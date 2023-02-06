Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mickey's Irish Pub 1846 Front St Unit F

review star

No reviews yet

1846 Front St Unit F

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull (Sugar-Free)

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Fries

$5.00

Hungarian Stuffed Peppers

$10.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Pretzel/Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$17.00

Greens

Grandma Josie

$9.00

Pizza Joint

$9.00

Caprese

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken Burrata

$19.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Papp & Meatballs

$17.00

Ravioli

$17.00

Shepards Pie

$14.00

Fish n Chips

$16.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Sandwhiches

Charlies Chicken

$12.00

Corned Beef

$12.00

Italian Beef

$12.00

Meatball Sand.

$12.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

3 Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Craft Beer

BrewDog Hellcat

$6.00

Dog 60 Minute

$5.00

Ell. Blueberry Wheat

$6.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

G.L Conway's

$5.00

JO'S Who Cooks For You

$6.00

Rev. Eugene Porter

$6.00

Rhine. Cheetah

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

SIN Pear

$6.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

UAB The Gadget

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$6.00

Domestic/Import Beer

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Prem.

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$4.00

Highnoon

$5.00

Labatt

$5.00

MGD

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mickey's

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Draft Beer

Alaskan Smash Glaxay

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.00

Flower Power

$7.00

G.L Dortmunder

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

Masthead Jala

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Mudpuppy Porter

$7.00

Rhine. Truth

$6.00

TropiCannon

$7.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Basics

Cosmo

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Crafted

Agave Margarita

$10.00

Basil Collins

$10.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Mickey's Mule

$8.00

Sweet & Salty

$9.00

Shots

Green Tea

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Orange Tea

$6.00

Red Tea

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

PB&J

$7.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$9.00+

Blantons

$10.00+Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$8.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$8.00+

Basil Hayden Toast

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+Out of stock

Bulleit

$6.00+

Bulleit Rye

$6.00+

Elijah Craig

$6.00+

Four Roses

$8.00+

JB Stag

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Jefferson

$15.00+

Makers

$6.00+

Michter

$9.00+

Old Forester

$6.00+

Redbreast

$12.00+

Weller

$8.00+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

WhistlePig

$9.00+

Cognac

Courvousier

$6.00+

Gin

Bombay

$6.00+

Beefeater

$6.00+

Citadelle

$6.00+

Gun Powder

$8.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

New Amsterdam

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Irish Whiskey

Bushmills

$6.00+

Green Spot

$15.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jameson Orange

$6.00+

Jameson 18

$20.00+

Midleton Very Rare

$32.00+

Powers

$6.00+

Roe & Co.

$6.00+

Tully

$6.00+

Yellow Spot

$24.00+

Liqueurs

Disarono

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jager

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00+

Bumbu

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Kraken

$6.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

McCoy

$9.00+

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00+

Glenlivett 12 Year

$10.00+

Johnnie Black

$8.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00+

Tequila

21 Seeds Cuc/Jala

$6.00+

Altos

$7.00+

Altos Gold

$7.00+

Casamigos

$8.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$22.00+

Clase Azul Plata

$20.00+

Espolon

$6.00+

Jose

$5.00+

Milagro

$6.00+

Vodka

3 Olives Cherry

$5.00+

Chopin

$7.00+

Belvedere

$7.00+

Effen Cucumber

$6.00+

Effen Blood Orange

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Ketel One Citron

$7.00+

Ketel One Orange

$7.00+

Ketel One Cuc/Mint

$7.00+

Ketel One Peach/OJ

$7.00+

Stoli

$5.00+

Stoli Raspberry

$5.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$5.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Van Gogh

$5.00+

Watershed

$6.00+

Whiskey

Crown

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$6.00+

Crown Peach

$6.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Jack

$6.00+

Jack Honey

$6.00+

Skrewball

$6.00+

Red Wine

Cali Rebu. Cab GLS

$8.00

Cali Rebu. BTL

$24.00

Chianti GLS

$8.00

Chianti BTL

$24.00

Bliss Zin GLS

$8.00

Bliss Zin BTL

$24.00

Elqui Red Blend GLS

$8.00

Elqui Red Blend BTL

$24.00

Mi Terruno Cab GLS

$8.00

Mi Terruno Cab BTL

$24.00

Mojo Red Blend GLS

$6.00

Mojo Red Blend BTL

$16.00

Queen Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Queen Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

White Wine

La Corte Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.00

La Corte Pinot Grigio BTL

$18.00

Mojo Chardonnay GSL

$8.00

Mojo Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

Clear Night Ries. GLS

$6.00

Clear Night Ries. BTL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1846 Front St Unit F, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft Social
orange starNo Reviews
1846 Front St. Suite G Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Butcher & Sprout - Cuyahoga Falls
orange star4.5 • 2,979
1846 Front St Suite A Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
The Boulevard
orange star4.1 • 185
435 Chestnut Blvd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
The Workz
orange starNo Reviews
2220 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Ohio Brewing Company
orange star3.7 • 704
2250 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Cuyahoga Falls
orange starNo Reviews
740 Monroe Falls Ave Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cuyahoga Falls

Butcher & Sprout - Cuyahoga Falls
orange star4.5 • 2,979
1846 Front St Suite A Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Cuyahoga Falls
orange star4.3 • 1,902
2773 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,519
1909 Bailey Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Cashmere Cricket - 2235 Front St
orange star4.6 • 639
2235 Front St Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Pav's Creamery - CF
orange star4.6 • 512
2162 Front St Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
The Boulevard
orange star4.1 • 185
435 Chestnut Blvd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cuyahoga Falls
Stow
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston