Chicken
Sandwiches

Mico’s Hot Chicken

892 Reviews

$$

1603 N Durham Dr

Houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sammich
Loaded Fries
Waffle Fries

Entrees

Sammich

Sammich

$11.99

Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.

2 Piece Tender Basket

2 Piece Tender Basket

$10.99

Two Tenders, Slice of White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Mico's Sauce.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.

3 Piece Tender Basket

3 Piece Tender Basket

$13.99

Buffalo Tender Salad

$11.29

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Housemade

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

Extra Tender

Extra Tender

$3.79
Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$0.69Out of stock
Mico's Sauce

Mico's Sauce

$0.69

Mico's Signature Comeback Sauce.

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$1.29

Honey infused with our spicy spices.

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.69

Housemade

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.79

Housemade

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.29

Beverages

Water

$2.59

Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Sweet Tea

$2.89

SCRATCH BREWED TEXAS SWEET TEA, TRY IT IN AN ARNOLD PALMER!

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

1/2 TEXAS SWEET TEA 1/2 HAND CRAFTED LEMONADE

Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Orange Fanta

$2.89

Milk

$2.99

Beer

Modelo

Modelo

$5.00
Karbach Love Street Blonde

Karbach Love Street Blonde

$5.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Buckle Bunny

$5.00

Ranch Water (Lime)

$5.00

Ranch Water (Mango)

$5.00Out of stock

EH Fruity Haze

$5.00

BABE Wine

$7.00

EH Somethin' Light

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Now Open Every Day!

Location

1603 N Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77008

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Mico's Hot Chicken image

