Pizza
Seafood
Sandwiches

Mickey's NY Pizza - Hudson, NH

552 Reviews

$$

94 Lowell Rd

Hudson, NH 03051

18" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
12" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
French Fries

BURGERS

Basic Burger

$8.50

8oz fresh, juicy ground beef burger patty with Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Burger Bomb

$10.99

Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with bacon, pepperoni, salami, American cheese, onions, peppers & mushrooms

Diablo Burger

$10.99

Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with Bacon, American cheese, jalapeño, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Caprese Burger

$9.99

Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, lettuce & balsamic drizzle

Starters

French Fries

$5.49

Spicy Fries

$5.99

Truffle Fries

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried and served with a side of marinara

Onion Rings

$5.49

Meatball Appetizer

$8.99

Fresh, homemade meatballs in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Toasted sub roll seasoned with Italian seasoning and olive oil

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$3.99

Toasted sub roll topped with Italian seasoning, olive oil & melted mozzarella cheese

Crispy Ravioli

$11.99+

Breaded and fried cheese ravioli deep fried to a crispy golden brown and served with a side of marinara sauce.

JUMBO Chicken Tenders

$23.99+

Fresh cut chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Side Of Steak Tips

$9.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

House made rice pilaf

Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$22.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Feta Salad

$11.99

Steak Tip Salad

$13.99

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$12.49

Caprese Salad

$9.49

Chef Salad

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy, Fried, chicken tenders smothered in Nashville Hot sauce and topped with lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy fried chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce on a toasted Brioche bun

Cold Subs

Caprese Sub

$9.99

Parma Sub

$10.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil and Prosciutto on a 12" Italian sub roll

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

We use only the best, Boars Head brand Italian cold cuts & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a 12" Italian sub roll

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Veggie Sub

$8.99

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Roast Beef Sub

$11.99

Tuna Sub

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sub

$10.99

Hudson Special Sub

$11.99

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce mozzarella cheese & toasted

B.L.T Sub

$9.49

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Neapolitan Chicken Sub

$10.99

Chicken Caprese Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Chicken Finger Sub

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub

$10.99

Steak Tip Sub

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Kabob Sub

$10.99

Large Beef (Brioche)

$8.99

Super Beef (Onion Roll)

$9.99

Big N Beefy

$10.99

Cheesesteak

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Steak Bomb Sub

$12.50

FRENCH DIP SUB

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Philly Sub

$9.49

Chicken Stir Fry Philly Sub

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Philly Sub

$9.49

Chicken Philly Bomb Sub

$10.99

Pesto Chicken Philly Sub

$9.49

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Greek Salad Wrap

$9.49

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Dinners

Chicken Finger Dinner

$12.99

Steak Tip Dinner

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Kabob Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$13.99

Extra Side of Steak Tips (8 Oz)

$7.99

Ziti with Sauce & Cheese

$8.99

Ziti With Meatballs

$13.99

Chicken Broccoli & Ziti

$13.99

Chicken Parm with Ziti

$13.99

Eggplant Parm with Ziti

$13.99

New York Pizza

12" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$9.99

18" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$14.99

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.49

Signature NY Pizzas

*NEW - Butternut Squash Pizza

*NEW - Butternut Squash Pizza

$13.99+

🍁NEW FALL SPECIAL🍂 Roasted butternut squash, garlic, mozzarella, caramelized onion, ricotta, sausage and a drizzle of hot honey🌶️🐝🍯

12" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

12" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$11.99

Chicken fingers, bacon, tomato, mozzarella & ranch dressing drizzle

12" Loaded Potato Pizza

12" Loaded Potato Pizza

$12.99

White cream sauce, mashed potato, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeños & mozzarella garnished with chopped scallions,cilantro & ranch dressing

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99
12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.99

Special burger sauce, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, hamburger, bacon & pickles, topped with arugula

12" Margherita Pizza

$11.99
12" Buffalo Chicken Finger Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Finger Pizza

$11.99

chicken fingers, buffalo sauce,mozzarella & scallions drizzled with blue cheese

12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$11.99
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella & garnished with fresh cilantro & scallions

12" Maui Wowie Pizza

$12.99

12" Mama Mia Pizza

$12.99

12" Meatball Marinara pizza

$12.49

12" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$11.99

12" NEW! Mixed Greens Pizza

$12.99

*SPECIAL* Pesto Blast

$12.99

12" SHEPHERD'S PIE PIZZA

$12.99Out of stock
18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$19.49

Chicken fingers, bacon, tomato, mozzarella & ranch dressing drizzle

18" Loaded Potato

18" Loaded Potato

$21.00

White cream sauce, mashed potato, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeños & mozzarella garnished with chopped scallions,cilantro & ranch dressing

18" Hawaiian

$18.99
18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.49

Special burger sauce, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, hamburger, bacon & pickles, topped with arugula

18" Margherita

$18.99
18" Buffalo Chicken Finger Pizza

18" Buffalo Chicken Finger Pizza

$19.49

Chicken fingers, buffalo sauce,mozzarella & scallions with a drizzle of blue cheese

18" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.49
18" BBQ Chicken

18" BBQ Chicken

$19.49

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella & garnished with fresh cilantro & scallions

18" Maui Wowie

$21.49

18" Mama Mia

$21.00

18" Meatball Marinara

$20.49

18" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$18.49

18" NEW! Mixed Greens

$20.49

*SPECIAL* Pesto Blast

$20.95

18" SHEPHERD'S PIE PIZZA

$21.50Out of stock

Build Your Own Sicilian Pizza

1/2 Tray Build Your Own Sicilian Pizza

$17.00

Full Tray Build Your Own Sicilian Pizza

$34.00

Signature Sicilian Pizza

Half Tray Chicken Parm Sicilian

Half Tray Chicken Parm Sicilian

$22.99

Chicken Parm Sicilian Pizza with large chunks of crispy chicken tenders topped with mozzarella cheese, sauce, fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

Beach Style Pizza

Beach Style Pizza

$15.99

Sweet & tangy Beach style sauce on our fresh made dough topped with provolone cheese

Margherita Sicilian 1/2 Tray

$17.00

Pepperoni Sicilian 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Supreme Sicilian 1/2 Tray

$24.00

Hawaiian Sicilian 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sicilian 1/2 Tray

$22.00

Spinach, Tomato & Feta Sicilian 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Chicken Pesto Sicilian 1/2 Tray

$24.00

Sausage & Onion Sicilian 1/2 Tray

$22.00

Margherita Sicilian Full Tray

$34.00

Pepperoni Sicilian Full Tray

$38.00

Supreme Sicilian Full Tray

$42.00

Hawaiian Sicilian Full Tray

$38.00

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sicilian Full Tray

$40.00

Spinach, Tomato & Feta Sicilian Full Tray

$38.00

Chicken Pesto Sicilian Full Tray

$42.00

Sausage & Onion Sicilian Full Tray

$40.00

Calzones

CALZONE 12"

$8.99

CALZONE 16"

$13.99

Signature Calzones

Little Italy Calzone

$11.99

12" CALZONE Steak & Cheese

$11.99

12" CALZONE Spinach Tomato Feta

$10.99

12" CALZONE Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

12" CALZONE Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

12" CALZONE Steak Bomb

$12.99

16" Steak & Cheese Calzone

$16.99

16" Spinach Tomato Feta Calzone

$15.49

16" Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$16.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.49

16" Steak Bomb Calzone

$18.49

Extra Dressings

Side Creamy Italian

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side House

$0.75

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Tzatziki

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Light Italian

$0.75

Extra Sauces

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sweet n Sour

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Alfredo Side

$2.50Out of stock

Roast Beef Sauce

$1.00

Nashville Sauce

$0.50

Chips

Small Plain Chips

$1.30

Small BBQ Chips

$1.30

Small Sour n Onion Chips

$1.30

Large Plain Chips

$3.99

Large BBQ Chips

$3.99

Large Sour n Onion CHips

$3.99

Small Cape Cod Chips

$1.99

Pita Chips

$3.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

CheeseCake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Baklava

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.99

Kids Ziti & Meatballs

$6.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Catering

Half Pan Garden Salad

$35.00

Full Pan Garden Salad

$55.00

Half Pan Ceasar Salad

$35.00

Full Pan Ceasar Salad

$55.00

Half Pan Greek Salad

$40.00

Full Pan Greek Salad

$65.00

Half Pan Baked Ziti and Sauce & Garlic Bread

$40.00

Full Pan Baked Ziti with Sauce & Garlic Bread

$80.00

Half Pan Chicken Ziti Brocoli Alfredo & Garlic Bread

$50.00

Full Pan Chicken Ziti Brocoli Alfredo & Garlic Bread

$100.00

Half Pan Meatballs & Garlic Bread (25)

$50.00

Full Pan Meatballs & Garlic Bread (46)

$100.00

Half Pan Chicken Fingers & Half Pan Fries

$80.00

Half Pan Rice

$30.00

Full Pan Rice

$55.00

Half Pan Chicken Parmesan with Ziti & Garlic Bread

$55.00

Full Pan Chicken Parmesan with Ziti & Garlic Bread

$100.00

Soft Drinks

20 Oz Soda

$2.60

Glass Bottle

$2.99

Water

$2.50

Gold Peak

$3.50

2 Litre Bottle

$4.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Energy Drinks

$3.99

Powerade

$2.99

Juice

$3.15

Sanpellegrino

$2.50

Employee Water

$0.92

Employee Soda

$1.38

Employee Juice

$1.84
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

94 Lowell Rd, Hudson, NH 03051

Directions

Gallery
Mickey's NY Pizza image
Mickey's NY Pizza image
Mickey's NY Pizza image
Mickey's NY Pizza image

