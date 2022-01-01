A map showing the location of Midici SomervilleView gallery

Midici Somerville

review star

No reviews yet

463 Assembly Row

Somerville, MA 02145

Order Again

Popular Items

RED MARINARA (VEGAN)
MIDICI HOUSE SALAD
BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ

SOUP & APPETIZERS

CLAM CHOWDER

$10.00

TOMATO & BASIL SOUP

$9.00

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$10.00

PUMPKIN BISQUE

$10.00Out of stock

BRUSCHETTA (VEGAN)

$9.00

neapolitan bread, tomatoes, garlic, kalamato olives, extra virgin olive oil, capers

MEATBALLS

angus beef, fresh mozzarella, italian marinara sauce, parmesan, basil

BURRATA CAPRESE

$13.00

burrata, arugula, grape tomatoes, italian vinaigrette dressing, house made pesto, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, basil

MELON & PROSCIUTTO

$15.00

burrata, melon, prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

garlic, parsley, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

BUFFALO DIP

pulled roast chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, served with ciabatta crostini

CAST IRON BRIE

$15.00

ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

WINGS

$10.00+

FIG FLAT BREAD

$15.00

KETTLE CHIPS BASKET

$5.00

SLIDERS

$16.00+

KIDS SLIDERS

$8.00Out of stock

SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00

WOOD-FIRED NACHOS

$13.00

BAKED FONTINA CHEESE

$15.00

MEATS & CHEESES

MEAT BOARD

$14.00

prosciutto, spicy italian salami, neapolitan salami, rosemary ham, served with grain mustard and kalamata olives

CHEESE BOARD

$14.00

black truffle cheese, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano-reggiano, served with dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey

MEAT & CHEESE PLATE

$20.00

black truffle cheese, goat cheese, parmigiano-reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, spicy italian salami, served with mustard, kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey

SALADS

MIDICI HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, spicy homemade croutons, caesar dressing

ITALIAN SALAD

$12.00

seasonal greens, romaine, neapolitan salami, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, parmesan, crushed croutons, italian vinaigrette dressing

GREEK SALAD

$13.00

baby spinach, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber, iltalian vinaigrette dressing.

CHOPPED SALAD

$11.00

seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, crispy pancetta. topped with blue cheese crumbles

COBB SALAD

$14.00

SANDWICHES/WRAPS/BURGERS

PROSCIUTTO CAPRESE

$16.00

prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, tomato/olive/caper tapenade, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$13.00

angus beef, italian marinara, provolone, shaved parmesan

ROAST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

roast chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, romaine, pesto mayonnaise

TRADITIONAL ITALIAN

$14.00

prosciutto, cotto ham, calabrese salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, extra virgin olive oil

BLACKENED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

house specialty caesar salad with blackened (spicy) chicken tenderloins in a spinach wrap

CHICKEN PARMESAN SDWCH

$14.00

lightly breaded chicken cutlet, pan sauteed and topped with house marinara, buffalo and shredded mozzarella

MIDICI BURGER

$16.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

REUBEN SANDWICH

$16.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

SOFT DRINKS

SODA

$2.50

ITALIAN SODA

$4.00

MINERAL WATER

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

ITALIAN CREAM SODA

$4.00

DESSERTS

NUTELLA CALZONE

$11.00

scrumptious nutella-filled calzone with fresh berries and drizzled with melty nutella

BANANA NUTELLA CALZONE

$11.00Out of stock

scrumptious nutella-filled calzone with caramelized banana and drizzled with melty nutella

NUTELLA PIZZA

$12.00

fresh dough brushed with nutella, baked and topped with fresh seasonal berries

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$12.00

COOKIE SUNDAE

$12.00

APPLE CRISP

$12.00Out of stock

PANNA COTTA

$8.00

PASTA/ENTREES

CRUSTY MAC N' CHEESE

$16.00

we call this "crusty mac n' cheese" in our house, and it's a family favorite penne tossed with a three cheese sauce and topped with parmesan bread crumbs. tossed with a three cheese sauce and topped with parmesan bread crumbs.

PENNE CARBONARA

$22.00

pan seared chicken tenderloins sautéed in white wine cream sauce with mushrooms, pancetta and fresh basil. served over penne.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$22.00

lightly breaded chicken cutlets pan seared and topped with our house marinara, shredded mozzarella. served with your choice of penne or spaghetti.

ORECCHIETTE

$22.00

BUCATINI ALL'AMATRICIANA

$20.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$24.00

AUTUMN RAVOILI

$24.00Out of stock

SHORT RIB RAVIOLI

$17.00

PAN SEARED SALMON

$22.00

STUFFED CLAMS

$16.00

PIZZA

THE MARGHERITA

$13.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin oilive oil

WHITE

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce)

HOUSE PESTO

$14.00

house made pesto, fresh mozzarella, parmesan (no tomato sauce)

TRUFFLE

$14.00

truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce)

RED MARINARA (VEGAN)

$13.00

house tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil

SPECIALTY PIZZA

DOUBLE PEPPERONI

$16.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy Italian salami

THE MEATS

$16.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, house-made angus beef meatballs, pepperoni, rosemary ham

FOUR CHEESE

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, parmesan, garlic, oregano (no tomato sauce)

HAWAIIAN

$15.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pineapple, rosemary ham, red onions

THE DEVIL'S

$16.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, house made spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami, red chilies (spicy)

MARGHERITA & PROSCIUTTO

$16.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake

TRUFFLE & PROSCIUTTO

$17.00

truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce)

FROM THE GARDEN

$16.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives

TRUFFLE & VEGETABLE

$16.00

truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, black olives, grape tomatoes, topped with baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce)

THE FOREST

$16.00

house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, rosemary ham, mushrooms, black olives

CHICKEN PESTO

$15.00

house made pesto, fresh mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, grape tomatoes (no tomato sauce)

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00

sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella

FIG & GORGONZOLA

$17.00

fig, balsamic reduction, caramelized vidalia onion, gorgonzola, arugula

FIG & GOAT CHEESE

$17.00

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00

WOOD-FIRED CALZONES

CHICKEN PESTO CLZ

$14.00

house made pesto, chicken, fresh provolone, bell peppers, marinara, parmesan, garnished with house made pesto

MEATBALL CLZ

$13.00

angus beef, fresh provolone, marinara, basil parmesan, garnished with marinara

SPICY SAUSAGE CLZ

$13.00

house made spicy sausage, fresh provolone, bell peppers, red onions, marinara, basil, parmesan, garnished with marinara

TRUFFLE CLZ

$15.00

truffle cream, black truffle cheese, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, basil, parmesan

BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ

$13.00

sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce

MAKE YOUR OWN CLZ

$5.00

BRUNCH

Western Omelette

$10.00

Four cheese Omelette

$10.00

Garden Omelette

$10.00

Fire bomb Omelette

$10.00

Meat Lover’s Omelette

$13.00

Joe’s Truffle sandwich

$13.00

Big Ol’ Pancake

$10.00

Egg & bacon Pizza

$12.00

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage Links

$6.00

Fresh fruit

$6.00

Home fries

$6.00

Pancake

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Smiley pancake

$5.00

Toast With butter

$4.00

SIDES

Melon

$3.00

Bread for dip

$3.00

Bread sliced

$3.00

Burrata

$4.00

Prosciutto

$4.00

Mix Fruit side

$4.00

SPECIALS

STUFFED CLAMS

$16.00

REUBEN SANDWICH

$16.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

CREME BRULEE

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Bellini

$8.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Margarita

$12.00

Irish coffee

$12.00Out of stock

Kamikaze

$10.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon drop

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Newgroni

$12.00

Old fashioned

$12.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Tom collins

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Frappechata

$12.00Out of stock

Cafe con Chata

$9.00Out of stock

Caramel hot chocolate

$12.00Out of stock

Autum Margarita

$14.00

Pumpkin pie Martini

$14.00

Havenly Cider

$13.00

Huckleberry Lemon Pie

$13.00

Apple Pie Mule

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Red sangria

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Nutella Martini

$14.00

Caffe Shakerato Martini

$14.00

Brunch Cocktails

MidiCi Mimosa

$8.00

Berry Moscatto

$10.00

Strawberry Mint smash

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Aperol spritz

$10.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Zing sang bloody mary

$12.00

Beer

Citizens Dirty mayor

$8.00

Oxbow Farmhouse

$10.00

Cold Harbor Juice freak

$9.00Out of stock

Maine Brewing Lunch

$9.00

Guinnes

$8.00

Entlited therapy session

$7.00Out of stock

Night Shift Whirpool

$9.00

Stormalong Happy holidays

$9.00

True North Vincianne

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$8.00

Elysian Owl Night

$8.00

Jack's Abby pride & parquet

$8.00

Mighty Squirrel

$8.00

Allagsh white

$8.00

Bud light

$7.00

Budwiser

$7.00

Coorslight

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Miller light

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Downeast

$8.00Out of stock

Guiness

$8.00

High noon

$8.00

UFO Blueberry

$8.00

High noon bucket

$15.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Wine

DeLoach PN GL

$13.00

Locations Italy

$10.00

Decoy Cab GL

$15.00

Gascón Malbec GL

$10.00

DaVinci Chianti GL

$11.00

San Polo Rubio GL

$13.00

Louis Martini GL

$17.00

Decoy Clementine Can

$8.00

Decoy Cherry Can

$8.00

Locations Red Blend

$10.00

GLS Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Prophesy Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Maso Canali Pinot grigio

$11.00

GLS Hogue Riesling

$10.00

GLS Dolcea Moscatto

$8.00

GLS Three pears white blend

$10.00

GLS Prophesy Rose

$10.00

GLS La Marca rose

$10.00

GLS La Marca Prosseco

$12.00

BTL DeLoach Pinot noir

$42.00

BTL Locations Italy

$35.00

BTL Decoy Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Gascón Malbec

$35.00

BTL DaVinci Chianti

$30.00

BTL San Polo Rubio Toscano

$42.00

BTL Côtes du Rhone

$30.00

BTL Decoy Pinot noir

$15.00

BTL Joel Gott

$15.00

BTL Louis Martini

$65.00

HLF BTL Louis Martini

$25.00

BTL Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Maso Canali Pinot grigio

$38.00

BTL Hogue Riesling

$30.00

BTL Dolcea Moscatto

$28.00

BTL Thre pears white blend

$30.00

BTL La Marca

$30.00

BTL Prophesy Rose

$30.00

BTL Fleur De mer

$15.00

BTL La Marca Prosseco

$30.00

Flights

Sangria Flight

$18.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Margarita Flight

$18.00

Beer Flight

$15.00

Whiskey flight

$18.00

Moscow Mule Flight

$18.00

Towers

Margarita tower

$60.00

Sangria Tower

$60.00

Beer Tower

$28.00

Liquor

Smirnoff Vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff cucumber

$7.00

Smirnoff whipped cream

$7.00

New Amsterdam mango

$7.00

Pink whitney

$7.00

Sobieski citron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff Vodka

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff cucumber

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff whipped cream

$10.00

DBL New Amsterdam mango

$10.00

DBL Pink whitney

$10.00

DBL Sobieski citron

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

New Amsterdam gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Sailor jerry

$8.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$8.00

Diplomatico reserva

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Sailor jerry

$12.00

DBL Diplomatico Mantuano

$12.00

DBL Diplomatico reserva

$12.00

Tres Agaves

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Don Fulano blanco

$8.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

DBL Tres Agaves

$10.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

DBL Casamigos reposado

$12.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

DBL Don Fulano blanco

$12.00

DBL Don Fulano Reposado

$12.00

Bully boy

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jack daniel's

$8.00

Jack Daniel's honey

$8.00

Tin cup

$9.00

Pendleton rye

$10.00

Old Camp Peach

$8.00

Mad river

$10.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Whistle pig

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

DBL Bully boy

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Jack daniel's

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniel's honey

$12.00

DBL Tin cup

$13.00

DBL Pendleton rye

$14.00

DBL Old Camp Peach

$12.00

DBL Mad river

$14.00

DBL Sazerac

$12.00

DBL Whistle pig

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

Four roses

$7.00

Blantons

$12.00

Johnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

DBL Four roses

$10.00

DBL Blantons

$16.00

DBL Johnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$16.00

DBL Canadian Club

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Amaro Averna

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Bol's Blue curacao

Bol's Curacao

Bol's elderflower

Bol's triple sec

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Hiram walker peach schnapps

Meleti sambuca

$8.00

Amaro Montenegro

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Violet liquor

Stock dry vermouth

Stock sweet vermouth

Martini Rossi bitters

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Aperol

$10.00

DBL Campari

$10.00

DBL Amaro Averna

$10.00

DBL Bailey's

$10.00

DBL Bol's Blue curacao

DBL Bol's Curacao

DBL Bol's elderflower

DBL Bol's triple sec

DBL Chambord

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Lemoncello

$10.00

DBL Cynar

$10.00

DBL Hiram walker peach schnapps

DBL Meleti sambuca

$10.00

DBL Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

DBL Rumchata

$10.00

DBL Violet liquor

DBL Stock dry vermouth

DBL Stock sweet vermouth

DBL Martini Rossi bitters

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Orange cream soda

$4.00

Strawberry Cream soda

$4.00

Watermelon cream soda

$4.00

Blue Raspberry Cream soda

$4.00

Blood Orange Cream soda

$4.00

Coconut Cream soda

$4.00

Green Apple Cream soda

$4.00

Strawberry lemonade

$4.00

Watermelon lemonade

$4.00

Blue Raspberry lemonade

$4.00

Blood orange Lemonade

$4.00

Coconut lemonade

$4.00

Green apple lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Still mineral water

$3.50

Sparkling mineral water

$3.50

S Pellegrino mandarin

$4.00

SPellegrino Lemon

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! **For delivery options for takeout, we are only utilizing Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Postmates. If looking to place an order for pickup, please contact us directly at our phone number. Thank you again for your business!**

Location

463 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

