MCP Uptown
6307 S Miro St.
New Orleans, LA 70125
Popular Items
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
18" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Select additional toppings, to make it your own (additional fees apply). You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Large 5 Toppings
18" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 5 toppings. You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Large 1/2 & 1/2
Craving two of our specialty pizzas at once? Order one of these! 18" Hand tossed crust, with your choice of one of our specialty pizzas on one half, and another specialty pizza on the second half.
Large BBQ Chicken
18" Hand tossed crust, with a mix of our homemade pizza sauce and BBQ sauce. Topped with Herb Roasted Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and light on the shredded mozzarella.
Large Drizzle
18" Hand tossed crossed, with a garlic oil base; topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, and a drizzle of Sriracha/BBQ sauce.
Large Fire Bird
18" Hand tossed crust, with a mix of our homemade pizza sauce and Sriracha; topped with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, and Roasted Red Peppers.
Large Hawaiian
18" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Smoked Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Jalapenos.
Large Herbivore
18" Hand tossed crust, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 7 vegetables. You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Large Margherita
18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with Buffalo Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil, and easy Shredded Mozzarella.
Large Mid City Meat Monster
18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, and Shredded Mozzarella.
Large Shrimp Remoulade
18" Hand tossed curst with a Garlic Oil base; topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Shrimp, and Basil; finished with Green Onion and a Remoulade Sauce Drizzle.
Large Supreme
18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Shredded Mozzarella.
Large T-Bird
18" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, and Roasted Red Peppers.
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese
10" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Select additional toppings, to make it your own (additional fees apply). You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Small 5 Topping
10" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 5 toppings. You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Small 1/2 & 1/2
Craving two of our specialty pizzas at once? Order one of these! 10" Hand tossed crust, with your choice of one of our specialty pizzas on one half, and another specialty pizza on the second half.
Small BBQ Chicken
10" Hand tossed crust, with a mix of our homemade pizza sauce and BBQ sauce. Topped with Herb Roasted Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and light on the shredded mozzarella.
Small Drizzle
10" Hand tossed crossed, with a Garlic Oil base; topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, and a drizzle of Sriracha/BBQ sauce.
Small Fire Bird
10" Hand tossed crust, with a mix of our homemade pizza sauce and Sriracha; topped with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, and Roasted Red Peppers.
Small Hawaiian
10" Hand tossed crust, with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Smoked Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Jalapenos.
Small Herbivore
10" Hand tossed crust, homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, with your choice of 7 vegetables. You may select a garlic oil for your base at no additional fee; or choose our vegan marinara for $1.50. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Small Margherita
10" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with Buffalo Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Basil, and easy Shredded Mozzarella.
Small Mid City Meat Monster
10" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, and Shredded Mozzarella.
Small Shrimp Remoulade
10" Hand tossed curst with a Garlic Oil base; topped with Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Shrimp, and Basil; finished with Green Onion and a Remoulade Sauce Drizzle.
Small Supreme
10" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Black Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Shredded Mozzarella.
Small T-Bird Special
10" Hand tossed crust with our homemade pizza sauce; topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, and Roasted Red Peppers.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Build 5 Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed 5 toppings of your choice, and Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
BBQ Chicken Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Herb Roasted Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese; folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce.
Drizzle Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Fire Bird Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Chicken, Asparagus, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Hawaiian Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Ham, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Jalepenos, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Herbivore Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with your choice of 7 vegetables, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Margherita Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Shredded Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Mid City Monster Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Shrimp Remo Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Shrimp, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Basil, Spinach, Red Onion, Green Onion, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Supreme Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
T-Bird Calzone
10" Hand tossed crust, stuffed with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Herb Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, and Mozzarella cheese, folded in half and toasted brown; topped with a buttery Garlic Oil, Oregano, and Parmesan Cheese, and served with a side of our Vegan Marinara sauce. Select additional toppings to add in it, and make it your own (additional fees apply). Vegan cheese (Daiya) can be substituted for Mozzarella, for an additional fee of $5.
Dressings
Appetizers
Cheese Bread
Wings
*While we try to stay consistent with our products please note that some items may vary in description, due to availability of product from local vendors and distributors. We appreciate your patience in this matter.
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Stix
Fries
Cheese Fries
Sandwiches
Drinks
Coke (12 oz bottle)
Sprite (12oz bottle)
Barq's Root Beer (12oz bottle)
Fanta (12oz bottle)
Topo Chico (12oz bottle)
Jarritos (12oz bottle)
Canada Dry Ginger Ale (Can)
Squirt (Can)
Diet Coke (Can)
Coke (Can)
Yerba Mate (Can)
Bottled Water (16 oz bottle)
7up (16oz bottle)
Flavors
Breyers Cookies & Cream
Breyer's Oreo
Breyer's Vanilla
Boom Chocolatta Cookie Core
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Cookie Dough Chunks
Half Baked
Milk & Cookies
Mint Chocolate Cookie
Netflix & Chill
Non-Dairy Cherry Garcia
Non-Dairy Fudge Brownie
Phish Food
Salted Caramel Brownie
Strawberry Cheesecake
Tonight Dough
Breyers Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Looking for hand tossed pizza, with ingredients prepared fresh daily? Look no more! Let us fullfill your pizza needs! We also serve salads, appetizers, sandwiches, and drinks! We offer pick up and delivery. We're located nextdoor to Ted's Frost Top, on the corner of S. Claiborne and Miro (across from the Tulane Football Field). If you're looking to dine in, or get a beer with your pizza, check out our original MCP location on 4400 Banks St, in Mid City.
6307 S Miro St., New Orleans, LA 70125