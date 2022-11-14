Mickey's NY Pizza - Hudson, NH
BURGERS
Basic Burger
8oz fresh, juicy ground beef burger patty with Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
Cheeseburger
Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
Burger Bomb
Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with bacon, pepperoni, salami, American cheese, onions, peppers & mushrooms
Diablo Burger
Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with Bacon, American cheese, jalapeño, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion
Caprese Burger
Fresh, juicy 8oz ground beef burger patty with fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, lettuce & balsamic drizzle
Starters
French Fries
Spicy Fries
Truffle Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried and served with a side of marinara
Onion Rings
Meatball Appetizer
Fresh, homemade meatballs in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Bread
Toasted sub roll seasoned with Italian seasoning and olive oil
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Toasted sub roll topped with Italian seasoning, olive oil & melted mozzarella cheese
Crispy Ravioli
Breaded and fried cheese ravioli deep fried to a crispy golden brown and served with a side of marinara sauce.
JUMBO Chicken Tenders
Fresh cut chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Side Of Steak Tips
Rice Pilaf
House made rice pilaf
Salads
Crispy Chicken Sandwiches
Cold Subs
Caprese Sub
Parma Sub
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil and Prosciutto on a 12" Italian sub roll
Italian Sub
We use only the best, Boars Head brand Italian cold cuts & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a 12" Italian sub roll
Ham & Cheese Sub
Veggie Sub
Turkey Sub
Roast Beef Sub
Tuna Sub
Chicken Salad Sub
Hudson Special Sub
Hot Subs
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce mozzarella cheese & toasted
B.L.T Sub
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Neapolitan Chicken Sub
Chicken Caprese Sub
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Chicken Finger Sub
Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub
Steak Tip Sub
Grilled Chicken Kabob Sub
Large Beef (Brioche)
Super Beef (Onion Roll)
Big N Beefy
Chicken Philly
Wraps
Dinners
New York Pizza
Signature NY Pizzas
*NEW - Butternut Squash Pizza
🍁NEW FALL SPECIAL🍂 Roasted butternut squash, garlic, mozzarella, caramelized onion, ricotta, sausage and a drizzle of hot honey🌶️🐝🍯
12" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
Chicken fingers, bacon, tomato, mozzarella & ranch dressing drizzle
12" Loaded Potato Pizza
White cream sauce, mashed potato, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeños & mozzarella garnished with chopped scallions,cilantro & ranch dressing
12" Hawaiian Pizza
12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Special burger sauce, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, hamburger, bacon & pickles, topped with arugula
12" Margherita Pizza
12" Buffalo Chicken Finger Pizza
chicken fingers, buffalo sauce,mozzarella & scallions drizzled with blue cheese
12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella & garnished with fresh cilantro & scallions
12" Maui Wowie Pizza
12" Mama Mia Pizza
12" Meatball Marinara pizza
12" Pesto Chicken Pizza
12" NEW! Mixed Greens Pizza
*SPECIAL* Pesto Blast
12" SHEPHERD'S PIE PIZZA
18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Chicken fingers, bacon, tomato, mozzarella & ranch dressing drizzle
18" Loaded Potato
White cream sauce, mashed potato, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeños & mozzarella garnished with chopped scallions,cilantro & ranch dressing
18" Hawaiian
18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Special burger sauce, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, hamburger, bacon & pickles, topped with arugula
18" Margherita
18" Buffalo Chicken Finger Pizza
Chicken fingers, buffalo sauce,mozzarella & scallions with a drizzle of blue cheese
18" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella & garnished with fresh cilantro & scallions
18" Maui Wowie
18" Mama Mia
18" Meatball Marinara
18" Pesto Chicken Pizza
18" NEW! Mixed Greens
*SPECIAL* Pesto Blast
18" SHEPHERD'S PIE PIZZA
Build Your Own Sicilian Pizza
Signature Sicilian Pizza
Half Tray Chicken Parm Sicilian
Chicken Parm Sicilian Pizza with large chunks of crispy chicken tenders topped with mozzarella cheese, sauce, fresh basil and parmesan cheese.
Beach Style Pizza
Sweet & tangy Beach style sauce on our fresh made dough topped with provolone cheese
Margherita Sicilian 1/2 Tray
Pepperoni Sicilian 1/2 Tray
Supreme Sicilian 1/2 Tray
Hawaiian Sicilian 1/2 Tray
Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sicilian 1/2 Tray
Spinach, Tomato & Feta Sicilian 1/2 Tray
Chicken Pesto Sicilian 1/2 Tray
Sausage & Onion Sicilian 1/2 Tray
Margherita Sicilian Full Tray
Pepperoni Sicilian Full Tray
Supreme Sicilian Full Tray
Hawaiian Sicilian Full Tray
Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sicilian Full Tray
Spinach, Tomato & Feta Sicilian Full Tray
Chicken Pesto Sicilian Full Tray
Sausage & Onion Sicilian Full Tray
Signature Calzones
Little Italy Calzone
12" CALZONE Steak & Cheese
12" CALZONE Spinach Tomato Feta
12" CALZONE Chicken Parmesan
12" CALZONE Buffalo Chicken
12" CALZONE Steak Bomb
16" Steak & Cheese Calzone
16" Spinach Tomato Feta Calzone
16" Chicken Parmesan Calzone
16" Buffalo Chicken Calzone
16" Steak Bomb Calzone
Extra Dressings
Extra Sauces
Chips
Desserts
Catering
Half Pan Garden Salad
Full Pan Garden Salad
Half Pan Ceasar Salad
Full Pan Ceasar Salad
Half Pan Greek Salad
Full Pan Greek Salad
Half Pan Baked Ziti and Sauce & Garlic Bread
Full Pan Baked Ziti with Sauce & Garlic Bread
Half Pan Chicken Ziti Brocoli Alfredo & Garlic Bread
Full Pan Chicken Ziti Brocoli Alfredo & Garlic Bread
Half Pan Meatballs & Garlic Bread (25)
Full Pan Meatballs & Garlic Bread (46)
Half Pan Chicken Fingers & Half Pan Fries
Half Pan Rice
Full Pan Rice
Half Pan Chicken Parmesan with Ziti & Garlic Bread
Full Pan Chicken Parmesan with Ziti & Garlic Bread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
