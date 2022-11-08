Scratch Kitchen at The Mile
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a student ran restaurant and we appreciate your support. Please see us every Tuesday-Thursday during 11:30am-1:00pm. Open for dine in or take out.
Location
711 West Avenue I, Midlothian, TX 76065
