- MIDNIGHT MEDITERRANEAN
MIDNIGHT MEDITERRANEAN
6 CIRCUIT AVE EXTENSION
Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
Specials
Fire Roasted Lamb Kebab
Marinated Fire Roasted Lamb, Mixture of Green and Red Bell Peppers, Onion, Served on a Skewer.
Spit Roasted Pork Kebab
Marinated Spit Roasted Pork, Mixture of Green and Red Bell Peppers, Onion, Served on a Skewer.
Harissa Chicken Kebab
Marinated Harissa Chicken, Mixture of Green and Red Bell Peppers, Onion, Served on a Skewer.
Gyros
Fire Roasted Lamb Gyro
Fire Roasted Lamb, House Tzatziki, Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad on Naan.
Harissa Chicken Gyro
Harissa Chicken, House Tzatziki, Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad on Naan
Spit Roasted Pork Gyro
Spit Roased Pork, House Tzatziki, Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad on Naan
Gyro Bowls
Harissa Chicken Gyro Bowl
Harissa Chicken, Basmati Rice, Shirazi Salad, Tahini Sauce, Marinated Olives
Fire Roasted Lamb Gyro Bowl
Fire Roasted Lamb, Basmati Rice, Shirazi Salad, Tahini Sauce, Marinated Olives.
Spit Roasted Pork Gyro Bowl
Spit Roasted Pork, Basmati Rice, Shirazi Salad, Tahini Sauce, Marinated Olives.
Hot Italian Sausage Bowl
Reliable Market Hot Italian Sausage, Basmati Rice, Shirazi Salad, Tahini Sauce, Marinated Olives.
Salads & Crudo
Fennel Arugula Salad
Shaved Fennel, Shaved Parmesan, Arugula well dressed with House Made Mustard Vinaigrette.
Spanish Tuna Tomato Salad
Tuna, First Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Shaved Onion
Fluke Crudo
Local Fluke, First Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crushed Pistachio, Citrus
Beef Arayes
Well Spiced Reliable Market Beef Stuffed Pita, Grilled, with Tzatziki Sauce.
Hot Italian Sausage on a Stick
Reliable Market Hot Italian Sausage on a Stick.
Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich
Reliable Market Hot Italian Sausage, Arugula, Grey Poupon Mustard, on Naan
Add On's
- Feta Cheese$2.00
- Shaved Parmesan Cheese$2.00
- Chili Oil$2.00
- Cucumber$2.00
- Vine Ripened Tomatos$2.00
- Hot Italian Cherry Peppers$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- House Tzatziki Sauce$3.00
- Tahini Sauce$3.00
- Marinated Olives$3.00
- Pickled Onions$3.00
- Shaved Onions$3.00
- Garlic Sauce$3.00
- Confit Garlic$3.00
- Arugula$3.00
- Harissa$3.00
- Shirazi Salad$3.00
- Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad$3.00
- Naan$3.00
- Pita$3.00
- Hummus$4.00
- Tabbouleh$4.00
- Basmati Rice$4.00
- Tuna$5.00
- Harissa Chicken$6.00
- Braised Pork$7.00
- Reliable Market Hot Italian Sausage$8.00
- Fire Roasted Lamb$10.00
Drinks
Sanpellegrino
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
Merchandise
Midnight Taco Hat
Chips
Stacys Pita Chips
Dessert
Greek Lemon Olive Oil Cake
Served with House Made Whipped Cream and Island Local Vanilla Ice Cream.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6 CIRCUIT AVE EXTENSION, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
