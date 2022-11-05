A map showing the location of Mickey's Downtown Bistro 4331 N Ocean DrView gallery

Mickey's Downtown Bistro 4331 N Ocean Dr

review star

No reviews yet

4331 N Ocean Dr

Lauderdale By The Sea, FL 33308

Order Again

Appetizers

Firecracker Calamari

$17.00

Clams Casino

$14.00

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Antipasto for 2

$32.00

Mezze for 2

$24.00

Burrata

$16.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

Specialty Hummus

$14.00

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$14.00

Spinach Feta Pie Cigar

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Mussels

$14.00

Mickeys Bouillabaisse

$16.00

Soup/Salad

Spinach Soup

$10.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Baby Kale Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Meditterranean Mixed Grill Brochettes

$37.00

Grilled NY Strip

$44.00

Beef Short Ribs

$42.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$48.00

Pork Chop Milanese

$30.00

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Chicken Parmigana

$28.00

Ling Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$28.00

Penne Mama Mia

$26.00

Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Ling alle Vongole

$28.00

Steakhouse Burger

$19.00

Twin Pork Chops

$34.00

Desserts

Coconut Creme Brulee

$12.00

Chocolate Soufle

$12.00

Knafe

$12.00

Apple Tart

$12.00

Gelato

$6.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo Icecream

$12.00

Sides

Pita

$2.00

Laffa

$4.50

Side Broccoli

$12.00

Side Brocc Rabe

$12.00

Side Spinach

$12.00

Side Asparagus

$12.00

Side Mash Potatoes

$9.00

French Fries

$8.00

Side Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Side Pasta Garlic and Oil

$14.00

Side Pasta Butter

$14.00

Side Mushroom

$12.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Fallafel

$8.00

Dinner Specials

Ling Pescatore

$36.00

Duck Special

$22.00

Veal Parm

$36.00

Greek Panzanella

$18.00

Ribeye Special

$49.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Special

$35.00Out of stock

Rachel Pollo

$29.00Out of stock

Chx Milanese

$29.00Out of stock

Veal Osso Bucco

$52.00

Crab cakes

$24.00

Cocktails

Banana Old Fashion

$14.00

Beach Sling

$14.00

Berry Sour

$12.00

Cucumber Spritz

$14.00

Day in the Shade

$13.00

Hibiscus Mule

$13.00

Loaded Lemonade

$13.00

Mia's Mojito

$12.00

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

$12.00

R & R Margarita

$12.00

Rusty Morning Berry

$14.00

Lit

$14.00

Strawberry Mule

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Watermelon Basil Marg

$13.00

Jalapeno Watermelon Marg

$13.00

Smoked Maple Old Fashion

$14.00

Pumpkin Martini

$14.00

Winter Sangria

$13.00

Apple Pie

$13.00

Dessert Martini

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Midnight Martini

$12.00

Nutella Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Raspberry Sambuca Martini

$13.00

Snickerini

$13.00

Irish Coffee Martini

$14.00

Oreo

$14.00Out of stock

Liquor

3 Olives Cherry

$10.00

3 Olives Grape

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Effen Black Cherry

$10.00

Effen Blood Orange

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Blue Ice

$9.00

Blue Huckleberry

$9.00

Stoli Elite

$12.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Barcardi Limon

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myers

$11.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Mt Gay

$11.00

Siesta Key

$9.00

Mt Gay Xo

$13.00

Avion

$11.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Respo

$13.00

Dobel

$12.00

Don 1942 (1.5)

$34.00

Don 1942 (2)

$36.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Dos Primos

$11.00

Espolon

$11.00

Jose Gold

$10.00

Patron

$11.00

Teremona

$10.00

Teremona Respo

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Avion Respo

$12.00

Espolo Respo

$12.00

Clase Azul(2 Oz)

$28.00

Clase Azul (1.5 Oz)

$26.00

Desolas Mezcal

$12.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Gentlemen Jack

$14.00

Jack Apple

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Fire

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00

Jack Single Barrel

$14.00

Jameson

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$11.00

Markers Mark

$11.00

Old Foster

$14.00

Proper 12

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Screwball

$11.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Yellowstone

$13.00

Blue Note Crossroads

$12.00

Riverset Rye

$13.00

Bluenote Juke

$11.00

Heavens door

$14.00

Larceny

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dalmore

$14.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenfiddish

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Red

$10.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00Out of stock

Courvoisier VOS

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grandmarnier

$13.00

Kahula

$7.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Molinari

$10.00

Nocolla

$9.00

Pama

$10.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Pernod

$12.00

Polish Brandy

$6.00

Romania Black

$10.00

Romania White

$10.00

Salerno

$13.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Baileys

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Shots

Green Tea

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Birthday Shot

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Rumchatta

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Fire and Ice

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Blk Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premire

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heinkein

$6.00

Heinkein Zero

$5.00

HIgh Noon

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller lite

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Heinkein

$6.00

Heinkein Zero

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Corona Premire

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon

$5.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Big Wave

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Jai alai

$8.00

Funky Buddha

$7.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.00

Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Wine

Coastal Chardonnay

$10.00

St. Francis Chardonnay

$12.00

Critic Chardonnay

$16.00

Caposaldo Pino Grigio

$10.00

Santa Marg Pino Grigio

$16.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Le Crema Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Thomas Schmitt Riesling

$12.00

JP Chenet Brut

$10.00

Mauro Maschio Prosecco

$10.00

Liquid rose

$12.00

BTL Coastal Chard

$36.00

BTL St. Francis

$42.00

BTL The Critic Chard

$56.00

BTL Caposaldo Pino Grigio

$36.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$56.00

BTL Le Crema

$56.00

BTL Thomas Schmitt

$42.00

Btl Crawford

$48.00

Btl Rose

$42.00

Grounded Cabernet

$10.00

The Critic Cabernet

$16.00

Cherry Pie Pino Noir

$16.00

Cline Cellers Merlot

$12.00

Meiomi

$16.00

Trivento Malbec

$10.00

Domaine Bousquet Malbec

$16.00

Chianti Classico

$12.00

Pepperwood Noir

$10.00

Btl Grounded

$36.00

BTL Critic Cabernet

$56.00

BTL Cherry Pie

$56.00

BTL Cline Cellars

$42.00

BTL Educated Guess

$56.00

BTL Cuarto Domino Lote

$44.00

BTL Trivento

$36.00

BTL Domaine Bousquet

$56.00

BTL Chianti Classico

$42.00

BTL Pepperwood Noir

$36.00

Meiomi Btl

$56.00

Montepulciano

$55.00

Sodas

Cola

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Diet Cola

$3.75

Gingerale

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.75

Tonic

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Redbull

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Peligrino

$8.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange

$3.75

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.75

Espresso

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Sunset Menu

Lamb Sliders (SS)

$29.00

Mussels(SS)

$29.00

Eggplant Rollatini (SS)

$29.00

Calamari(SS)

$29.00

Burrata Caprese (SS)

$29.00

Hummus (SS)

$29.00

Caesar (SS)

$29.00

Mixed Green(SS)

$29.00

Greek Salad (SS)

$29.00

Chx Marsala (SS)

Chx Parm (SS)

Fish n Chips (SS)

Four Cheese Tort (SS)

Grilled Pork Chop (SS)

Ling Alle Vongole (SS)

Penne Mama Mia (SS)

Pork Milanese (SS)

Salmon Piccata (SS)

Steakhouse Burger (SS)

Spag and Meatballs (SS)

Tiramisu(SS)

Apple Tart (SS)

Knafeh (SS)

Oreo Sandwich (SS)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4331 N Ocean Dr, Lauderdale By The Sea, FL 33308

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

