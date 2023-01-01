  • Home
  • Dressler's Improv Kitchen at Middle C Jazz - 300 S Brevard St
Dressler's Improv Kitchen at Middle C Jazz 300 S Brevard St

review star

No reviews yet

300 S Brevard St

Charlotte, NC 28202

FOOD

small plates

Toasted Almonds

$7.00

fresh herbs & sea salt

Popcorn

$4.00

House Chips

$8.00

three onion dip

Side Chips

$4.00

Charcuterie & Cheese (2)

$23.00

toast points and accoutrements

Charcuterie & Cheese (4)

$40.00

toast points and accoutrements

Jumbo Lump Crab Dip

$19.00

toast points and parsley

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

spicy cocktail sauce

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

capers, red onions, caraway crema

Hummus

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

thai peanut sauce and wasabi aioli

Crab Cake

$16.00

pecan remoulade

BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

house bbq butter and lemon

Improv Salad

$10.00

goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil

BBQ Chix Flatbread

$16.00

chicken, red onion, bbq, cilantro, smoked gouda, mozzarella

Southern Mac & Cheese

$10.00

herbed bread crumbs

Short Rib

$22.00

Sesame Tuna

$20.00

desserts

Mom's Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Espresso Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Svedka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Svedka 3oz

$12.00

Grey Goose 3oz

$15.00

Ketel One 3oz

$15.00

Titos 3oz

$13.00

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Roku

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Boodles 3oz

$15.00

Bombay Saphire 3oz

$15.00

Tanqueray 3oz

$15.00

Roku 3oz

$14.00

Rum

Cruzan White

$11.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Plantation 5yr

$13.00

Cruzan White 3oz

$13.00

Diplomatico 3oz

$15.00

Sailor Jerry 3oz

$13.00

Plantation 5yr 3oz

$15.00

Tequila

Banhez Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

DJ 1942

$35.00

Don Juilo Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Lunazul Blanco

$11.00

Lunazul Reposado

$11.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal 3oz

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco 3oz

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado 3oz

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo 3oz

$17.00

Clase Azul 3oz

$55.00

DJ 1942 3oz

$55.00

Don Juilo Blanco 3oz

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado 3oz

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco 3oz

$13.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$20.00

Basil Dark Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Old Grand Dad

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Woodford

$14.00

Red Breast 12yr

$15.00

Dewars

$11.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Blue

$45.00

Lagavulin

$18.00

Laphroig

$15.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 18

$45.00

Templeton Rye

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye 3oz

$13.00

Jim Beam 3oz

$13.00

Old Grand Dad 3oz

$13.00

Crown Royal 3oz

$13.00

JW Black 3oz

$13.00

JW Blue 3oz

$13.00

Dewars 3oz

$13.00

Macallan 12 3oz

$13.00

Macallan 18 3oz

$13.00

Lagavulin 3oz

$13.00

Basil Hayden 3oz

$13.00

Basil Dark Rye 3oz

$13.00

Jameson 3oz

$13.00

Knob Creek 3oz

$13.00

Knob Rye 3oz

$13.00

Woodford 3oz

$13.00

Blantons 3oz

$30.00

Buffalo Trace 3oz

$13.00

Makers Mark 3oz

$13.00

Cognac

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Hennessey VS

$15.00

Hennessey XO

$35.00

Korbel Brandy

$12.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Remy XO

$35.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

Amaro Montenegro

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Aperol

$12.00

B&B

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Lucid Absinthe

$13.00

Luxardo

$14.00

Passoa

$13.00

Sambucca

$12.00

Tia Maria

$13.00

Triple Sec

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno 3oz

$12.00

Aperol 3oz

$12.00

Campari 3oz

$12.00

Baileys 3oz

$12.00

Cointreau 3oz

$12.00

Drambuie 3oz

$12.00

Frangelico 3oz

$12.00

Licor 43 3oz

$12.00

Grand Marnier 3oz

$12.00

Tia Maria 3oz

$12.00

Sambucca 3oz

$12.00

Kahlua 3oz

$12.00

Passoa 3oz

$12.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Amstel Lite

$6.00

Bells 2 Hearted IPA

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Flat Rock Cider

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.00

Wine

Red Wine

RJ Reunion Malbec GLS

$14.00

Fuso Calx Primitivo GLS

$15.00

Eric Louis Pinot Noir GLS

$15.00

Coterro Rioja GLS

$15.00

Villeneuve Cab Franc GLS

$17.00

Argentiera Poggio Ginepri GLS

$24.00

Argentiera Poggio Ginepri

$85.00

Blackbird Arise

$110.00

Blood Root Pinot

$48.00

Burn Cottage Pinot

$100.00

Ch Villeneuve Cab Franc

$47.00

Coterro Rioja

$41.00

Dupre Gamay

$40.00

Eric Louis Pinot Noir

$41.00

Fuso Calx Primitivo

$41.00

Giant Steps Pinot

$105.00

Keplinger Vermillion

$70.00

McPrice High on the Hog

$42.00

Obsidian Ranch Cab

$80.00

RJ Reunion Malbec

$38.00

Ruffino Super Tuscan

$75.00

Sette Ponit Crognolo

$78.00

Sexual Chocolate

$68.00

Stag's Leap Merlot

$85.00

Three Wine Zin

$47.00

White Wine

Cave de Lugny Chard GLS

$16.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Eric Louis SB GLS

$15.00

Field Recordings SKINS GLS

$18.00

Perlina GLS

$13.00

Portlandia Pinot Gris GLS

$13.00

Three Sticks Chard GLS

$18.00

Vicinus Vinho Verde GLS

$12.00

Enconstas Vinho Verde

$32.00

Portlandia Pinot Gris

$38.00

Eric Louis SB

$41.00

Cave de Lugny Chard

$44.00

Three Sticks Chard

$50.00

Field Recordings SKINS

$50.00

Tour des Graves

$40.00

Huia Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Stoeffler Riesling

$48.00

Martinelli Chard

$99.00

Fiou Sancerre

$65.00

Abbazzia Pinot Grigio

$55.00

Neboa Albarino

$45.00

Martinsancho Verdelho

$42.00

Alpha Omega Chard

$65.00

Shafer Chard

$150.00

Rose

Tormaresca Rose GLS

$15.00

Bigaro GLS

$19.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Tormaresca Rose

$41.00

Bigaro

$53.00

Face a la Mer Rose

$32.00

Long Meadow Rose

$50.00

Romance Rose

$40.00

Champagne

Champagne Cocktail GLS

$14.00

Pet Nat GLS

$18.00

House Cava GLS

$10.00

Pet Nat

$56.00

Mas de Daumas Rose

$53.00

Nino Franco Prosecco

$65.00

Lombard 1er Cru

$85.00

Boizel Brut

$135.00

Kila Cava

$35.00

La Perlina Moscato 375ml

$18.00Out of stock

Drinks

Cocktails

Frim Fram Sauce

$14.00

Kids in Italy

$14.00

I Got Rhythm

$14.00

Mostly the Horns

$14.00

Wee Baby Blues

$14.00

Cry Me a River

$14.00

Improv OF

$14.00

High Priestess

$14.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Gibson

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Manhatten

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Last Word

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Daiquri

$13.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Pain Killer

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

N/A Beverages

REFILL

Pelli

$3.00

Fiji

$3.00

Coffee/Hot Tea

$4.00

Diet

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke ZERO

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger ALE

$3.00

Club Soda

Juice

$4.00

HOUSE SODA

$7.00

Ginger BEER

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American kitchen and innovative cocktails from locally restaurant group, Rare Roots Hospitality to complement Middle C Jazz programming.

Location

300 S Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

