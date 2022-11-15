Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mickies

review star

No reviews yet

420 S Meridian Ave

Cozad, NE 69130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CORN NUGGETS
BLT

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

We offer Crinkle Cut and Seasoned Fries

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.99

Ooey GOoey Cheesy Sticks served with Marinera Sauce

FRIED PICKLES

$5.99

Fried Pickle Slices Served with a side of Ranch or sauce of choice

CORN NUGGETS

$5.99

Like Fried Corn Bread in Nugget Form

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$5.99

Crispy Golden Onion Rings served with sauce of choice

JALAPENO POPPPERS

$5.99

Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos

GARLIC CHEESE CURDS

$5.99

Cheesy and Garlicy Bite Size Goodness great with Marinera or Ranch

6PC WING

6PC WING

$7.99

BONELESS & BONE IN WINGS

12PC WING

$12.99

BONELESS & BONE IN WINGS

BEER BATTERED SHRIMP BASKET

$9.99

10 Beer Battered Shrimp served with French Fries and Cocktail Sauce

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$5.99

Breaded whole Mushrooms and Deep Fried

3 Piece Strips

$5.99

Spicy Cheese Curds

$5.99

Classic Cheese Curds, but with a Kick!

Potato Bites

$5.99

Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives in a fried bite!

Beer Cheese Pretzels

$5.99

A gooey cheese center within a fried soft pretzel bite.

ALA CART

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Mashed Potatos

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Auju

$1.50

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Dinner Roll

$0.75

Mixed Vegetables

$2.99

BURGERS

OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER

OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER

$8.99

5oz Patty Cooked to Perfection, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

Juicy Hamburger topped with American Cheese, served with French Fries and Garnish on the Side

SWISS BACON BURGER

SWISS BACON BURGER

$11.99

Bacon & Swiss Cheese on a 5oz Patty, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side

SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.99

Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on a 5oz Patty, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side

BACON SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

BACON SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$12.99

Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss on a 5oz Patty, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$13.99

Double Meat & 2 Slices of American Cheese, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side

WESTERN BURGER

$11.99

BBQ Sauce & Swiss Cheese topped with an Onion Ring, Served with French Fries and Garish on the side

PHILLY BURGER

$11.99

Grilled Pepper & Onions topped with Swiss Cheese on a 5oz Patty, Served with French Fries and Garnish on the side

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Crispy Bacon & American Cheese on a 5oz Patty, Served with French Fries and Garnish on the side

SANDWICHES

BLT

$8.99

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND MAYO

HAM SANDWICH

$9.99

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

TURKEY SANDWICH

$9.99

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

TUNA SANDWICH

$9.99

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

TRIPLE DECKER CLUBS

HAM CLUB

$10.99

Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

TURKEY CLUB

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

HAMBURGER CLUB

$10.99

5oz Ground Beef Patty, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

CRISPY CHICKEN CLUB

$10.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

KIDS LUNCH

MINI CORNDOG

$6.99

6 Mini Corn Dogs served with French Fries and pickle slices

CHICKEN NUGGETS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.99

6 Chicken Nuggets served with French Fries and Pickle Slices

MINI CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

3oz Mini Cheese Burger served with French Fries and Pickle Slices on the side

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

American Cheese Melted on Grilled White Bread, served with French Fries and Pickle Slices on the side

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

Cheesy Macaroni served with French Fries and Pickle Slices on the side

LIKE IT SPICY

CHILE TOREADO

$1.00

Blistered Jalapeno Pepper

JALAPENO PATTY MELT

$10.99

5oz Beef Patty with Grilled Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese on Marble Rye Bread

JALAPENO SWISS BACON BURGER

$11.99

Jalapenos and Chile de Arbol, Bacon & Cheese over a Juicy 5oz Patty, Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries

JALAPENO CHOPPED STEAK BURRITO

$10.99

Chopped Steak, seasoned diced Potatoes, Cheese, Grilled Onions & Jalapeno, rolled into a Flour Tortilla served with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa

ON THE GRILL PM

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries

REUBEN

$10.99

Corn Beef Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye Bread.

TUNA MELT

$10.99

Tuna, Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye Bread, Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries

TURKEY MELT

$10.99

Turkey, Cheese, and Tomatos on Sour Dough Bread Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$7.99

Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries

TRADITIONAL PATTY MELT

$10.99

5oz Hamburger Patty on Marble Rye Bread with Swiss Cheese & Grilled Onions

PHILLY MELT

$10.99

Shaved Beef, Grilled Peppers & Onions Melted together with Swiss Cheese on Sourdough Bread

OPEN FACE STEAK

$12.99

Juicy 8oz Ribeye cooked the way you like it, served on a Hoagie Bun with French Fries and a Pickle Spear

FRENCH DIP

$10.99

Sliced Roast Beef on a Hoagie Bun Served with Au ju, Pickle Spear & French Fries

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

Shaved Steak, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Peppers Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries

HOT BEEF SANDWICH

$11.99

Sliced Roast Beef on White Bread Served with Mashed Potatos and Brown Gravy

DINNER

RIBEYE STEAK

RIBEYE STEAK

$18.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

SIRLOIN STEAK

$18.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$13.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$13.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

3PC FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$13.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

6OZ GROUND BEEF STEAK WRAPPED IN BACON

$13.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$12.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

4PC CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

4PC CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$11.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

ALASKAN POLLOCK

$11.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

GARLIC & HERB TALAPIA

$12.99

Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad

LIVER & ONIONS

$13.99

Liver and Grilled Onions served with your choice of potato and Side. Served with a Dinner Roll and Brown Gravy optional

SOUPS & SALADS

BOWL OF SOUP

$2.99

CALL TO ASK ABOUT SOUP OF THE DAY WE USUALLY HAVE TOMATO BASIL, CREAMY BROCCOLI, AND VEGITABLE BEEF

CUP OF SOUP

$1.99

CALL TO ASK ABOUT SOUP OF THE DAY WE USUALLY HAVE TOMATO BASIL, CREAMY BROCCOLI, AND VEGITABLE BEEF

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

Lettuce with Shredded Monterey Cheese and Diced Tomatos

CHEF SALAD

$9.99

American cheese, Swiss Cheese, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, and a Hard Boiled egg on the side

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken on a bed of Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Green Peppers & Shredded Monterrey Cheese

CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD

$10.99

Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Griled Onions, Peppers, Olives on a bed of Lettuce Served with Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream and Salsa

TACO SALAD

$9.99

Crispy Lettuce topped with Seasoned Beef, Shredded Cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Cheese on a shell with a side of Salsa

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

Chopped Charbroil Grilled Chicken on a bed of Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Green Peppers & Shredded Monterrey Cheese

DESERTS

ICE CREAM- 1 SCOOP

$1.75

Vanilla Flavor Ice Cream

CHEESECAKE

$3.99

CALL AND ASK WHAT FLAVORS OF LOCALLY MADE CHEESECAKES WE HAVE AVALIABLE 3087842426 We usually Carry Snickers, Recess, Rolo & Heath Bar

CREAM PIE

$2.99

Coconut Cream, Banana Cream, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Cream

BREAKFAST

HASHBROWNS, 2 EGGS & TOAST

$6.99

Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#1 BACON

#1 BACON

$10.99

#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#2 SAUSAGE PATTY

$10.99

#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#3 HAM

$10.99

#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#4 CORN BEEF HASH

$10.99

#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#5 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$10.99

#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#6 GROUND BEEF STEAK

$12.99

#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#7 EVERYMAN'S BREAKFAST

$12.99

#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#8 STEAK

#8 STEAK

$13.99

#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)

#9 MEXICAN SCRAMBLE

$10.99

Diced Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapenos (or Bell Peppers) served with Hash Browns & Toast

#10 CHUCK WAGON

#10 CHUCK WAGON

$12.99

Chopped Steak, Country Potatoes, Gripped Peppers & Onion, 2 Eggs, Toast

#11 COUNTRY MAN SCRAMBLE

$10.99

Scrambled Sausage, Bacon, Potatoes, Onions & Peppers, with a Side of Biscuits & Gravy

#12 WESTERN SCRAMBLE

$10.99

Diced Ham, Onions & Peppers Scramble, served with Hash Browns & Toast

#13 BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.99

Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onion & Potatoes, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa

#14 AMERICAN SCRAMBLE

$10.99

Bacon & Cheese Scramble, served with a Side of Hashbrowns & Toast

#15 COWBOY SANDWICH

$9.99

Bacon, Ham or Sausage Patty, Egg & Cheese on an English Muffin, *or your choice of bread,

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

1PC FRENCH TOAST, 2 BACONS, 1 EGG

MINI PANCAKE

MINI PANCAKE

$6.99

3 MINI PANCAKES, 2 BACONS, 1 EGG

KIDS CH OMELLET

$6.99

CHEESE OMELLET, 2 BACONS, TOAST

KIDS EGG MEAT TOAST

$6.99

1 EGG, 2 BACONS, TOAST

OMELLETE

#16

#16

$10.99

All Vegetables & All Meats

#17

$10.99

Ham, Peppers, Onions & Cheese with a side of Salsa

#18

$10.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Peppers, Onions & Cheese with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa

#19

$10.99

Ham, Peppers, Onions

#20

$10.99

Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Cheese

#21 MICKIES CAFÉ SPECIAL

$10.99

Omelette Filled with Sausage, Onions, Peppers & Cheese, smothered in Country Gravy

#22 CFS OMELLETE

$10.99

Chopped Fried Steak with Cheese, smothered in Country Gravy

#23 BYO OMELETTE

$10.99

Three Egg Omelette topped at your liking with, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese, Spinach, Avocado. Comes with Hash browns and Toast

QUESADILLA

BYO Quesadilla

$9.99

12” Tortilla Filled with 3 Eggs, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, with your choice of additional Meat or Veggies. **Dont Forget to ADD HASHBROWNS on the Side!

ON THE GRILL AM

PANCAKE (1)

$2.99

One Hot Buttermilk Pancake

SHORT STACK (2)

$4.25

Two Hot Buttermilk Pancakes

FULL STACK (3)

FULL STACK (3)

$5.99

Three Hot Buttermilk Pancakes

PANCAKE SANDWICH

$6.99

Served with 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, and Bacon or Sausage Link & 1 Egg on the Side

FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

Three Slice of White Bread French Toast, coated with Powdered Sugar

1/2 ORDER FRENCH TOAST

$3.99

2 Slices of White Bread French Toast, Coated with Powdered Sugar

VIVA LA FRENCH TOAST

VIVA LA FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

Three Slices of White Bread French Toast Served with Bacon or Sausage, & 1 Egg

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

Texas Toast Filled with Cream Cheese and your choice of Apple, Strawberry, or Blueberry filling, Served with side of Bacon & Sausage links

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$5.99

Two Muffin Shaped Biscuits topped with White Gravy and Sausage Bits

1/2 ORDER B&G

$4.50

One Muffin Shaped Buscuit toppped with White Gravy and Sausage Bits

WAFFLES (1)

$2.99

One Golden Waffle

WAFFLES (2)

$4.99

Two Golden Waffles

SIDE ORDERS AM

1 EGG

$1.50

2 EGGS

$2.99

3 eggs

$4.50

4 Eggs

$6.00

FULL MEAT

$3.99

4 Pieces of Break Fast Meat

1/2 MEAT

$2.99

2 pieces of Breakfast Meat

COUNTRY POTATOES

$3.99

Seasoned Diced Potatoes with Grilled Peppers and Onions

HASHBROWNS

$3.99

Golden and Crispy

TOAST

$1.99

1/2 TOAST

$1.10

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.99

OATMEAL

$3.99

Plain Ole Oatmeal served with Brown Sugar and Raisins

BEVERAGES

MILK

$1.99

2% White Milk

JUICE

$2.85

COFFEE

$1.99

Unlimited Refills

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

Milk Chocolate served Hot with Whip Cream and Chocolate Sauce

HOT TEA/ICED TEA

$2.49

BOTTOMLESS BEVERAGES

$2.49

Unlimited Refills

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Style Cafe serving Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner All Day Every Day!

Website

Location

420 S Meridian Ave, Cozad, NE 69130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kirk's Nebraskaland Restaurant
orange star3.0 • 39
3002 Plum Creek Pkwy Lexington, NE 68850
View restaurantnext
Meridian Tap House - 714 Meridian St
orange starNo Reviews
714 Meridian St Cozad, NE 69130
View restaurantnext
Nautical Rose
orange starNo Reviews
2 LAKEVIEW ACRE DR #14 JOHNSON LAKE, NE 68937
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cozad
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston