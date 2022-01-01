Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bungalow by Middle Brow

163 Reviews

$$

2840 W Armitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

pre-order x-mas trees

Frasier Fir: 4'–5'

$100.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Frasier Fir: 5'–5.5'

Frasier Fir: 5'–5.5'

$110.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Frasier Fir: 5.5'–6'

Frasier Fir: 5.5'–6'

$120.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Frasier Fir: 6'–6.5'

Frasier Fir: 6'–6.5'

$130.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Frasier Fir: 6.5'–7'

Frasier Fir: 6.5'–7'

$140.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Frasier Fir: 7'–7.5'

Frasier Fir: 7'–7.5'

$170.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Frasier Fir: 7.5'–8'

Frasier Fir: 7.5'–8'

$180.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Frasier Fir: 8'–8.5'

Frasier Fir: 8'–8.5'

$190.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Frasier Fir: 8.5'–9'

Frasier Fir: 8.5'–9'

$200.00

FREE BEER w pre-order. ... these frasier firs are PREMIUM trees. grown in michigan. our favorite state. pre-order your tree to pickup the weekend after thanksgiving. and get ONE FREE BEER. the x-mas tree shortage is real! ... don't let last year's supply shock shock you again!

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
hey! we like to ferment things. including twigs. and socks. but mostly foodstuffs. ... oh and then we play EBO TAYLOR everyday. sound and vision. beck hansen is fake news.

