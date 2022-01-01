Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mid Town Grill

590 Reviews

$$

260 Mountain View Ave

Myrtle Creek, OR 97457

Popular Items

Clam Chowder
Naughty Fries
Chicken Strips

Soda

Soda

$1.25+

Tea

Tea 12oz

$1.00

Tea 21oz

$1.40

Tea 44oz

$1.80

Water

Water

$0.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Heavy Cream

$0.50

Ice

Ice

$0.25+

Hot Cocoa

Candy Cane

$2.95

Regular

$2.95

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake, Whole, Plain

$55.00

Homemade New York Style cheesecake. 3 DAY ORDER TIME

Cheesecake, Whole, Specialty

$70.00

3 DAY ORDER TIME

Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Pie

Pie

$6.00

Ala Carte

Ala Carte - Oyster (1)

$2.50Out of stock

Beer battered deep fried Oyster

Ala Carte - 10 Shrimp

$9.25

10 hand dipped, beer battered shrimp. Served with your choice of sauce.

Ala Carte - 6 Jumbo Shrimp

$13.25

6 Jumbo Prawns hand dipped& deep fried in the house beer batter

Ala Carte - Calamari

$10.25

Squid steaks cut into strips, dipped in the house beer batter and deep fried. Served with your choice of sauce.

Ala Carte - Chicken Breast

$5.50

Boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled or deep fried in the house beer batter.

Ala Carte - Chicken Strip

$3.00

Boneless chicken strip hand dipped and deep fried in the house beer batter.

Ala Carte - Clam Strips

$10.25

Crispy deep fried clamstrips.

Ala Carte - Cod

$4.50

Hand dipped beer battered Cod.

Ala Carte - Taco Cod

$5.50

Baja Taco made with Corn tortillas, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, creamy Cilantro Sauce & steamed Cod.

Ala Carte - Shrimp Taco

$6.25

Baja Taco made with Corn tortillas, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, creamy Cilantro Sauce & deep fried shrimp.

Premium Burgers

Sasquatch

Sasquatch

$14.95

1/2 Chuck, Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, & Burger sauce on a toasted Pub bun. Served with a choice of side.

Carnivore

Carnivore

$14.95

1/2 lb Chuck, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar & Swiss cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ sauce, Mayo on a toasted Ciabatta bun

Pork-N-Ater

Pork-N-Ater

$14.95

1/4 lb Black Angus Patty, Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Burger & BBQ sauce, & crunchy Onions on a toasted Pub bun

Specialty Burgers

All American Burger

All American Burger

$13.45

1/4 lb Black Angus Patty, Ham, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mustard aoili

Blue Moo

Blue Moo

$13.45

1/4 lb Black Angus Patty, Bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo

Firehouse Burger

Firehouse Burger

$13.45

1/4 lb Black Angus, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Firehouse sauce

Luscious

Luscious

$13.45

1/4 lb Black Angus Patty, Avocado, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.45

1/4 lb Black AngusPatty, Swiss cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo

Classic Burgers

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$11.45

1/4 lb Black Angus with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar cheese Dressed with Burger sauce and served with Choice of side

1/4 lb Hamburger

$10.95

1/4 lb Black Angus with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Dressed with Burger sauce and served with Choice of side

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.45

1/4 lb Black Angus with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Dressed with Burger sauce and served with Choice of side

Bacon Hamburger

$11.95

1/4 lb Black Angus with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions, Bacon Dressed with Burger sauce and served with Choice of side

Chicken Strips

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.95

Hand battered chicken strips (2), shrimp (8), coleslaw, & a choice of side.

Chicken Strips

$12.45+

2pc or 3pc Hand Battered, Deep Fried Chicken Strips, and your choice of side. Choice of sauce. Choice of Side

Daily Specials

Chili

Housemade Chili, Sweet and Spicy and absolutely amazing

Seafood Saute

$17.95

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, & Cod with sautéed vegetables & yakisoba noodles in garlic butter & wine. Served with garlic bread.

Kids Meals

All kids meals are served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.45

1/4 beef patty, American cheese, dry, no veggies. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.

Kids Hamburger

$7.45

1/4 beef patty, dry, no veggies. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.

Kids Cheese Nacho

$7.45

Corn tortilla chips covered in your choice of cheddar or Nacho cheese. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.45

Hand dipped, deep fried chicken pieces. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.

Kids Fish Nuggets

$7.45

Hand dipped, deep fried Cod nuggets. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.45

Grilled white bread with American Cheese. Served with a choice of side and a caprisun or water.

Kids Corn Dog

$7.45

A full corn dog served with a choice of side and a kids soda or water.

Nacho's & Naughty Fries

Pulled Pork Nacho

Pulled Pork Nacho

$13.45+

Tortilla Chips, Smoked Pulled Pork, Pico de Gallo, Olives, Nacho cheese, Cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce & sour cream

Naughty Fries

Naughty Fries

$13.45+

Crispy Fries topped with Smoked Pulled Pork, Pico de Gallo, Olives, Nacho cheese, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce & Sour Cream

Salads

Blue Bull Salad

Blue Bull Salad

$14.45

Thin Sliced steak, Bacon, Tomato, onion & Blue cheese on the house salad mix. Topped with two Onion Rings

Chef

Chef

$13.45+

Turkey, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, Olives, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Dressing on the house salad mix.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.45+

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Olives, Pico de Gallo, & Dressing on the house salad mix.

Cobb Salad

$13.45+

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Olives & Gorgonzola Cheese on the house salad mix

Side Salad

$5.95

Cheddar cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, & Dressing on the house salad mix.

Shrimp Salad

$14.45+

Grilled Shrimp, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, & cheddar cheese on the house salad mix

Sandwiches

BLT On Ciabatta

BLT On Ciabatta

$13.45

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mustard aioli on a toasted Ciabatta bun. Choice of Side

Cheddar Steak Sandwich

Cheddar Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Thin sliced steak, grilled Mushroom & Onions, Cheddar cheese & Mustard Aioli on a toasted Pub Bun. Choice of Side.

Chicken Bacon Avocado

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$13.45

Chicken breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo. Choice of Side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.45

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch dressing

Fish Sandwich

$12.45

Deep fried, Beer battered Cod, American Cheese, & Tartar Sauce 9.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread served with Choice of side

Grilled Club

Grilled Club

$13.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mustard aioli on grilled White bread. Choice of Side

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.45

Grilled Cheese, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread, with Smoked ham, served with Choice of side

Grilled Turkey Bacon

$12.95

Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, American cheese, & Mustard aioli grilled on whole-wheat Sourdough bread

Pheonix

Pheonix

$13.45

Chicken Breast, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Firehouse sauce on a toasted Ciabatta bun

Pork Philly

Pork Philly

$12.45

Smoked Pork Loin, Cheddar cheese, Grilled Onions, Mayo on a Hoagie bun

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.45

Smoked Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, & BBQ sauce

Shrimp Po'boy

Shrimp Po'boy

$12.45

Hand Dipped, Beer Battered Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, & Remoulade sauce on a Hoagie bun. Served with a choice of side.

Ultimate Fish Sandwich

Ultimate Fish Sandwich

$14.45

Deep fried, Beer battered Cod, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Tartar Sauce on a Toasted Pub Bun

Seafood

Calamari

Calamari

$13.95

Hand Dipped, Beer battered Calamari Strips. Choice of Side

Clam Strips

$13.95

Deep fried Clam Strips, Coleslaw. Choice of Side

Fish-N-Chips

$13.95+

Hand dipped beer battered Cod, Coleslaw and Choice of Side

Fisherman's Plate

$17.95

Hand Dipped, Beer battered Cod, Calamari, & Shrimp, Coleslaw, 8 oz Clam Chowder & choice of side.

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.95

6 Hand Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Coleslaw & choice of side

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

6 Hand Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Coleslaw, & choice of side

Oyster Dinner

$14.45Out of stock

Deep Fried Oysters, Coleslaw, & Choice of side

Halibut Dinner

Halibut Dinner

$26.95+

Beer battered, deep fried Halibut, coleslaw, & choice of side

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.25+

House coleslaw made with fresh green & purple cabbage, carrots, & the house dressing.

Curds

$4.25+

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds dipped in the house beer batter and fried to perfection. Served with Ranch. Marinara sauce available for purchase in the extra sauce menu.

Deep Fried Jalapeno Slices

$3.50

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$4.25+

Fresh white cap mushrooms deep fried in the house beer batter.

Deep Fried Sweet & Spicy Pickles

$5.50

French Fries

$3.75+

Lightly coated fries seasoned & fried to crispy perfection.

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.75+

House mac-n-cheese mixed with 3 cheeses and seasoning.

Munchies

$4.25+

Onion Rings

$4.25+

Fresh cut onion straws hand dipped in the house beer batter and fried to perfection.

Toast

$2.50

Tots

$3.75+

Crispy tater tots fried to golden perfection.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.50

Soups

Bread Bowl Only Sliced & Toasted

$6.00

Bread Bowl Only

$5.50

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Click for sizes and pricing.

Taco

Taco - Chicken

$10.45

Two corn tortillas tacos filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, Tomato & ranch.

Taco - Cod

Taco - Cod

$10.45

Two Baja Tacos made with Corn tortillas, steamed Cod, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, & creamy Cilantro Sauce.

Taco - Cod/Shrimp

$10.95

Two Baja Tacos made with Corn tortillas, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, & creamy Cilantro Sauce. 1 steamed Cod 1 deep fried Shrimp.

Taco-Pork

$9.95

Two tacos built with corn tortillas, smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, & BBQ sauce.

Taco - Shrimp

$11.45

Two Baja Tacos made with Corn tortillas, deep fried Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, & creamy Cilantro Sauce.

Wraps

Wrap - Cheddar Steak

$14.95

Seasoned steak, grilled Mushrooms & Onions, Cheddar cheese, & Mustard Aioli in a giant flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.

Wrap-Bobo

Wrap-Bobo

$13.95

Ham or Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, & Creamy Cilantro sauce in a giant flour tortillas. Served with your choice of side.

Wrap-Chicken

$13.45

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mustard aioli in a giant flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.

Wrap-Club

Wrap-Club

$13.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch dressing in a giant flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.

Wraps - Specialty

Wrap - Funky

Wrap - Funky

$14.95

Smoked pulled Pork, house Mac-n-Cheese, Jalapeno tots, Sour cream, Nacho Cheese, & house BBQ sauce in a giant flour tortilla. Served with the house coleslaw.

Wrap-Walking Dead

$14.95

Smoked pulled Pork, Tater Tots, House Mac-n-Cheese & BBQ sauce in a giant flour tortilla. Served with the house coleslaw.

Wrap-Bachelor

Wrap-Bachelor

$14.95

Crispy Chicken, House Mac-n-cheese, BBQ sauce, & Tater tots in a giant flour tortilla. Served with coleslaw.

Xtra Dipping Sauces

Side Of 1000

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Burger Sauce (BS)

$0.75

Side of Cocktail

$0.75

Side of Creamy Cilantro

$0.75

Side of Firehouse

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Of Ketchup

$0.50

Side Of Malt Vinegar

$0.50

Side of Mustard Aoili

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Side of Remoulade Sauce

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Tarter

$0.75

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Serving all your favorites all the time

Location

260 Mountain View Ave, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457

Directions

