MCP Uptown

6307 S Miro St.

New Orleans, LA 70125

Large Cheese
Wings
Large 1/2 & 1/2

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$16.00

18" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Select additional toppings, to make it your own (additional fees apply). You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Large 5 Toppings

$24.00

18" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 5 toppings. You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Large 1/2 & 1/2

Large 1/2 & 1/2

Craving two of our specialty pizzas at once? Order one of these! 18" Hand tossed crust, with your choice of one of our specialty pizzas on one half, and another specialty pizza on the second half.

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.00

18" Hand tossed crust, with a mix of our homemade pizza sauce and BBQ sauce. Topped with Herb Roasted Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and light on the shredded mozzarella.

Large Drizzle

Large Drizzle

$24.00

18" Hand tossed crossed, with a garlic oil base; topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, and a drizzle of Sriracha/BBQ sauce.

Large Fire Bird

Large Fire Bird

$23.00

18" Hand tossed crust, with a mix of our homemade pizza sauce and Sriracha; topped with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, and Roasted Red Peppers.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$23.00

18" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Smoked Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Jalapenos.

Large Herbivore

Large Herbivore

$25.00

18" Hand tossed crust, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 7 vegetables. You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$22.00

18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with Buffalo Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil, and easy Shredded Mozzarella.

Large Mid City Meat Monster

Large Mid City Meat Monster

$26.00

18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, and Shredded Mozzarella.

Large Shrimp Remoulade

Large Shrimp Remoulade

$24.00

18" Hand tossed curst with a Garlic Oil base; topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Shrimp, and Basil; finished with Green Onion and a Remoulade Sauce Drizzle.

Large Supreme

Large Supreme

$24.00

18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Shredded Mozzarella.

Large T-Bird

$22.00

18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, and Roasted Red Peppers.

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$8.99

10" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Select additional toppings, to make it your own (additional fees apply). You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Small 5 Topping

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 5 toppings. You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Small 1/2 & 1/2

Small 1/2 & 1/2

Craving two of our specialty pizzas at once? Order one of these! 10" Hand tossed crust, with your choice of one of our specialty pizzas on one half, and another specialty pizza on the second half.

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, with a mix of our homemade pizza sauce and BBQ sauce. Topped with Herb Roasted Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and light on the shredded mozzarella.

Small Drizzle

Small Drizzle

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crossed, with a Garlic Oil base; topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, and a drizzle of Sriracha/BBQ sauce.

Small Fire Bird

Small Fire Bird

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, with a mix of our homemade pizza sauce and Sriracha; topped with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, and Roasted Red Peppers.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Smoked Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Jalapenos.

Small Herbivore

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 7 vegetables. You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with Buffalo Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil, and easy Shredded Mozzarella.

Small Mid City Meat Monster

Small Mid City Meat Monster

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, and Shredded Mozzarella.

Small Shrimp Remoulade

Small Shrimp Remoulade

$14.95

10" Hand tossed curst with a Garlic Oil base; topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Shrimp, and Basil; finished with Green Onion and a Remoulade Sauce Drizzle.

Small Supreme

Small Supreme

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Shredded Mozzarella.

Small T-Bird Special

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, and Roasted Red Peppers.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Build 5 Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed 5 toppings of your choice, and Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Herb Roasted Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese; folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce.

Drizzle Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Fire Bird Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Chicken, Asparagus, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Jalepenos, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Herbivore Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with your choice of 7 vegetables, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Margherita Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Shredded Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Mid City Monster Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Shrimp Remo Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Shrimp, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Basil, Spinach, Red Onion, Green Onion, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Supreme Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

T-Bird Calzone

$14.95

10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.

Dressings

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Remoulade Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Oil

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$8.50
Wings

Wings

$6.99

*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.

Mozzarella Stix

Mozzarella Stix

$8.50
Fries

Fries

$4.99

*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.49

*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50
House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.99
Catering House

Catering House

$24.00
Catering Caesar

Catering Caesar

$28.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.75
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.50

Drinks

Coke (12 oz bottle)

Coke (12 oz bottle)

$2.50
Sprite (12oz bottle)

Sprite (12oz bottle)

$2.50
Barq's Root Beer (12oz bottle)

Barq's Root Beer (12oz bottle)

$2.50
Fanta (12oz bottle)

Fanta (12oz bottle)

$2.50
Topo Chico (12oz bottle)

Topo Chico (12oz bottle)

$2.50
Jarritos (12oz bottle)

Jarritos (12oz bottle)

$2.50
Canada Dry Ginger Ale (Can)

Canada Dry Ginger Ale (Can)

$1.25
Squirt (Can)

Squirt (Can)

$1.25
Diet Coke (Can)

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.25
Coke (Can)

Coke (Can)

$1.25
Yerba Mate (Can)

Yerba Mate (Can)

$3.75
Bottled Water (16 oz bottle)

Bottled Water (16 oz bottle)

$1.00
7up (16oz bottle)

7up (16oz bottle)

$3.50Out of stock

Flavors

Breyers Cookies & Cream

Breyers Cookies & Cream

$7.08

Breyer's Oreo

$7.08Out of stock
Breyer's Vanilla

Breyer's Vanilla

$7.08

Boom Chocolatta Cookie Core

$7.08Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$7.08
Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$7.08Out of stock

Cookie Dough Chunks

$7.08Out of stock
Half Baked

Half Baked

$7.08

Milk & Cookies

$7.08
Mint Chocolate Cookie

Mint Chocolate Cookie

$7.08
Netflix & Chill

Netflix & Chill

$7.08
Non-Dairy Cherry Garcia

Non-Dairy Cherry Garcia

$7.08
Non-Dairy Fudge Brownie

Non-Dairy Fudge Brownie

$7.08Out of stock
Phish Food

Phish Food

$7.08
Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.08
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.08
Tonight Dough

Tonight Dough

$7.08
Breyers Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Breyers Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$7.08
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Looking for hand tossed pizza, with ingredients prepared fresh daily? Look no more! Let us fullfill your pizza needs! We also serve salads, appetizers, sandwiches, and drinks! We offer pick up and delivery. We're located nextdoor to Ted's Frost Top, on the corner of S. Claiborne and Miro (across from the Tulane Football Field). If you're looking to dine in, or get a beer with your pizza, check out our original MCP location on 4400 Banks St, in Mid City.

6307 S Miro St., New Orleans, LA 70125

