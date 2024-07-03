This restaurant does not have any images
midnight by navarro's - mastercard midnight theatre
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
midnight by navarro's is a brand new restaurant space within the mastercard midnight theatre on Manhattan West Plaza. The location features a farmer's market driven Restaurant specializing in Market French cuisine with a touch of old-world Hollywood, a Parisian style Wine Bar with over 75 Wines by the glass and Bistro Bites. "midnight" by navarro’s is the ultimate lifestyle destination - a culinary and musical adventure in Midtown West, get ready to blow your mind! Choose your journey, enjoy the ride, and make sure you make it to midnight!
75 Manhattan West Plaza, (between NHL Store and Zouzou's), New York, NY 10001