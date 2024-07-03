Restaurant info

midnight by navarro's is a brand new restaurant space within the mastercard midnight theatre on Manhattan West Plaza. The location features a farmer's market driven Restaurant specializing in Market French cuisine with a touch of old-world Hollywood, a Parisian style Wine Bar with over 75 Wines by the glass and Bistro Bites. "midnight" by navarro’s is the ultimate lifestyle destination - a culinary and musical adventure in Midtown West, get ready to blow your mind! Choose your journey, enjoy the ride, and make sure you make it to midnight!