Restaurant info

In 2017 our team introduced MidEast Tacos to Smorgasburg at the Row DTLA. The excitement in people led us to begin catering events and growing the business. Unlike traditional tacos arabes, we serve steak and chicken kebab tacos and burritos, along with our signature falafel tacos. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, MidEast Tacos is excited to open its first brick and mortar location in the heart of SilverLake. At MidEast Tacos, Middle Eastern flavors meet the beloved taco format. Our team cook traditional Armenian barbecue, infusing their dishes with an authentic and smoky flavor that pays homage to their heritage. Freshly made tortillas and salsas adds a touch of Mexican heritage to our Middle Eastern-inspired creations. MidEast Tacos is an experience that transports diners to the bustling markets and aromatic streets of the Middle East. The welcoming atmosphere, warm hospitality, and the love for food are palpable from the moment you walk in.