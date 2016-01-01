Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Middleton Tavern 2 Market Space

2 Market Space

Annapolis, MD 21401

Appetizer

Calamari Sweet & Spicy

$18.25

Fried calamari served over mesclun with chipotle aioli and plum sauce

Crab Balls (5)

$23.25

Miniature version of our jumbo crab cake. Topped with imperial sauce.

Hot Crab Dip

$17.50

Lump crab folded with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, & seasonings. Served with crackers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.25

Topped with eggplant confit, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Clams Casino (5)

$16.95

Fresh clams baked with peppers,garlic,bacon & breading

Oyster Rockefellers (5)

$16.50

Fresh shucked oysters with a traditional spinach mixture,spices,bacon, shallots and finished off with hollandaise

Wings (10 each)

$16.50

Deep fried chicken wings

Sesame Seared Tuna

$21.95

Crusted yellowfin tuna seared rare and served with noodles tossed with soy and honey, pickled ginger, cusabi cream then drizzled with honey soy glaze

Wonton Tuna

$18.95

Crispy fried wonton chips, sesame yellowfin tuna, seared rare,with seaweed salad and drizzled with cusabi cream and spicy Asian soy sauce. Garnished with pickled ginger.

Smoked Bluefish

$16.95

Chesapeake's finest smoked fish cubed served with lemon, crackers and a white pepper sauce

Snow Crab Legs

$32.95

Steam Pot For One

$49.25

Enjoy 2 clusters of snow crab legs and shrimp. Served with Red potatoes, Andouille sausage and corn on the cob

Shrimp Shooter

$5.25

6 Oysters

$14.50

Shucked fresh.Served cocktail or champagne mignonette

12 Oysters

$28.50

Steamed Mussels

$17.50

Steamed with garlic,white wine,tomatoes,herbs,and shallots. Served with J.O. spice, drawn butter and a crostini

Clams 1/2 dozen (6)

$12.00

Clams Baker's Dozen (13)

$23.50

Served with lemon and butter

Steamed Shrimp 1/2

$29.50

1/2 pound. spiced with J.O. spice and onions

Steamed Shrimp 1/4

$15.50

1/4 pound. spiced with.O. spice and onions

Shooter kit to go

$18.00

Desserts

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$8.25

Cheese Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Cookies and Milk Cake

$8.25

Homemade Creme Brulee

$12.25

Dinner

Capital Prime Filet

$45.95

1/4 pound. spiced with J.O. spice and onions

Center Cut Rib Eye

$45.95

16 ounce cut seasoned with prime rib, seared and drizzled with blackberry ginger balsamic, topped with mushroom duxelle, served with spicy aioli fried potatoes

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.25

Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce

Crab Middleton

$42.25

Our version of crab imperial. Jumbo lump crab mixed with celery, mushroom, and pimentos. Served with a mashed potatoes and vegetables

Jumbo Crab Cake Entree (2)

$49.25

Two jumbo lump crab cakes prepared with an imperial sauce then broiled or fried green tomatoes. Served with asparagus and mashed potatoes

New York Strip

$48.25

16 ounce USDA PRIME New York Strip aged 45 days. Served with vegetables and mashed potatoes

One Jumbo Crab Cake Entree (1)

$27.95

One jumbo lump crab cakes prepared with an imperial sauce then broiled or fried green tomatoes. Served with asparagus and mashed potatoes

Pan Seared Rockfish

$37.25

Chesapeake striped bass pan seared, topped with sauteed lump crab meat, mushrooms served over mesclun salad vinaigrette

Penne Pasta with Vodka & Crab Sauce

$28.95

Crab meat with sauteed shallots, garlic, red pepper flakes with marinara,heavy cream, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Salmon Dinner

$32.95

Salmon Oscar

$40.50

Combines the prestige of jumbo lump crab, asparagus, and a fresh asiago herb breaded salmon fillet, served with Anson Mills grits and popcorn rice with white wine cream sauce

Scallops Italiano

$33.95

Lightly breaded sea scallops broiled in tarragon butter. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh mixed vegetables

Stuffed Filet of Sole

$38.25

Fresh filet stuffed with crab, spinach, mushrooms, lightly breaded baked in our garlic tarragon butter sauce. Served with asparagus

Stuffed Flounder Entree

$43.95

whole flounder stuffed with our Crab Middleton and broiled. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Lobster Whole per pound

$36.00

Kid's

Chicken Tenders (2) Kids

$8.50

Crab Ball Sliders (2) Kids

$11.25

Grilled Cheese Kids

$7.95

Hot Dog Kids

$6.50

House Salad Kids

$4.95

Pasta large Kid's

$9.50

Pasta Small Kid's

$6.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.00

Pepperoni Bagel Pizza

$7.95

Plain Bagel Pizza

$6.25

Sliders (2) Kids

$7.25

Lunch

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.25

Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce

Fish and Chips

$19.95

Fresh white fish battered and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fries

Stuffed Flounder

$27.25

Flounder stuffed with our Crab Middleton and broiled. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich

$19.95

Smoked 7 hours then served with layers of smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, pickles, coleslaw, topped with crispy onions on a toasted buttered bun with fries

Italian Beef Brisket Sandwich

$19.95

Slow roasted brisket layered with mixed lettuce, provolone cheese, red pepper and onion relish on a buttered toasted bun. Served with fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Slow roasted in North Carolina vinegar sauce. Served with coleslaw on a toasted buttered bun and fries

Chicken Melt Sandwich

$13.95

Sauteed onions and muenster cheese with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries

Prime Burger

$15.25

Char-grilled prime burger with lettuce, tomato,pickles on a toasted buttered roll and fries

BLT Regular

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Fried Chicken tenders served with fries

Chicken Melt Salad

$15.95

Sauteed onions and muenster cheese over a house salad

Corned Beef and Slaw on Rye

$16.50

Corned beef on Jewish rye with slaw.Served with chips

Crab SALAD Sandwich

$26.95

Jumbo lump crabmeat, celery, spices, mayonnaise, on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and served with chips

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$22.95

Shrimp, celery, spices, mayonnaise, on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and served with chips

Fish Sandwich

$17.95

Adult Sliders (3)

$12.95

Sides

Basket of Bread

$3.00

Bread for 1

$0.95

Coleslaw

$3.75

Corn on the cob

$4.95

Creamy Grits

$4.95

Fries

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.25

Potato Chips

$2.25

Rice

$3.75

Side of broccoli

$4.95

Side of Veg

$4.95

Upcharge Caesar

$3.00

Upcharge Fries

$1.99

Upcharge Salad

$2.50

Upcharge Slaw

$2.25

Upcharge Soup

$3.50

Upcharge Veg

$2.50

Side Asparagus

$5.50

Side of Bacon

$4.50

Crab Cake on Side

$21.95

Chicken Breast (for dog)

$8.25

Burger Patty (for dog)

$8.25

Salmon on Side

$14.00

Sibe of Cucumbers

$2.00

Soup and Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed with our classic Caesar dressing

Classic Caesar Small

$6.95

Cobb Salad

$18.25

Baby greens, hard boiled egg, tomato, chopped bacon, blue cheese, cucumber, grilled chicken and tangerine vinaigrette served on the side

Cuban Black Bean

$7.25

House Salad

$7.50

A bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, shredded carrots, olives & cherry tomatoes

House Salad - Large

$10.50

Maryland Crab Soup

$12.25

Tomato base with crab meat and veggies

Middleton's Chili

$10.25

Seafood Caesar Salad

$27.25

Classic caesar salad, topped with lump crab,Gulf shrimp and sea scallops. Finished with capers,diced tomatoes and kalamata olives

Soup Du Jour

Stacked Caprese Salad

$15.95

Sliced tomato,Italian mozzarella cheese and fresh basil layered together. Finished with olive oil,balsamic vinaigrette. Garnished with cracked black pepper and capers

Liquor

Absolut

$7.50

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Absolut Lime

$7.50

Absolut Manderin

$7.50

Absolut Pepar

$7.50

Cutwater Habanero

$6.88

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$8.00

Finlandia

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.75

Grey Goose Essences

$8.00

Grey Goose Pear

$8.00

Grey Goose Vanilla

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.75

Ketel One Cuc

$8.00

Ketel One G.Fruit

$8.00

Ketel One Peach

$8.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Rail Vodka

$5.50

Reyka

$8.50

Smirnoff

$7.50

Smirnoff Flavors

$7.50

Smirnoff Grapefruit

$7.50

Smirnoff Orange

$7.50

Stoli

$7.50

Stoli Blue

$7.50

Stoli Orange

$7.50

Stoli Raz

$7.50

Titos

$8.00

Van Gogh

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Hendricks

$8.00

Hendricks Lunar

$8.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$8.00

Rail Gin

$5.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Admiral Nelson

$6.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi 8

$8.00

Bacardi Flavors

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$7.00

Malibu

$7.50

Meyers

$8.00

Mt. Gay

$8.00

Rail Rum

$5.50

Sailer Jerry

$7.50

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Rep

$9.00

Cuervo 1800

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Don Julio Blanco

$12.99

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Blanco

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Milagro

$8.50

Patron Cafe

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.90

Rail Tequila

$5.50

Teremana Blanco

$8.50

Teremana Reposado

$8.50

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$6.88

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Royal Apple

$8.50

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Black Brl

$10.75

Jameson Cast

$8.00

Jameson IPA

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jeffersons Bourbon

$9.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$13.00

Jeffersons RSV

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

$8.75

Makers 46

$9.86

Makers Mark

$8.75

Midleton Whiskey

$22.50Out of stock

Rail Whiskey

$5.50

Red Breast

$12.00

Sagamore Rye

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Seagrams VO

$6.88

Sexton

$8.50

Skrewball

$7.00

Slane

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$6.88

Tullmore Dew

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$6.88

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Campari

$6.88

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Cointreau

$7.11

Dalmore 12

$9.00

Dewars

$7.50

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

Dewars 15

$12.00

Fistfull of Bourbon

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenkinchie 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.07

Glenmorange 10

$14.33

Irish Mist

$7.50

J & B

$6.88

Johnnie Walker 18

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Blue

$58.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$21.33

Johnnie Walker Green

$12.26

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Lagavulin 16

$14.50

Laphroaig 10

$14.50

Macallan 12

$17.50

Macallan 18

$27.50Out of stock

Monkey Sholder

$12.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Paddys

$7.00

Pendleton

$8.25

Powers

$7.50

Rail Bourbon

$5.50

Talisker 10

$10.55

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.20

Baileys

$7.58

Campari

$6.60

Chambord

$7.56

Cointreau

$7.11

Courvoisier

$16.33

Drambuie

$7.11

Frangelico

$7.11

Godiva Chocolate

$7.55

Goldslager

$7.11

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessey

$12.16

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.56

Lemoncello

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Rail Amaretto

$5.50

Remy Martin

$12.50

Rumpleminz

$7.50

Sambuca

$7.11

Sambuca Black

$7.11

Tuaca

$7.00

Cocktails

Absolute Lime Mule

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.11

Amaretto Sour

$6.37

Aperol Spritz

$7.42

Appletini

$10.25

B-52

$8.50

B53

$8.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.50

Baileys and Coffee

$8.00

Banana Orange Crush

$9.95

Bay Breeze

$6.88

Black Eyed Susan

$7.95

Black Russian

$7.11

Black Russian Call

$8.50

Black Russian Top

$12.00

Blackberry Bramble

$12.00

Blackberry Soda

$8.50

Bloody Mary Call

$11.25

Bloody Mary Rail

$10.50

Bloody Mary Top

$12.25

Bloody Mary Virgin

$6.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$7.31

Breakfast shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cape Cod

$6.88

Champagne Cocktail

$9.95

Cherry Bomb

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$10.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cosmopolitan Top Shelf

$13.32

Cranberry Bliss

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.95

Drunkin Golfer

$8.25

Egg nog

$7.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.25

Emp. Drink $2

$2.00

Emp. Drink $3

$3.00

Emp. Drink $4

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.17

Gibson

$7.00

Gin Gimlet

$7.00

Grand Coffee

$8.95

Grapefruit Crush

$9.95

Grapefruit Crush Top

$11.95

Green Tea Shooter

$7.00

Greyhound

$6.88

Holy mole

$8.25

Hot Apple Pie

$7.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.50

Hot Cider / Call

$7.50

Hot Cider / Rail

$6.50

Hot Cider / Top

$9.00

Hot Ginger Toddy

$8.95

Hot Rum Cider

$8.95

Hybrid Crush

$9.95

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.95

Irish Coffee Shooter

$7.50

Irish Coffee Top

$10.25

Irish Mule

$10.95

Itialian Surfer

$7.00

Jack Fire Toddy

$8.95

Jagarbomb

$8.50

Jager Barrel

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Blk Brl

$10.00

Jameson Castmates

$9.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson IPA

$9.00

Jeffersons

$9.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$11.00

Jeffersons RSV

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

John Dailey

$9.95

Johnny Walker 18

$6.88

Johnny Walker Black

$9.50

Johnny Walker Blue

$58.00

Johnny Walker Gold

$21.33

Johnny Walker Green

$12.26

Johnny Walker Red

$6.88

Kahlua

$7.56

Kahlua Coffee

$8.25

Kahlua Cream

$8.25

Kamikaze

$7.00

Key Lime Shooter

$7.00

Lemon Delight

$9.17

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lime Drop

$9.17

Liquor 43

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.43

Long Island Ice Tea Top

$12.25

Longboard

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Madras

Madras

$6.88

Mai Tai

$8.50

Malibu Spike

$10.00

Manhattan Call rocks

$9.00

Manhattan Call Up

$10.50

Manhattan Rail Rocks

$7.74

Manhattan Rail up

$9.06

Manhattan Top Rocks

$12.00

Manhattan Top Up

$13.00

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Cadilac

$13.75

Margarita Call

$10.00

Margarita Golden

$13.75

Margarita Top

$13.75

Martell

$10.50

Martini Call Rocks

$10.00

Martini Call Up

$10.50

Martini Dirty

$11.50

Martini Rail Rocks

$7.74

Martini Rail Up

$9.00

Martini Top Rocks

$11.00

Martini Top Up

$12.00

Martini W/ Stuffed Olives

$12.50

MD Mule

$10.00

Melon Ball Shooter

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$11.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$8.75

Moscow Mule Top

$10.75

Mudslide

$8.00

Nuts & Berries

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Old Fashioned Call Rocks

$10.50

Old Fashioned Call Up

$11.50

Old Fashioned Rail Rocks

$8.00

Old Fashioned Rail Up

$9.00

Old Fashioned Top Rocks

$12.00

Old Fashioned Top Up

$13.00

Orange Crush

$9.95

Orange Crush Top

$10.95

Orgasm

$7.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$9.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Peach Sunrise

$10.00

Peppermint Patty

$8.95

Pimms Cup

$7.50

Red Breast

$12.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Call

$9.00

Red Bull Emp.

$2.00

Red Bull Rail

$8.50

Red Bull Top

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Rob Roy

$6.88

Root Beer Barrell

$8.50

Royal Flush

$8.00

Ruby Finn

$9.17

Rum Chata

$7.50

Rum Punch

$8.50

Rum Runner

$8.50

Rusty Nail

$7.07

Screwdriver

$6.88

Sea Breeze

$6.88

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$12.50

Skinny Dip

$9.17

Skrewball

$7.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.11

Southern Belle

$9.17

Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.88

Tom Collins

$6.88

Virgin Mary

$4.50

Watermelon Vodka-Rita

$10.00

Whipped Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.88

Whiskey Sour

$6.88

White Russian

$7.11

White Russian Call

$8.02

White Russian Top

$9.00

White Tea Shooter

$7.00

Beer

Black & Blue

$6.50

Black & Tan

$6.50

Blue moon

$6.00

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Chesapeake Wheat

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hazy O

$6.00

Leinenkugel

$6.00Out of stock

Loose Cannon

$6.00

Lucky #7 Porter

$6.50

Natty Boh

$4.00

Oyster Ale

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.50

Amstel Light

$5.05

Angry Orchard

$5.28

Bass Ale

$5.28

Bucket of beer

$18.00

Bud

$4.35

Bud 0.0

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.35

Bud Lime

$4.35

Bud Lite Seltzers

$4.50

Coors

$4.35

Coors Light

$4.35

Corona

$4.81

Corona Light

$4.81

Corona Premere

$4.81

Crown Apple Cran

$8.00

Ginness Blonde

$5.50

Hazy IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

High Noon

$4.50

Ketel 1 Spritz

$8.00

Leinenkugel

$5.50

Loose Cannon

$5.50

Loyal lemonade

$8.00

Mich ultra

$4.35

Miller Light

$4.35

Modello

$4.81

Natty Boh

$4.00

New Castle

$5.50

Nutrl

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.81

Pumpkin Ale

$4.81

White Claw

$4.50

Wine

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$9.00

Edan Valley

$9.00

Honoro Vera Rioja

$8.00

Gascon Malbec

$9.00

Louis M Martini Cab

$11.00

Hope Shiraz

$9.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Cab

$6.00

BTL Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Edan Valley

$36.00

BTL Honoro Vera Rioja

$32.00

BTL Gascon Malbec

$36.00

BTL Louis M Martini Cab

$44.00

BTL Hope Shiraz

$36.00

Chandon Split

$11.00

Heinz-Eifel

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House White Zin

$6.00

K.J. Chardonnay

$10.00

Prophecy

$7.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sample White

$8.00

Sterling Sauvigon Blanc

$9.00

Tiamo split

$9.00

Nielson Chard

$12.00

Wine spritzer

$6.00

BTL Sample White

$52.00

BTL Sterling Sauvigon Blanc

$36.00

BTL K.J. Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Heinz-Eifel

$32.00

BTL Prophecy

$36.00

BTL Nielson

$48.00

Veramonte

$8.00

BTL Vermonte

$32.00

Chandon Brut split

$11.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$270.00

BTL White Star

$124.00

BTL Vueve Cliquot

$155.00

BTL Montellina Prosseco

$30.00

BTL Wyclif

$15.00

GLS Prosecco

$7.50

NA Beverage

NA Drink

$3.50

Wine Specials

P15 Red Blend

$7.00

Gabblano Chianti

$7.00

The White Doe

$7.00

Sbragia Chardonnay

$7.00

Cambria Chardonny

$8.00

Lonsa MorellinoDi Scansano

$8.00

DiamAndes deUco Viognier

$8.00

Browne Heritage Merlot

$9.00

Trinitas Cab

$9.00

Chateau Lyonnat Red Blend

$9.00

NA Bev

Apple juice

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$4.25

Decaf

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Gingerbeer

$3.75

Grapefruit juice

$4.25

Homemade lemonade

$3.50

Hot chocolate

$4.25

Hot cider

$4.25

Hot tea

$3.50

Ice tea

$3.50

Kid's drink

$2.00

Milk

$4.25

Oj

$4.25

Pineapple juice

$4.25

Rootbeer

$3.75

Saratoga sparkling

$3.75

Saratoga still

$3.75

Shirley temple

$3.50

Soda water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tomato

$4.25

Tonic

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

