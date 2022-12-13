Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mickey's Subs 2

5230 bridge street

Tampa, FL 33611

Order Again

Subs

Turkey

Turkey

$7.65

Boars Head Ovengold Turkey

Boars Head Virginia Ham

Boars Head Virginia Ham

$7.65

Boars Head Virginia Ham

Veggie

Veggie

$7.65
Boars Head London Broil

Boars Head London Broil

$7.99

Best served with Micks Mustang sauce, Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar

Italian

Italian

$7.65

Hot Sopressata, Genoa Salami, Virgina Ham, Smoked Provolone, Mick's Parmy Sauce

Cuban

Cuban

$7.65

Virginia Ham, Genoa Salami, Roasted Pork,Baby Swiss , Dill Pickle and Micks Mustard Cubano Sauce

Build Your Own Sub

Build Your Own Sub

$7.65

All subs are made with Boarshead Meats and cheese, tell us how you want it

Catering Trays

1 Tray (Feeds 10-12)

$59.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mickey's Subs - Where Ingredients Matter! We care about one thing only and that is making the single best sub you have ever tasted.

