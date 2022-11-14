- Home
Midori Sushi and Martini Lounge 105 E Broadway
No reviews yet
105 E Broadway
Mount Pleasant, MI 48858
soup & salad
miso soup
organic white miso, tofu, scallion
house salad
mixed greens, apple, carrot, ginger dressing, wonton crisps
wakame salad
seasame seaweed salad, house marinated cucumber
grilled salmon salad
tasmanian king salmon, mixed greens, shaved onions, avocado, edamame, cherry tomato, almonds, yuzu vinaigrette
sides
share plates
edamame
soybeans, kosher salt; steamed to order
firecracker shrimp
tempura shrimp, tossed in spicy aioli, sweet soy dipping sauce
shrimp & scallop ceviche
cilantro lime shrimp and scallop with red pepper, serrano, wonton
chicken lettuce wrap
ginger-soy chicken, peanut, fresh herbs, carrot, chili sombal, crisp lettuce cups
steamed potstickers
sweet and spicy housemade pork dumplings, ponzu sauce
crab rangoon
crab and cream cheese stuffed wontons, orange ginger glaze
seared scallops
jumbo sea scallops, seared with baby bok choy, chipotle apricot glaze
calamari
togarashi dusted calamari, lightly fried, tossed in sweet chili sauce, mixed greens
kushiyaki flank steak
grilled garlic-soy marinated flank steak skewers
fresh rolls
shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, and rice noodles in a rice wrap with sweet chili and peanut sauce
crispy rice spicy tuna
crispy rice, spicy tuna tartare, spicy aioli, serrano
crab cakes
wok
teriyaki
choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu; house teriyaki, wok tossed with vegetable, pineapple and steam rice
drunken noodles
choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu; pickled daikon, cherry tomato, bok choy, sweet & spicy sauce
chicken fried rice
chicken, wok tossed with vegetables, egg and steamed rice
main plates
flat iron steak
grilled , garlic-soy marinated flat iron steak, smashed truffle-fingerling potatoes, steamed asparagus
gochujang scallops
pan seared jumbo sea scallops, carrot and zucchini noodles, scallion, sweet gochujang sauce
grilled salmon
tasmanian king salmon, sauteed fennel and snow peas, blueberry soy reduction, steamed ginger rice
maki rolls
specialty rolls
midori
crab, asparagus, cream cheese, tempura fried; topped with midori sauce, eel sauce
ninja
crab, tempura avocado, serrano; topped with ginger dressing, scallion
flying yuzu
spicy tuna, avocado, serrano; topped with yellowtail, yuzu tobiko, ponzu, honey wasabi, scallions
dragon
shrimp tempura, cucumber; topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce
lotus
salmon, cucumber and wakame; topped with seared tuna, scallon, yuze vinaigrette
dark side
crab, avocado, cream cheese, wonton crisp, serrano; topped with tobiko, lemon truffle aioli, sriracha
fire up!
tempura shrimp. asparagus; topped with spicy tuna, serrano, eel sauce
lemon burst
crab, avocado, cucumber; topped torched smoke salmon, ikura, scallions, lemon
chaos
tempura asparagus, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, pickled daikon; topped tempura flakes, scallions, honey wasabi, eel sauce
rock lobster
cold water lobster, avocado; topped lemon-truffle aioli, scallions, tempura flakes
rainbow
crab, cucumber; topped avocado, tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp
michigan
crab, avocado, cram cheese; topped spicy mayo, eel sauce; baked
tiger
shrimp, avocado, cucumber; topped salmon, black tobiko, scallion
modern sashimi
nigiri
sashimi
Beer
Wine
bouchard pinot noir glass
j vinyards pinot noir glass
rodney strong merlot glass
cline zinfandel glass
faith shiraz glass
20 acres cabernet sauvignon glass
joseph carr cabernet sauvignon glass
belasaco 'llama' malbec glass
Vitiano
mezza di mezzacorona prosecco glass
chasing venus sauvignon blanc glass
chateau grand traverse riesling glass
arcturos riesling glass
seven daughters moscato glass
mezzacorona pinot grigio glass
yes way rose glass
napa cellars chardonnay glass
storypoint chardonnay glass
B mezza di mezzacorona prosecco
veuve clicquot 'yellow label' 750 ml
veuve clicquot 'yellow label' 375 ml
Charles de fore jean-louis, brut rose
locations
chasing venus bottle
roth estate
cakebread
whitehaven
chateau grand traverse riesling bottle
arcturos riesling bottle
seven daughters moscato bottle
choya ume plum wine 500 ml
mezzacorona pinot grigio bottle
sassorgale vermentino
a to z pinot gris
yes way rose bottle
napa cellars bottle
bouchaine chardonnay
storypoint bottle
au bon climat chardonnay
louis jadot chardonnay
imagery vchardonnay
louis jadot pommard '16
argyle pinot noir '18
bouchard pinot noir bottle
merryvale pinot noir '14
j vinyards pinot noir bottle
migration by duckhorn pinot noir '12
chateau montfaucon cotes du rhone
lungarotti rubesco riserva '07
rodney strong merlot bottle
barone fini merlot
duckhorn merlot '16
cline zinfandel bottle
faith shiraz bottle
col solare '12
the prisoner '19
twenty acres bottle
joseph phelps cabernet sauvignon '19
stag's leap 'artemis' cabernet sauvignon '18
joseph carr bottle
caymus cabernet sauvignon '19
caymus special selection '14
celani family cabernet sauvignon '18
cade cabernet sauvignon '15
opus one '11
belasco de baquedano 'llama' malbec bottle
amon-ra by ben glaetzer shiraz '12
hakutsuru draft
shirakabe gura
tozai 'snow maiden'
hana 'leche' flavored sake
sake flight
hawk in the heavens
creme de sake
wandering poet
dreamy clouds
gutierrez colosia jerez oloroso sherry
fonesca 'ruby' port
taylor fladgate 10 yr 'tawny' port
NA Beverages
Voss Still 375 ml
Voss Still 800 ml
Voss Sparkling 375 ml
Voss Sparkling 800 ml
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Tonic
Soda Water
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Ginger beer
Lemonade
Berry Sparkler
cucumber fizz
fresh lemonade
virgin marry
virgin mojito
green tea
alpine berry
mountain chai
earl grey
coffee
Signature Cocktails
Seasonals
Martinis
asian pear
beekeeper
blood orange
cosmo
cucumber melange
night cap
dragon bite
gibson
lavender petals
le chocolat
lemon drop martini
pink blossom
pomegranate
raspberry torte
strawberry basil
superfruit
the classic
the dirty
the skinny
uptown cosmo
vesper
white orchid
white peach
yum berry
Liquor
Q-Tonic
Absolut Pears
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Ciroc
Double Cross
Dutchess
Grand Traverse Cherry
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Le Melon
Haku
Hangar 1
Hangar 1 Madarin Blossum
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Ketel One Cucumber & Mint
ketel one grapefruit & orange
Ketel One Peach Blossum
Michigrain Distillery
Prarie
Pravda
Shakers rye
Skyy Blood Orange
Stoli Blueberi
Stoli Elit
Stoli Razberi
Titos
Two James
Valentine
Van Gogh Chocolate
Van Gogh Espresso
Vox
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Beefeater 24
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Aviation
Liberator (Barrel aged)
Empress
Tanqueray Rangpur
The Botanist
Roku
Tanqueray 10
Bacardi
Flora de Cana
Flora de Cana (reserved)
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Selva Rey
Jose Cuervo Tradicional (blanco)
Jose Cuervo Tradicional (repesado)
Dobel
Don Julio 1942
Komos
Clase Azul
Don Julio Blanc
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Cas Amigos (blanco)
Cas Amigos (repesado)
Cas Amigos (Anejo)
Gracias a Dios Mezcal
Banhez Mezcal
Patron Citronge
Xicaru Mezcal
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Bakers
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Rye
Blantons
Bookers
Bulliet
Bulliet rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Jack Daniels
jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Seagrams
Templeton 10 year
Templeton 4 year
Templeton 6 year
Wild Turkey Rare
Woodford Reserve
Aberlour 12 year
Balvenie Double Wood
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenfiditch
Glenlivet 12 year
Hakushu 12 year
Hibiki 12 year
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Green
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin
Laphroaig
Macallan 12 year
Oban
Yamazaki
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Fernet Bronca
Fernet Menta
Frangelico
Godiva Milk Chocolate
Godiva White Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Molly's Irish Cream
Hennessy
Courvoisier
Mistral Nobel Pisco
Rémy martin
Cocktails
aperol spritz
bellini
berry bourbon smash
blood orange margarita
bloody mary
coco lime mojito
french 75
gimlet
irish coffee
lavender basil fizz
long island ice tea
margarita
mimosa
moscow mule
negroni
pina colada mojito
pisco smash
side car
skinny berry bubble
spanish sangria
tom collins
whiskey sour
white russian
dessert
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Midori, the Japanese word for green, reflects our commitment to using the freshest ingredients and implementing practices that are environmentally responsible. We strive to provide the best possible dining experience and continued high standard in quality and freshness. Our pledge to using the freshest ingredients extends from the kitchen to the bar. We believe the best cocktails are handcrafted using premium spirits and innovative mixology. Behind the bar we use house made syrups and purees, fresh herbs, fruit, and fresh squeezed juice to order. We take great pride in our commitment to serving the finest products and believe you will taste the difference.
105 E Broadway, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858