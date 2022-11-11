Middleton Brewing

Shandy Pac

A Shandy is the perfect summer time drink! Shandys are popular in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada. These refreshing drinks are also becoming popular is the USA. The drink uses a German Hefeweizen (5% ABV) as the base beer which is mixed with our hand-made lemon lemon-lime beverage (0% ABV). Both the beer and the lemon limeade are carbonated. Our Shandy Pac comes ready to mix with 64 ozs of Heff and 32 ozs of lemon limeade. The mix is generally 2/3s Hefeweizem and 1/3 lemon limeade. But, its fun to try different mixes.