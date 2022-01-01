Middlesex 315 Massachusetts Avenue

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chix n Fries

$10.00

Chicken Nuggs w/Fries

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

DQ Promo Painkiller

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Funday Painkiller Shot

$5.00

Funday Spritz Shot

$5.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Kamikaze

$11.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island

$16.00

Mai Thai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Naked n Famous

$14.00

Negroni

$13.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Painkiller

$14.00

Paloma

$13.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Sex on Beach

$12.00

Smoked Word

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Mcguirks

Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

Corsetti Beach

$10.00

Harrys Collins

$12.00

Periodista

$12.00

Red Bottle

$40.00

Red Glass

$10.00

Saint Dennis

$12.00

Sassy Molassy

$12.00

Sbagliato Mio

$12.00

Two Kings

$10.00

White Btl

$36.00

White Glass

$9.00

Cider

Artifact

$10.00

Downeast

$8.00

Draft

Guiness

$9.00

Two Roads

$9.00

Harpoon

$8.00

Founders

$9.00

Peak Organic

$9.00

IPA

Gannsett IPA

$7.25

Lager

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

High Life

$5.00

Lime Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Nite Lite

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Pale Ale

Whirlpool - NE Pale Ale

$8.00

Seltzer

Mamitas

$7.25

High Noon

$7.25

Long Drink

$7.25

Bucket

$35.00

Sour

Triple Berry

$9.00

Mango Weisse

$13.00

Wheat

No Limit

$9.00

Champagne

Dom Perignon

$550.00

Moet Nectar Rose

$250.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Res

$80.00

Perrier Jouet Brut

$150.00

Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

Red Blend

Larkan

$12.00

Prosecco

La Marca BTG

$9.00

La Marca Bottle

$36.00

Rose

Archer Roose Rose

$12.00

Sauv Blanc

Arcger Roose Sav Blanc

$12.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Redbull

Redbull

$6.00

Redbull SF

$6.00

Redbull Yellow

$6.00

Redbull Watermelon

$6.00

Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Water

Dasani

$3.00

Fiji

$4.00

JUST

$4.00

Poland Springs

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
