- Home
- /
- Somerville
- /
- Midici Somerville
Midici Somerville
No reviews yet
463 Assembly Row
Somerville, MA 02145
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SOUP & APPETIZERS
CLAM CHOWDER
TOMATO & BASIL SOUP
FRENCH ONION SOUP
PUMPKIN BISQUE
BRUSCHETTA (VEGAN)
neapolitan bread, tomatoes, garlic, kalamato olives, extra virgin olive oil, capers
MEATBALLS
angus beef, fresh mozzarella, italian marinara sauce, parmesan, basil
BURRATA CAPRESE
burrata, arugula, grape tomatoes, italian vinaigrette dressing, house made pesto, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, basil
MELON & PROSCIUTTO
burrata, melon, prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil
GARLIC BREAD
garlic, parsley, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
BUFFALO DIP
pulled roast chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, served with ciabatta crostini
CAST IRON BRIE
ARTICHOKE DIP
WINGS
FIG FLAT BREAD
KETTLE CHIPS BASKET
SLIDERS
KIDS SLIDERS
SHRIMP TACOS
WOOD-FIRED NACHOS
BAKED FONTINA CHEESE
MEATS & CHEESES
MEAT BOARD
prosciutto, spicy italian salami, neapolitan salami, rosemary ham, served with grain mustard and kalamata olives
CHEESE BOARD
black truffle cheese, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano-reggiano, served with dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey
MEAT & CHEESE PLATE
black truffle cheese, goat cheese, parmigiano-reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, spicy italian salami, served with mustard, kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey
SALADS
MIDICI HOUSE SALAD
seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
CAESAR SALAD
romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, spicy homemade croutons, caesar dressing
ITALIAN SALAD
seasonal greens, romaine, neapolitan salami, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, parmesan, crushed croutons, italian vinaigrette dressing
GREEK SALAD
baby spinach, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber, iltalian vinaigrette dressing.
CHOPPED SALAD
seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, crispy pancetta. topped with blue cheese crumbles
COBB SALAD
SANDWICHES/WRAPS/BURGERS
PROSCIUTTO CAPRESE
prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, tomato/olive/caper tapenade, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
MEATBALL SANDWICH
angus beef, italian marinara, provolone, shaved parmesan
ROAST CHICKEN SANDWICH
roast chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, romaine, pesto mayonnaise
TRADITIONAL ITALIAN
prosciutto, cotto ham, calabrese salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, extra virgin olive oil
BLACKENED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
house specialty caesar salad with blackened (spicy) chicken tenderloins in a spinach wrap
CHICKEN PARMESAN SDWCH
lightly breaded chicken cutlet, pan sauteed and topped with house marinara, buffalo and shredded mozzarella
MIDICI BURGER
SHRIMP TACOS
REUBEN SANDWICH
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
SOFT DRINKS
DESSERTS
NUTELLA CALZONE
scrumptious nutella-filled calzone with fresh berries and drizzled with melty nutella
BANANA NUTELLA CALZONE
scrumptious nutella-filled calzone with caramelized banana and drizzled with melty nutella
NUTELLA PIZZA
fresh dough brushed with nutella, baked and topped with fresh seasonal berries
BROWNIE SUNDAE
COOKIE SUNDAE
APPLE CRISP
PANNA COTTA
PASTA/ENTREES
CRUSTY MAC N' CHEESE
we call this "crusty mac n' cheese" in our house, and it's a family favorite penne tossed with a three cheese sauce and topped with parmesan bread crumbs. tossed with a three cheese sauce and topped with parmesan bread crumbs.
PENNE CARBONARA
pan seared chicken tenderloins sautéed in white wine cream sauce with mushrooms, pancetta and fresh basil. served over penne.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
lightly breaded chicken cutlets pan seared and topped with our house marinara, shredded mozzarella. served with your choice of penne or spaghetti.
ORECCHIETTE
BUCATINI ALL'AMATRICIANA
CHICKEN ALFREDO
AUTUMN RAVOILI
SHORT RIB RAVIOLI
PAN SEARED SALMON
STUFFED CLAMS
PIZZA
THE MARGHERITA
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin oilive oil
WHITE
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce)
HOUSE PESTO
house made pesto, fresh mozzarella, parmesan (no tomato sauce)
TRUFFLE
truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce)
RED MARINARA (VEGAN)
house tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil
SPECIALTY PIZZA
DOUBLE PEPPERONI
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy Italian salami
THE MEATS
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, house-made angus beef meatballs, pepperoni, rosemary ham
FOUR CHEESE
fresh mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, parmesan, garlic, oregano (no tomato sauce)
HAWAIIAN
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pineapple, rosemary ham, red onions
THE DEVIL'S
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, house made spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami, red chilies (spicy)
MARGHERITA & PROSCIUTTO
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake
TRUFFLE & PROSCIUTTO
truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce)
FROM THE GARDEN
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives
TRUFFLE & VEGETABLE
truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, black olives, grape tomatoes, topped with baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce)
THE FOREST
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, rosemary ham, mushrooms, black olives
CHICKEN PESTO
house made pesto, fresh mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, grape tomatoes (no tomato sauce)
BUFFALO CHICKEN
sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella
FIG & GORGONZOLA
fig, balsamic reduction, caramelized vidalia onion, gorgonzola, arugula
FIG & GOAT CHEESE
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
WOOD-FIRED CALZONES
CHICKEN PESTO CLZ
house made pesto, chicken, fresh provolone, bell peppers, marinara, parmesan, garnished with house made pesto
MEATBALL CLZ
angus beef, fresh provolone, marinara, basil parmesan, garnished with marinara
SPICY SAUSAGE CLZ
house made spicy sausage, fresh provolone, bell peppers, red onions, marinara, basil, parmesan, garnished with marinara
TRUFFLE CLZ
truffle cream, black truffle cheese, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, basil, parmesan
BUFFALO CHICKEN CLZ
sliced chicken breast, chunky blue cheese, buffalo sauce
MAKE YOUR OWN CLZ
BRUNCH
Western Omelette
Four cheese Omelette
Garden Omelette
Fire bomb Omelette
Meat Lover’s Omelette
Joe’s Truffle sandwich
Big Ol’ Pancake
Egg & bacon Pizza
Bacon
Sausage Links
Fresh fruit
Home fries
Pancake
Toast
Chicken Tenders
Smiley pancake
Toast With butter
SPECIALS
Cocktails
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Margarita
Irish coffee
Kamikaze
Kir Royale
Lemon drop
Long Island
Manhattan
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Espresso Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Newgroni
Old fashioned
Sex on the beach
Tom collins
White Russian
Frappechata
Cafe con Chata
Caramel hot chocolate
Autum Margarita
Pumpkin pie Martini
Havenly Cider
Huckleberry Lemon Pie
Apple Pie Mule
Irish Coffee
Red sangria
Margarita
Nutella Martini
Caffe Shakerato Martini
Brunch Cocktails
Beer
Citizens Dirty mayor
Oxbow Farmhouse
Cold Harbor Juice freak
Maine Brewing Lunch
Guinnes
Entlited therapy session
Night Shift Whirpool
Stormalong Happy holidays
True North Vincianne
New Belgium Fat Tire
Elysian Owl Night
Jack's Abby pride & parquet
Mighty Squirrel
Allagsh white
Bud light
Budwiser
Coorslight
Corona
Lagunitas
Michelob Ultra
Miller light
Peroni
Stella
Downeast
Guiness
High noon
UFO Blueberry
High noon bucket
Sam Adams
Wine
DeLoach PN GL
Locations Italy
Decoy Cab GL
Gascón Malbec GL
DaVinci Chianti GL
San Polo Rubio GL
Louis Martini GL
Decoy Clementine Can
Decoy Cherry Can
Locations Red Blend
GLS Napa Cellars Chardonnay
GLS Prophesy Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Maso Canali Pinot grigio
GLS Hogue Riesling
GLS Dolcea Moscatto
GLS Three pears white blend
GLS Prophesy Rose
GLS La Marca rose
GLS La Marca Prosseco
BTL DeLoach Pinot noir
BTL Locations Italy
BTL Decoy Cabernet
BTL Gascón Malbec
BTL DaVinci Chianti
BTL San Polo Rubio Toscano
BTL Côtes du Rhone
BTL Decoy Pinot noir
BTL Joel Gott
BTL Louis Martini
HLF BTL Louis Martini
BTL Napa Cellars Chardonnay
BTL Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Maso Canali Pinot grigio
BTL Hogue Riesling
BTL Dolcea Moscatto
BTL Thre pears white blend
BTL La Marca
BTL Prophesy Rose
BTL Fleur De mer
BTL La Marca Prosseco
Flights
Liquor
Smirnoff Vodka
Smirnoff cucumber
Smirnoff whipped cream
New Amsterdam mango
Pink whitney
Sobieski citron
Grey Goose
Titos
DBL Smirnoff Vodka
DBL Smirnoff cucumber
DBL Smirnoff whipped cream
DBL New Amsterdam mango
DBL Pink whitney
DBL Sobieski citron
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Titos
New Amsterdam gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
DBL New Amsterdam gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Sailor jerry
Diplomatico Mantuano
Diplomatico reserva
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Sailor jerry
DBL Diplomatico Mantuano
DBL Diplomatico reserva
Tres Agaves
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos reposado
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Anejo
Don Fulano blanco
Don Fulano Reposado
Patron
DBL Tres Agaves
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos reposado
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Don Fulano blanco
DBL Don Fulano Reposado
Bully boy
Makers Mark
Jack daniel's
Jack Daniel's honey
Tin cup
Pendleton rye
Old Camp Peach
Mad river
Sazerac
Whistle pig
Jameson
Jameson
DBL Bully boy
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Jack daniel's
DBL Jack Daniel's honey
DBL Tin cup
DBL Pendleton rye
DBL Old Camp Peach
DBL Mad river
DBL Sazerac
DBL Whistle pig
DBL Jameson
Four roses
Blantons
Johnie Walker Black Label
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Canadian Club
DBL Four roses
DBL Blantons
DBL Johnie Walker Black Label
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Canadian Club
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Amaro Averna
Bailey's
Bol's Blue curacao
Bol's Curacao
Bol's elderflower
Bol's triple sec
Chambord
Cointreau
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Cynar
Hiram walker peach schnapps
Meleti sambuca
Amaro Montenegro
Rumchata
Violet liquor
Stock dry vermouth
Stock sweet vermouth
Martini Rossi bitters
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Amaro Averna
DBL Bailey's
DBL Bol's Blue curacao
DBL Bol's Curacao
DBL Bol's elderflower
DBL Bol's triple sec
DBL Chambord
DBL Cointreau
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Cynar
DBL Hiram walker peach schnapps
DBL Meleti sambuca
DBL Amaro Montenegro
DBL Rumchata
DBL Violet liquor
DBL Stock dry vermouth
DBL Stock sweet vermouth
DBL Martini Rossi bitters
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet coke
Fanta
Sprite
Gingerale
Lemonade
Iced tea
Orange cream soda
Strawberry Cream soda
Watermelon cream soda
Blue Raspberry Cream soda
Blood Orange Cream soda
Coconut Cream soda
Green Apple Cream soda
Strawberry lemonade
Watermelon lemonade
Blue Raspberry lemonade
Blood orange Lemonade
Coconut lemonade
Green apple lemonade
Coffee
Milk
Orange juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple juice
Apple Juice
Still mineral water
Sparkling mineral water
S Pellegrino mandarin
SPellegrino Lemon
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! **For delivery options for takeout, we are only utilizing Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Postmates. If looking to place an order for pickup, please contact us directly at our phone number. Thank you again for your business!**
463 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145
Photos coming soon!