Middendorf's Slidell

Popular Items

Thin Large
Shrimp & Catfish
Seafood Platter Fried

Appetizers

Alligator Bites

Alligator Bites

$11.75

Alligator breaded and fried (8-10 pieces) and served with house made alligator sauce.

Boiled Shrimp

Boiled Shrimp

$11.75

Boiled Shrimp (1/2 lb) served warm with cocktail sauce.

Crawfish Cakes

Crawfish Cakes

$10.25

Fried Crawfish patties (2) served with a side of remoulade sauce.

Crawfish Poppers

Crawfish Poppers

$10.25

Fried poppers (7) with crawfish filling.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.95

Rings of onion breaded and fried.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.25

Small Shrimp (approx. 1 cup) served over lettuce and topped with cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Remoulade

Shrimp Remoulade

$9.25

Small shrimp (approx. 1 cup) served over lettuce and topped with remoulade sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.45

Mushrooms stuffed with spinach and cream cheese then topped with parmesan cheese and broiled.

Boiled Crabs

$5.50Out of stock

Crab boiled in crab boil seasoning (served cold).

Salads

Caesar Shrimp Salad

Caesar Shrimp Salad

$15.25

Mixed greens, boiled shrimp and spicy new potatoes tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with catfish croutons.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.75

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers and tomatoes. Dressing of your choice served on the side.

House Salad w/ Shrimp

House Salad w/ Shrimp

$11.00

Mixed greens topped with boiled shrimp, cucumbers and tomatoes. Dressing of your choice served on the side.

Wedge Salad

$9.25

Wedge of iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing and balsamic vinaigrette topped with blue cheese and bacon

Cobb Salad

$15.25

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, egg, avocado, tomatoes, bacon and crumbled blue cheese in a roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

Gumbo Cup Crab & Shrimp

Gumbo Cup Crab & Shrimp

$6.50

Gumbo with Crab and Shrimp

Gumbo Cup Crab

Gumbo Cup Crab

$6.50

Gumbo with Crab

Gumbo Cup Shrimp

Gumbo Cup Shrimp

$6.50

Gumbo with Shrimp

Gumbo Bowl Crab & Shrimp

Gumbo Bowl Crab & Shrimp

$9.50

Gumbo with Crab and Shrimp

Gumbo Bowl Crab

Gumbo Bowl Crab

$9.50

Gumbo with Crab

Gumbo Bowl Shrimp

Gumbo Bowl Shrimp

$9.50

Gumbo with Shrimp

Turtle Cup

Turtle Cup

$6.50

Turtle Soup

Turtle Bowl

Turtle Bowl

$9.50

Turtle Soup

Sides

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$3.00

Spicy red sauce

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Homemade creamy cole slaw

French Bread

French Bread

$1.50

Loaf of New Orleans french bread

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25
Frog Legs Side

Frog Legs Side

$9.95

Fried Frog Legs (2 pair)

Gator Sauce

Gator Sauce

$2.50

Homemade tangy sauce that comes with alligator bites

Hush Puppies 12

Hush Puppies 12

$9.00

12 Homemade Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies 6

Hush Puppies 6

$4.50

6 Homemade Hush Puppies

Lemon Butter

Lemon Butter

$2.50

Melted butter with lemon juice

Onion Slice

Onion Slice

$1.50

Sliced raw onion

Oyster Side

Oyster Side

$14.00

Fried Oysters (1/2 dozen)

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.95

Mustard potato salad

Rice Side

Rice Side

$3.50

Steamed long grain rice

Salad Side

Salad Side

$3.95

Shredded Iceberg lettuce, slice of tomato and pickle.

Shrimp Side

Shrimp Side

$10.95

Fried Shrimp (1/2 dozen)

Soft Shell Crab Side

Soft Shell Crab Side

$17.00

One Fried Soft Shell Crab

Spicy New Potatoes

Spicy New Potatoes

$3.95

New Potatoes cooked in Crab Boil (3 per order)

Stuffed Crab Side

Stuffed Crab Side

$9.95

One Stuffed Crab

THICK Fish Side

THICK Fish Side

$10.50

Thick Fish (tenderloin catfish, 2 small pieces)

Thin Fish Side

Thin Fish Side

$9.95

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (3 pieces)

Toast-2 slices

Toast-2 slices

$1.00

2 pieces

Vegetables Side

Vegetables Side

$5.25

Steamed fresh vegetables

Pint Cole Slaw

Pint Cole Slaw

$7.00

Gator Sauce- pint

$12.50

Remoulade- pint

$8.00

Tartar Sauce- pint

$8.00

Cocktail Sauce- pint

$8.00

Potato Salad - PINT

$9.00

Potato Salad- Quart

$18.00

Seafood Entrees

BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$20.75

Shrimp (1 dozen) tossed with spicy red sauce and broiled. Served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Flounder

Broiled Flounder

$19.95

One Broiled Whole Flounder (with bones) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

$23.25

One Broiled Whole Flounder (with bones) stuffed with crab stuffing and served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Catfish

Broiled Catfish

$18.95

Broiled Thick Catfish (9 oz) topped with lemon butter served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Shrimp

Broiled Shrimp

$19.75

Broiled Shrimp (1 dozen) topped with lemon butter served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

$19.25

Broiled Shrimp (1/2 dozen) stuffed with crab stuffing served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Broiled Fish & Shrimp

$21.75
Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$19.95

Broiled Salmon Fillet served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Frog Legs Broiled

Frog Legs Broiled

$18.50

Broiled Frog Legs (4 pair) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Seafood Platter Broiled

Seafood Platter Broiled

$23.95

Broiled Seafood Platter with shrimp (4), oysters (4), stuffed crab (1) and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Seafood Platter Fried

Seafood Platter Fried

$23.95

Fried Seafood Platter with shrimp (4), oysters (4), stuffed crab and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Stuffed Crab Small

Stuffed Crab Small

$13.50

One Stuffed Crab served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.

Stuffed Crab Large

Stuffed Crab Large

$18.50

Two Stuffed Crabs served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.95

Fried Shrimp (1 dozen) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Shrimp & Catfish

Shrimp & Catfish

$18.95

Fried Shrimp (1/2 dozen) and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Shrimp & Oysters

Shrimp & Oysters

$21.95

Fried Oysters (1/2 dozen) and Fried Shrimp (1/2 dozen) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Oysters & Catfish

Oysters & Catfish

$20.75

Fried Oysters (1/2 dozen) and Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2-3 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

12 Fried Oysters

12 Fried Oysters

$24.00

Fried Oysters (1 dozen) served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.

THICK Small

THICK Small

$15.95

Fried Thick catfish (tenderloin catfish, 2-3 pieces/6 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

THICK Large

THICK Large

$18.95

Fried Thick catfish (tenderloin catfish, 3-4 pieces/9 oz)) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Thin Small

Thin Small

$15.95

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (3-4 pieces/6 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Thin Large

Thin Large

$18.95

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (5-6 pieces/9 oz) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Whole Catfish

Whole Catfish

$18.95

One Fried Whole Catfish (with bones) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Fried Flounder

Fried Flounder

$19.95

One Fried Whole Flounder (with bones) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Frog Legs Fried

Frog Legs Fried

$18.50

Fried Frog Legs (4 pair) served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Soft Shell Crab Small

Soft Shell Crab Small

$26.00

One Fried Soft Shell Crab served with french fries, cole slaw and 2 hush puppies.

Steak

Ribeye

Ribeye

$25.75

12oz steak cooked to desired temperature (rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well or well done) topped with garlic butter and served with french fries and a house salad.

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Hamburger steak topped with onions and brown gravy served with french fries and a side salad.

Hamburger Steak Large

$16.75

Chicken

Adult Chicken Tender

Adult Chicken Tender

$15.50

Fried Chicken tenderloins (4 pieces) served with french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies.

Grilled Chicken/ Onion Gravy

$15.75

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$14.50

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with french fries.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.95

100% beef patty topped with American cheese and served on a bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with french fries.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.75

100% beef patty served on a bun dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with french fries.

Oyster Sandwich

Oyster Sandwich

$17.00

Fried oysters served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomatoe and pickle. Served with french fries.

Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$15.25

Fried shrimp served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with french fries.

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Broiled chicken breast served on a bun dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with french fries.

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$26.00

Fried soft shell crab served on french bread dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with french fries.

Children

Kids Catfish

Kids Catfish

$8.75

Middendorf's "World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®" (2 pieces) served with french fries.

Kids Chicken

Kids Chicken

$8.75

Fried chicken tenderloins (2 pieces) served with french fries.

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.75

Fried popcorn shrimp (approx. 15-20) served with french fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Made with American Cheese, served with french fries.

Desserts

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$6.25

Banana Bread Pudding topped with caramel rum sauce and served with whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.25

A slice of Key Lime Pie served with whipped cream.

Lava Cake

$7.25
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$6.25

A slice of Bourbon Pecan Pie topped white chocolate sauce and served with whipped cream.

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Middendorf’s Slidell is located at 1951 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461 -- right off I-10 Exit 261. It's the second location of the iconic Louisiana Restaurant known as the “Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish®.” The Grand Opening was held on July 4th 2019 -- the restaurant’s 85th Anniversary. Middendorf’s Slidell is a family-friendly restaurant with the same look and feel as the original Middendorf’s — a grand, white building topped with the signature Middendorf’s humps and filled with beautiful wood, down-home comfort and a touch of whimsy. Venture outside, and you’ll find an open-air porch overlooking an inviting sand/play area for the kids with fountains, palm trees and tiki huts.

Website

Location

1951 Oak Harbor, Slidell, LA 70461

Directions

Gallery
Middendorf's Slidell image
Middendorf's Slidell image
Middendorf's Slidell image
Middendorf's Slidell image

Map
