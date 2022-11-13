- Home
Mickey's Restaurant & Lounge
92 Reviews
$$
26 Riley Avenue
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Apps
Dinner Bread (No Chg)
Dinner Bread (Charge)
Dinner Soup A La Carte
Dinner Salad A La Carte
Dinner Caesar Salad A La Carte
Soup Cup (Charge)
House made soup of the day
Soup Bowl (Charge)
House made soup of the day
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese
French Onion Soup
Small Garden Salad (No Protein)
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions and croutons.
Small Garden Salad (Protein)
Large Garden Salad (No Protein)
Large Garden Salad (Protein)
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions and croutons.
Caesar Salad LARGE
Fresh romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, topped with fresh parmesan cheese and croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh garden salad with our spicy buffalo chicken tenders and house made bleu cheese dressing, topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Antipasto
Quesadilla
Baked garlic herb tortilla stuffed with fresh portabella mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with scallion sour cream.
Buffalo Chicken QUESADILLA
Spicy buffalo chicken tenders, fresh tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese baked in a garlic herb tortilla. Served with scallion sour cream.
Nachos
Buffalo Chicken NACHOS
Wings
Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Honey Lime Jalapeño
Grilled Shrimp Cocktail
Served with cocktail sauce or balsamic vinaigrette.
Calamari
Tender rings breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Fra diavolo or house made marinara sauce.
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Served with house made marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with house made marinara sauce.
Meatballs
(2) Served with house made marinara
Sausage
(2) Served with house made marinara sauce.
Steak Fries
Kettle Chips and Sour Cream
Tri Colored Chips
Calzone / Stromboli
Focaccia
Pizza
Grill Items
Hamburger
Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.
Cheeseburger
Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.
Bacon Cheesburger
Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.
Bleu Cheeseburger
Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.
Beer Battered Haddock
3 pieces of haddock deep fried to a golden brown.
Chicken Fingers
3 strips of chicken deep fried to a golden brown.
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak Sandwich
Open face 6oz NY Strip Steak lightly seasoned, pan seared and oven roasted to your desired temperature
Oven Grinders
Half Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
Half Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder
Half Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
Half Sausage, Onion & Peppers Grinder
Half Veggie Melt Grinder
Baby Spinach, sliced tomato and mushrooms with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Full Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
Full Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder
Full Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
Full Sausage, Onion & Peppers Grinder
Full Veggie Melt Grinder
Baby Spinach, sliced tomato and mushrooms with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Cold Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Club
Ham Club
Roast Beef Club
Turkey Club
Reuben
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/Ham
Ham Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Freshly sliced roast beef on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle.
Salami Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Lunch Pasta
Desserts
Beef/Combo Entrees
Beef Tenderloin Filet 8oz
8oz Tenderloin lightly seasoned, pan seared and oven roasted to your desired temperature. Served with choice of vegetable, herb roasted potatoes or potato crisps.
NY Strip 8oz
8oz NY Strip lightly seasoned, pan seared and oven roasted to your desired temperature. Served with choice of vegetable, herb roasted potatoes or potato crisps.
NY Strip 10oz
10oz NY Strip lightly seasoned, pan seared and oven roasted to your desired temperature. Served with choice of vegetable, herb roasted red potatoes or potato crisps.
Grilled Montreal Tenderloin Tips
Served with Chili-lime roasted potatoes and steamed vegetables.
Mickey's Creole
8oz Tenderloin stuffed with a Creole seafood stuffing, bordelaise sauce and spicy potato crisps.
Seafood
Baked Atlantic Salmon
Topped with a fresh dill and honey Dijon glaze. Served over sautéed baby spinach with herb roasted red potatoes.
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Tender rings of breaded calamari topped with a mild or spicy marinara sauce over pasta choice.
Pasta with Clam Sauce
Red or White garlic herb clam sauce served over choice of pasta.
Frutti di Mare
Haddock, scallops, crabmeat and shrimp gently simmered in a red or white clam sauce with garlic and fresh herbs over choice of pasta.
Baked Haddock Florentine
Topped with sliced tomatoes, toasted bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese, tossed with baby spinach and capers in a lemon butter sauce.
Sauteed Shrimp & Scallops Cacciatora
Mushrooms, shallots, fresh herbs and a white wine tomato sauce over choice of pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh herbs in a white wine garlic butter sauce, served with choice of pasta.
Stuffed Haddock Fillet
Herbed seafood stuffing, topped with a lemon basil cream sauce served with choice of pasta.
Pasta
Aglio e Olio
Pasta tossed in olive oil, garlic with lemon, fresh basil and parsley.
Balsamic Chicken Breast
Sautéed with garlic slivers and served with herb roasted potatoes and steamed vegetables.
Beef Tenderloin Stroganoff
Tender beef in a rich, wild mushroom sauce with roasted shallots over choice of pasta.
Carbonara
Pasta tossed in a rich cream sauce with smoked bacon, egg and Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Breast Soleil
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and sun dried tomatoes tossed with pasta choice and a roasted garlic cream sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed mushrooms, and a hint of garlic in a wine cream sauce served over pasta.
Chicken Parmigiania
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with house made marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with house made marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Egg fettuccine tossed in a rich sauce of cream, butter and Parmesan cheese.
Lasagna Bolognese
A hearty meat sauce with ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Pasta Bolognese
Choice of pasta served with a Bolognese meat sauce.
Pasta Marinara
Choice of pasta served with our house made marinara sauce.
Pasta w/Meatball
Choice of pasta served with house made marinara and meatballs.
Pasta w/Sausage
Choice of pasta served with house made marinara and sausage.
Pesto Genovese
Pasta choice tossed with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese and pine nuts.
Vegetable Lasagna
Fresh spinach, zucchini, portabella mushrooms, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with house made marinara.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
26 Riley Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY 12901