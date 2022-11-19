Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Midland Brewing Company
502 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order your favorite MBC creative pub classics online and pick them up at our restaurant at the time of your choice. Our food is as interesting as our beers, and now you can enjoy it more easily than ever before.
Location
5011 N. Saginaw Road, Midland, MI 48642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Maple Grille Restaurant and Microbrewery
4.7 • 2,061
13105 Gratiot Rd Hemlock, MI 48626
View restaurant