Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Mickey's Restaurant & Lounge

92 Reviews

$$

26 Riley Avenue

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Order Again

Apps

Dinner Bread (No Chg)

Dinner Bread (Charge)

$3.00

Dinner Soup A La Carte

$2.00

Dinner Salad A La Carte

$3.00

Dinner Caesar Salad A La Carte

$3.00

Soup Cup (Charge)

$5.00

House made soup of the day

Soup Bowl (Charge)

$7.00

House made soup of the day

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese

$5.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Small Garden Salad (No Protein)

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions and croutons.

Small Garden Salad (Protein)

$6.00

Large Garden Salad (No Protein)

$10.00

Large Garden Salad (Protein)

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions and croutons.

Caesar Salad LARGE

$10.00

Fresh romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, topped with fresh parmesan cheese and croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh garden salad with our spicy buffalo chicken tenders and house made bleu cheese dressing, topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Antipasto

$14.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Baked garlic herb tortilla stuffed with fresh portabella mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with scallion sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken QUESADILLA

$15.00

Spicy buffalo chicken tenders, fresh tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese baked in a garlic herb tortilla. Served with scallion sour cream.

Nachos

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken NACHOS

$15.00

Wings

$15.00

Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Honey Lime Jalapeño

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Served with cocktail sauce or balsamic vinaigrette.

Calamari

$14.00

Tender rings breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Fra diavolo or house made marinara sauce.

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$9.00

Served with house made marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with house made marinara sauce.

Meatballs

$7.00

(2) Served with house made marinara

Sausage

$7.00

(2) Served with house made marinara sauce.

Steak Fries

$5.00

Kettle Chips and Sour Cream

$3.00

Tri Colored Chips

$2.00

Calzone / Stromboli

Calzone

$10.00

A blend of mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses wrapped and baked in a golden crust.

Stromboli

$9.00

Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese rolled and baked in a golden crust.

Focaccia

Crabmeat & Spinach Focaccia

$16.00

Feta Cheese and Roasted Red Peppers Focaccia

$12.00

Fresh Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil and Garlic Focaccia

$11.00

Olive Oil, Garlic and Mozzarella Focaccia

$10.00

Pizza

10" Neapolitan

$10.00

10" Neapolitan thin crust pizza

16" Neapolitan

$16.00

16" Neapolitan thin crust pizza

Cauliflower Crust - GF

$14.00

Sicilian SMALL

$12.00

4 slices of thick crust Sicilian style pizza

Sicilian LARGE

$18.00

8 slices of this crust Sicilian style pizza

Slice

$3.00

Thick crust Sicilian style

Grill Items

Hamburger

$14.00

Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.

Bacon Cheesburger

$18.00

Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.

Bleu Cheeseburger

$16.00

Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Kilcoyne Farms angus beef grilled to your desired temperature.

Beer Battered Haddock

$10.00

3 pieces of haddock deep fried to a golden brown.

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

3 strips of chicken deep fried to a golden brown.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Open face 6oz NY Strip Steak lightly seasoned, pan seared and oven roasted to your desired temperature

Oven Grinders

Half Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$9.00

Half Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$9.00

Half Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$9.00

Half Sausage, Onion & Peppers Grinder

$9.00

Half Veggie Melt Grinder

$9.00

Baby Spinach, sliced tomato and mushrooms with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Full Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$13.00

Full Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$13.00

Full Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$13.00

Full Sausage, Onion & Peppers Grinder

$13.00

Full Veggie Melt Grinder

$13.00

Baby Spinach, sliced tomato and mushrooms with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Cold Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.00

Ham Club

$11.00

Roast Beef Club

$11.00

Turkey Club

$11.00

Reuben

$11.00

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$10.00

BLT

$7.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$8.00

Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Freshly sliced roast beef on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle.

Salami Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Lunch Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Pasta w/Bolognese

$12.00

Pasta & Meatball

$12.00

Pasta & Sausage

$12.00

Lasagna

$12.00

Vegetable Lasagna

$10.00

Kids

Kids Haddock

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti w/Butter

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Apple Crisp Ala Mode

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie w/Reeces

$7.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Sundae

$5.00

Ice Cream Pie

$7.00

Beef/Combo Entrees

Beef Tenderloin Filet 8oz

$29.00

8oz Tenderloin lightly seasoned, pan seared and oven roasted to your desired temperature. Served with choice of vegetable, herb roasted potatoes or potato crisps.

NY Strip 8oz

$22.00

8oz NY Strip lightly seasoned, pan seared and oven roasted to your desired temperature. Served with choice of vegetable, herb roasted potatoes or potato crisps.

NY Strip 10oz

$26.00

10oz NY Strip lightly seasoned, pan seared and oven roasted to your desired temperature. Served with choice of vegetable, herb roasted red potatoes or potato crisps.

Grilled Montreal Tenderloin Tips

$26.00

Served with Chili-lime roasted potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Mickey's Creole

$34.00

8oz Tenderloin stuffed with a Creole seafood stuffing, bordelaise sauce and spicy potato crisps.

Seafood

Baked Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Topped with a fresh dill and honey Dijon glaze. Served over sautéed baby spinach with herb roasted red potatoes.

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Tender rings of breaded calamari topped with a mild or spicy marinara sauce over pasta choice.

Pasta with Clam Sauce

$20.00

Red or White garlic herb clam sauce served over choice of pasta.

Frutti di Mare

$26.00

Haddock, scallops, crabmeat and shrimp gently simmered in a red or white clam sauce with garlic and fresh herbs over choice of pasta.

Baked Haddock Florentine

$22.00

Topped with sliced tomatoes, toasted bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese, tossed with baby spinach and capers in a lemon butter sauce.

Sauteed Shrimp & Scallops Cacciatora

$24.00

Mushrooms, shallots, fresh herbs and a white wine tomato sauce over choice of pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh herbs in a white wine garlic butter sauce, served with choice of pasta.

Stuffed Haddock Fillet

$24.00

Herbed seafood stuffing, topped with a lemon basil cream sauce served with choice of pasta.

Pasta

Aglio e Olio

$13.00

Pasta tossed in olive oil, garlic with lemon, fresh basil and parsley.

Balsamic Chicken Breast

$22.00

Sautéed with garlic slivers and served with herb roasted potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Beef Tenderloin Stroganoff

$24.00

Tender beef in a rich, wild mushroom sauce with roasted shallots over choice of pasta.

Carbonara

$20.00

Pasta tossed in a rich cream sauce with smoked bacon, egg and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Breast Soleil

$24.00

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and sun dried tomatoes tossed with pasta choice and a roasted garlic cream sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sautéed mushrooms, and a hint of garlic in a wine cream sauce served over pasta.

Chicken Parmigiania

$20.00

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with house made marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with house made marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Egg fettuccine tossed in a rich sauce of cream, butter and Parmesan cheese.

Lasagna Bolognese

$19.00

A hearty meat sauce with ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Pasta Bolognese

$17.00

Choice of pasta served with a Bolognese meat sauce.

Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Choice of pasta served with our house made marinara sauce.

Pasta w/Meatball

$17.00

Choice of pasta served with house made marinara and meatballs.

Pasta w/Sausage

$17.00

Choice of pasta served with house made marinara and sausage.

Pesto Genovese

$16.00

Pasta choice tossed with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese and pine nuts.

Vegetable Lasagna

$17.00

Fresh spinach, zucchini, portabella mushrooms, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with house made marinara.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

26 Riley Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY 12901

