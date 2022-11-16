Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges
Mickey Finn's Brewery Libertyville
155 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated brewpub for 28 years. Open Tuesday - Sunday. We can deliver beer, wine and spirits too. Check out our on-line menu.
Location
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar - Libertyville
3.8 • 160
137 Lake St Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurant
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake - 935 Diamond lake Rd
4.2 • 667
935 Diamond lake Rd Mundelein, IL 60060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Libertyville
More near Libertyville