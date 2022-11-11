Mickey's Place At The Square
1512 5th AVE
Canyon, TX 79015
Popular Items
Starters
Calamari Fresta
served with pizza sauce
Traditional Bruschetta
roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, onion, balsamic glaze with feta cheese
Truffle Fries
twisted fries tossed in white truffle oil, grated parmesan, italian parsley
Traditional Wings
mild, spicy or bbq
Mozzarella Alla Caprese
fresh mozzerella, roma tomatoes, basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic drizzle
Mozzarella Marinara
breaded mozzarella, marinara sauce and ranch
Salmon Cakes
Cheddar Jalapeno Potato Bites
Soups & Salads
Wedge Salad
iceburg, roma tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, bacon, blue cheese dressing
Blackened Salmon Salad
Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions, balsamic Vinaigrette
Crispy Apple Salad
walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, feta cheese, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette
Prime Rib Salad
mixed greens salad, thin sliced prime rib, roasted red peppers, onions, ranch dressing topped with truffle fries
Cup Soup Of Day
Bowl Soup Of Day
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Large Garden Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Pasta
Fettuccini Alfredo
creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan, tomato and fresh basil
Lasagna
house specialty, layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan
Chicken Caprese
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, balsamic glaze, penne pasta
Sausage & Peppers
sauteed Italian sausage, onion, red and green peppers, marinara on spaghetti
Manicotti
ricotta cheese stuffed large shells, meat sauce mozzarella and parmesan
Spaghetti
marinara sauce
Monica's Sunrise
grilled chicken, sundried tomato, asparagus, penne pasta, tossed in Monica's signature sunrise sauce
Mona's Marsala
Chicken Parmesan
parmesan crusted chicken, marinara, mozzarella on angle hair
Shrimp Scampi
Spicy Carbonara
Picatta
Bolognese
Pizzas
Margarita Pizza
tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, parmigiano reggiano, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes
Siciliano
marinara, salami, Italian suasage, pepperoni, fresh basil
BBQ Chicken
bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro
Zach's Buffalo Chicken
Parmesan chicken, wing sause, ranch sauce
Prosciutto Arugula
white sauce, bacon, toasted almonds, pinapple, shrimp
Vegetable
mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green bell peppers, tomatoes, onions
BYO Pizza
Start with a cheese pizza and add toppings
Prime Rib Pizza
Handhelds
Italian Combo
ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, onion, black olives, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, italian dressing
Prime Rib Dip
thin shaved prime rib, sauteed peppers, onions, mozzarella, au jus
Meatball Hoggie
sauteed peppers, onions, marinara, mozzarella
Papa's Burger
1/2 pound burger, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, mustard, mayonnaise
Chicken Sandwich
Italian Sausage Marinara
Cris' Patty Melt
Dessert
Cheese Cake
caramel drizzle, fresh berries
Molten Lava Cake
mango puree and strawberries
Sizzling Apple Pie
served on an iron skillet, cinnamon ice cream, brandy butter sauce
Tiramisu
classic Italian coffee and chipped cream dusted in chocolate shavings
Vanilla Ice Cream
Cinnamon Ice Cream
Turtle Cheese Cake
Chocolate Cake
Birthday Tiramisu
Birthday Turtle Cheese Cake
Birthday Chocolate Cake
Birthday Cheese Cake
Sizzling Chocolate Cake
Cannoli
Brunch
Eggs & Sausage
eggs to order served with brunch potatoes and toast
Perfect Frittata
bacon, cheese, eggs, roasted red pepper and asparagus. Served with tomatoes
Italian Eggs Benidect
poched eggs, sausage tomatoe sauce, hollandaise, served with brunch potatoes
Pancakes
served with strawberries and whipped cream
Build Your Own Omlette
French Toast
Salmon Cake Benedict
Crab Cake Benedict
Steak and Eggs
Side Bacon
Kids Brunch
Side Eggs
Side Potatoe
Kids Brunch
Not So Italian
NY Strip
served with asparagus and choice of horseradish whipped potatoes or fries. 12oz
Tomahawk Pork Chop
A2 Meatloaf
Renae's Chicken
Fresh Salmon
Market Catch
Ribeye - 12 oz
Prime Rib 9oz
Prime Rib 12oz
Tex Pickle
Special Chilean Sea Bass
Cowboy Ribeye 16 oz
Lamb Chops
Kids Meals
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Don Julio Silver
Dos Rios Silver
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
1800 Anejo
Patron Silver
Cabo Silver
Cabo Reposado
Dos Rios Resp
Don Julio Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Dos Rios Anejo
Casa Azul
Lalo Blanco
Avion 44 Reserva Anejo
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Jameson
Crown
Crown Peach
Crown Apple
Crown Vanilla
Jack Fire
Jim Beam Rye
Fireball
Basil Hayden
Bulliet
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pendelton
Texacraft Pinot
TX
Angels Envy
Makers 46
Weller
Whistle Pig 10yr
Woodford Reserve
Garrison Brothers Honey
Garrison Brothers SB
Buffalo Trace
McKenna
Eagle Rare
Weller 12
Four Roses
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
Jack Daniels Bonded
Blanton's
Michters
Texacraft 100 straight
Seagrams7
WhislePig Boss Hog VIII
Skrewball Whiskey
Five Trails
David Nicholson 1843
David Nicholson Reserve
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Draft Beers
Bottled & Canned Beer
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Bud Lt
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors Lt
BTL Coors Original
BTL Corona
BTL Dos XX
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller Lt
BTL Peroni
BTL Yuengling Lager
Can Pondaseta Becky Series
Pondesteta Cherry Pie'd
Can Pondaseta Premium Lager
Can Pondaseta Sunrise Ale
Can Pondaseta The Fast & Hazy
Can Red Gap 1878 Lager
Can Red Gap Big Chef Bock
Can Truly
Heineken
Can Pondaseta I-40
Glass/Bottle Sparkling Wine
BTL Col de Salica Prosecco
BTL Alta Vista Sparkling Brut
GL Alta Vista Sparkling Brut
BTL Taittinger Brut
BTL Torresella Prosecco Rose
GLS Torresella Prosecco Rose
BTL Risata Moscato
GL Risata Moscato
GLS Col de Salica
GL Ruffino Moscato
BTL Ruffino Moscato
Glass White Wine
Bottle White Wine
BTL J Lohr Arroyo seco - Chardonnay
BTL The Calling - Chardonnay
BTL Ferrari Carano - Chardonnay
BTL Schmitt Sohne Reisling Germany
BTL Cline Viognier
BTL Kim Crawford Rose
BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
BTL Twenty Acres
BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Daou Chardonnay
BTL Line 39
BTL Oyster Bay
Red Wine GL
GLS Bogle Essential Red
GLS Bogle OVZ
GLS House Merlot
GLS House Cab
GLS Juggemaut - Cabernet
GLS Cooper & Theif
GLS Jaugernaut
GLS A to Z Pinot Noir
GLS Bonanza Cab
GLS Conundrum Red Blend
GLS La Crema Pinot Noir
GLS Pessimist Red Blend
GLS Rebellious Red Blend
GLS Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir
GLS Bell Agio Chianti Flask
GLS Bodega Trivino Malbec
GLS Three Fingers Cabernet
GLS Intrinsic Cabernet
GLS Meiomi
GLS Daou Rose
GLS Decoy Merlot
GLS Daou Cabernet
GLS Port
GLS Prisoner
Bottle Red Wine
BTL Juggemaut - Cabernet
BTL Bogle Essential Red
BTL Prisoner Red Blend
BTL Bogle OVZ
BTL Cooper & Thief
BTL A to Z Pinot Noir
BTL Bonanza Cab
BTL Conundrum Red Blend
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
BTL Pessimist Red Blend
BTL Rebellious Red Blend
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir
BTL Bell Agio Chianti
BTL Bodega Trivino Malbec
BTL Three Fingers Cabernet
BTL Intrinsic Cabernet
BTL Meiomi
BTL Daou Rose
BTL Decoy Merlot
BTL Daou Cab
BTL Line 39 Cab
BTL Line 39 Merlot
Wine Dinner
Cork Fee
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Frozen Bellini
Frozen Jack & Coke
Honey Smash
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Perfect Paloma Martini
Sapphire Sky Martini
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Spicy Prickly Pear Lemon Drop
Tom Collins
Western Son Bluebonnet
1528 Tina's Tini
Sangria White
Texas Mule
La Casa Margarita
Godiva Chocolate Martini
Majesty"s Martini
Cabo Flip Margarita
Sangria Red
Frozen Pops
Canyon Breeze
Skittles
Mojito
Cucumber Melon Cooler
White Russian
Drink Favorites
Texas Mule
La Casa Margarita
WT Bluebonnet Chilton
Honey Smash
Canyon Breeze
Majesty"s Martini
Spicy Prickly Pear Lemon Drop
Perfect Paloma Martini
Skittles
White Sangria
Peach Bellini
Red Sangria
Peach Mule
Peach Tea
Carafe Mimosa
Tuesday Sangria Special
Thursday Margarita Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
