Mid Town Grill
590 Reviews
$$
260 Mountain View Ave
Myrtle Creek, OR 97457
Order Again
Popular Items
Ala Carte
Ala Carte - Oyster (1)
Beer battered deep fried Oyster
Ala Carte - 10 Shrimp
10 hand dipped, beer battered shrimp. Served with your choice of sauce.
Ala Carte - 6 Jumbo Shrimp
6 Jumbo Prawns hand dipped& deep fried in the house beer batter
Ala Carte - Calamari
Squid steaks cut into strips, dipped in the house beer batter and deep fried. Served with your choice of sauce.
Ala Carte - Chicken Breast
Boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled or deep fried in the house beer batter.
Ala Carte - Chicken Strip
Boneless chicken strip hand dipped and deep fried in the house beer batter.
Ala Carte - Clam Strips
Crispy deep fried clamstrips.
Ala Carte - Cod
Hand dipped beer battered Cod.
Ala Carte - Taco Cod
Baja Taco made with Corn tortillas, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, creamy Cilantro Sauce & steamed Cod.
Ala Carte - Shrimp Taco
Baja Taco made with Corn tortillas, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, creamy Cilantro Sauce & deep fried shrimp.
Premium Burgers
Sasquatch
1/2 Chuck, Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, & Burger sauce on a toasted Pub bun. Served with a choice of side.
Carnivore
1/2 lb Chuck, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar & Swiss cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ sauce, Mayo on a toasted Ciabatta bun
Pork-N-Ater
1/4 lb Black Angus Patty, Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Burger & BBQ sauce, & crunchy Onions on a toasted Pub bun
Specialty Burgers
All American Burger
1/4 lb Black Angus Patty, Ham, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mustard aoili
Blue Moo
1/4 lb Black Angus Patty, Bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo
Firehouse Burger
1/4 lb Black Angus, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Firehouse sauce
Luscious
1/4 lb Black Angus Patty, Avocado, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/4 lb Black AngusPatty, Swiss cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo
Classic Burgers
1/4 lb Cheeseburger
1/4 lb Black Angus with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar cheese Dressed with Burger sauce and served with Choice of side
1/4 lb Hamburger
1/4 lb Black Angus with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Dressed with Burger sauce and served with Choice of side
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/4 lb Black Angus with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Dressed with Burger sauce and served with Choice of side
Bacon Hamburger
1/4 lb Black Angus with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Bacon Dressed with Burger sauce and served with Choice of side
Chicken Strips
Daily Specials
Kids Meals
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4 beef patty, American cheese, dry, no veggies. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.
Kids Hamburger
1/4 beef patty, dry, no veggies. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.
Kids Cheese Nacho
Corn tortilla chips covered in your choice of cheddar or Nacho cheese. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Hand dipped, deep fried chicken pieces. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.
Kids Fish Nuggets
Hand dipped, deep fried Cod nuggets. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with American Cheese. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.
Kids Corn Dog
A full corn dog served with a choice of side and a kids soda or water.
Nacho's & Naughty Fries
Salads
Blue Bull Salad
Thin Sliced steak, Bacon, Tomato, onion & Blue cheese on the house salad mix. Topped with two Onion Rings
Chef
Turkey, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, Olives, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Dressing on the house salad mix.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Olives, Pico de Gallo, & Dressing on the house salad mix.
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Olives & Gorgonzola Cheese on the house salad mix
Side Salad
Cheddar cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, & Dressing on the house salad mix.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, & cheddar cheese on the house salad mix
Sandwiches
BLT On Ciabatta
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mustard aioli on a toasted Ciabatta bun. Choice of Side
Cheddar Steak Sandwich
Thin sliced steak, grilled Mushroom & Onions, Cheddar cheese & Mustard Aioli on a toasted Pub Bun. Choice of Side.
Chicken Bacon Avocado
Chicken breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo. Choice of Side
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch dressing
Fish Sandwich
Deep fried, Beer battered Cod, American Cheese, & Tartar Sauce 9.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread served with Choice of side
Grilled Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mustard aioli on grilled White bread. Choice of Side
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Cheese, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread, with Smoked ham, served with Choice of side
Grilled Turkey Bacon
Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, American cheese, & Mustard aioli grilled on whole-wheat Sourdough bread
Pheonix
Chicken Breast, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Firehouse sauce on a toasted Ciabatta bun
Pork Philly
Smoked Pork Loin, Cheddar cheese, Grilled Onions, Mayo on a Hoagie bun
Pulled Pork
Smoked Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, & BBQ sauce
Shrimp Po'boy
Hand Dipped, Beer Battered Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, & Remoulade sauce on a Hoagie bun. Served with a choice of side.
Ultimate Fish Sandwich
Deep fried, Beer battered Cod, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Tartar Sauce on a Toasted Pub Bun
Seafood
Calamari
Hand Dipped, Beer battered Calamari Strips. Choice of Side
Clam Strips
Deep fried Clam Strips, Coleslaw. Choice of Side
Fish-N-Chips
Hand dipped beer battered Cod, Coleslaw and Choice of Side
Fisherman's Plate
Hand Dipped, Beer battered Cod, Calamari, & Shrimp, Coleslaw, 8 oz Clam Chowder & choice of side.
Jumbo Shrimp
6 Hand Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Coleslaw & choice of side
Shrimp Basket
Oyster Dinner
Deep Fried Oysters, Coleslaw, & Choice of side
Halibut Dinner
Beer battered, deep fried Halibut, coleslaw, & choice of side
Sides
Cottage Cheese
Coleslaw
House coleslaw made with fresh green & purple cabbage, carrots, & the house dressing.
Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds dipped in the house beer batter and fried to perfection. Served with Ranch. Marinara sauce available for purchase in the extra sauce menu.
Deep Fried Jalapeno Slices
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Fresh white cap mushrooms deep fried in the house beer batter.
Deep Fried Sweet & Spicy Pickles
French Fries
Lightly coated fries seasoned & fried to crispy perfection.
Mac-N-Cheese
House mac-n-cheese mixed with 3 cheeses and seasoning.
Munchies
Onion Rings
Fresh cut onion straws hand dipped in the house beer batter and fried to perfection.
Toast
Tots
Crispy tater tots fried to golden perfection.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Soups
Taco
Taco - Chicken
Two corn tortillas tacos filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, Tomato & ranch.
Taco - Cod
Two Baja Tacos made with Corn tortillas, steamed Cod, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, & creamy Cilantro Sauce.
Taco - Cod/Shrimp
Two Baja Tacos made with Corn tortillas, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, & creamy Cilantro Sauce. 1 steamed Cod 1 deep fried Shrimp.
Taco-Pork
Two tacos built with corn tortillas, smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, & BBQ sauce.
Taco - Shrimp
Two Baja Tacos made with Corn tortillas, deep fried Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, & creamy Cilantro Sauce.
Wraps
Wrap - Cheddar Steak
Seasoned steak, grilled Mushrooms & Onions, Cheddar cheese, & Mustard Aioli in a giant flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
Wrap-Bobo
Ham or Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, & Creamy Cilantro sauce in a giant flour tortillas. Served with your choice of side.
Wrap-Chicken
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mustard aioli in a giant flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
Wrap-Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch dressing in a giant flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
Wraps - Specialty
Wrap - Funky
Smoked pulled Pork, house Mac-n-Cheese, Jalapeno tots, Sour cream, Nacho Cheese, & house BBQ sauce in a giant flour tortilla. Served with the house coleslaw.
Wrap-Walking Dead
Smoked pulled Pork, Tater Tots, House Mac-n-Cheese & BBQ sauce in a giant flour tortilla. Served with the house coleslaw.
Wrap-Bachelor
Crispy Chicken, House Mac-n-cheese, BBQ sauce, & Tater tots in a giant flour tortilla. Served with coleslaw.
Xtra Dipping Sauces
Side Of 1000
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side Of Blue Cheese
Side of Burger Sauce (BS)
Side of Cocktail
Side of Creamy Cilantro
Side of Firehouse
Side of Honey Mustard
Side Of Ketchup
Side Of Malt Vinegar
Side of Mustard Aoili
Side of Ranch
Side of Side of Remoulade Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Tarter
