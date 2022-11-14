Midori Sushi and Martini Lounge 105 E Broadway

Restaurant info

Midori, the Japanese word for green, reflects our commitment to using the freshest ingredients and implementing practices that are environmentally responsible. We strive to provide the best possible dining experience and continued high standard in quality and freshness. Our pledge to using the freshest ingredients extends from the kitchen to the bar. We believe the best cocktails are handcrafted using premium spirits and innovative mixology. Behind the bar we use house made syrups and purees, fresh herbs, fruit, and fresh squeezed juice to order. We take great pride in our commitment to serving the finest products and believe you will taste the difference.