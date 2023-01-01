Dressler's Improv Kitchen at Middle C Jazz 300 S Brevard St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
New American kitchen and innovative cocktails from locally restaurant group, Rare Roots Hospitality to complement Middle C Jazz programming.
300 S Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28202
