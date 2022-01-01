Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Midnight Oil

review star

No reviews yet

1310 51st Ave North

Nashville, TN 37209

Popular Items

Sweet Heat
Cheesy Breadsticks
BYO

Appetizers/Sides

Chicken Skewers

$12.00

1/2 Chicken Skewers

$6.50

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.00

Baked breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella blend and house seasonings with a side of Marinara

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Diced Celery, Bacon, buffalo sauce drizzle on top

BYO

$20.00

Build Your Own pizza (1/2 and 1/2 allowed but pizza will be all the Marinara Base)

Cheese

$20.00

Classic Marinara base with mozzarella blend

Meat Pie

$24.00

Marinara sauce base with pepperoni, bacon & sausage

Pepperoni

$22.00

Classic Marinara base with mozzarella blend and pepperonis

Sweet Heat

$24.00

Marinara sauce base, Sliced Capicola, Jalapeños, Honey drizzle on top

White Pizza

$22.00

Olive Oil base with spinach, San Marzano tomatoes & mozzarella/ricotta cheese

BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Dessert

Churros

$8.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1310 51st Ave North, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

