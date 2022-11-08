Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scratch Kitchen at The Mile

No reviews yet

711 West Avenue I

Midlothian, TX 76065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Pickles
Scratch Burger
Midlo Club

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Hand-battered fried pickles served with homemade ranch dressing.

Mac n Cheese Sticks

$8.00

creamy macaroni and cheese sticks fried to perfection with house-made ranch

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries with melted cheese topped with bacon and cheese sauce. Served with a side of ranch.

Salads

Cobb Salad

$8.00

Sliced turkey, cherry tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce served with homemade ranch dressing on the side.

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a house-made Caesar dressing topped with freshly made croutons and parmesan cheese add grilled for $3

Garden Side Salad

$3.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, hand crafted croutons, cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing

Burgers

Scratch Burger

$10.00

seasoned grilled 6oz cheeseburger patty with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with French Fries Add bacon $2

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

seasoned grilled 6oz cheeseburger loaded with bacon, over-easy egg, and crispy hash browns. Served with French Fries

Texas BBQ Burger

$12.00

seasoned grilled 6 oz cheeseburger with pepper jack cheese, Texas BBQ Sauce topped with crispy onion rings

Soups

Cup of Baked Potato Soup

$4.00

Creamy soup with potato chunks, bacon, cheese and garnished with green onions and bacon crumbles.

Bowl of Baked Potato Soup

$6.00

Creamy soup with potato, bacon, cheese and garnished with green onions and bacon crumbles

Cup Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Creamy Tomato soup with basil and garnished with freshly made croutons.

Bowl Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Creamy Tomato soup with basil and garnished with freshly made croutons.

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Warm flavors of Mexico in a bowl topped crunchy tortilla strips, avocado and cilantro

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Warm flavors of Mexico in a bowl topped crunchy tortilla strips, avocado and cilantro

Sandwiches

Midlo Club

$8.00

sliced turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough

Monte Cristo

$10.00

turkey, ham, American cheese and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread cooked french-toast style with raspberry dipping sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

three cheese blend on buttered and toasted sourdough bread add bacon for $1 more

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

creamy grilled chicken with crisp apples, red grapes, toasted pecans, cracked pepper on toasted sourdough bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

classic tuna salad with hard-boiled eggs, dill pickle, topped with red onions, tomato, and crisp lettuce served on toasted sourdough bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

beefsteak with provolone cheese, sautéd onions and green bell peppers served on toasted hoagie roll

Entrees

Classic Meatloaf

$14.00Out of stock

Classic Meatloaf with a tomato glaze served with butter-whipped mashed potatoes, a yeast roll and choice of one other side

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

hand battered, topped with country gravy served with butter-whipped mashed potatoes, a yeast roll and choice of one more side.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

boneless battered chicken breast topped with country gravy served with butter-whipped mashed potatoes, a yeast roll and choice of one more side

Chicken Strips

$10.00

hand battered, golden fried with your choice of dipping sauce -gravy, ranch, or BBQ. Served with fresh cut fries, a yeast roll and choice of one more side

Desserts

cheesecake

$3.00

creamy cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust with Turtle topping or Strawberry topping

dessert bar of the month

$2.00

Peanut Butter swirl brownie bar

decorated cookie

decorated cookie

$2.00

cookie

$1.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Glazed Carrots

$2.00

Green beans

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Potato chips

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit Salad Cup

$2.00

side of BBQ sauce

$0.50

side of gravy

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Dr. Pepper

Iced Tea

$2.00

Drip Coffee

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

9" Holiday Pie

If you are an MISD employee please comment where you work so that we can deliver orders to you.
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$15.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling baked in our flaky crust.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$13.00

A seasonal favorite packed with silky pumpkin and seasoned with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$15.00

Apple pie with a buttery crumble topping

Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk Pie

$13.00

A southern staple, a flaky crust with a creamy custard filling

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a student ran restaurant and we appreciate your support. Please see us every Tuesday-Thursday during 11:30am-1:00pm. Open for dine in or take out.

Location

711 West Avenue I, Midlothian, TX 76065

Directions

