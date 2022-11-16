Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

review star

No reviews yet

467 Alvarado Street

Monterey, CA 93940

Popular Items

The Margherita
Double Pepperoni
Classic Cheese (NY Margherita)

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.45

Apple Juice (Sparkling, Martinelli’s)

$3.95

Flavored San Pellegrino (Italian Soda)

$3.95
Fountain Drink, Freestyle Machine by Coca-Cola

Fountain Drink, Freestyle Machine by Coca-Cola

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Italian Cream Soda

$4.45

Lemonade (Mixed)

$3.95

Lemonade (Plain)

$3.45

Mineral Water (Sparkling, Pellegrino)

$3.95+

Mineral Water (Still, Acqua Panna)

$3.95+

Orange Juice

$3.45

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Soda (Can)

$2.95

Coffee

Americano

$3.95

Caffe Latte

$4.95

Caffe Mocha

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Espresso

$3.95

Fire Roasted Coffee

$3.45

Hot Chocolate (Ghirardelli)

$4.45

Iced Coffee

$4.45

Macchiato

$4.45

Vanilla Latte

$4.95

Tea

Breakfast Tea

$3.95

Chamomile

$3.95

Earl Grey

$3.95

Green Tea Tropical

$3.95

Mint Melange

$3.95

Spring Jasmine

$3.95

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$3.95

Beer Cans & Bottles

ACE Perry Hard Pear

$6.00

Cider | 12oz bottle | 5.0% | ACE Premium Craft Cider | Sebastopol, CA.

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

Cider | 12oz bottle | 5.0% | Angry Orchard – Boston Beer Co | Walden, NY

Arrogant Bastard

$7.00

Strong Ale | 16oz can | 7.20% | Stone Brewing | Escondido, CA.

Belching Beaver

$7.00

Peanut Butter Milk Stout | 12oz bottle | 7.10% | Belching Beaver Brewery | San Diego, CA.

Black Cherry White Claw

$7.00

Hard Seltzer | 16oz can | 5.0% | White Claw Brewing | Glendale, AZ.

Calicraft Coast (Can)

$6.00

Kolsch | 12oz can | 4.8% | Calicraft Brewing Company | Walnut Creek, CA.

Coors Light

$5.00

Pale Lager | 16oz can | 4.20% | MillerCoors | Golden, CO.

Dos Equis Especial

$6.00

Mexican Lager | 12oz bottle | 4.20% | Heineken Mexico | Monterrey, Mexico.

Grapefruit White Claw

$7.00

Hard Seltzer | 16oz can | 5.0% | White Claw Brewing | Glendale, AZ,

Hazy Little Thing (Can)

$6.00

IPA | 12oz can | 6.70% | Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. | Chico, CA.

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

IPA | 12oz bottle | 6.0% | Lagunitas | Petaluma, CA.

Mai Tai P.A. (Can)

$11.00

Tropical IPA | 16oz can | 6.5% | Alvarado Street Brewery | Salinas, CA.

Mango White Claw

$7.00

Hard Seltzer | 16oz can | 5.0% | White Claw Brewing | Glendale, AZ.

New Holland Dragon’s Milk BA Stout

$8.00

Strong Ale | 12oz bottle | 11% | New Holland Brewing Company | Holland, Michigan.

Oaktown Brown

$5.00

Dark Ale | 12oz can | 6.70% | Calicraft Brewing Co. | Walnut Creek, CA.

Peroni Nastro Azurro (Bottle)

$7.00

Lager | 330 mL | 5.1% | Peroni | Italy.

Young’s Double Chocolate Stout

$7.00

Dry Stout | 330 mL | 5.2% | Eagle Brewery | United Kingdom.

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Brown)

$33.00

Z. Alexander Brown ‘Uncaged’ North Coast, USA.

Cabernet Sauvignon (Justin Vineyards)

$49.00

Paso Robles, USA.

Chianti Classico (Ruffino)

$30.00

Ruffino ‘Aziano’, Tuscany, Italy.

Pinot Noir (Alexander Brown Uncaged)

$35.00Out of stock

Z. Alexander Brown ‘Uncaged’, Santa Lucia Highlands, USA.

Pinot Noir (Francis Coppola Diamond Canned Wine)

$7.50

Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Canned Wine, 250 ml, Monterey County, USA.

Pinot Noir (Meiomi)

$30.00

Monterey/Sonoma/Santa Barbara, USA.

Port (Trentadue Port Chocolate Amore)

$36.00

Geyserville, CA, USA.

Red Blend (Remole)

$24.00

Frescobaldi ‘Remole’, Tuscany, Italy.

Rose Wine

Rose (Fleurs De Prairie)

$28.00

Fleurs De Prairie, Provence, France.

Rose (Meiomi)

$30.00

Monterey/Sonoma/Santa Barbara, USA.

Rose (Francis Coppola Sofia Canned Wine)

$6.00

Francis Coppola Sofia Canned Wine, 187 ml, Monterey County, USA.

Sparkling

Prosecco (Superiore)

$33.00

Ruffino, Veneto, Italy.

Sparkling White Blend (Francis Coppola "Sofia")

$30.00

Francis Coppola ‘Sofia Blanc de Blancs’ Monterey County, USA.

Sparkling Wine (J.P. Chenet N.V. "Blanc de Blancs Brut")

$12.00

France.

White Wine

Chardonnay (Meiomi)

$30.00

Monterey/Sonoma/Santa Barbara, USA.

Chardonnay (Wente "Riva Ranch")

$35.00

Arroyo Secco/Monterey, USA.

Chardonnay (Francis Coppola Diamond, Can)

$7.50

Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Canned Wine, 240 ml, Monterey County, USA.

Pinot Grigio (Ruffino 'Lumina')

$24.00

Atesino delle Venezie, Italy.

Riesling (Charles Smith 'Kung Fu Girl')

$24.00

Charles Smith ‘Kung Fu Girl’, Washington, USA.

Riesling (Wente "Riverbank")

$26.00

Wente Riesling "Riverbank," Livermore Valley, USA.

Sauvignon Blanc (Bernardus "Griva")

$35.00

Bernardus ‘Griva’, Monterey County, USA.

Sauvignon Blanc (Castle Rock)

$20.00

Castle Rock, Mendocino, USA.

Small & Shared Plates

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.95

Neapolitan bread, tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil. Vegan.

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$12.45

burrata, arugula, grape tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette dressing, housemade pesto, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.

Burrata Melon & Prosciutto

Burrata Melon & Prosciutto

$15.45

burrata, melon, prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$11.45

garlic, parsley, parmesan, shredded mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil. Served with marinara sauce. Vegetarian.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.95

marinated in mango habanero glaze, barbecue, or buffalo sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.95

garlic, parsley, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.

House Cheese Board

House Cheese Board

$15.45

black truffle cheese, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano-reggiano. served with dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey. Vegetarian.

House Meat & Cheese Plate

House Meat & Cheese Plate

$21.95

black truffle cheese, goat cheese, parmigiano-reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, spicy Italian salami. served with mustard, kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey.

House Meat Board

House Meat Board

$15.45

prosciutto, spicy Italian salami, Neapolitan salami, rosemary ham. served with mustard and kalamata olives.

Housemade Meatballs

Housemade Meatballs

$9.95

angus beef, fresh mozzarella, Italian marinara sauce, parmesan, basil.

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$9.45

Italian crushed tomatoes, onion, garlic, fresh basil. Vegetarian.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

served with marinara sauce. Vegetarian.

Tomato & Basil Soup

Tomato & Basil Soup

$9.45

Italian crushed tomatoes, onion, garlic, fresh basil. Vegetarian.

Salad

Midici House Salad

Midici House Salad

$13.95

seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Gluten-free.

Purple Kale & Ricotta

Purple Kale & Ricotta

$14.95

purple kale, baby spinach, ricotta, dates, parmigiano-reggiano, mustard vinaigrette dressing. Gluten-free and vegetarian.

The Caeser with Chicken

The Caeser with Chicken

$16.95

romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano, chicken, croutons, Caesar dressing.

The Greek

The Greek

$16.45

baby spinach, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber, Italian vinaigrette dressing. Gluten-free and vegetarian.

The Italian

The Italian

$16.45

seasonal greens, romaine lettuce, Neapolitan salami, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, parmesan, crushed croutons, Italian vinaigrette dressing.

Walnut & Gorgonzola

Walnut & Gorgonzola

$16.45

baby arugula, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, walnuts, gorgonzola, parmigiano-reggiano, walnut & gorgonzola dressing. Gluten-free and vegetarian.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.45

MidiCi House or The Caesar

Classic Pizza

The Margherita

The Margherita

$14.45

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.

Classic Cheese (NY Margherita)

Classic Cheese (NY Margherita)

$14.45

marinara sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella, parmesan. Vegetarian.

House Pesto

House Pesto

$14.45

housemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, parmesan (no tomato sauce). Vegetarian.

Red Marinara

Red Marinara

$13.45

Italian tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil (no cheese). Vegan.

Truffle

Truffle

$15.45

truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce)

White

White

$14.45

fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce). Vegetarian.

Pizza Half And Half

Customize your pizza by choosing your favorite pizza sauces, toppings, and styles!

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Sweet housemade barbecue sauce base, marinated grilled chicken breast, red onions, and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.45

housemade alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, red onions and chicken, garnished with parsley (no tomato sauce).

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$18.45

housemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, grape tomatoes (no tomato sauce).

Double Pepperoni

Double Pepperoni

$18.45

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy Italian salami.

Egg N' Bacon

Egg N' Bacon

$18.45

fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic, oregano. topped with a freshly cracked egg (no tomato sauce).

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$17.45

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, parmesan, garlic, oregano (no tomato sauce). Vegetarian.

From The Garden (Ortolana)

From The Garden (Ortolana)

$19.95

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives. Vegetarian.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$19.45

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pineapple, rosemary ham, red onions.

Honey Sriracha Chicken

Honey Sriracha Chicken

$20.95

honey Sriracha sauce base, fresh mozzarella, chicken, pineapple, cilantro, jalapeños, a drizzle of spicy Sriracha

La margarita fiesta

La margarita fiesta

$20.95

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chorizo, jalapeños, mixed bell peppers.

Margherita & Prosciutto

Margherita & Prosciutto

$19.95

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake

The Devil's

The Devil's

$19.45

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, housemade spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami, red chilies (spicy).

The Forest

The Forest

$18.45

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, rosemary ham, mushrooms, black olives.

The Green Demon

The Green Demon

$20.95

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, jalapeños, basil, sprinkled with feta cheese. Vegetarian.

The Meats

The Meats

$19.45

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, housemade angus beef meatballs, pepperoni, rosemary ham.

The Spicy Bee

The Spicy Bee

$20.95

Bianca base, topped with calabrese (spicy Italian salami), creamy ricotta cheese, & mozzarella, with a drizzle of spicy honey.

The Supremo Pizza

The Supremo Pizza

$20.95

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, housemade sausage, sliced garlic, oregano, green bell pepper, black olives, red onion, and sliced mushrooms.

The Tuscan

The Tuscan

$20.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese. Vegetarian.

Truffle & Prosciutto

Truffle & Prosciutto

$20.95

truffle cream, fresh mozzarella and mushrooms topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce).

Truffle & Vegetable

Truffle & Vegetable

$20.95

truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, black olives, grape tomatoes. topped with baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce).

Specialty Pizza Half And Half

Take Home Pizza Kits

Take & Bake Margherita Pizza

Take & Bake Margherita Pizza

$15.45

the ingredients and directions to create 1 Margherita Pizza. Vegetarian.

Take & Bake Double Pepperoni

Take & Bake Double Pepperoni

$18.45

the ingredients and directions to create 1 Double Pepperoni Pizza.

Take & Bake Marherita Duo

Take & Bake Marherita Duo

$26.95

the ingredients and directions to create 2 Margherita Pizzas. Vegetarian.

Take & Bake Margherita Family

Take & Bake Margherita Family

$59.45

the ingredients and directions to create 4 Margherita Pizzas, plus a House Salad or a Caesar Salad with Chicken.

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.95

housemade alfredo sauce, parmesan, tossed with penne.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.95

housemade cheddar sauce, parmesan, tossed with shells. Vegetarian.

Penne Arrabbiata

Penne Arrabbiata

$16.95

housemade arrabbiata sauce (spicy) made from garlic, tomatoes, and dried red chili peppers cooked in olive oil, tossed in basil with penne & topped off with parmigiano-reggiano. Vegetarian.

Pesto Genovese

Pesto Genovese

$15.95

housemade pesto sauce with cream, grape tomatoes, tossed with penne & topped off with parmigiano-reggiano. Vegetarian.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.45

housemade angus beef meatballs in our housemade Italian marinara sauce.

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.95

angus ground beef sautéed with herbs, carrots, celery, and onions in our housemade Italian tomato sauce.

Panini

B.E.L.T Panini

B.E.L.T Panini

$14.45

applewood smoked bacon, hardboiled egg, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, housemade basil aioli.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$14.45

housemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, oregano, Italian vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Mediterranean Panini

Mediterranean Panini

$14.45

baby spinach, feta, grape tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onions, housemade based aioli. Vegetarian.

Spicy Italian Panini

Spicy Italian Panini

$14.45

rosemary ham, fresh mozzarella, spicy Italian salami, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, housemade paprika aioli.

Spicy Meatball Panini

Spicy Meatball Panini

$14.45

housemade angus beef meatballs, spicy Italian salami, fresh provolone, basil, parmesan, housemade paprika aioli.

Dessert

Affogato

Affogato

$7.45

Italian vanilla bean gelato drowning in espresso.

Apple Cobbler Bar

Apple Cobbler Bar

$8.95

A confection made with warm cinnamon apples and a golden cobbler crust. Garnished with chocolate sauce and apple puree.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$10.95

Cannolis topped with cream and crushed walnuts.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.95

Gourmet carrot cake which features three moist layers with real cream cheese icing in the middle. Topped with walnuts, caramel sauce, and whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$8.95

Brownies made from dark chocolate batter and flavored with chocolate chips.

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$8.95

Fudge brownies, un-iced without nuts.

Fudge Lava Cake

Fudge Lava Cake

$11.95

Indulgent dark chocolate cake topped with mixed berries and a mint leaf. Gluten-free.

Gelato/Sorbetto

Gelato/Sorbetto

$3.45+

enjoy today's selection of flavors handcrafted by Italian master gelatiers.

Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes

Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes

$19.95

Six (6) creamy, rich mini chocolate cheesecakes. Includes an assortment of Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Swirl, and Rocky Road cheesecakes.

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

$11.95

Authentic New Orleans style bread pudding. Layered with chocolate sauce.

Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

$10.95

A sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk. Garnished with mixed berries.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$11.95

A red hued chocolate layer cake, filled and iced with a cream cheese frosting, finished with cream cheese frosting and raspberry sauce, and surrounded by red cake crumbs.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.45

Root beer soda and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream.

S'mores Bar

S'mores Bar

$8.95

The perfect ratio of buttery graham cracker, creamy milk chocolate, and toasted gooey marshmallow in every bite.

Signature Nutella Calzone With Fresh Berries

Signature Nutella Calzone With Fresh Berries

$10.95

Nutella®, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries. Vegetarian.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.95

traditional

Tiramisu Tuesdays

Tiramisu Tuesdays

Traditional. Free piece Tuesdays with $35+ purchase at MidiCi Monterey!

Tuxedo Truffle Mousse

Tuxedo Truffle Mousse

$11.95

Moist marble cake separated by a layer each of dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate ganache, white chocolate swirls, mixed berries, and a mint leaf.

Marvelous Meat and Cheese Plate & Wine Matches

Meat n Cheese Plate & Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc

$34.95

Meat n Cheese Plate & Frescobaldi Remole (Red Blend)

$34.95

Meat n Cheese Plate & Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$34.95

Perfect Pizza & Wine Pairs

Margherita & Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc

$29.95

Margherita & Frescobaldi Remole (Red Blend)

$29.95

Margherita & Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$29.95

New York Margherita & Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc

$29.95

New York Margherita & Frescobaldi Remole (Red Blend)

$29.95

New York Margherita & Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$29.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

MidiCi is on a mission to bring friends together with authentic Neapolitan pizza, a place where you can hang out any time of day, and a warm welcome.

Website

Location

467 Alvarado Street, Monterey, CA 93940

Directions

Gallery
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company image
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company image
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company image

