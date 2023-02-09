Main picView gallery

Midorie Miami

review star

No reviews yet

3444 Main Highway

Coconut grove, FL 33133

Bowls

Midorie Bowl

$24.00

Salmon, Tuna, Blue Crab and Shitake Mushroom

Sake Bowl

$20.00

Atlantic Salmon

Maguro Bowl

$22.00

Yellowfin Tuna

Kani Bowl

$22.00

Wild Blue Crab

Hamachi Bowl

$24.00

Japanese Yellowtail

Yasai Bowl

$17.00

Braised shiitake, carrots, radish and seaweed variety

Half Sake Bowl

$10.00

Half Maguro Bowl

$11.00

Nigiri

Aji Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

Akami Nigiri

$8.00

Bluefin Tuna

Akamutsu Nigiri

$17.00Out of stock

Anago Nigiri

$10.00

Botan Ebi Nigiri

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp

Chutoro Nigiri

$12.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Engawa Nigiri

$6.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$9.00

Japanese Yellowtail

Hirame Nigiri

$5.00

Fluke

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Hokkaido Scallop

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

Marinated Salmon Roe

Itoyori Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Japanese Uni Nigiri

$20.00

Kamasu Nigiri

$10.00

Kani Nigiri

$7.00

Kanpachi Nigiri

$10.00

Ambejack

Kin Medai Nigiri

$12.00

Kuromutsu Nigiri

$14.00

Madai Nigiri

$6.00

Japanese Sea Bream

Maguro Nigiri

$6.00

Otoro Nigiri

$14.00

Fatty Tuna

Sake Nigiri

$5.00

Atlantic Salmon

Sawara Nigiri

$10.00

Shima Aji Nigiri

$9.00

Striped Jack

Sumi Ika Nigiri

$10.00

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

B.B.Q. Eel

Sawara Nigiri

$10.00

Wagyu Nigiri

$18.00

Japanese Uni Murasaki Nigiri

$20.00

Susuki Nigiri

$10.00

Sashimi

Aji Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Akami Sashimi

$8.00

Bluefin Tuna

Akamutsu Sashimi

$17.00Out of stock

Anago Sashimi

$10.00

Botan Ebi Sashimi

$8.00

Chutoro Sashimi

$12.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Engawa Sashimi

$6.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$9.00

Japanese Yellowtail

Hirame Sashimi

$5.00

Fluke

Hotate Sashimi

$7.00

Hokkaido Scallop

Ikura Sashimi

$9.00

Marinated Salmon Roe

Itoyori Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Japanese Uni Sashimi

$20.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$10.00

Ambejack

Kin Medai Sashimi

$12.00

Kuromutsu Sashimi

$14.00

Madai Sashimi

$6.00

Japanese Sea Bream

Maguro Sashimi

$6.00

Otoro Sashimi

$14.00

Fatty Tuna

Sake Sashimi

$5.00

Atlantic Salmon

Sawara Sashimi

$10.00

Shima Aji Sashimi

$9.00

Striped Jack

Sumi Ika Sashimi

$10.00

Unagi Sashimi

$7.00

B.B.Q. Eel

Sawara Sashimi

$10.00

Japanese Uni Murasaki Sashimi

$20.00

Susuki Sashimi

$10.00

Maki

Avocado Maki

$10.00

California Maki

$16.00

Made with Wild Blue Crab

Eel Cucumber Avocado Maki

$18.00

Kappa Maki

$10.00

Midorie Maki

$19.00

Tuna, Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Wakame and braised Shiitake

Negihama Maki

$18.00

Hamachi, Scallions, Wasabi

Negitoro Maki

$20.00

Fatty Tuna

Salmon Avocado Maki

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$16.00

Yasai Maki

$10.00

Assorted Vegetables

Omakase

Chirashi

$50.00

12 pc sashimi over rice

Omakase Sashimi

$90.00

12 pc

Bento Box Omakase Nigiri

$105.00

12 pieces nigiri + 1 maki

Sides

Edamame

$7.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

Sawara Tataki

$35.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Side Of Soba

$5.00

Side Of Sushi Rice

$5.00

Small Salad

$6.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Fresh Wasabi

$10.00

Desserts

Mango Panna Cotta

$7.00

Black Sesame Panna Cotta

$7.00

Mochi

$3.50

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna Still

$6.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling

$6.00

Yuzunade

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Mango Soda

$8.00

Melon Soda

$8.00

Peach Soda

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Midorie is a traditional Japanese restaurant that uses simple, time-honored techniques to offer an authentic sushi and donburi dining experience in the heart of Coconut Grove.

Location

3444 Main Highway, Coconut grove, FL 33133

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

