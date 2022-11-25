Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Mid City Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

3808 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled Cheese & Soup
Cheese Fries

INFORMATION

ONLINE ORDERING

ONLY AVAILABLE DURING BUSINESS HOURS.

CONTACT US

info@midcitybeergarden.com or dial (225) 910-8169

BRUNCH

Brunch menu is available from 10:30am- 2pm on Saturday's.

Food

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.99

BBQ Pulled Pork on sourdough bun, with red onion, spicy garlic pickles, cumin & mustard seed crema. Served with fries.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$6.99+

Mixed Greens Tossed in Steen's Cane Vinaigrette, topped with Red & Golden Beets, Walnuts & Goat Cheese. Served with Focaccia Crostini

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Your choice of grilled or fried 8oz chicken breast with romaine lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, house made focaccia croutons and parmesan & asiago cheeses, tossed in house made caesar dressing. Served with fries.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.99+

A generous portion of golden fried fries topped with jalapenos, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of ranch and brown gravy.

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo with Crackers

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo with Crackers

$5.99

Classic chicken thigh and andouille gumbo with trinity, okra, and a rich chicken stock. Served with rice and crackers.

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo with Toast

Chicken and Andouille Gumbo with Toast

$7.99

Classic chicken thigh and andouille gumbo with trinity, okra, and a rich chicken stock. Served with rice and crackers.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.99

Your choice of Grilled or Fried 8oz Chicken Breast wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, chopped avocado, bacon and Honey Mustard. Served with Fries!

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Your choice of 8 oz fried or grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.99

8 oz seasoned ground beef patty with melted cheddar cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries.

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Fresh Romaine Tossed in House Made Caesar Dressing, topped with Focaccia Croutons, Heirloom cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan & Asiago Cheeses. *contains anchovies

Grilled Cheese & Soup

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$11.99

A classic Chelsea's favorite! Mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss, Asiago, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses melted on house-made rosemary and red onion focaccia. Served with a spicy Tomato Basil Soup.

Portobello Burger

$13.99

*Vegetarian* Grilled, marinated portobello cap dressed with spring mix, tomato, purple onion and your choice of spread (Basil Aioli or Guacamole) Served with fries.

Pretzel Twist

Pretzel Twist

$6.99

Buttered & salted soft pretzel served with coarse ground mustard & beer cheese dip

Southwest Quesadilla

$11.99

Seasoned black beans & corn with grilled onions & bell peppers and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of salsa. *Add Smoked Chicken $4 *Add BBQ Pulled Pork $5 *Add Chopped Bacon $3

Tomato Basil Soup with Focaccia Toast

Tomato Basil Soup with Focaccia Toast

$5.99+

A delicious blend of tomatoes, basil, and a kick of jalapeno for a bit of spice. *VEGAN with no cheese*

Sides/Extras

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Beer Queso (2oz)

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.99

House Made Spicy Garlic Pickles

$0.75

Sauces and Condiments

Yeller Mustard

Coarse Mustard

$1.00Out of stock

Mayo

Ranch

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Horseradish Cream

$1.00

Extra Ketchup

Add Cholula Hot Sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.50

NA Beverages

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$4.00
Réve Cold Brew Coffee (Crowler, 32oz)

Réve Cold Brew Coffee (Crowler, 32oz)

$12.00

Crowlers

Abita Purple Haze (32oz Crowler)

$13.00

Dos Equis (32oz Crowler)

$11.00

Flying Tiger Nitro Milk Stout (32oz Crowler)

$15.00

Gnarly Barley Jucifer (32oz Crowler)

$17.00

Great Raft Commotion (32oz Crowler)

$17.00Out of stock

Guinness (32oz Crowler)

$15.00

Michelob Ultra (32oz Crowler)

$11.00

Miller Lite (32oz Crowler)

$11.00

Parish Canebrake (32oz Crowler)

$13.00

Shiner Bock (32oz Crowler)

$11.00

Tin Roof Voodoo (32oz Crowler)

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Open everyday! Monday- Wednesday: 3:30pm- 10pm. Thursday: 3:30pm- 11pm. Friday & Saturday: 11am- 11pm. Sunday: 11am- 10pm. (Brunch from 11am- 3pm.) Online Ordering Only Available during Business Hours

Location

3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

Gallery
Mid City Beer Garden image
Mid City Beer Garden image
Mid City Beer Garden image

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston