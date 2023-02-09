Midorie Miami
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Midorie is a traditional Japanese restaurant that uses simple, time-honored techniques to offer an authentic sushi and donburi dining experience in the heart of Coconut Grove.
Location
3444 Main Highway, Coconut grove, FL 33133
