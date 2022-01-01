Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Middle Child Clubhouse Fishtown

No reviews yet

1232 N. Front St.

Philadelphia, PA 19122

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
A neighborhood cafe and bar bringing a new energy to your favorite, old-school American eateries. Serving a concise selection of modern tavern food and light drinking fare, alongside a seriously solid list of cocktails, natural wine, frozen drinks, and local beers in a buzzing and friendly atmosphere.

1232 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

