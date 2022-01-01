Middendorf's Manchac

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Thin Large
Thin Small
Shrimp & Catfish

Appetizers

Alligator Bites

Alligator Bites

$11.75

Alligator breaded and fried (8-10 pieces) and served with house made alligator sauce.

Boiled Shrimp

Boiled Shrimp

$11.75

Boiled Shrimp (1/2 lb) served warm with cocktail sauce.

Crawfish Cakes

Crawfish Cakes

$10.25

Fried Crawfish patties (2) served with a side of remoulade sauce.

Crawfish Poppers

Crawfish Poppers

$10.25

Fried poppers (7) with crawfish filling.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.95

Rings of onion breaded and fried.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.95

Small Shrimp (approx. 1 cup) served over lettuce and topped with cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Remoulade

Shrimp Remoulade

$9.25

Small shrimp (approx. 1 cup) served over lettuce and topped with remoulade sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.45

Mushrooms stuffed with spinach and cream cheese then topped with parmesan cheese and broiled.

Salads

Caesar Shrimp Salad

Caesar Shrimp Salad

$15.25

Mixed greens, boiled shrimp and spicy new potatoes tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with catfish croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.25

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, egg, avocado, tomatoes, bacon and crumbled blue cheese in a roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$6.75

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers and tomatoes. Dressing of your choice served on the side.

House Salad w/ Shrimp

House Salad w/ Shrimp

$11.00

Mixed greens topped with boiled shrimp, cucumbers and tomatoes. Dressing of your choice served on the side.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.25

Wedge of iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing and balsamic vinaigrette topped with blue cheese and bacon

Soups

Gumbo Bowl Crab

Gumbo Bowl Crab

$9.50

Gumbo with Crab

Gumbo Bowl Crab & Shrimp

Gumbo Bowl Crab & Shrimp

$9.50

Gumbo with Crab and Shrimp

Gumbo Bowl Shrimp

Gumbo Bowl Shrimp

$9.50

Gumbo with Shrimp

Gumbo Cup Crab

Gumbo Cup Crab

$6.50

Gumbo with Crab

Gumbo Cup Crab & Shrimp

Gumbo Cup Crab & Shrimp

$6.50

Gumbo with Crab and Shrimp

Gumbo Cup Shrimp

Gumbo Cup Shrimp

$6.50

Gumbo with Shrimp

Turtle Bowl

Turtle Bowl

$9.50

Turtle Soup

Turtle Cup

Turtle Cup

$6.50

Turtle Soup

Sides

Bacon

$2.25
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$3.00

Spicy red sauce

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Homemade creamy cole slaw

French Bread

French Bread

$1.50

Loaf of New Orleans french bread

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25
Frog Legs Side

Frog Legs Side

$9.95

Fried Frog Legs (2 pair)

Gator Sauce

Gator Sauce

$2.50

Homemade tangy sauce that comes with alligator bites

Hush Puppies 12

Hush Puppies 12

$9.00

12 Homemade Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies 6

Hush Puppies 6

$4.50

6 Homemade Hush Puppies

Lemon Butter

Lemon Butter

$2.00

Melted butter with lemon juice

Onion Slice

Onion Slice

$1.50

Sliced raw onion

Oyster Side

Oyster Side

$14.00

Fried Oysters (1/2 dozen)

Pint Cole Slaw

Pint Cole Slaw

$7.00
Rice Side

Rice Side

$3.50

Steamed long grain rice

Salad Side

Salad Side

$3.95

Shredded Iceberg lettuce, slice of tomato and pickle.

Shrimp Side

Shrimp Side

$10.95

Fried Shrimp (1/2 dozen)

Soft Shell Crab Side

Soft Shell Crab Side

$17.00

One Fried Soft Shell Crab

Spicy New Potatoes

Spicy New Potatoes

$3.95

New Potatoes cooked in Crab Boil (3 per order)

Stuffed Crab Side

Stuffed Crab Side

$9.95

One Stuffed Crab

Thin Fish Side

Thin Fish Side

$9.95

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (3 pieces)

Thick Fish Side

Thick Fish Side

$10.50

Thick Fish (tenderloin catfish, 2 small pieces)

Toast

Toast

$1.00

2 pieces

Bacon

$2.75

Seafood Entrees

12 Fried Oysters

12 Fried Oysters

$24.00

Fried Oysters (1 dozen) served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.

BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$20.75

Shrimp (1 dozen) tossed with spicy red sauce and broiled. Served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Catfish

Broiled Catfish

$18.95

Broiled Thick Catfish (9 oz) topped with lemon butter served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Flounder

Broiled Flounder

$19.95

One Broiled Whole Flounder (with bones) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Frog Legs Broiled

Frog Legs Broiled

$18.50

Broiled Frog Legs (4 pair) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$19.95

Broiled Salmon Fillet served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Seafood Platter Broiled

Seafood Platter Broiled

$23.95

Broiled Seafood Platter with shrimp (4), oysters (4), stuffed crab (1) and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Shrimp

Broiled Shrimp

$19.75

Broiled Shrimp (1 dozen) topped with lemon butter served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

$19.25

Broiled Shrimp (1/2 dozen) stuffed with crab stuffing served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Fried Flounder

Fried Flounder

$19.95

One Fried Whole Flounder (with bones) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Seafood Platter Fried

Seafood Platter Fried

$23.95

Fried Seafood Platter with shrimp (4), oysters (4), stuffed crab and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.95

Fried Shrimp (1 dozen) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Frog Legs Fried

Frog Legs Fried

$18.50

Fried Frog Legs (4 pair) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Oysters & Catfish

Oysters & Catfish

$20.75

Fried Oysters (1/2 dozen) and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Shrimp & Oysters

Shrimp & Oysters

$21.95

Fried Oysters (1/2 dozen) and Fried Shrimp (1/2 dozen) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Shrimp & Catfish

Shrimp & Catfish

$18.95

Fried Shrimp (1/2 dozen) and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Fish & Shrimp

$20.75
Soft Shell Crab Small

Soft Shell Crab Small

$26.00

One Fried Soft Shell Crab served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Stuffed Crab Small

Stuffed Crab Small

$13.50

One Stuffed Crab served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.

Stuffed Crab Large

Stuffed Crab Large

$18.50

Two Stuffed Crabs served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.

Stuffed Flounder

Stuffed Flounder

$23.25

One Broiled Whole Flounder (with bones) stuffed with crab stuffing and served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Thick Large

Thick Large

$18.95

Fried Thick catfish (tenderloin catfish, 3-4 pieces/9 oz)) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Thick Small

Thick Small

$15.95

Fried Thick catfish (tenderloin catfish, 2-3 pieces/6 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Thin Large

Thin Large

$18.95

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (5-6 pieces/9 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Thin Small

Thin Small

$15.95

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (3-4 pieces/6 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Whole Catfish

Whole Catfish

$18.95

One Fried Whole Catfish (with bones) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Steak

Ribeye

Ribeye

$25.75

12oz steak cooked to desired temperature (rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well or well done) topped with garlic butter and served with french fries and a house salad.

Chicken

Adult Chicken Tender

Adult Chicken Tender

$15.50

Fried Chicken tenderloins (4 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$14.50

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with french fries.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.95

100% beef patty topped with American cheese and served on a bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with french fries.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.75

100% beef patty served on a bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with french fries.

Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$15.25

Fried shrimp served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with french fries.

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$26.00

Fried soft shell crab served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with french fries.

Children

Kids Catfish

Kids Catfish

$8.75

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2 pieces) served with french fries.

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$8.75

Fried chicken tenderloins (2 pieces) served with french fries.

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.75

Fried popcorn shrimp (approx. 15-20) served with french fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Made with American Cheese, served with french fries.

Desserts

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$6.25

Banana Bread Pudding topped with caramel rum sauce and served with whipped cream.

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$7.25

House made German Chocolate Cake served with ice cream

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.25

A slice of Key Lime Pie served with whipped cream.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.50

A slice of Bourbon Pecan Pie topped white chocolate sauce and served with whipped cream.

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Middendorf’s Manchac is located at 30160 Hwy 51 S, Akers (Manchac), LA 70421 -- right off I-55, Exit 15 Manchac. We're a longstanding seafood restaurant situated between the brackish lakes of Maurepas and Ponchartrain, and we're best known for our “World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®.” The same mouthwatering recipe has been used since Middendorf’s was established in 1934. Our family friendly restaurant features outdoor waterfront dining; a sand play area with a Fishing Wishing Well/Fountain; an animal enclosure which includes a “Hansel & Gretel” style chicken coop with a variety of chickens and a pond; Middendorf’s Express G model train which delights children of all ages; a stunning, huge timeline chronicling the history of Middendorf’s and the surrounding area; plus the highly anticipated traditions of Fettuccine Frenzy and Oktoberfest. There’s definitely something for everyone at Middendorf’s -- a must-stop dining location for tourists & locals alike.

Website

Location

30160 Hwy 51 S., Akers, LA 70421

Directions

Gallery
Middendorf's Manchac image
Middendorf's Manchac image
Middendorf's Manchac image
Middendorf's Manchac image

Map
