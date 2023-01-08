  • Home
  • /
  • Reston
  • /
  • Midnightreats - Reston - 11720 Plaza America Drive, Suite 100
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midnightreats - Reston 11720 Plaza America Drive, Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

11720 Plaza America Drive, Suite 100

Reston, VA 20190

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Pack
9 Pack
6 Pack

Monster Size (1/3lb+ each)

4 Pack

4 Pack

$13.99

Build a box of four monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.

6 Pack

6 Pack

$20.99

Build a box of six monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.

9 Pack

9 Pack

$27.99

Build a box of nine monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. They keep good for about 7 days so they don't need to all be eaten at once! These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.

Left Over 9 (Reheating Recommended)

Left Over 9 (Reheating Recommended)

$17.99Out of stock

Leftover cookies that once reheated taste like they are freshly baked! Our cookies have about a 7 day shelf life so these can still be spaced out over multiple days.

Munchie Size (~2oz each)

One Dozen

One Dozen

$19.99

**Baked to order! These will require an additional 25 minutes before being marked ready for pickup** One dozen munchie sized cookies! These are about 2oz each and more the size of a standard cookie. They are great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.

Bulk Order (Munchies By the Dozen)

Bulk Order (Munchies By the Dozen)

$69.99

**Baked to order! These will require an additional 35 minutes before being marked ready for pickup** For large orders with a bulk discount! These are about 2oz each and more the size of a standard cookie, great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.

Cold

Vanilla Soy Milk (8 fl)

Vanilla Soy Milk (8 fl)

$1.99
Boxed Water (16.9 fl oz)

Boxed Water (16.9 fl oz)

$1.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Giant 1/3lb+ cookies made from scratch!

Website

Location

11720 Plaza America Drive, Suite 100, Reston, VA 20190

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Davio's - Reston Station
orange starNo Reviews
1902 Reston Metro Plaza Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Sweet Leaf - Reston
orange starNo Reviews
1908 Reston Metro Plaza Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken - Reston
orange star4.8 • 667
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr Reston, VA 20191
View restaurantnext
BGR - Reston VA
orange starNo Reviews
12100 Sunset Hills Road Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Crafthouse
orange star4.2 • 655
1888 Explorer St Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
orange star4.3 • 380
11939 Democracy Drive Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reston

honeygrow - Reston
orange star4.5 • 4,341
Town Center Dr & Sunset Hills Parkway Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken - Reston
orange star4.8 • 667
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr Reston, VA 20191
View restaurantnext
Crafthouse
orange star4.2 • 655
1888 Explorer St Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
orange star4.3 • 380
11939 Democracy Drive Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0316 - Reston
orange star4.8 • 151
1835 Fountain Drive Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reston
Herndon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston