Middleton Tavern 2 Market Space

Appetizer
Calamari Sweet & Spicy
Fried calamari served over mesclun with chipotle aioli and plum sauce
Crab Balls (5)
Miniature version of our jumbo crab cake. Topped with imperial sauce.
Hot Crab Dip
Lump crab folded with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, & seasonings. Served with crackers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with eggplant confit, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Clams Casino (5)
Fresh clams baked with peppers,garlic,bacon & breading
Oyster Rockefellers (5)
Fresh shucked oysters with a traditional spinach mixture,spices,bacon, shallots and finished off with hollandaise
Wings (10 each)
Deep fried chicken wings
Sesame Seared Tuna
Crusted yellowfin tuna seared rare and served with noodles tossed with soy and honey, pickled ginger, cusabi cream then drizzled with honey soy glaze
Wonton Tuna
Crispy fried wonton chips, sesame yellowfin tuna, seared rare,with seaweed salad and drizzled with cusabi cream and spicy Asian soy sauce. Garnished with pickled ginger.
Smoked Bluefish
Chesapeake's finest smoked fish cubed served with lemon, crackers and a white pepper sauce
Snow Crab Legs
Steam Pot For One
Enjoy 2 clusters of snow crab legs and shrimp. Served with Red potatoes, Andouille sausage and corn on the cob
Shrimp Shooter
6 Oysters
Shucked fresh.Served cocktail or champagne mignonette
12 Oysters
Steamed Mussels
Steamed with garlic,white wine,tomatoes,herbs,and shallots. Served with J.O. spice, drawn butter and a crostini
Clams 1/2 dozen (6)
Clams Baker's Dozen (13)
Served with lemon and butter
Steamed Shrimp 1/2
1/2 pound. spiced with J.O. spice and onions
Steamed Shrimp 1/4
1/4 pound. spiced with.O. spice and onions
Shooter kit to go
Desserts
Dinner
Capital Prime Filet
1/4 pound. spiced with J.O. spice and onions
Center Cut Rib Eye
16 ounce cut seasoned with prime rib, seared and drizzled with blackberry ginger balsamic, topped with mushroom duxelle, served with spicy aioli fried potatoes
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce
Crab Middleton
Our version of crab imperial. Jumbo lump crab mixed with celery, mushroom, and pimentos. Served with a mashed potatoes and vegetables
Jumbo Crab Cake Entree (2)
Two jumbo lump crab cakes prepared with an imperial sauce then broiled or fried green tomatoes. Served with asparagus and mashed potatoes
New York Strip
16 ounce USDA PRIME New York Strip aged 45 days. Served with vegetables and mashed potatoes
One Jumbo Crab Cake Entree (1)
One jumbo lump crab cakes prepared with an imperial sauce then broiled or fried green tomatoes. Served with asparagus and mashed potatoes
Pan Seared Rockfish
Chesapeake striped bass pan seared, topped with sauteed lump crab meat, mushrooms served over mesclun salad vinaigrette
Penne Pasta with Vodka & Crab Sauce
Crab meat with sauteed shallots, garlic, red pepper flakes with marinara,heavy cream, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Salmon Dinner
Salmon Oscar
Combines the prestige of jumbo lump crab, asparagus, and a fresh asiago herb breaded salmon fillet, served with Anson Mills grits and popcorn rice with white wine cream sauce
Scallops Italiano
Lightly breaded sea scallops broiled in tarragon butter. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh mixed vegetables
Stuffed Filet of Sole
Fresh filet stuffed with crab, spinach, mushrooms, lightly breaded baked in our garlic tarragon butter sauce. Served with asparagus
Stuffed Flounder Entree
whole flounder stuffed with our Crab Middleton and broiled. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Lobster Whole per pound
Kid's
Lunch
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce
Fish and Chips
Fresh white fish battered and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fries
Stuffed Flounder
Flounder stuffed with our Crab Middleton and broiled. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich
Smoked 7 hours then served with layers of smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, pickles, coleslaw, topped with crispy onions on a toasted buttered bun with fries
Italian Beef Brisket Sandwich
Slow roasted brisket layered with mixed lettuce, provolone cheese, red pepper and onion relish on a buttered toasted bun. Served with fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted in North Carolina vinegar sauce. Served with coleslaw on a toasted buttered bun and fries
Chicken Melt Sandwich
Sauteed onions and muenster cheese with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries
Prime Burger
Char-grilled prime burger with lettuce, tomato,pickles on a toasted buttered roll and fries
BLT Regular
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken tenders served with fries
Chicken Melt Salad
Sauteed onions and muenster cheese over a house salad
Corned Beef and Slaw on Rye
Corned beef on Jewish rye with slaw.Served with chips
Crab SALAD Sandwich
Jumbo lump crabmeat, celery, spices, mayonnaise, on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and served with chips
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Shrimp, celery, spices, mayonnaise, on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and served with chips
Fish Sandwich
Adult Sliders (3)
Sides
Basket of Bread
Bread for 1
Coleslaw
Corn on the cob
Creamy Grits
Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Chips
Rice
Side of broccoli
Side of Veg
Upcharge Caesar
Upcharge Fries
Upcharge Salad
Upcharge Slaw
Upcharge Soup
Upcharge Veg
Side Asparagus
Side of Bacon
Crab Cake on Side
Chicken Breast (for dog)
Burger Patty (for dog)
Salmon on Side
Sibe of Cucumbers
Soup and Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed with our classic Caesar dressing
Classic Caesar Small
Cobb Salad
Baby greens, hard boiled egg, tomato, chopped bacon, blue cheese, cucumber, grilled chicken and tangerine vinaigrette served on the side
Cuban Black Bean
House Salad
A bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, shredded carrots, olives & cherry tomatoes
House Salad - Large
Maryland Crab Soup
Tomato base with crab meat and veggies
Middleton's Chili
Seafood Caesar Salad
Classic caesar salad, topped with lump crab,Gulf shrimp and sea scallops. Finished with capers,diced tomatoes and kalamata olives
Soup Du Jour
Stacked Caprese Salad
Sliced tomato,Italian mozzarella cheese and fresh basil layered together. Finished with olive oil,balsamic vinaigrette. Garnished with cracked black pepper and capers
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Absolut Manderin
Absolut Pepar
Cutwater Habanero
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Cran
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Tea
Finlandia
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Essences
Grey Goose Pear
Grey Goose Vanilla
Ketel One
Ketel One Cuc
Ketel One G.Fruit
Ketel One Peach
Pink Whitney
Rail Vodka
Reyka
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Flavors
Smirnoff Grapefruit
Smirnoff Orange
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raz
Titos
Van Gogh
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Hendricks Lunar
Hendricks Neptunia
Rail Gin
Tanqueray
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi 8
Bacardi Flavors
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Malibu
Meyers
Mt. Gay
Rail Rum
Sailer Jerry
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Rep
Cuervo 1800
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Blanco
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Milagro
Patron Cafe
Patron Silver
Rail Tequila
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black Brl
Jameson Cast
Jameson IPA
Jameson Orange
Jeffersons Bourbon
Jeffersons Ocean
Jeffersons RSV
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Midleton Whiskey
Rail Whiskey
Red Breast
Sagamore Rye
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Sexton
Skrewball
Slane
Southern Comfort
Tullmore Dew
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Bushmills
Campari
Chivas Regal
Cointreau
Dalmore 12
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Dewars 15
Fistfull of Bourbon
Glenfiddich 12
Glenkinchie 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorange 10
Irish Mist
J & B
Johnnie Walker 18
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Green
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin 16
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Monkey Sholder
Oban 14
Paddys
Pendleton
Powers
Rail Bourbon
Talisker 10
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoisier
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Goldslager
Grand Marnier
Hennessey
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Rail Amaretto
Remy Martin
Rumpleminz
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Tuaca
Cocktails
Absolute Lime Mule
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
B-52
B53
Bailey's Irish Cream
Baileys and Coffee
Banana Orange Crush
Bay Breeze
Black Eyed Susan
Black Russian
Black Russian Call
Black Russian Top
Blackberry Bramble
Blackberry Soda
Bloody Mary Call
Bloody Mary Rail
Bloody Mary Top
Bloody Mary Virgin
Blow Job
Brandy Alexander
Breakfast shot
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Champagne Cocktail
Cherry Bomb
Chocolate Martini
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan Top Shelf
Cranberry Bliss
Dark 'N Stormy
Drunkin Golfer
Egg nog
Electric Lemonade
Emp. Drink $2
Emp. Drink $3
Emp. Drink $4
Espresso Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gin Gimlet
Grand Coffee
Grapefruit Crush
Grapefruit Crush Top
Green Tea Shooter
Greyhound
Holy mole
Hot Apple Pie
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Cider / Call
Hot Cider / Rail
Hot Cider / Top
Hot Ginger Toddy
Hot Rum Cider
Hybrid Crush
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Coffee Shooter
Irish Coffee Top
Irish Mule
Itialian Surfer
Jack Fire Toddy
Jagarbomb
Jager Barrel
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jameson Blk Brl
Jameson Castmates
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson IPA
Jeffersons
Jeffersons Ocean
Jeffersons RSV
Jim Beam
John Dailey
Johnny Walker 18
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Johnny Walker Gold
Johnny Walker Green
Johnny Walker Red
Kahlua
Kahlua Coffee
Kahlua Cream
Kamikaze
Key Lime Shooter
Lemon Delight
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Lime Drop
Liquor 43
Long Island Ice Tea
Long Island Ice Tea Top
Longboard
Lynchburg Lemonade
Madras
Madras
Mai Tai
Malibu Spike
Manhattan Call rocks
Manhattan Call Up
Manhattan Rail Rocks
Manhattan Rail up
Manhattan Top Rocks
Manhattan Top Up
Margarita
Margarita Cadilac
Margarita Call
Margarita Golden
Margarita Top
Martell
Martini Call Rocks
Martini Call Up
Martini Dirty
Martini Rail Rocks
Martini Rail Up
Martini Top Rocks
Martini Top Up
Martini W/ Stuffed Olives
MD Mule
Melon Ball Shooter
Midori
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Moscow Mule Top
Mudslide
Nuts & Berries
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashioned Call Rocks
Old Fashioned Call Up
Old Fashioned Rail Rocks
Old Fashioned Rail Up
Old Fashioned Top Rocks
Old Fashioned Top Up
Orange Crush
Orange Crush Top
Orgasm
Paddy's Irish Whiskey
Peach Schnapps
Peach Sunrise
Peppermint Patty
Pimms Cup
Red Breast
Red Bull
Red Bull Call
Red Bull Emp.
Red Bull Rail
Red Bull Top
Red Headed Slut
Rob Roy
Root Beer Barrell
Royal Flush
Ruby Finn
Rum Chata
Rum Punch
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Skinny Dip
Skrewball
Slippery Nipple
Southern Belle
Strawberry Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Virgin Mary
Watermelon Vodka-Rita
Whipped Hot Chocolate
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Russian Call
White Russian Top
White Tea Shooter
Beer
Black & Blue
Black & Tan
Blue moon
Bud Light Draft
Chesapeake Wheat
Guinness
Hazy O
Leinenkugel
Loose Cannon
Lucky #7 Porter
Natty Boh
Oyster Ale
Sam Seasonal
Stella
Yuengling
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard
Bass Ale
Bucket of beer
Bud
Bud 0.0
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Lime
Bud Lite Seltzers
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premere
Crown Apple Cran
Ginness Blonde
Hazy IPA
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
High Noon
Ketel 1 Spritz
Leinenkugel
Loose Cannon
Loyal lemonade
Mich ultra
Miller Light
Modello
Natty Boh
New Castle
Nutrl
Pacifico
Pumpkin Ale
White Claw
Wine
Carmel Road Pinot Noir
Edan Valley
Honoro Vera Rioja
Gascon Malbec
Louis M Martini Cab
Hope Shiraz
House Pinot Noir
House Merlot
House Cab
BTL Carmel Road Pinot Noir
BTL Edan Valley
BTL Honoro Vera Rioja
BTL Gascon Malbec
BTL Louis M Martini Cab
BTL Hope Shiraz
Chandon Split
Heinz-Eifel
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House White Zin
K.J. Chardonnay
Prophecy
Riff Pinot Grigio
Sample White
Sterling Sauvigon Blanc
Tiamo split
Nielson Chard
Wine spritzer
BTL Sample White
BTL Sterling Sauvigon Blanc
BTL K.J. Chardonnay
BTL Riff Pinot Grigio
BTL Heinz-Eifel
BTL Prophecy
BTL Nielson
Veramonte
BTL Vermonte
Chandon Brut split
BTL Dom Perignon
BTL White Star
BTL Vueve Cliquot
BTL Montellina Prosseco
BTL Wyclif
GLS Prosecco
NA Beverage
Wine Specials
NA Bev
Apple juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Diet coke
Coke
Cranberry juice
Decaf
Ginger ale
Gingerbeer
Grapefruit juice
Homemade lemonade
Hot chocolate
Hot cider
Hot tea
Ice tea
Kid's drink
Milk
Oj
Pineapple juice
Rootbeer
Saratoga sparkling
Saratoga still
Shirley temple
Soda water
Sprite
Tomato
Tonic
Kids Lemonade
