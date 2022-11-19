JOHNSON CITY Mid City Grill 106 s commerce st

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mid City Grill 106 s commerce st

review star

No reviews yet

106 s commerce st

Johnson City, TN 37604

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
Outlaw Burger
Beckinator Burger

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.29

Fried Cheese Trio

$10.99

Fried Green Beans

$5.99Out of stock

Half Hummus

$4.29

Hummus

$7.29

Jalapeno Popper

$8.29

PL MEATY Garbage Fries

$10.29

Portabella Fingers

$6.29

Pulled Pork BBQ Fry

$10.29

Sampler Appetizer

$10.29

Sliders app

$8.99

Burgers/DOG

B3 BBQ Bacon Burger

$8.99+

Beckinator Burger

$9.29+

Breakfast Burger

$9.49+

BUILD YOUR DOGS

$10.29

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.29+

Gravity Burger

$9.49+

Heater Burger

$9.99+

Outlaw Burger

$9.49+

The Big Jeff

$8.49+

The Not So Lil' Chicago

$11.99

Desserts

Slice of Cheesecake

$4.99

Whole Cheesecake

$59.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Limoncello Cake

$4.99Out of stock

landslide cake

$4.99Out of stock

Vegan Cupcake

$4.99

Vegan Cheesecake

$5.99

Whole Vegan Cheesecake

$67.99

Dressing/Sauces

LG Au Jus Cup

$0.80

Lg Bacon Mayo Cup

$0.75

LG BBQ Cup

LG Italian Cup

$0.80

Lg Blue Cheese Cup

$0.80

LG Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.80

Lg Cheese Sauce Cup

$1.00

LG Chip CATSUP Cup

$0.80

LG CHIP RANCH Cup

$0.80

LG FGA Cup

$0.80

LG HONEY MUSTARD Cup

$0.80

Lg Marinara Cup

$0.80

LG RANCH Cup

$0.80

LG Sour Cream Cup

$1.00

Lg vegan mayo Cup

$0.80

OIL AND VINNY Cup

$0.50

QT OF RANCH

$6.99

SM Au Jus Cup

$0.50

Sm Bacon Mayo Cup

$0.50

SM BBQ Cup

Sm Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

SM BROWN MUST Cup

$0.25

SM Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.50

Sm Cheese Sauce Cup

$0.75

SM Chip CATSUP Cup

$0.50

SM CHIP RANCH Cup

$0.50

SM FGA Cup

$0.50

SM HONEY MUSTARD Cup

$0.50

SM HORSERADISH Cup

$0.50

Sm Marinara Cup

$0.50

SM RANCH cup

$0.50

SM Sour Cream Cup

$0.50

Sm Truffle Mayo Cup

$0.50

SM VEGAN HORSERADISH Cup

$0.50

Sm vegan mayo Cup

$0.50

Sm Italian Cup

$0.50

Sm Secret Sauce

$0.50

Sm Bloody Mary Mayo Cup

$0.50

LG Secret Sauce Cup

$1.00

LG Bloody Mary Mayo Cup

$1.00

Quart Of Vegan Ranch

$9.99

Sm Cup Mayo

$0.50

LG Sri Mayo

$0.80

Sm Sri Mayo

$0.25

LG Vegan Sri Mayo

$0.80

sm Vegan Sri Mayo

$0.25

LG Horseradish

$0.80

sm Horseradish

$0.25

Side of Heater Peppers

$1.00

Plates and Sides

4 Pickle Spears

$1.00

PL Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.29

PL Bacon Cheese Waffle Fries

$9.99

PL Buff Blue Fries

$8.29

PL Chedda Demon Waffle Fries

$9.99

PL Cheese Fries

$8.29

PL Cheese Home Fries

$8.29

PL Chips

$6.49

PL Fried Banana Peppers

$7.99

PL Fried Pickles

$7.99

PL Fries

$6.49

PL Home Fries

$6.29

PL Onion Rings

$8.29

PL Sweet Potato Fries

$8.29

PL Waffle Fries

$8.29

SD Chips

$3.49

SD French Fries

$3.49

SD Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.29

SD Banana Peppers

$4.99

SD Buff Blue Fries

$4.99

SD Chedda Demon Waffle

$6.29

SD Cheese Fries

$4.99

SD Coleslaw

$1.25

SD Fried Pickles

$4.99

SD MEATY Garbage Fries

$6.29

SD Home Fries

$3.49

SD Onion Rings

$4.29

SD Sweets

$5.29

SD Waffle Fries

$4.29

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.29

House Salad

$4.99

Portabella Finger Salad

$10.29

Tofu Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.99

Carolina Pulled Pork

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Johnson City Pork Dip

$9.29

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.29

The 1/2 LB Club

$9.99

Turkey and Swiss

$9.29

Vegan Appetizers

Plate of Chips

$6.49

Plate Of Fries

$6.49

Plate Of Vegan Cheese Fries

$8.29

Plate Vegan Garbage Fries

$10.49

Portabella Fingers

$6.29

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$7.29

Vegan Sampler Appetizer

$10.49

Vegan Salads

Vegan Crispy Chick Salad

$10.29

Vegan House

$4.99

Vegan Portabella Fingers Salad

$10.29

Vegan Tofu Salad

$9.99

Vegan Burgers

The B-2 Vegan Burger

$9.49

The Caliente Burger

$10.29

The Vegan Classic Burger

$9.29

The Vegan Gravity Burger

$10.29

Vegan Big Jeff Burger

$9.49

Vegan PubHouse

$10.99

Vegan Sandwiches

Fried Vegan Chicken Sand

$9.29

Portabella Finger Sandwich

$9.29

Vegan Bratwurst

$10.29

Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Vegan Philly

$9.99

Vegan Tofu Sandwich

$9.29

Vegan Sides

Side of FF

$3.49

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side of Chips

$3.49

Portabella Finger Side

$3.29

Side of Hummus

$3.75

Side VEGAN Cheese Fries

$4.99

Side of Homefries

$3.49

Vegan Garbage Fries Side

$6.29

Bowl of VEGAN chili

$2.99

Side of VEGAN Fried Pickles

$4.99

Side of VEGAN Fried Banana Peppers

$4.99

Vegan Dressings

LG VEGAN RANCH

$1.00

SM VEGAN RANCH

$0.75

LG FGA

$0.80

SM FGA

$0.50

OIL VINNY

$0.50

LG BBQ

$0.25

SM BBQ

Kids

Kids Burger

$5.29

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.29

Kids Chicken

$5.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids 4 oz. Vegan Burger

$5.29

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.29

Kids Vegan Grilled Cheese

$5.29

NA Beverages

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dt. Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Blackberry Tea

$2.75

Peach Tea

$2.75

Blackberry Syrup

$0.75

Peach Syrup

$0.75

Raspberry Syrup

$0.75

Togo Water

$0.50

Mango Tea

$2.75

Shirts

Beyond Plus Ultra X-Small

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra Small

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra Medium

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra Large

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra X-Large

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra XX-Large

$15.00

Mid City Logo Shirt

$15.00

Mid City Retro Design

$15.00

Mugs n things

Mug

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The best and most unique burgers around! Come in and try one of our feastins'!

Location

106 s commerce st, Johnson City, TN 37604

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

