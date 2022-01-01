Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mid Coast Provisions

No reviews yet

65 Gardiner Rd

Wiscasset, ME 04578

Popular Items

Baked Stuffed Local Haddock
Porcini Braised Local Beef
Midcoast Carrot Cake

Maine seafood soups with thoughtful flavors and textures. Ready to heat and enjoy!

Brown Butter Lobster Stew (gf)

$20.00+

Sauteed Maine lobster meat in brown butter with sherry and a touch of cayenne, gently simmered in local cream and milk.

Maine Rosemary Clam Chowder (gf)

Maine Rosemary Clam Chowder (gf)

$11.00+

Tender local clams and rosemary bacon with Maine potatoes and onions in rich creamy broth.

Provencal Haddock Stew (gf,df)

Provencal Haddock Stew (gf,df)

$12.00+

Fresh haddock, leeks, potatoes, a touch of saffron, and thyme in a savory broth.

New England Seafood Chowder (gf)

New England Seafood Chowder (gf)

$17.00+

Plentiful lobster, clams, haddock, and crab with local onion, potatoes, and herbs.

Wild Mushroom and Crab Bisque (gf)

Wild Mushroom and Crab Bisque (gf)

$17.00+

Local mushrooms, Maine crabmeat, brown butter, local cream, brandy, fresh thyme, and warm spices.

(MEEZ-on-plahs) Ready to quickly cook and enjoy! Crafted for a joyful memory.

French Pemaquid Mussels

French Pemaquid Mussels

$20.00+

Local sweet and briny Pemaquid mussels with lemon, garlic, fresh basil, white wine and a touch of cream. Served with house bread as a delicious appetizer. View the video on our website for a visual of this simple creation.

Lobster Roll Package

Lobster Roll Package

$50.00+

Fresh picked Maine lobster meat, split-top rolls, Maine butter, brandy mayo, local artisan chips. Preparing a lobster roll is fun and incredibly simple. View the video on our website for a visual.

Maine Seafood Cioppino

Maine Seafood Cioppino

$70.00+

Fresh picked Maine lobster meat, haddock, littleneck clams, mussels, zesty tomato butter broth, and fresh herbs. Served with a farm fresh salad and our crusty house bread. Easy directions help create this delicious combination of seafood. View the video on our website for a visual.

New England Kitchen Clam Bake

New England Kitchen Clam Bake

$70.00+

Live Maine lobster, littleneck clams, local mussels, smoked sausage, sweet corn, potatoes, herb and onion broth, local butter, and our crusty house bread. Easy directions for a one-pot-feast! View the video on our website for a visual.

Midcoast Grill Package

Midcoast Grill Package

$55.00+

Marinated local steak tips and sous-vide local pork belly, ready to throw on the grill! Served with house Maine blueberry BBQ sauce, cheesy rigatoni, NE baked beans, pickled garden vegetables, a choice of salad, and fresh bread.

Carefully prepared and packaged for easy indulgence when the time is right.

Baked Stuffed Local Haddock

Baked Stuffed Local Haddock

$45.00+

Fresh haddock filets stuffed with Maine crab, topped with lemon aioli, fresh herbs, and buttered crumbs. Served with local potatoes, a farm fresh salad, and house bread.

Maine Lobster Mac and Cheese

$50.00+

Fresh picked Maine lobster meat, local cheese, local cream, fresh sage, buttered crumbs, rigatoni pasta. Served with a farm fresh salad, and house bread.

Porcini Braised Local Beef

Porcini Braised Local Beef

$40.00+

Tender braised beef with sweet onions and carrots in a savory cabernet pan sauce aside creamy mashed local potatoes and a farm fresh salad

Local Wild Mushroom Risotto

$40.00+

Organic mushrooms, porcini, mascarpone, caramelized onion, sage, and local cream. Served with a farm fresh salad and house bread.

Appetizers and additions to elevate your meal or enjoy as a light entree on their own!

Local Pork and Ricotta Meatballs

Local Pork and Ricotta Meatballs

$12.00

Fresh herbs, rustic San Marzano marinara and fresh grated Parmigiano

Midcoast Antipasto

Midcoast Antipasto

$20.00+

A beautiful arrangement of local sliced meats and cheeses with accompaniments of mostardo, spreads, olives and marinated and pickled vegetables and crusty house bread

Farm Fresh Mixed Greens Salad

Farm Fresh Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Fresh greens, herbs, and local vegetables with Maine maple vinaigrette

Local Greens Caesar Salad

Local Greens Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp local greens, garlic butter croutons, house caesar, Parmigiano

Because life is for living.

Wild Maine Blueberry Pie

Wild Maine Blueberry Pie

$8.00+

Wild Maine blueberries, flaky buttery crust, a touch of cinnamon, and zest of lemon.

French Lemon Tart

French Lemon Tart

$8.00+

Silky lemon curd and delicate buttery crust.

Chocolate Bourbon Torte

Chocolate Bourbon Torte

$8.00+

Decadent and flourless, topped with Callebaut chocolate ganache.

Midcoast Carrot Cake

Midcoast Carrot Cake

$8.00+

Maine carrots, golden raisins, pineapple, toasted coconut, layered with cream cheese frosting, and salted caramel.

Maine Maple Bread Pudding

Maine Maple Bread Pudding

$8.00+

Sticky toffee, golden raisins, and pecan streusel

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Green Bee Lemon Sting

$3.50

A lightly sweetened Maine-made honey soda with lemon and a hint of rosemary.

Green Bee Blueberry Dream

$3.50

A lightly sweetened Maine-made honey soda with fresh Maine wild blueberry juice and a hint of steeped ginger.

Green Bee Green Tea

$3.50

Similar to the Green Bee Lemon Sting, but with the addition of organic brewed green tea.

Samara Raspberry Lime Sparkling Beverage

$2.50

A lightly carbonated antioxidant rich beverage with natural fruit juices and a touch of maple syrup for a slight sweetness.

Samara Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Beverage

$2.50Out of stock

A lightly carbonated antioxidant rich beverage with natural fruit juices and a touch of maple syrup for a slight sweetness.

Corina's Switchy

$3.50

Corina’s Switchy is a delicious blend of lime and ginger juices with a splash of apple cider vinegar. It’s fruity, bubbly, and very refreshing.

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.50

A Maine-made soda with a strong and spicy ginger flavor.

Maine Root Sarsaparilla

$2.50

A lighter bodied version of Root Beer. The flavor profile has less clove, allowing the taste of wintergreen to be showcased.

Hot Coffee

$2.50

House-made Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Summit Spring Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

A sparkling natural mineral water.

Bottles of White Wine

Trig Point Russian River Chardonnay

$22.00

Fragrant aromas of white peach, melon, and nectarine. Complex, boasting flavors of citrus, peach, honey, and spice. Well-balanced with a creamy texture and a firm structure. Very lightly oaked. A savory minerality shows in the long finish. Sustainable/Organic

Livon Italian Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Beautiful light pink color obtained through the skin contact maceration, the wine shows an intense tropical flavour with citrusy hints and genuine little strawberries. Very long taste with a sapid finish.

Pullus Haložan Slovenian White Blend

$12.00

On the nose, a good mix of fresh floral aromatics, which combines with shades of fruit, especially apples. Clean pleasant aromatics leads to the freshness in the mouth, because the wine is light, youthful and distinctly fruity.

Toucas Portuguese Vinho Verde

$11.00

Fantastic tropical fruits on the nose. Delicate effervescence. This summer thirst quencher presents white peach and citrus on the palate. Finish is dry and mineral.

Planeta La Segreta Sicilian White Blend

$14.00

On the nose youthful citrus and flowery notes, balanced by lively Mediterranean hints of peach, papaya and chamomile.

Gaspard French Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Practicing Organic. Grown without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides. Delightfully lush showing bright tropical fruit, citrus, and mouthwatering acidity. The wine is aged on fine lees for six months with a light filtration and touch of sulfur before bottling.

Wild Song New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Aniseed, sliced-lemon and green-apple aromas follow through to a light-medium body with a creamy texture and a fresh and lasting finish. Balanced acidity.

Thanisch German Reisling Kabinett

$15.00

An off-dry wine with a bit of sweetness. Notes of honeysuckle, apple, citrus, and a crisp mineral finish.

Bottles of Red Wine

La Roche Buissière Petit Jo Rhone Blend

$21.00

Red, juicy and joyful with fresh and crunchy cherry, hints of peach and a subtle base tone of blackberry, all balanced with savory, herbal underpinnings.

Clos de los Siete Argentine Red Blend

$23.00

Ripe plum, black cherry, lavender and cocoa on the nose. It’s medium-to full-bodied with firm, creamy tannins.

Rumor Jumilla Old-Vine Monastrell

$12.00

An Intense red cherry color. Aromas of ripe raspberries, plum and black berries with violets in the background. A sweet sensation delivered by the grapes’ perfect ripeness, elegant tannins, long persistent and very pleasant velvety finish.

Hahn Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir

$24.00

Concentrated dark fruit and berry flavors are backed by medium-grained tannins and fresh acidity, with loamy and minerally accents on the ripe finish.

Williamette Valley Whole Cluster Pinot Noir

$22.00

Fermented from uncrushed grape clusters to retain the fresh fruit quality of the varietal. Smooth and layered with notes and aromas of ripe red and black fruits. Slight smoke-ness on the nose. UV light is used in lieu of spraying pesticides.

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$21.00

The nose has intense fragrant aroma with evident fruity notes of wild black cherry, violet and vanilla. Full bodied and well balanced sip cherry, cassis and oak-driven spice alongside agile tannins.

Allegrini Valpolicella Classico

$16.00

Notes of tart cherry, aromatic nose with herbs and hints of pepper. Lighter red, nice served slightly chilled on a hot day. Wine is lively and playful on the palate, while maintaining great elegance.

Contour California Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

Contour Cabernet is characterized by a dense fruit profile of blackberry and plum with savory spice and anise notes on the nose. The palate expresses great depth with brambly and dark compote flavors and a firm, robust texture.

Double Canyon Horse Heaven Hills Cabernet

$25.00

Medium to full body cabernet with round creamy tannins. Notes of blackberry, vanilla, and hints of oak. There is a delicious finish with a juicy lingering acidity.

Bottles of Rose and Sparkling Wine

Henry Varnay Blanc de Blancs Brut

$12.00

The nose has aromas of crisp green apple and melon. Fresh and fruity, the high acidity will delight your palate.

Miraval Cotes De Provence Rosé

$25.00

On the nose, it exudes aromas of fresh fruit, currants and fresh rose with a zest of lemon. The refinement continues in the mouth with beautiful liveliness and gourmet notes that subtly balance the mineral and saline. Crisp aftertaste.

Zonin Extra Dry Prosecco

$14.00

Green apples, lemons and limes. Lots of frothy bubbles are a fun accompaniment to the sliced citrus fruit available on the medium-bodied palate.

Art of Earth French Rosé

$12.00

This fresh Rosé from France is characterized by fruit forward aromas of strawberry and raspberry. It is light yet aromatic and perfectly balances its refreshing acidity with a delicate fruit sweetness.

Canella Millesimato Extra Dry Prosecco Superiore DOCG

$20.00

This opens with aromas of yellow apple and jasmine. The savory off-dry palate offers Bartlett pear and white peach alongside bright acidity. Brisk bubbles provide the lively backdrop.

Maine Beer

4 Pack Gunners Daughter Stout, Mast Landing Brewing Co.

$15.00

Gunners Daughter is a milk stout brewed with natural flavors to evoke flavors of peanut butter, coffee, and chocolate. 4 pack of 16 oz cans - 5.5% ABV

4 Pack Tubular IPA, Orono Brewing

$16.00

Tubular IPA is triple dry-hopped and juicy. Tropical, stone fruit, red berry, and tangerine flavors. 4 pack of 16 oz cans - 7.2% ABV

4 Pack Thirsty Botanist IPA, Boothbay Craft Brewery

$17.00

Thirsty Botanist is a New England Style IPA with bold and pleasant hop aromatics, followed by a bright, tropical flavor profile. 4 pack of 16 oz cans - 7% ABV

4 Pack Allagash White, Allagash Brewing

$13.00

Allagash White is a Belgian-Style Wheat Beer brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy “white” appearance. Spiced with a their own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel. 4 pack of 16 oz cans - 5.2% ABV

6 Pack Farmhouse Pale Ale, Oxbow Brewing

$15.00

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale is a Saison brewed with American hops. Saisons usually have spicy and fruity flavors created by yeast that dominate the beer. A great food pairing beer. 6 pack of 12 oz cans - 6% ABV

4 Pack Seaworthy IPL, Oxbow Brewing

$16.00

Seaworthy is an India Pale Lager dry-hopped with Centennial and Amarillo hops. 4 pack of 16 oz cans - 6.5% ABV

16 oz Bottle Lunch IPA, Maine Beer Co.

$7.00

Lunch IPA has aromas of orange, grapefruit, and lemon with pine and herbal undertones. Tropical notes of guava and papaya with subtle caramel and malt sweetness. 16 oz Glass Bottle - 7% ABV

16 oz Bottle Mean Old Tom Stout, Maine Beer Co.

$7.00

Mean Old Tom Stout has aromas of vanilla, coffee, and roasted cereal with notes of dark chocolate. 16 oz Glass Bottle - 6.5% ABV

4 Pack Italian Iced Tea, Bully Boy

$14.00

Bully Boy Italian Iced Tea is a canned cocktail made with Black Tea, citrus and Amaro. A perfect companion for an afternoon in the sun. 4 pack of 12 oz cans - 7% ABV

4 Pack Grapefruit Spritz, Bully Boy

$14.00

Bully Boy Grapefruit Spritz is a canned cocktail made with Amaro and grapefruit with hints of lemon and tart cherry- perfect combination of bitter and sweet. 4 pack of 12 oz cans - 7% ABV

4 Pack Norumbega Classic Hard Cider, Norumbega Cidery

$13.00

Norumbega Classic Hard Cider is a blend of Maine-grown dessert fruit, this flagship cider is light, crisp, and dry, but not too tart. 4 pack of 16 oz cans - 6.8% ABV

4 pack Sunspotting Mast Landing

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Midcoast Provisions is a fellowship of highly skilled chefs, bakers, and wine enthusiasts. Our goal is to provide dining options for simple indulgence at home, crafted and curated from the best flavors that our beautiful state has to offer. Visit us in-store for more options!

Website

Location

65 Gardiner Rd, Wiscasset, ME 04578

Directions

