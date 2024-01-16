- Home
KTX Sports Bar
25600 Westheimer Pkwy
400
Katy, TX 77494
DRINKS
BEERS
- KARBACH$6.00
- ST.ARNOLD$6.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA$6.00
- STELLA ARTOIS$6.00
- MODELO$6.00
- Firestone 805$5.00
- DOS XX$6.00
- YUENGLING$6.00
- MILLER LITE$5.00
- SHINER BOCK$6.00
- LONE PINT$7.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- SHINER BOCH$6.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Corona Premium$6.00
- Dos XX$6.00
- HIGH NOON$5.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$6.00
- NUTRL$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Modelo Negra$6.00
- Polar$6.00
- WHITE CLAW$5.00
- TWISTED TEA$5.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Karbach Crawford Bock$6.00
- BKT Domestic$30.00
- BKT Imported$36.00
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
- STRAWBERRY FIELDS$13.00
A jungle of flavors, reminiscent of the Caribbean that refreshes our palates with the sweetness of tropical fruits and a slight bitter touch.
- CRYSTAL SKIES$13.00
A vivid blend of hibiscus and pomegranate. With a visually stunning crimson hue, it delivers a refreshing balance of floral and sweet-tangy notes. Cheers!
- BLOOM STREET$13.00
Crafted with precision, this cocktail features quality rum infused with a house-made ginger-cardamom syrup. Fresh mint leaves and a splash of lime juice enhance the concoction.
- BERRY NICE$13.00
TX Whiskey, ginger syrup, and a combination of Creme de Cassis and peach schnapps.
- JAMESON SMASH$13.00
Elegant and delicate cocktail that hides the herbal earthiness of butterfly pea flowers and is scented with sweet notes of lavender.
- RED RUBY LEMONADE$13.00
Experience a fiery fusion featuring Spicy Tamarind vodka, zesty tamarind, and a kick of ginger beer. Served with a squeeze of lime.
- PINK LINEN$13.00
Tequila Juarez Reposado, 400 conejos mezcal, Ancho Reyes poblano liqueur, lime, pineapple, agave.
- LOVE NOTE$13.00
This Blackberry Whiskey Smash cocktail combines Jin Bean bourbon whiskey, mint, fresh lime, and blackberries.
- TEQUILA MOCKINGBIRD$13.00
- MEXICAN SLIPPER$13.00
FROZEN COCKTAILS
- FZ Pina Colada$9.00
Escape to a tropical paradise with this Frozen Pina Colada, a luscious blend of rum, coconut cream, and pineapple for a smooth and refreshing treat.
- FZ Margarita$12.00
An icy escape featuring tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, delivering a frosty take on the iconic Margarita with a hint of citrus sophistication.
- FZ FROZE$10.00Out of stock
A frosty twist on the classic Mojito, blending white rum, mint, lime juice, and a touch of sweetness for a refreshing icy delight.
- FZ Passion Margarita$11.00Out of stock
Elevate your frozen Margarita experience with the exotic allure of passion fruit, creating a tropical, tangy sensation in every icy sip.
- Frozen Flight$18.00Out of stock
Flight of our best frozen Margarita, Passion Fruit Margarita, Pina Colada and Mojito
LIQUOR
- Buchanans 12$9.00
- Chivas Regal 12$11.00
- Chivas Regal 18$17.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$25.00
- Old Parr$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Double Black Label$18.00
- Buchanans Pineapple$12.00
- BULLIET RYE$9.00
- JIM BEAM$7.00
- JAMESON$8.00
- JACK DANIELS$7.00
- BASIL HAYDEN$10.00
- KNOB CREEK$9.00
- MAKERS MARK$8.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE$11.00
- BALVENIE 12$14.00
- BUFFALO TRACE$10.00
- HENNESSEY$11.00
- MACALAN 12$13.00
- GLENLIVET 12$13.00
- GLENFIDDICH 12$13.00
- GLENLIVET 15$16.00
- WELLER$12.00
- WILD TURKEY$8.00
- BLANTONS$22.00
- FIREBALL$6.00
- CROWN$8.00
- SKREWBALL$7.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Diplomatico Mantuano$9.00
- Diplomatico Planas$7.00
- Malibu Rum$7.00
- CAPTAIN MORGAN$7.00
- Casamigos Silver$11.00
- Clase Azul Plata$20.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio ANEJO$12.00
- Don Julio Silver$11.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Teremana Reposado$9.00
- Teremana Silver$9.00
- MEZCAL$10.00
- Well Vodka$6.00
- TITOS$8.00
- Belvedere$9.00
- Ciroc$9.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Deep Eddy LEMON$8.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- DEEP EDDY RUBY RED$8.00
- Bombay SAPPHIRE$9.00
- Empress$8.00
- Hendricks$8.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- STRAWBERRY RHUBARB$9.00
- Bailey's$8.00
- KAHLUA$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Amaro Montenegro$9.00
- Frangelico$8.00
SHOTS
WINE
- House Pinot Noir$8.00
- ELOUAN$12.00
- BECKERS CAB$10.00
- DAOU CAB$15.00
- TRIVENTO MALBEC$11.00
- CONUNDRUM$10.00
- MASCHIO$11.00
- HOUSE PG$8.00
- TORRESELLA$10.00
- GIOSSO MOSCATO$9.00
- HOUSE CHARDONNAY$8.00
- SEA SUN CHARDONNAY$10.00
- KIM CRAWFORD SB$12.00
- HOUSE ROSE$8.00
- PERRIN GRAN PREBOIS$9.00
- SANGRIA$9.00
- MIMOSA GLASS$4.00
- MIMOSA CARAFE$25.00
- BLOODY MARY$9.00
- HOUSE CABERNET$8.00
- BTL House PINOT NOIR$28.00
- BTL ELOUAN$48.00
- BTL ETUDE$70.00
- BTL HOUSE CABERNET$28.00
- BTL DAOU CAB$54.00
- BTL AUSTIN HOPE CAB$62.00
- BTL CAYMUS CAB$160.00
- BTL TRIVENTO$38.00
- BTL CATENA$56.00
- BTL CONUNDRUM$36.00
- BTL PRISONER$80.00
- BTL UNSHACKELED$60.00
- PERRIER JOUET$80.00
- MOET$120.00
- BTL GIOSSO$32.00
- BTL HOUSE CHARDONNAY$28.00
- BTL SEASUN CHARD$34.00
- BTL KIM CRAWFORD$44.00
- BTL HOUSE ROSE$28.00
- BTL PERRIN GRAN ROSE$32.00
- BTL BECKER CAB$36.00
SOFT DRINKS
FOOD
SMALL PLATES
- TRUFFLE OIL FRIES$13.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice and tortilla chips. ¡Perfect to share!
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$10.00
Perfect combination of flavors… Shredded beef, Shredded chicken, and Cheese.
- TUSCAN HUMMUS$10.00
Plantain toston trio with shredded beef or shredded chicken, pico de gallo and roasted red pepper sauce
- SW EGGROLLS$11.00
- HOT HONEY CHICKEN BITES$13.00
Fried breaded cheese stick or a spear of bread dough stuffed with queso blanco.
- HANGOVER SAMPLER$17.00
Smoke bacon, cheddar melted cheese and creamy ranch
- CHIPS & SALSA$7.00
Argentine Style sausage over the grill, with a unique smoky flavor sauce, chimichurri and our butter toasted bread
- TRIO$10.00
- GIANT PRETZEL$11.00
- ULTIMATE NACHOS$14.00
SALADS
- COBB SALAD$17.00
Certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, provolone cheese and our creamychurry sauce. Served with crispy delicious french fries
- SHRIMP & AVOCADO SALAD$14.00
Certified angus beef and cheddar cheese. Served with delicious french fries
- SUMMER SALAD$12.00
Certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, Pickles, onions rings, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce. Served with crispy delicious french fries.
- SAUTEED BRUSSEL SALAD$13.00
Certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and smoke pepper sauce. Served with crispy delicious french fries
WINGS
QUESADILLAS
HANDHELDS
BRUNCH
SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Welcome to Midpoint, your new neighborhood Sports Bar and Beer Garden in the Katy area offering an array of domestic, imported and craft beers as well as crafted cocktails. Our menu features some mouthwatering burgers and everyone’s favorite traditional sports bar fare coupled with some international touch to satisfy the hungry and adventurous.
25600 Westheimer Pkwy, 400, Katy, TX 77494