOUSE Chardonnay$7.00
Konzelmann
- 9oz HOUSE Chardonnay$10.50
Konzelmann
- BTL HOUSE Chardonnay$28.00
Konzelmann
- 6oz Inniskillin Riesling$7.50
Inniskillin
- 9oz Inniskillin Riesling$11.25
Inniskillin
- BTL Inniskillin Riesling$30.00
Inniskillin
- 6oz 20 Bees Pinot Grigio$7.75
20 bees
- 9oz 20 Bees Pinot Grigio$11.50
20 bees
- BTL 20 Bees Pinot Grigio$31.00
20 bees
- 6oz Creeskside Sauv Blanc$8.00
Creekside
- 9oz Creekside Sauv Blanc$12.00
Creekside
- BTL Creekside Sauvignon Blanc$32.00
Creekside
- 6oz Fielding Riesling$8.00
Fielding Estate
- 9oz Fielding Riesling$12.00
Fielding Estate
- BTL Fielding Riesling$32.00
Fielding Estate
- 6oz Calamus Chardonnay$9.00
Calamus Estate Winery
- 9oz Calamus Chardonnay$16.00
Calamus Estate Winery
- BTL Calamus Chardonnay$42.00
Calamus Estate Winery
Imported - Red Wine
Imported- White Wine
Rosé + Sparkling
Sangria
White Sangria
- Glass Tropical Sangria$8.25
This game changing sangria expertly combines white wine, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, gingerale and tropical fruits. Perfect for summer it's like a mini vacation in a glass!
- Pitcher Tropical Sangria$22.00
This game changing sangria expertly combines white wine, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, gingerale and tropical fruits. Perfect for summer it's like a mini vacation in a glass!
- TOWER Tropical Sangria$40.00
Rosé Sangria
- Glass Van Rasp Lemonade Sangria$8.25
You grew up. Your love for lemonade should too. Rosé wine mixed with vanilla vodka, lemonade, raspberry purée, Sprite and fresh berries. Basically the most refreshing sangria. Ever
- Pitcher Van Rasp Lemonade Sangria$22.00
You grew up. Your love for lemonade should too. Rosé wine mixed with vanilla vodka, lemonade, raspberry purée, Sprite and fresh berries. Basically the most refreshing sangria. Ever
- TOWER Van Rasp Sangria$40.00
Red Sangria
- Glass Cherry Berry Sangria$8.25
Merlot mixed with cherry brandy, juices and topped with gingerale. Combined with raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, this sangria is true perfection in a glass
- Pitcher Cherry Berry Sangria$22.00
Merlot mixed with cherry brandy, juices and topped with gingerale. Combined with raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, this sangria is true perfection in a glass
- TOWER Cherry Berry Sangria$40.00
Specials & Promo Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7600 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls, CN L2H 1H1
Photos coming soon!