Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mickey's Place At The Square

review star

No reviews yet

1512 5th AVE

Canyon, TX 79015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Fettuccini Alfredo

Starters

Calamari Fresta

$15.00

served with pizza sauce

Traditional Bruschetta

$9.00

roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, onion, balsamic glaze with feta cheese

Truffle Fries

$9.00

twisted fries tossed in white truffle oil, grated parmesan, italian parsley

Traditional Wings

$15.00

mild, spicy or bbq

Mozzarella Alla Caprese

$10.00

fresh mozzerella, roma tomatoes, basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic drizzle

Mozzarella Marinara

$11.00

breaded mozzarella, marinara sauce and ranch

Salmon Cakes

$13.00

Cheddar Jalapeno Potato Bites

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Wedge Salad

$8.00

iceburg, roma tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, bacon, blue cheese dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$21.00

Spinach, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, onions, balsamic Vinaigrette

Crispy Apple Salad

$16.00

walnut encrusted chicken, fresh apples, candied walnuts, feta cheese, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette

Prime Rib Salad

$19.00

mixed greens salad, thin sliced prime rib, roasted red peppers, onions, ranch dressing topped with truffle fries

Cup Soup Of Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup Of Day

$8.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$12.00Out of stock

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan, tomato and fresh basil

Lasagna

$15.00

house specialty, layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan

Chicken Caprese

$19.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, balsamic glaze, penne pasta

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

sauteed Italian sausage, onion, red and green peppers, marinara on spaghetti

Manicotti

$12.00

ricotta cheese stuffed large shells, meat sauce mozzarella and parmesan

Spaghetti

$12.00

marinara sauce

Monica's Sunrise

$15.00

grilled chicken, sundried tomato, asparagus, penne pasta, tossed in Monica's signature sunrise sauce

Mona's Marsala

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

parmesan crusted chicken, marinara, mozzarella on angle hair

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Spicy Carbonara

$14.00

Picatta

$13.00

Bolognese

$15.00

Pizzas

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh garlic, parmigiano reggiano, four cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes

Siciliano

$16.00

marinara, salami, Italian suasage, pepperoni, fresh basil

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro

Zach's Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Parmesan chicken, wing sause, ranch sauce

Prosciutto Arugula

$15.00

white sauce, bacon, toasted almonds, pinapple, shrimp

Vegetable

$13.00

mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green bell peppers, tomatoes, onions

BYO Pizza

$10.00

Start with a cheese pizza and add toppings

Prime Rib Pizza

$19.00

Handhelds

Italian Combo

$14.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, onion, black olives, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, italian dressing

Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

thin shaved prime rib, sauteed peppers, onions, mozzarella, au jus

Meatball Hoggie

$15.00

sauteed peppers, onions, marinara, mozzarella

Papa's Burger

$12.00

1/2 pound burger, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, mustard, mayonnaise

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Sausage Marinara

$12.00

Cris' Patty Melt

$13.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$9.00

caramel drizzle, fresh berries

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

mango puree and strawberries

Sizzling Apple Pie

$10.00

served on an iron skillet, cinnamon ice cream, brandy butter sauce

Tiramisu

$9.00

classic Italian coffee and chipped cream dusted in chocolate shavings

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$2.00

Turtle Cheese Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Birthday Tiramisu

$9.00

Birthday Turtle Cheese Cake

$9.00

Birthday Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Birthday Cheese Cake

$9.00

Sizzling Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Brunch

Eggs & Sausage

$15.00

eggs to order served with brunch potatoes and toast

Perfect Frittata

$12.00

bacon, cheese, eggs, roasted red pepper and asparagus. Served with tomatoes

Italian Eggs Benidect

$13.00

poched eggs, sausage tomatoe sauce, hollandaise, served with brunch potatoes

Pancakes

$10.00

served with strawberries and whipped cream

Build Your Own Omlette

$8.00

French Toast

$10.00

Salmon Cake Benedict

$15.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$14.00Out of stock

Steak and Eggs

$26.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$2.00

Kids Brunch

$8.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Potatoe

$2.00

Kids Brunch

$8.00

Not So Italian

NY Strip

$26.00

served with asparagus and choice of horseradish whipped potatoes or fries. 12oz

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$22.00

A2 Meatloaf

$18.00

Renae's Chicken

$14.00

Fresh Salmon

$25.00

Market Catch

$28.00Out of stock

Ribeye - 12 oz

$29.00

Prime Rib 9oz

$26.00

Prime Rib 12oz

$30.00

Tex Pickle

$34.00

Special Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00Out of stock

Cowboy Ribeye 16 oz

$35.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Kids Meals

Kids Spagehtti & Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

KIds Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Raviolli

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Marinara

$2.00

Alfredo

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.50

Broccolini

$3.50

Parmesan risotto

$3.50

Side Truffle Fries

$4.50

Pancake

$3.00

Fruit

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Scallops

$5.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Choc. Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Kids Soda

Kids Milk

Kids Juice

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Bomb City

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Western Son Blueberry

$8.00

Western Son Prickly Pear

$8.00

Western Son Grapefruit

$8.00

Western Son Raspberry

$8.00

Western Son Peach

$8.00

Western Son Cucumber

$8.00Out of stock

Tex Watermelon

$8.00

Tex Pickle

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Empress

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Blue Chair Bay

$8.00

Cutwater Tiki Pinneapple

$8.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$8.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Zucapa

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Dos Rios Silver

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Cabo Silver

$10.00

Cabo Reposado

$12.00

Dos Rios Resp

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Hornitos Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Dos Rios Anejo

$14.00

Casa Azul

$30.00

Lalo Blanco

$14.00

Avion 44 Reserva Anejo

$40.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jim Beam Rye

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pendelton

$10.00

Texacraft Pinot

$10.00

TX

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Weller

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Garrison Brothers Honey

$18.00

Garrison Brothers SB

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

McKenna

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Weller 12

$14.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$13.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$13.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Michters

$16.00

Texacraft 100 straight

$10.00

Seagrams7

$6.00

WhislePig Boss Hog VIII

$60.00

Skrewball Whiskey

$8.00

Five Trails

$12.00

David Nicholson 1843

$12.00

David Nicholson Reserve

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Mcallian 12

$20.00

Mcallian 18

$24.00

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

Balvenie

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$8.00

Rumple

$8.00

Baileys

$6.00

B&B

$10.00

Hennesey

$14.00

Christian Brothers VS Brandy

$6.00

Draft Beers

DRT Coors Lt

$3.00

DRT Michelob Ultra

$3.00

DRT Shinner Bock

$3.00

DRT Seasonal Tap

$6.00

DRT Seasonal IPA

$6.00

DRT Stella

$6.00

DFT Eight

$3.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

BTL Blue Moon

$6.00

BTL Bud Lt

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Coors Lt

$3.00

BTL Coors Original

$3.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Dos XX

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.00

BTL Miller Lt

$3.00

BTL Peroni

$6.00

BTL Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Can Pondaseta Becky Series

$6.00Out of stock

Pondesteta Cherry Pie'd

$6.00Out of stock

Can Pondaseta Premium Lager

$6.00

Can Pondaseta Sunrise Ale

$6.00

Can Pondaseta The Fast & Hazy

$6.00Out of stock

Can Red Gap 1878 Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Can Red Gap Big Chef Bock

$5.00Out of stock

Can Truly

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Can Pondaseta I-40

$6.00

Glass/Bottle Sparkling Wine

BTL Col de Salica Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Alta Vista Sparkling Brut

$24.00

GL Alta Vista Sparkling Brut

$8.00

BTL Taittinger Brut

$74.00

BTL Torresella Prosecco Rose

$18.00

GLS Torresella Prosecco Rose

$8.00

BTL Risata Moscato

$32.00

GL Risata Moscato

$10.00

GLS Col de Salica

$11.00

GL Ruffino Moscato

$10.00

BTL Ruffino Moscato

$34.00

Glass White Wine

GLS Schmitt Sohne Reisling Germany

$9.00

GLS Daou Rose

$11.00

GLS Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS House Chard

$7.00

GLS Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS The Calling

$15.00

GLS Twenty Acres

$12.00

GLS Daou Chardonnay

$16.00

GLS Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00Out of stock

Bottle White Wine

BTL J Lohr Arroyo seco - Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL The Calling - Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Ferrari Carano - Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Schmitt Sohne Reisling Germany

$28.00

BTL Cline Viognier

$33.00

BTL Kim Crawford Rose

$33.00

BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Twenty Acres

$34.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Daou Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Line 39

$28.00

BTL Oyster Bay

$19.00

Red Wine GL

GLS Bogle Essential Red

$9.00

GLS Bogle OVZ

$10.00

GLS House Merlot

$7.00

GLS House Cab

$7.00

GLS Juggemaut - Cabernet

$16.00

GLS Cooper & Theif

$14.00

GLS Jaugernaut

$14.00

GLS A to Z Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Bonanza Cab

$9.00

GLS Conundrum Red Blend

$13.00

GLS La Crema Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Pessimist Red Blend

$13.00

GLS Rebellious Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Bell Agio Chianti Flask

$10.00

GLS Bodega Trivino Malbec

$10.00

GLS Three Fingers Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Intrinsic Cabernet

$13.00

GLS Meiomi

$12.00

GLS Daou Rose

$11.00

GLS Decoy Merlot

$13.00

GLS Daou Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Port

$16.00

GLS Prisoner

$16.00

Bottle Red Wine

BTL Juggemaut - Cabernet

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Bogle Essential Red

$28.00

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

$75.00

BTL Bogle OVZ

$30.00

BTL Cooper & Thief

$42.00

BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Bonanza Cab

$28.00

BTL Conundrum Red Blend

$27.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Pessimist Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Rebellious Red Blend

$35.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Bell Agio Chianti

$29.00

BTL Bodega Trivino Malbec

$29.00

BTL Three Fingers Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Intrinsic Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Meiomi

$36.00

BTL Daou Rose

$35.00

BTL Decoy Merlot

$38.00

BTL Daou Cab

$42.00

BTL Line 39 Cab

$28.00

BTL Line 39 Merlot

$28.00

Wine Dinner

Daou Rose Bottle

$27.00

Daou case

$140.00

Daou Chard Bottle

$37.00

Daou Chard Case

$395.00

Daou Cab Bottle

$28.00

Daou Cab Case

$305.00

Daou Pessimist Bottle

$32.00

Daou Pessimist

$360.00

Cork Fee

Cork Fee

$4.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Frozen Bellini

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen Jack & Coke

$8.00

Honey Smash

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Perfect Paloma Martini

$9.00

Sapphire Sky Martini

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$6.00

Spicy Prickly Pear Lemon Drop

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Western Son Bluebonnet

$8.00

1528 Tina's Tini

$12.00

Sangria White

$9.00

Texas Mule

$10.00

La Casa Margarita

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Majesty"s Martini

$12.00

Cabo Flip Margarita

$14.00

Sangria Red

$9.00

Frozen Pops

$4.50

Canyon Breeze

$12.00

Skittles

$14.00

Mojito

$8.00

Cucumber Melon Cooler

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Drink Favorites

Texas Mule

$10.00

La Casa Margarita

$10.00

WT Bluebonnet Chilton

$8.00

Honey Smash

$14.00

Canyon Breeze

$12.00

Majesty"s Martini

$12.00

Spicy Prickly Pear Lemon Drop

$9.00

Perfect Paloma Martini

$9.00

Skittles

$14.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00Out of stock

Red Sangria

$9.00

Peach Mule

$5.00

Peach Tea

$5.00

Carafe Mimosa

$15.00

Tuesday Sangria Special

White Sangria

$5.00

Red Sangria

$5.00

Thursday Margarita Special

Thursday Margarita With Salt

$5.00

Thursday Margarita No Salt

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

enjoy!

Location

1512 5th AVE, Canyon, TX 79015

Directions

Gallery
Mickey's Place image
Mickey's Place image
BG pic
Mickey's Place image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Bella Pizza Located at 700 23rd St. Canyon TX, 79015
orange star4.2 • 275
700 23rd St Canyon, TX 79015
View restaurantnext
Journey Canyon Coffee
orange star4.7 • 51
3406 4th Ave Canyon, TX 79015
View restaurantnext
Sa.vor
orange starNo Reviews
7669 Hillside Rd. Ste. 600 Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy - 9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201
orange starNo Reviews
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201 Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
orange starNo Reviews
7230 Hillside Road Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canyon

La Bella Pizza Located at 700 23rd St. Canyon TX, 79015
orange star4.2 • 275
700 23rd St Canyon, TX 79015
View restaurantnext
Journey Canyon Coffee
orange star4.7 • 51
3406 4th Ave Canyon, TX 79015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canyon
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)