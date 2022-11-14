Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midori Sushi and Martini Lounge 105 E Broadway

105 E Broadway

Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

Popular Items

dragon
midori
eel roll

soup & salad

miso soup

$6.00

organic white miso, tofu, scallion

house salad

$7.00

mixed greens, apple, carrot, ginger dressing, wonton crisps

wakame salad

$9.00

seasame seaweed salad, house marinated cucumber

grilled salmon salad

$25.00

tasmanian king salmon, mixed greens, shaved onions, avocado, edamame, cherry tomato, almonds, yuzu vinaigrette

sides

asparagus

$7.00

broccolini

$7.00

smashed potatoes

$7.00

steamed japanese rice

$5.00

wok tossed vegetables

$7.00

share plates

edamame

$6.00

soybeans, kosher salt; steamed to order

firecracker shrimp

$13.00

tempura shrimp, tossed in spicy aioli, sweet soy dipping sauce

shrimp & scallop ceviche

$17.00

cilantro lime shrimp and scallop with red pepper, serrano, wonton

chicken lettuce wrap

$12.00

ginger-soy chicken, peanut, fresh herbs, carrot, chili sombal, crisp lettuce cups

steamed potstickers

$11.00

sweet and spicy housemade pork dumplings, ponzu sauce

crab rangoon

$12.00

crab and cream cheese stuffed wontons, orange ginger glaze

seared scallops

$19.00

jumbo sea scallops, seared with baby bok choy, chipotle apricot glaze

calamari

$14.00

togarashi dusted calamari, lightly fried, tossed in sweet chili sauce, mixed greens

kushiyaki flank steak

$13.00

grilled garlic-soy marinated flank steak skewers

fresh rolls

$13.00

shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, and rice noodles in a rice wrap with sweet chili and peanut sauce

crispy rice spicy tuna

$16.00

crispy rice, spicy tuna tartare, spicy aioli, serrano

crab cakes

$15.00

wok

teriyaki

$23.00

choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu; house teriyaki, wok tossed with vegetable, pineapple and steam rice

drunken noodles

$23.00

choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu; pickled daikon, cherry tomato, bok choy, sweet & spicy sauce

chicken fried rice

$23.00

chicken, wok tossed with vegetables, egg and steamed rice

main plates

flat iron steak

$26.00

grilled , garlic-soy marinated flat iron steak, smashed truffle-fingerling potatoes, steamed asparagus

gochujang scallops

$33.00

pan seared jumbo sea scallops, carrot and zucchini noodles, scallion, sweet gochujang sauce

grilled salmon

$32.00

tasmanian king salmon, sauteed fennel and snow peas, blueberry soy reduction, steamed ginger rice

maki rolls

Avocado roll

$8.00

california roll

$11.00

Cucumber roll

$8.00

eel roll

$11.00

philadelphia roll

$9.00

salad roll

$8.00

salmon roll

$11.00

shrimp tempura roll

$10.00

spicy tuna roll

$12.00

tuna roll

$12.00

yellowtail roll

$11.00

specialty rolls

midori

$16.00

crab, asparagus, cream cheese, tempura fried; topped with midori sauce, eel sauce

ninja

$18.00

crab, tempura avocado, serrano; topped with ginger dressing, scallion

flying yuzu

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado, serrano; topped with yellowtail, yuzu tobiko, ponzu, honey wasabi, scallions

dragon

$16.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber; topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce

lotus

$18.00

salmon, cucumber and wakame; topped with seared tuna, scallon, yuze vinaigrette

dark side

$17.00

crab, avocado, cream cheese, wonton crisp, serrano; topped with tobiko, lemon truffle aioli, sriracha

fire up!

$18.00

tempura shrimp. asparagus; topped with spicy tuna, serrano, eel sauce

lemon burst

$16.00

crab, avocado, cucumber; topped torched smoke salmon, ikura, scallions, lemon

chaos

$13.00

tempura asparagus, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, pickled daikon; topped tempura flakes, scallions, honey wasabi, eel sauce

rock lobster

$19.00

cold water lobster, avocado; topped lemon-truffle aioli, scallions, tempura flakes

rainbow

$18.00

crab, cucumber; topped avocado, tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp

michigan

$16.00

crab, avocado, cram cheese; topped spicy mayo, eel sauce; baked

tiger

$16.00

shrimp, avocado, cucumber; topped salmon, black tobiko, scallion

modern sashimi

yellowtail serrano

$17.00

hamachi sashimi, ponzu sauce, serrano pepper, cilantro

tuna tataki

$17.00

#1+ ahi tuna, seared with sesame seed; dressed with ponzu & scallion

wasabi salmon

$17.00

tasmanian king salmon sashimi, honey wsabi , sesame-soy, tobikio, scallion

nigiri

fresh water eel (unagi) nigiri

$9.00

salmon (sake) nigiri

$10.00

salmon egg (ikura) nigiri

$7.00

Scallop (hotate) nigiri

$12.00

shrimp (ebi) nigiri

$7.00

Smelt egg (masago) nigiri

$6.00

tuna (ahi) nigiri

$10.00

yellowtail (hamachi) nigiri

$10.00

sashimi

fresh water eel (unagi) sashimi

$12.00

Omakase Sashimi Platter

$42.00

Chef's choice of 9 pieces; 3 varieties

salmon (sake) sashimi

$14.00

Scallop (hotate) sashimi

$14.00

tuna (ahi) sashimi

$14.00

yellowtail (hamachi) sashimi

$14.00

dessert

hong kong waffle

$10.00

Ice cream and berries

$4.00

chocolate gateau

$9.00

Beer

16oz DFT kirin ichiban

$6.00

16oz DFT goose island ipa

$7.00

16oz DFT modela negra

$7.00

16oz DFT stormcloud bird walker blonde

$7.00

BTL bud light

$5.00

BTL sapporo

$6.00

BTL guinness

$6.00

BTL heineken lager

$6.00

BTL michelob ultra

$6.00

BTL newcastle brown ale

$6.00

BTL corona

$6.00

BTL stella artois

$6.00

Wine

bouchard pinot noir glass

$13.00

j vinyards pinot noir glass

$15.00

rodney strong merlot glass

$12.00

cline zinfandel glass

$11.00

faith shiraz glass

$13.00

20 acres cabernet sauvignon glass

$13.00

joseph carr cabernet sauvignon glass

$17.00

belasaco 'llama' malbec glass

$13.00

Vitiano

$12.00

mezza di mezzacorona prosecco glass

$13.00

chasing venus sauvignon blanc glass

$12.00

chateau grand traverse riesling glass

$12.00

arcturos riesling glass

$12.00

seven daughters moscato glass

$10.00

mezzacorona pinot grigio glass

$11.00

yes way rose glass

$12.00

napa cellars chardonnay glass

$13.00

storypoint chardonnay glass

$12.00

B mezza di mezzacorona prosecco

$44.00

veuve clicquot 'yellow label' 750 ml

$96.00

veuve clicquot 'yellow label' 375 ml

$56.00

Charles de fore jean-louis, brut rose

$36.00

$42.00

chasing venus bottle

$40.00

roth estate

$44.00

cakebread

$58.00

whitehaven

$48.00

chateau grand traverse riesling bottle

$40.00

arcturos riesling bottle

$40.00

seven daughters moscato bottle

$36.00

choya ume plum wine 500 ml

$31.00

mezzacorona pinot grigio bottle

$40.00

sassorgale vermentino

$44.00

a to z pinot gris

$40.00

yes way rose bottle

$44.00

napa cellars bottle

$42.00

bouchaine chardonnay

$44.00

storypoint bottle

$40.00

au bon climat chardonnay

$40.00

louis jadot chardonnay

$52.00

imagery vchardonnay

$46.00

louis jadot pommard '16

$68.00

argyle pinot noir '18

$58.00

bouchard pinot noir bottle

$48.00

merryvale pinot noir '14

$68.00

j vinyards pinot noir bottle

$56.00

migration by duckhorn pinot noir '12

$64.00

chateau montfaucon cotes du rhone

$44.00

lungarotti rubesco riserva '07

$96.00

rodney strong merlot bottle

$44.00

barone fini merlot

$48.00

duckhorn merlot '16

$84.00

cline zinfandel bottle

$40.00

faith shiraz bottle

$48.00

col solare '12

$102.00

the prisoner '19

$78.00

twenty acres bottle

$48.00

joseph phelps cabernet sauvignon '19

$96.00

stag's leap 'artemis' cabernet sauvignon '18

$98.00

joseph carr bottle

$62.00

caymus cabernet sauvignon '19

$120.00

caymus special selection '14

$212.00

celani family cabernet sauvignon '18

$118.00

cade cabernet sauvignon '15

$130.00

opus one '11

$268.00

belasco de baquedano 'llama' malbec bottle

$48.00

amon-ra by ben glaetzer shiraz '12

$180.00

hakutsuru draft

$7.00

shirakabe gura

$8.00

tozai 'snow maiden'

$7.00

hana 'leche' flavored sake

$7.00

sake flight

$16.00

hawk in the heavens

$28.00

creme de sake

$18.00

wandering poet

$30.00

dreamy clouds

$36.00

gutierrez colosia jerez oloroso sherry

$8.00

fonesca 'ruby' port

$8.00

taylor fladgate 10 yr 'tawny' port

$9.00

NA Beverages

Voss Still 375 ml

$4.00

Voss Still 800 ml

$7.00

Voss Sparkling 375 ml

$4.00

Voss Sparkling 800 ml

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Berry Sparkler

$5.00

cucumber fizz

$5.00

fresh lemonade

$6.00

virgin marry

$6.00

virgin mojito

$6.00

green tea

$3.00

alpine berry

$3.00

mountain chai

$3.00

earl grey

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

Signature Cocktails

pink tsunami

$12.00

rosemary paloma

$12.00

traverse city lemonade

$12.00

whiskey smash

$13.00

pineapple jalepeno margarita

$13.00

blackberry bramble

$13.00

moscow blue

$12.00

smoked demerara old fashioned

$13.00

rye manhattan

$13.00

Seasonals

Oaxaca old fashioned

$13.00

Watermelon sangria

$14.00

Tainted saint

$12.00

Coco berry smash

$13.00

Bubbles & Lychee

$13.00

Apple Cider mule

$13.00

Un-Fig-Ettable Old Fashion

$13.00

Harvest Moon

$13.00

Dirty Chai

$13.00

High Fashioned

$13.00

Martinis

asian pear

$12.00

beekeeper

$13.00

blood orange

$12.00

cosmo

$13.00

cucumber melange

$12.00

night cap

$14.00

dragon bite

$13.00

gibson

$12.00

lavender petals

$12.00

le chocolat

$14.00

lemon drop martini

$12.00

pink blossom

$12.00

pomegranate

$12.00

raspberry torte

$14.00

strawberry basil

$13.00

superfruit

$13.00

the classic

$12.00

the dirty

$12.00

the skinny

$12.00

uptown cosmo

$13.00

vesper

$12.00

white orchid

$14.00

white peach

$13.00

yum berry

$12.00

Liquor

Q-Tonic

$3.00

Absolut Pears

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Ciroc

$9.00+

Double Cross

$11.00+

Dutchess

$10.00+

Grand Traverse Cherry

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Grey Goose Le Melon

$11.00+

Haku

$10.00+

Hangar 1

$9.00+

Hangar 1 Madarin Blossum

$9.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Ketel One Citron

$8.00+

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$8.00+

ketel one grapefruit & orange

$8.00+

Ketel One Peach Blossum

$8.00+

Michigrain Distillery

$11.00+

Prarie

$9.00+

Pravda

$8.00+

Shakers rye

$11.00+

Skyy Blood Orange

$8.00+

Stoli Blueberi

$8.00+

Stoli Elit

$14.00+

Stoli Razberi

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Two James

$8.00+

Valentine

$11.00+

Van Gogh Chocolate

$8.00+

Van Gogh Espresso

$8.00+

Vox

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Beefeater

$8.00+

Beefeater 24

$9.00+

Bombay Saphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Aviation

$10.00+

Liberator (Barrel aged)

$11.00+

Empress

$10.00+

Tanqueray Rangpur

$9.00+

The Botanist

$11.00+

Roku

$10.00+

Tanqueray 10

$10.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Flora de Cana

$8.00+

Flora de Cana (reserved)

$9.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Selva Rey

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional (blanco)

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional (repesado)

$8.00+

Dobel

$11.00+

Don Julio 1942

$21.00+

Komos

$21.00+

Clase Azul

$21.00+

Don Julio Blanc

$11.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Patron Reposado

$11.00+

Cas Amigos (blanco)

$11.00+

Cas Amigos (repesado)

$12.00+

Cas Amigos (Anejo)

$13.00+

Gracias a Dios Mezcal

$10.00+

Banhez Mezcal

$10.00+

Patron Citronge

$8.00+

Xicaru Mezcal

$10.00+

Angels Envy

$12.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00+

Bakers

$13.00+

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$11.00+

Blantons

$14.00+

Bookers

$14.00+

Bulliet

$8.00+

Bulliet rye

$9.00+

Canadian Club

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Eagle Rare

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

jameson

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Jim Beam Black

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.00+

Seagrams

$7.00+

Templeton 10 year

$16.00+

Templeton 4 year

$9.00+

Templeton 6 year

$12.00+

Wild Turkey Rare

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Aberlour 12 year

$10.00+

Balvenie Double Wood

$12.00+

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$11.00+

Chivas Regal

$9.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Glenfiditch

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12 year

$10.00+

Hakushu 12 year

$13.00+

Hibiki 12 year

$13.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00+

Johnnie Walker Gold

$16.00+

Johnnie Walker Green

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Lagavulin

$18.00+

Laphroaig

$11.00+

Macallan 12 year

$13.00+

Oban

$14.00+

Yamazaki

$13.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Bronca

$9.00

Fernet Menta

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Milk Chocolate

$7.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$8.00

Hennessy

$9.00+

Courvoisier

$10.00+

Mistral Nobel Pisco

$10.00+

Rémy martin

$26.00+

Cocktails

aperol spritz

$13.00

bellini

$12.00

berry bourbon smash

$12.00

blood orange margarita

$13.00

bloody mary

$12.00

coco lime mojito

$12.00

french 75

$11.00

gimlet

$9.00

irish coffee

$10.00

lavender basil fizz

$12.00

long island ice tea

$12.00

margarita

$12.00

mimosa

$11.00

moscow mule

$12.00

negroni

$9.00

pina colada mojito

$12.00

pisco smash

$12.00

side car

$11.00

skinny berry bubble

$11.00

spanish sangria

$13.00

tom collins

$11.00

whiskey sour

$9.00

white russian

$11.00

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Midori, the Japanese word for green, reflects our commitment to using the freshest ingredients and implementing practices that are environmentally responsible. We strive to provide the best possible dining experience and continued high standard in quality and freshness. Our pledge to using the freshest ingredients extends from the kitchen to the bar. We believe the best cocktails are handcrafted using premium spirits and innovative mixology. Behind the bar we use house made syrups and purees, fresh herbs, fruit, and fresh squeezed juice to order. We take great pride in our commitment to serving the finest products and believe you will taste the difference.

105 E Broadway, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

