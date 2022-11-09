Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

11501 Busy Street

North Chesterfield, VA 23236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Refill - Free

Coke

$2.50

12 oz Can

Cup of Ice - Free

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz Can

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

12oz Can

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea Refill - Free

Sprite

$2.50

12oz Can

Side of Lemons

Side of Limes

Side of Orange Slices

Lemonade

$4.00

Artisanal Water

San Bendetto Artisanal Still Water 750ml

$6.00

San Bendetto Artisanal Sparkling Water 750ml

$6.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500ml

$4.00Out of stock

Mocktails

The Trojan

$5.00

Go Midlo!

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield, VA 23236

Directions

Gallery
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Del Barco - Chesterfield Towne Center
orange starNo Reviews
11500 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Wood and Iron Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)
orange starNo Reviews
13872 Coalfield Commons Place Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurantnext
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3054 Stony Point Road Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Southbound
orange starNo Reviews
3036 stony point road richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Chesterfield

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Chesterfield
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston