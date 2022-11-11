Restaurant header imageView gallery

Middleton Brewing

392 Reviews

$$

101 Oakwood Loop

San Marcos, TX 78666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer Order

Garnet - 5.8% ABV

Garnet - 5.8% ABV

Lucky beer lovers have long enjoyed the cafes of Antwerp sipping on the city's most famous brew. Middleton Brewing has reproduced and now offers it fresh to the Hill Country of Central Texas. Garnet is a luscious, well-rounded Belgian style amber that features an aromatic mix of clean continental malt with subtle signatures of Vienna and nutty-roasted grains. European nobel hops impart a spicy delicate presence and provide a warming malty finish to this drinkable beer. Enjoy Garnet in a stemmed chalice glass at 43º-46º F.

Black Lab - 6.5% ABV

Black Lab - 6.5% ABV

This Porter is a robust version of the classic brew that dominated the beer culture of England for nearly 100 years. Black Lab Porter is a soft, complex beer with lingering notes of sweet nuts, toffee, and chocolate. Find an array of American and Continental malts that combine to create a rounded and slightly sweet finish. Enjoy Black Lab Porter in good glassware at 42º-48º F.

3rd Coast - 7.0% ABV

3rd Coast - 7.0% ABV

American IPA's are unique. West Coast examples aggressively utilize loads of local hops to create beautiful hop-forward beers that define big American IPA's. East Coast IPA's are less hoppy and more often feature more balanced malty notes. Third Coast IPA is crafted with a beautiful suite of American hops that play well with a delicious malt profile. Dry-hopping imparts a delicate aromatic experience followed by a firm hop presence throughout that lingers and reminds one of pine trees or a citrus orchard. Enjoy Third Coast in good glassware at 45º-50º F.

Juicy Visions - 6.2% ABV

Juicy Visions - 6.2% ABV

NEIPA New England India Pale Ale

Easy Rider - 4.5% ABV

Easy Rider - 4.5% ABV

Easy Rider is a classic American Pale Ale crafted for the light pilsner drinker who is ready to “move up”. Easy Rider is an orange-gold colored, thirst-quenching beer that features American malts balanced with a bright, lively hop presence. Subtle fruity and bread-like notes are present in concert with a clean, light grape-fruity hop finish. Enjoy Easy Rider in good glassware at 41º-46º F.

Wine Order

Prosecco Zinin (750ml BOTTLE)

$15.99Out of stock

Rose' Miraval (750ml BOTTLE)

Out of stock

Cider Order

Texas Keeper No. 1: Blend

Out of stock

It’s crafted from 3-12 apple varieties fermented individually and blended to build a well-balanced, dry cider with notes of ripe pear and melon, subtle rosewater and honeysuckle, with a crisp green apple finish.

Texas Keeper Cinderweizen

Out of stock

Our goal is to marry the underlying citrus and green apple notes of the apples used with the lightly hopped and spiced character of old world wheat beers.

Shandy Pac

A Shandy is the perfect summer time drink! Shandys are popular in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada. These refreshing drinks are also becoming popular is the USA. The drink uses a German Hefeweizen (5% ABV) as the base beer which is mixed with our hand-made lemon lemon-lime beverage (0% ABV). Both the beer and the lemon limeade are carbonated. Our Shandy Pac comes ready to mix with 64 ozs of Heff and 32 ozs of lemon limeade. The mix is generally 2/3s Hefeweizem and 1/3 lemon limeade. But, its fun to try different mixes.

2 Crowlers Hefeweizen and 1 Crowler Lemon-Limeade

$23.09Out of stock

Events

Down Payment

$230.95

FOOD & BEER PAIRING

$69.28

Down Payment Return

-$250.00

Event 50$/hr

$50.00

Food & cheese pairing

$27.71
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Yes, we are open to customers. Pick up to-go orders or sit in the pub and enjoy one of our craft beers!

Website

Location

101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos, TX 78666

Directions

Gallery
Middleton Brewing image
Middleton Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

MBTX Burger Shop
orange starNo Reviews
101 Oakwood Loop San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Ranch Brand Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
13619 Ranch Road 12 Wimberley, TX 78676
View restaurantnext
The Leaning Pear
orange star4.5 • 883
111 River Rd #110 Wimberley, TX 78676
View restaurantnext
Sip! On The Square
orange starNo Reviews
101-C Wimberley Sq Wimberley, TX 78676
View restaurantnext
Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14 Wimberley, TX 78676
View restaurantnext
Wimberley Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101-A Town Square Wimberley, TX 78676
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Marcos

Fat Shack - San Marcos
orange star4.6 • 2,828
350 N Guadalupe Street San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0020_San Marcos TX_N I-35
orange star4.7 • 1,229
1439 N I-35 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
AquaBrew
orange star4.1 • 828
110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Industry - San Marcos
orange star4.2 • 587
110 E MLK San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Stellar Coffee Co - San Marcos
orange star4.6 • 389
232 N LBJ Dr San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Kahvie Cafe - - San Marcos, Tx
orange star5.0 • 85
817 Chestnut St Suite 221 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Marcos
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston