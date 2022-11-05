Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mico's Hot Chicken - Galleria

No reviews yet

2829 Chimney Rock Road

Houston, TX 77056

3 Piece Tender Basket
Waffle Fries
The Sammich

Food

The Sammich

The Sammich

$11.99

Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.

2 Piece Tender Basket

2 Piece Tender Basket

$10.99

Two tenders, slice of white bread, pickles, fries, and Mico's Sauce.

3 Piece Tender Basket

3 Piece Tender Basket

$13.99

3 tenders, slice of white bread, pickles, and Mico's Sauce.

Extra Tender

Extra Tender

$4.29

Extra Tender

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

Drinks

Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.79

Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$2.79

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.79

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

Mico's Sauce

Mico's Sauce

$0.69
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Extra Pickles

$0.69
Ranch

Ranch

$0.69
Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$1.29
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mico's Hot Chicken serves Nashville's iconic food, a unique deep fried chicken spiced from no heat to ultra hot with hottest peppers in the world.

Website

Location

2829 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

