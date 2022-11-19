Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Midland Brewing Company

502 Reviews

$$

5011 N. Saginaw Road

Midland, MI 48642

Order Again

Popular Items

MBC Smoked Wings
Saginaw Joe Pulled Pork
Basket Herb Beer Battered Fries

Shareables

Gigantic Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Big enough to share! Served with MBC beer cheese and house-made honey mustard.

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.00

Crispy, breaded fried pickles served with southwest ranch

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Tossed in balsamic brown butter. Served with a side of garlic aioli

Hog Fries

Hog Fries

$10.00

Beer battered fries smothered in MBC beer cheese, pulled pork, Spicy Stout BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, topped with chives

Mexican Corn Dip

Mexican Corn Dip

$8.00

Tortilla chips with a house-made dip of corn, queso fresco, lime juice, jalapeno, cilantro and spices

Basket Herb Beer Battered Fries

Basket Herb Beer Battered Fries

$5.25

Our beer-battered fries tossed in fresh parsley and rosemary

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

A bed of tortilla chips covered in beer cheese, house-smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, crispy onions and your choice of BBQ sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Served with tortilla chips.

MBC Smoked Wings

$15.00

Cajun Steak Bites

$14.00

Tender bites of blackened beef tenderloin, served with zip sauce and garlic toast

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Thick-cut, sugar cured bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas Toast.

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

A feisty black bean burger patty stacked with lettuce, tomato, homemade corn salsa, queso fresco and southwest ranch.

Jack Burger

$15.00

Fresh beef patty with ghost pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and jalapeño relish.

Logger's Table Burger

Logger's Table Burger

$13.00

The Crew's go-to, topped with all the fixin's! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips. Served with chips

Saginaw Joe Pulled Pork

Saginaw Joe Pulled Pork

$13.00

Our pulled pork, barbecued out back on a custom smoker, is almost as notorious as the famed Michigan lumberjack it's named for. With coleslaw, crispy onion, and choice of BBQ sauce, this is a sandwich fit for a lumberjack! Served with chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Seasoned chicken, bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato and ranch wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Served with kettle chips

Beer Braised Reuben Sandwich

Beer Braised Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Half-pound of house-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on locally made rye bread

MBC Turkey Club

MBC Turkey Club

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on warm ciabatta bread

BBQ Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, house-made Spicy Stout BBQ sauce & crispy fried onion on a locally made brioche bun. Served with chips.

Hammy Sammy

$13.00

Tender spiral sliced ham topped with melted smoked gouda, sweet & spicy pickle chips, house made horseradish mustard sauce and crisp lettuce. Served in a warm euro flatbread.

Dave's Dawg

$9.00

All beef quarte pound hot dog topped with mustard, relish, sauerkraut and red onion

Entree

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Cod loins deep fried until crispy and golden brown, served with fries and coleslaw.

Jenny's Carnitas Tacos

Jenny's Carnitas Tacos

$17.00

Traditional pork Carnitas with red onion, salsa verde, queso fresco, Mexican crema and cilantro on corn tortillas. Served with jalapeno spiced black beans

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Large flour tortilla jam packed with marinated chicken, cheddar cheese, corn relish & diced tomato. Served with seasoned black beans

Brisket Plate

$21.00

Smoked brisket with your choice of house made BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw

Salads

Michigan Salad

Michigan Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens, apples, walnuts, dried cherries, bleu cheese crumbles served with a side apple cider vinaigrette. Add chicken - $2.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with tender grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with a side of Caesar dressing

Tenderloin Tip Salad

$16.00

Fresh spring mix topped with tender steak bites, bleu cheese, tomato, and red onion. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Sides

Side Beer Battered Fries

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Herb Fries

$3.00

Side Seasoned Black Beans

$3.00
Side Sweet Potato Tots

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Tossed in our signature sweet and spicy wing rub!

Kid's

Kids Fries

$2.50

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$5.95

Served with chips

Kid's Crispy Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Served with chips

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Served with chips.

Sauces & Adds

2 Oz Beer Cheese

$0.75

4 Oz Beer Cheese

$1.25

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75

Side Southwest Ranch

$0.75

Side Carolina Copper BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Spicy Stout BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Apple Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side 1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Side Crema

$0.75

Side Mustard

Side Mayo

Add American Cheese

$0.75

Add Swiss

$0.75

Add Bacon

$2.50

Add Chicken

$2.50

Add Egg

$0.50

Add Grilled Onion

$0.50

Add Pickles

$0.75

Add Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Salsa Verde

$0.75

Extra Burger Patty

$4.00

Side Mandarin Oranges

$1.00

Extra Chicken Tender

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Add/Sub Beyond Burger

$4.00Out of stock

Sub Gluten Free Bun

$3.50

Single Cans

3 Mile Hefe Single

3 Mile Hefe Single

$2.45Out of stock
American Wheat Single

American Wheat Single

$2.45Out of stock
Arbuckle Stout Single

Arbuckle Stout Single

$2.95
Copper Harbor Single

Copper Harbor Single

$2.45
Isle Royale Single

Isle Royale Single

$2.45
Kokomo Smoothie IPA Single

Kokomo Smoothie IPA Single

$3.95Out of stock
One Night in Bangkok Single

One Night in Bangkok Single

$2.45
Rollway IPA Single

Rollway IPA Single

$2.45
Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA Single

Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA Single

$3.95

4 Packs

3 Mile Hefe 4 Pack

3 Mile Hefe 4 Pack

$9.95Out of stock
American Wheat 4 Pack

American Wheat 4 Pack

$9.95Out of stock
Copper Harbor 4 Pack

Copper Harbor 4 Pack

$9.95
Isle Royale 4 Pack

Isle Royale 4 Pack

$9.95
Kokomo Smoothie IPA 4 Pack

Kokomo Smoothie IPA 4 Pack

$14.95Out of stock
One Night in Bangkok 4 Pack

One Night in Bangkok 4 Pack

$14.95
Rollway IPA 4 Pack

Rollway IPA 4 Pack

$9.95
Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA 4 Pack

Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA 4 Pack

$14.95

Cases

3 Mile Hefe Case

3 Mile Hefe Case

$49.95Out of stock
American Wheat Case

American Wheat Case

$49.95Out of stock
Copper Harbor Case

Copper Harbor Case

$49.95
Isle Royale Case

Isle Royale Case

$49.95
Kokomo Smoothie IPA Case

Kokomo Smoothie IPA Case

$74.95Out of stock
One Night in Bangkok Case

One Night in Bangkok Case

$74.95
Rollway IPA Case

Rollway IPA Case

$49.95
Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA Case

Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA Case

$74.95

Containers for Fills

Glass 64 oz Growler

$6.00

Glass 32 oz Howler

$5.00

Glass 16 oz Prowler

$4.00

Prowler

3 Mile Hefe Prowler Fill

$5.50

American Wheat Prowler Fill

$5.50Out of stock

Boom Run Prowler Fill

$5.25

Cali Common Prowler Fill

$5.50

Copper Harbor Prowler Fill

$5.00

Isla De La Muñeca Prowler Fill

$6.50

Isle Royale Prowler Fill

$5.50

Jennys Raspberry Shandy Prowler Fill

$6.50

Lavender Town Kolsch Prowler Fill

$6.25

One Night in Bankok Prowler Fill

$7.00

Rollway IPA Prowler Fill

$5.25

Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA Prowler Fill

$7.00

Michigan IPA Prowler Fill

$6.50

Hop To It DIPA Prowler Fill

$6.50

Howler

3 Mile Hefe Howler Fill

$9.00

American Wheat Howler Fill

$9.00Out of stock

Boom Run Stout Howler Fill

$9.00

Cali Common Howler Fill

$9.00

Copper Harbor Howler Fill

$8.00

Isla De La Muñeca Howler Fill

$11.00

Isle Royale Howler Fill

$9.00

Jennys Raspberry Shandy Howler Fill

$11.00

Lavender Town Kolsch Howler Fill

$10.50

One Night in Bangkok Howler Fill

$12.00

Rollway IPA Howler Fill

$9.00

Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA Howler Fill

$12.00

Michigan IPA Howler Fill

$11.00

Hop To It DIPA Howler Fill

$11.00

Crowler

3 Mile Hefe Crowler Fill

$9.05

American Wheat Crowler Fill

$9.05Out of stock

Boom Run Stout Crowler Fill

$9.05

Cali Common Crowler Fill

$9.05

Copper Harbor Crowler Fill

$8.05

Isla De La Muñeca Crowler Fill

$11.05

Isle Royale Crowler Fill

$9.05

Jennys Raspberry Shandy Crowler Fill

$11.05

Lavender Town Kolsch Crowler Fill

$10.55

One Night in Bangkok Crowler Fill

$12.05

Rollway IPA Crowler Fill

$9.05

Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA Crowler Fill

$12.05

Michigan IPA Crowler Fill

$11.00

Hop To It DIPA Crowler Fill

$11.00

Growler

3 Mile Hefe Growler Fill

$13.00

American Wheat Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

Boom Run Stout Growler Fill

$13.00

Cali Common Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

Copper Harbor Growler Fill

$12.00

Isla De La Muñeca Growler Fill

$16.00

Isle Royale Growler Fill

$13.00

Jennys Raspberry Shandy Growler Fill

$16.00

Lavender Town Kolsch Growler Fill

$15.00

Oktoberfest Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

One Night in Bangkok Growler Fill

$18.00

Rollway IPA Growler Fill

$13.00

Sweet Dreams Smoothie IPA Growler Fill

$18.00

Michigan IPA Growler Fill

$16.00

Hop To It DIPA Growler Fill

$16.00

Bottle

Bottle Log Pirate Rose

$28.00

Bottle Skidder Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle River Boss Red

$18.00

Bottle Fire Back Malbec

$22.50

Bottle Camp 16 Cab

$24.00

Bottle Timber Beast Champagne

$14.00

Cases

Case Log Pirate Rose

$163.00

Case Skidder Chardonnay

$163.00

Case River Boss Red

$142.00

Case Fire Back Malbec

$120.00

Case Camp 16 Cab

$200.00

Case Timber Beast Champagne

$130.00

RK Bottle

Red Keg Whiskey

$50.00

Red Keg Vodka

$35.00

Red Keg Gin

$35.00

Red Keg Rum

$35.00

Souvenirs

2022 Hop Passport

$40.00

Dog Toy

$15.00

MBC Candle

$12.50

MBC Candle 3-Pack

$30.00

MBC Crest Tin Tacker

$19.95

Merch Flight Glass

$3.00

Merch Pint Glass

$5.00

TagaBrew - Long w/ Charm - 27"

$6.00

TagaBrew - Short - 4"

$2.00

TagaBrew - USA/Flag

$5.00

Tap Handle

$94.00

Vinyl MBC Sticker

$1.00

Brewers Guild Glass - SINGLE

$8.00

MBC Koozie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order your favorite MBC creative pub classics online and pick them up at our restaurant at the time of your choice. Our food is as interesting as our beers, and now you can enjoy it more easily than ever before.

Website

Location

5011 N. Saginaw Road, Midland, MI 48642

Directions

Gallery
Midland Brewing Company image
Midland Brewing Company image
Midland Brewing Company image
Main pic

