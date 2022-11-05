Midlo Market imageView gallery

Midlo Market 216 W Ave F

10 Reviews

216 W Ave F

Midlothian, TX 76065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Baked Goods

Brownie

$4.00

Buttermilk

$2.50

Buttermilk Pie

$2.50

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.00

Cheese Danish

$3.25

Choc Chunk Cookie

$3.50

ChocMousse Cake Slice

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Hoagie Roll

$3.25

Italian Cream Cake

$5.00

Key Lime Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Lintzer Cookie

$4.50

M&M Cookie

$3.50

Mini Pies

$2.50

Oatmeal Raison Cookie

$3.50

Pumpkin Roll

$4.00

Rainbow Cake Slice

$5.00

Rasp bar

$4.00

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$5.00

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$3.50

Whole Pecan Pies

$18.00

whtchocar

$3.50

wht cho cake

$5.00

peanut butter

$3.50

Cheesecakes

blueberry

$7.00

Chocolate Chunk

$7.00

Cookies and cream

$7.00

haak

$7.00

Key Lime

$7.00

lemon ricotta

$7.00

strawberry

$7.00

Midlo signature

$7.00

peach habanero

$7.00

pecan pie

$7.00

pumpkin spice

$7.00

Sea salt and caramel

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

snickerdoodle

$7.00

sea salt caramel

$7.00

orange cream

$7.00

nana puddin

$7.00

choc hazelnut

$7.00

smore

$7.00

rocky road

$7.00

Cold Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Caesar salad Wrap

$7.00

Chicken Salad on Brioche

$7.00

Smoked chicken, grapes, yogurt and celery

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.50

Club Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked turkey and ham with lettuce, tomatoes, and apple wood smoked bacon on brioche bread.

Cranberry pecan chicken salad

$7.50

egg salad

$7.00

Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Honey mustard chicken wrap

$8.50

Kale And Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Tomato and mozzarella sandwich

$7.50

vegetarian san

$7.50

tuna salad

$7.00

Freshly Made Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Cesar Salad with Brisket

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons. and smoked brisket.

Chef Salad

$10.00

Cowboy Cobb Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine, shredded cheese, smoked brisket, tomato, bacon hard boiled egg

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, red onions, and olives. Add chicken $3

House Salad

$7.00

Kale Salad

$9.00

Muffuletta salad

$10.00

side salad

$4.00

charcuteria board

$150.00

citrus

$8.00

garden herb

$8.00

Sides

Artichoke Dip

$5.00

Artichokes

$5.00

BaconJamDeviled Eggs

$5.00

BigDBBQ sauce

$10.00

Brie

$2.75

Chicken Salad Cup

$5.00

chips

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Edamame

$5.00

Egg salad

$5.00

Grilled chicken

$5.00

Macaroni

$5.00

Olive medley

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Protein pack

$10.00

Quinoa w/Edamame

$5.00

Roasted Peppers

$5.00

Southwest Hummus

$5.00

pimento

$5.00

cuccumber

$5.00

tuna salad

$5.00

Soups & Chili

Potato

$6.00

Tomato Basil

$6.00

Brisket Chili

$6.00

Tortilla

$6.00

chicken noodle

$6.00

Beer

kolsch can

$3.00

lager large

$6.00

larger small

$4.00

hef small

$4.00

hef large

$6.00

Snacks

Pretzel

$4.00

Charcutterie

$5.00

red slush

$8.00

white slush

$6.00

white popsicle

$5.00

red popsicle

$5.00

cheesecake

$8.00

wine bottle

Caposaldo

$20.00

Dark Harvest chard

$20.00

kings Red

$20.00

Dark Harvest

$20.00

Flat Rock

$20.00

Le Escaralle

$20.00

wine glass

dark harvest chard

$5.00

dark harvest cab

$5.00

caposaldo

$5.00

kings red

$5.00

rose

$5.00

flat rock

$5.00

water

bottled water

$2.00

Drinks

7UP

$2.25

Bai Boost

$2.25

Bai Brasilia Blueberry

$2.25

Bai Malawi Mango

$2.25

Bai Puna Coconut Pineapple

$2.25

Bubly Blueberry Pomegranate

$1.25

Bubly Mango Passion Fruit

$1.25

Bubly Triple Berry

$1.25

Cheerwine

$3.25

Coca Cola

$1.75

Cock Cola

$3.25

Copper Sky Cherry Limeade

$3.50

Copper Sky Citrus Sunrise

$3.50

Copper Sky Classic Cream

$3.50

Copper Sky Ginger

$3.50

Core Hydration 23.9Fl oz

$2.20

DB Miller Texas Tea Half & Half - 16 oz

$3.00

DB Miller Texas Tea Tea - 16 oz

$3.00

Deja Blue

$1.89

DR PEPPER - SODA MADE WITH SUGAR

$2.25

Dr Pepper Diet

$1.75

Dr Pepper Zero

$1.75

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar

$1.75

Dublin Cherry Limeade

$3.25

Dublin Ginger Ale

$3.25

Dublin Grape

$3.25

Dublin Lemonade

$3.25

Dublin Oranger

$3.25

Dublin Red Creme

$3.25

Dublin Root Beer

$3.25

Dublin Vanilla Cream

$3.25

Dublin Vintage Cola

$3.25

IBC Root Beer

$3.25

Squirt

$2.25

Texas Tea All Natural Texas Peach Tea - 16 Fl. Oz.

$3.00

Texas Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Yoo-Hoo

$2.50

bottled water

$2.00

poppi

$3.50

Candles

sweet wick

$4.50

8oz Candle Obsessed

$24.50

Candle Obsessed

$24.50

Candle Obsessed

$40.00

refill 8oz

$16.00

refill 14oz

$28.00

freshie

$9.00

Coffee

Cup

$2.95

Jewelry

Clay Earrings 16

$16.00

Clay Earrings

$18.00

Candy

3pk crystal sticks

$5.00

candy sticks

$0.55

caramel

$0.20

crystal sticks

$1.95

fish

$4.50

lg twisted sucker

$3.50

melon

$4.50

pigs

$4.50

round twisted sucker

$3.50

sm twisted sucker

$2.95

taffy

$0.20

vego bears

$5.00

Bath

bath tube

$3.00

sm bath salt

$6.00

lg bath salt

$13.00

sugar scrub

$13.00

car diffuser

$8.00

roller bottle

$8.00

soap

$7.00

Freshly Made Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Cobb Sald

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$8.00Out of stock

House Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Pressed Sandwiches

Mr Crunch

$8.50

Full monty

$8.50

Turkey & Cheese

$7.50

Bacon Jam

$8.00

Italian

$8.00Out of stock

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$9.00Out of stock

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Sides

Olive Bowl

$5.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$5.00

Pimento Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Deserts & Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

M&M Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$5.00

White Chocolate and Raspberry Cake Slice

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$3.00

Dublin Soda Grape

$3.25

Dublin Soda Cherry Limeade

$3.25

Dublin Soda Vanilla Cream

$3.25

Dublin Soda Rootbeer

$3.25

Dublin Soda Vintage Cola

$3.25

Dublin Soda Orange

$3.25

Dublin Soda Red Cream Soda

$3.25

Beer

Altstadt Kölsch 12oz

$5.00

Wine

Dark Harvest Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Flat Rock Merlot

$25.00

Noble Vine 446 Chardonnay

$25.00

Chateau De L'escarelle Rose

$25.00

Soup

Soup of The Day

$4.00

bath bomb class

charcuterie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

216 W Ave F, Midlothian, TX 76065

Directions

Gallery
Midlo Market image

