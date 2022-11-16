MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
467 Alvarado Street
Monterey, CA 93940
Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
Apple Juice (Sparkling, Martinelli’s)
Flavored San Pellegrino (Italian Soda)
Fountain Drink, Freestyle Machine by Coca-Cola
Iced Tea
Italian Cream Soda
Lemonade (Mixed)
Lemonade (Plain)
Mineral Water (Sparkling, Pellegrino)
Mineral Water (Still, Acqua Panna)
Orange Juice
Shirley Temple
Soda (Can)
Coffee
Tea
Beer Cans & Bottles
ACE Perry Hard Pear
Cider | 12oz bottle | 5.0% | ACE Premium Craft Cider | Sebastopol, CA.
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Cider | 12oz bottle | 5.0% | Angry Orchard – Boston Beer Co | Walden, NY
Arrogant Bastard
Strong Ale | 16oz can | 7.20% | Stone Brewing | Escondido, CA.
Belching Beaver
Peanut Butter Milk Stout | 12oz bottle | 7.10% | Belching Beaver Brewery | San Diego, CA.
Black Cherry White Claw
Hard Seltzer | 16oz can | 5.0% | White Claw Brewing | Glendale, AZ.
Calicraft Coast (Can)
Kolsch | 12oz can | 4.8% | Calicraft Brewing Company | Walnut Creek, CA.
Coors Light
Pale Lager | 16oz can | 4.20% | MillerCoors | Golden, CO.
Dos Equis Especial
Mexican Lager | 12oz bottle | 4.20% | Heineken Mexico | Monterrey, Mexico.
Grapefruit White Claw
Hard Seltzer | 16oz can | 5.0% | White Claw Brewing | Glendale, AZ,
Hazy Little Thing (Can)
IPA | 12oz can | 6.70% | Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. | Chico, CA.
Lagunitas IPA
IPA | 12oz bottle | 6.0% | Lagunitas | Petaluma, CA.
Mai Tai P.A. (Can)
Tropical IPA | 16oz can | 6.5% | Alvarado Street Brewery | Salinas, CA.
Mango White Claw
Hard Seltzer | 16oz can | 5.0% | White Claw Brewing | Glendale, AZ.
New Holland Dragon’s Milk BA Stout
Strong Ale | 12oz bottle | 11% | New Holland Brewing Company | Holland, Michigan.
Oaktown Brown
Dark Ale | 12oz can | 6.70% | Calicraft Brewing Co. | Walnut Creek, CA.
Peroni Nastro Azurro (Bottle)
Lager | 330 mL | 5.1% | Peroni | Italy.
Young’s Double Chocolate Stout
Dry Stout | 330 mL | 5.2% | Eagle Brewery | United Kingdom.
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Brown)
Z. Alexander Brown ‘Uncaged’ North Coast, USA.
Cabernet Sauvignon (Justin Vineyards)
Paso Robles, USA.
Chianti Classico (Ruffino)
Ruffino ‘Aziano’, Tuscany, Italy.
Pinot Noir (Alexander Brown Uncaged)
Z. Alexander Brown ‘Uncaged’, Santa Lucia Highlands, USA.
Pinot Noir (Francis Coppola Diamond Canned Wine)
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Canned Wine, 250 ml, Monterey County, USA.
Pinot Noir (Meiomi)
Monterey/Sonoma/Santa Barbara, USA.
Port (Trentadue Port Chocolate Amore)
Geyserville, CA, USA.
Red Blend (Remole)
Frescobaldi ‘Remole’, Tuscany, Italy.
Rose Wine
Sparkling
White Wine
Chardonnay (Meiomi)
Monterey/Sonoma/Santa Barbara, USA.
Chardonnay (Wente "Riva Ranch")
Arroyo Secco/Monterey, USA.
Chardonnay (Francis Coppola Diamond, Can)
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Canned Wine, 240 ml, Monterey County, USA.
Pinot Grigio (Ruffino 'Lumina')
Atesino delle Venezie, Italy.
Riesling (Charles Smith 'Kung Fu Girl')
Charles Smith ‘Kung Fu Girl’, Washington, USA.
Riesling (Wente "Riverbank")
Wente Riesling "Riverbank," Livermore Valley, USA.
Sauvignon Blanc (Bernardus "Griva")
Bernardus ‘Griva’, Monterey County, USA.
Sauvignon Blanc (Castle Rock)
Castle Rock, Mendocino, USA.
Small & Shared Plates
Bruschetta
Neapolitan bread, tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil. Vegan.
Burrata Caprese
burrata, arugula, grape tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette dressing, housemade pesto, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.
Burrata Melon & Prosciutto
burrata, melon, prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
garlic, parsley, parmesan, shredded mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil. Served with marinara sauce. Vegetarian.
Chicken Wings
marinated in mango habanero glaze, barbecue, or buffalo sauce.
Garlic Bread
garlic, parsley, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.
House Cheese Board
black truffle cheese, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano-reggiano. served with dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey. Vegetarian.
House Meat & Cheese Plate
black truffle cheese, goat cheese, parmigiano-reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, spicy Italian salami. served with mustard, kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey.
House Meat Board
prosciutto, spicy Italian salami, Neapolitan salami, rosemary ham. served with mustard and kalamata olives.
Housemade Meatballs
angus beef, fresh mozzarella, Italian marinara sauce, parmesan, basil.
Minestrone Soup
Italian crushed tomatoes, onion, garlic, fresh basil. Vegetarian.
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce. Vegetarian.
Tomato & Basil Soup
Italian crushed tomatoes, onion, garlic, fresh basil. Vegetarian.
Salad
Midici House Salad
seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Gluten-free.
Purple Kale & Ricotta
purple kale, baby spinach, ricotta, dates, parmigiano-reggiano, mustard vinaigrette dressing. Gluten-free and vegetarian.
The Caeser with Chicken
romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano, chicken, croutons, Caesar dressing.
The Greek
baby spinach, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber, Italian vinaigrette dressing. Gluten-free and vegetarian.
The Italian
seasonal greens, romaine lettuce, Neapolitan salami, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, parmesan, crushed croutons, Italian vinaigrette dressing.
Walnut & Gorgonzola
baby arugula, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, walnuts, gorgonzola, parmigiano-reggiano, walnut & gorgonzola dressing. Gluten-free and vegetarian.
Side Salad
MidiCi House or The Caesar
Classic Pizza
The Margherita
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.
Classic Cheese (NY Margherita)
marinara sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella, parmesan. Vegetarian.
House Pesto
housemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, parmesan (no tomato sauce). Vegetarian.
Red Marinara
Italian tomato sauce, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil (no cheese). Vegan.
Truffle
truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce)
White
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce). Vegetarian.
Pizza Half And Half
Customize your pizza by choosing your favorite pizza sauces, toppings, and styles!
Specialty Pizza
BBQ Chicken
Sweet housemade barbecue sauce base, marinated grilled chicken breast, red onions, and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
housemade alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, red onions and chicken, garnished with parsley (no tomato sauce).
Chicken Pesto
housemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, grape tomatoes (no tomato sauce).
Double Pepperoni
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy Italian salami.
Egg N' Bacon
fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic, oregano. topped with a freshly cracked egg (no tomato sauce).
Four Cheese
fresh mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, parmesan, garlic, oregano (no tomato sauce). Vegetarian.
From The Garden (Ortolana)
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives. Vegetarian.
Hawaiian
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pineapple, rosemary ham, red onions.
Honey Sriracha Chicken
honey Sriracha sauce base, fresh mozzarella, chicken, pineapple, cilantro, jalapeños, a drizzle of spicy Sriracha
La margarita fiesta
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chorizo, jalapeños, mixed bell peppers.
Margherita & Prosciutto
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake
The Devil's
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, housemade spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami, red chilies (spicy).
The Forest
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, rosemary ham, mushrooms, black olives.
The Green Demon
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, jalapeños, basil, sprinkled with feta cheese. Vegetarian.
The Meats
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, housemade angus beef meatballs, pepperoni, rosemary ham.
The Spicy Bee
Bianca base, topped with calabrese (spicy Italian salami), creamy ricotta cheese, & mozzarella, with a drizzle of spicy honey.
The Supremo Pizza
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, housemade sausage, sliced garlic, oregano, green bell pepper, black olives, red onion, and sliced mushrooms.
The Tuscan
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese. Vegetarian.
Truffle & Prosciutto
truffle cream, fresh mozzarella and mushrooms topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce).
Truffle & Vegetable
truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, black olives, grape tomatoes. topped with baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce).
Specialty Pizza Half And Half
Take Home Pizza Kits
Take & Bake Margherita Pizza
the ingredients and directions to create 1 Margherita Pizza. Vegetarian.
Take & Bake Double Pepperoni
the ingredients and directions to create 1 Double Pepperoni Pizza.
Take & Bake Marherita Duo
the ingredients and directions to create 2 Margherita Pizzas. Vegetarian.
Take & Bake Margherita Family
the ingredients and directions to create 4 Margherita Pizzas, plus a House Salad or a Caesar Salad with Chicken.
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
housemade alfredo sauce, parmesan, tossed with penne.
Mac & Cheese
housemade cheddar sauce, parmesan, tossed with shells. Vegetarian.
Penne Arrabbiata
housemade arrabbiata sauce (spicy) made from garlic, tomatoes, and dried red chili peppers cooked in olive oil, tossed in basil with penne & topped off with parmigiano-reggiano. Vegetarian.
Pesto Genovese
housemade pesto sauce with cream, grape tomatoes, tossed with penne & topped off with parmigiano-reggiano. Vegetarian.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
housemade angus beef meatballs in our housemade Italian marinara sauce.
Spaghetti Bolognese
angus ground beef sautéed with herbs, carrots, celery, and onions in our housemade Italian tomato sauce.
Panini
B.E.L.T Panini
applewood smoked bacon, hardboiled egg, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, housemade basil aioli.
Caprese Panini
housemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, oregano, Italian vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Mediterranean Panini
baby spinach, feta, grape tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onions, housemade based aioli. Vegetarian.
Spicy Italian Panini
rosemary ham, fresh mozzarella, spicy Italian salami, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, housemade paprika aioli.
Spicy Meatball Panini
housemade angus beef meatballs, spicy Italian salami, fresh provolone, basil, parmesan, housemade paprika aioli.
Dessert
Affogato
Italian vanilla bean gelato drowning in espresso.
Apple Cobbler Bar
A confection made with warm cinnamon apples and a golden cobbler crust. Garnished with chocolate sauce and apple puree.
Cannoli
Cannolis topped with cream and crushed walnuts.
Carrot Cake
Gourmet carrot cake which features three moist layers with real cream cheese icing in the middle. Topped with walnuts, caramel sauce, and whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Brownies made from dark chocolate batter and flavored with chocolate chips.
Fudge Brownie
Fudge brownies, un-iced without nuts.
Fudge Lava Cake
Indulgent dark chocolate cake topped with mixed berries and a mint leaf. Gluten-free.
Gelato/Sorbetto
enjoy today's selection of flavors handcrafted by Italian master gelatiers.
Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes
Six (6) creamy, rich mini chocolate cheesecakes. Includes an assortment of Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Swirl, and Rocky Road cheesecakes.
Old Fashioned Bread Pudding
Authentic New Orleans style bread pudding. Layered with chocolate sauce.
Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)
A sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk. Garnished with mixed berries.
Red Velvet Cake
A red hued chocolate layer cake, filled and iced with a cream cheese frosting, finished with cream cheese frosting and raspberry sauce, and surrounded by red cake crumbs.
Root Beer Float
Root beer soda and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream.
S'mores Bar
The perfect ratio of buttery graham cracker, creamy milk chocolate, and toasted gooey marshmallow in every bite.
Signature Nutella Calzone With Fresh Berries
Nutella®, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries. Vegetarian.
Tiramisu
traditional
Tiramisu Tuesdays
Traditional. Free piece Tuesdays with $35+ purchase at MidiCi Monterey!
Tuxedo Truffle Mousse
Moist marble cake separated by a layer each of dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate ganache, white chocolate swirls, mixed berries, and a mint leaf.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
MidiCi is on a mission to bring friends together with authentic Neapolitan pizza, a place where you can hang out any time of day, and a warm welcome.
467 Alvarado Street, Monterey, CA 93940