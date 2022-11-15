Mickies
420 S Meridian Ave
Cozad, NE 69130
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
FRENCH FRIES
We offer Crinkle Cut and Seasoned Fries
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Ooey GOoey Cheesy Sticks served with Marinera Sauce
FRIED PICKLES
Fried Pickle Slices Served with a side of Ranch or sauce of choice
CORN NUGGETS
Like Fried Corn Bread in Nugget Form
ONION RINGS
Crispy Golden Onion Rings served with sauce of choice
JALAPENO POPPPERS
Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos
GARLIC CHEESE CURDS
Cheesy and Garlicy Bite Size Goodness great with Marinera or Ranch
6PC WING
BONELESS & BONE IN WINGS
12PC WING
BONELESS & BONE IN WINGS
BEER BATTERED SHRIMP BASKET
10 Beer Battered Shrimp served with French Fries and Cocktail Sauce
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Breaded whole Mushrooms and Deep Fried
3 Piece Strips
Spicy Cheese Curds
Classic Cheese Curds, but with a Kick!
Potato Bites
Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives in a fried bite!
Beer Cheese Pretzels
A gooey cheese center within a fried soft pretzel bite.
ALA CART
BURGERS
OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER
5oz Patty Cooked to Perfection, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side
CHEESEBURGER
Juicy Hamburger topped with American Cheese, served with French Fries and Garnish on the Side
SWISS BACON BURGER
Bacon & Swiss Cheese on a 5oz Patty, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side
SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on a 5oz Patty, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side
BACON SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss on a 5oz Patty, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
Double Meat & 2 Slices of American Cheese, served with French Fries and Garnish on the side
WESTERN BURGER
BBQ Sauce & Swiss Cheese topped with an Onion Ring, Served with French Fries and Garish on the side
PHILLY BURGER
Grilled Pepper & Onions topped with Swiss Cheese on a 5oz Patty, Served with French Fries and Garnish on the side
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Crispy Bacon & American Cheese on a 5oz Patty, Served with French Fries and Garnish on the side
SANDWICHES
BLT
BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND MAYO
HAM SANDWICH
Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
TURKEY SANDWICH
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
TUNA SANDWICH
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Bread. Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
TRIPLE DECKER CLUBS
HAM CLUB
Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
TURKEY CLUB
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
HAMBURGER CLUB
5oz Ground Beef Patty, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
CRISPY CHICKEN CLUB
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Bread; Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
KIDS LUNCH
MINI CORNDOG
6 Mini Corn Dogs served with French Fries and pickle slices
CHICKEN NUGGETS
6 Chicken Nuggets served with French Fries and Pickle Slices
MINI CHEESEBURGER
3oz Mini Cheese Burger served with French Fries and Pickle Slices on the side
GRILLED CHEESE
American Cheese Melted on Grilled White Bread, served with French Fries and Pickle Slices on the side
MAC & CHEESE
Cheesy Macaroni served with French Fries and Pickle Slices on the side
LIKE IT SPICY
CHILE TOREADO
Blistered Jalapeno Pepper
JALAPENO PATTY MELT
5oz Beef Patty with Grilled Onions, Jalapenos & Cheese on Marble Rye Bread
JALAPENO SWISS BACON BURGER
Jalapenos and Chile de Arbol, Bacon & Cheese over a Juicy 5oz Patty, Served with a Pickle Spear & French Fries
JALAPENO CHOPPED STEAK BURRITO
Chopped Steak, seasoned diced Potatoes, Cheese, Grilled Onions & Jalapeno, rolled into a Flour Tortilla served with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa
ON THE GRILL PM
GRILLED CHEESE
Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries
REUBEN
Corn Beef Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye Bread.
TUNA MELT
Tuna, Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye Bread, Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries
TURKEY MELT
Turkey, Cheese, and Tomatos on Sour Dough Bread Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries
GRILLED HAM & CHEESE
Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries
TRADITIONAL PATTY MELT
5oz Hamburger Patty on Marble Rye Bread with Swiss Cheese & Grilled Onions
PHILLY MELT
Shaved Beef, Grilled Peppers & Onions Melted together with Swiss Cheese on Sourdough Bread
OPEN FACE STEAK
Juicy 8oz Ribeye cooked the way you like it, served on a Hoagie Bun with French Fries and a Pickle Spear
FRENCH DIP
Sliced Roast Beef on a Hoagie Bun Served with Au ju, Pickle Spear & French Fries
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Shaved Steak, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Peppers Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries
HOT BEEF SANDWICH
Sliced Roast Beef on White Bread Served with Mashed Potatos and Brown Gravy
DINNER
RIBEYE STEAK
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
SIRLOIN STEAK
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
3PC FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
6OZ GROUND BEEF STEAK WRAPPED IN BACON
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
CHICKEN BREAST DINNER
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
4PC CHICKEN STRIP DINNER
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
ALASKAN POLLOCK
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
GARLIC & HERB TALAPIA
Served with Dinner Roll, choice of Potato & choice of Side, Mixed Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Mixed Fruit or Side Salad
LIVER & ONIONS
Liver and Grilled Onions served with your choice of potato and Side. Served with a Dinner Roll and Brown Gravy optional
SOUPS & SALADS
BOWL OF SOUP
CALL TO ASK ABOUT SOUP OF THE DAY WE USUALLY HAVE TOMATO BASIL, CREAMY BROCCOLI, AND VEGITABLE BEEF
CUP OF SOUP
CALL TO ASK ABOUT SOUP OF THE DAY WE USUALLY HAVE TOMATO BASIL, CREAMY BROCCOLI, AND VEGITABLE BEEF
SIDE SALAD
Lettuce with Shredded Monterey Cheese and Diced Tomatos
CHEF SALAD
American cheese, Swiss Cheese, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, and a Hard Boiled egg on the side
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Lightly Breaded Chicken on a bed of Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Green Peppers & Shredded Monterrey Cheese
CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD
Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Griled Onions, Peppers, Olives on a bed of Lettuce Served with Tortilla Chips, Sour Cream and Salsa
TACO SALAD
Crispy Lettuce topped with Seasoned Beef, Shredded Cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Cheese on a shell with a side of Salsa
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Chopped Charbroil Grilled Chicken on a bed of Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Green Peppers & Shredded Monterrey Cheese
DESERTS
BREAKFAST
HASHBROWNS, 2 EGGS & TOAST
Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#1 BACON
#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#2 SAUSAGE PATTY
#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#3 HAM
#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#4 CORN BEEF HASH
#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#5 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#6 GROUND BEEF STEAK
#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#7 EVERYMAN'S BREAKFAST
#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#8 STEAK
#1-8 Served with 2 eggs, Hash browns or Country Potatoes & Toast (White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye)
#9 MEXICAN SCRAMBLE
Diced Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapenos (or Bell Peppers) served with Hash Browns & Toast
#10 CHUCK WAGON
Chopped Steak, Country Potatoes, Gripped Peppers & Onion, 2 Eggs, Toast
#11 COUNTRY MAN SCRAMBLE
Scrambled Sausage, Bacon, Potatoes, Onions & Peppers, with a Side of Biscuits & Gravy
#12 WESTERN SCRAMBLE
Diced Ham, Onions & Peppers Scramble, served with Hash Browns & Toast
#13 BREAKFAST BURRITO
Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onion & Potatoes, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa
#14 AMERICAN SCRAMBLE
Bacon & Cheese Scramble, served with a Side of Hashbrowns & Toast
#15 COWBOY SANDWICH
Bacon, Ham or Sausage Patty, Egg & Cheese on an English Muffin, *or your choice of bread,
KIDS BREAKFAST
OMELLETE
#16
All Vegetables & All Meats
#17
Ham, Peppers, Onions & Cheese with a side of Salsa
#18
Seasoned Ground Beef, Peppers, Onions & Cheese with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa
#19
Ham, Peppers, Onions
#20
Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Cheese
#21 MICKIES CAFÉ SPECIAL
Omelette Filled with Sausage, Onions, Peppers & Cheese, smothered in Country Gravy
#22 CFS OMELLETE
Chopped Fried Steak with Cheese, smothered in Country Gravy
#23 BYO OMELETTE
Three Egg Omelette topped at your liking with, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Olives, Mushrooms, Cheese, Spinach, Avocado. Comes with Hash browns and Toast
QUESADILLA
ON THE GRILL AM
PANCAKE (1)
One Hot Buttermilk Pancake
SHORT STACK (2)
Two Hot Buttermilk Pancakes
FULL STACK (3)
Three Hot Buttermilk Pancakes
PANCAKE SANDWICH
Served with 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, and Bacon or Sausage Link & 1 Egg on the Side
FRENCH TOAST
Three Slice of White Bread French Toast, coated with Powdered Sugar
1/2 ORDER FRENCH TOAST
2 Slices of White Bread French Toast, Coated with Powdered Sugar
VIVA LA FRENCH TOAST
Three Slices of White Bread French Toast Served with Bacon or Sausage, & 1 Egg
STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
Texas Toast Filled with Cream Cheese and your choice of Apple, Strawberry, or Blueberry filling, Served with side of Bacon & Sausage links
BISCUITS & GRAVY
Two Muffin Shaped Biscuits topped with White Gravy and Sausage Bits
1/2 ORDER B&G
One Muffin Shaped Buscuit toppped with White Gravy and Sausage Bits
WAFFLES (1)
One Golden Waffle
WAFFLES (2)
Two Golden Waffles
SIDE ORDERS AM
1 EGG
2 EGGS
3 eggs
4 Eggs
FULL MEAT
4 Pieces of Break Fast Meat
1/2 MEAT
2 pieces of Breakfast Meat
COUNTRY POTATOES
Seasoned Diced Potatoes with Grilled Peppers and Onions
HASHBROWNS
Golden and Crispy
TOAST
1/2 TOAST
CINNAMON ROLL
OATMEAL
Plain Ole Oatmeal served with Brown Sugar and Raisins
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
American Style Cafe serving Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner All Day Every Day!
