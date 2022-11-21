- Home
Midtown Eats and Sandbar 736 J Clyde Morris Blvd
736 J Clyde Morris Blvd
Newport News, VA 23601
Popular Items
Starters
Tuna Bites
Bites of blackened ahi tuna loin served with cajun remoulade, tartar or cocktail.
Crab Balls
deep fried battered lump claw & back fin crab balls served with cajun remoulade, cocktail or tartar.
BBQ Cheddar Balls
Deep fried battered pulled pork & sharp cheddar served with choice of sauce.
Cheese Curds
deep fried battered white cheddar. Served with a side of marinara, ranch or chipotle ranch.
Smoked Nachos
tortilla chips heaped with pulled pork, smoked chicken or chopped brisket and choice of cheese (creamy cheddar, spicy queso, shredded cheddar jack), lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, salsa & sour cream
Chips & Dips
fried tortillas served with your choice of dip.
Crab Dip
blend of cheeses & crabmeat baked and topped with old bay. Served with pita bread.
BBQ
Ribs Platter
Thick cut St. Louis ribs, smoked and glazed with our signature tangy BBQ sauce. Served with house hush puppies, slaw and choice of side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pork shoulder smoked for 14 hours with hickory & pecan. Sandwich topped with house slaw on a grilled buttered kaiser roll. Served with house potato chips, house fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Pulled Pork Platter
Pork shoulder smoked for 14 hours with hickory & pecan. Comes with hush puppies, slaw and choice of side.
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Dry rubbed hickory smoked chicken topped with tangy BBQ sauce. Sandwich topped with slaw on a grilled buttered roll. Served with house potato chips, house fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Smoked Chicken Platter
Dry rubbed hickory smoked chopped chicken with hush puppies and choice of side.
Texas Style Smoked Reuben
Slow hickory smoked hand sliced London broil topped with sauerkraut, jalapenos, Po' boy sauce, Swiss & Gouda Cheese on grilled locally baked marbled rye. Served with house potato chips, house fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Beef brisket, rubbed with sea salt and fresh ground pepper, then slow smoked for hours over hickory and pecan for a deep smoky flavor and sliced thin. Served with house potato chips, house fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Brisket Platter
Our beef brisket, rubbed with sea salt and fresh ground pepper, then slow smoked for hours over hickory and pecan for a deep smoky flavor and sliced thin. Comes with slaw, hush puppies, choice of side and sauce.
Derby's Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house smoked pulled pork topped with a blueberry honey barbecue sauce, caramelized onions and house made slaw on a grilled buttered kaiser roll. Served with house potato chips, house fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Smokestack Sandwich
Slow smoked London broil, pulled pork and bacon topped with house slaw & a sweet tangy barbecue sauce on a grilled buttered kaiser roll. Served with house potato chips, house fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Smokestack Lightning Sandwich
slow smoked London broil, pulled pork, bacon and house slaw topped with our spicy lightning sauce on a kaiser roll. Served with house potato chips, house fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Smoked Chicken and Gouda Sandwich
hand pulled, hickory smoked chicken breast with Gouda cheese, chipotle mayo & onion straws on a grilled buttered kaiser roll. Served with house potato chips, house fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
The Works Platter - Two Meats
Choose two meats from the following: Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pulled Chicken. 18//Add half rack ribs for $12. Served with slaw, hush puppies, choice of side and sauce.
The Works Platter - Three Meats
Comes with smoked pulled pork, smoked brisket and smoked pulled chicken. 24//Add half rack ribs for 12. Served with slaw, hush puppies, choice of side and sauce.
BBQ Mac & Cheese
large portion of our homemade macaroni & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or chopped brisket, then covered in your choice of BBQ sauce. 13 Add jalapenos 1 or bacon 2
Seafood
Fried Shrimp Platter
Beer battered dipped gulf shrimp deep fried with cocktail or tartar sauce. Comes with homemade hush puppies, coleslaw and choice of side.
Fried Shrimp Po' Boy
Deep fried beer battered dipped gulf shrimp topped with cajun remoulade, lettuce and diced tomatoes served on a toasted hoagie. Comes with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Fried Founder Basket
Fresh flounder lightly beer battered to a golden brown, served with lemon and choice of cocktail, tartar or horseradish barbecue. Comes with homemade hush puppies, coleslaw and choice of side.
Flounder Po' Boy
Fresh flounder lightly beer battered on a toasted 8" hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauce & cajun remoulade. Comes with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Crab Ball Platter
Deep fried balls of beer battered lump claw & back fin. Served with cocktail, tartar, Cajun remoulade or horseradish barbecue. Comes with homemade hush puppies, coleslaw and choice of side.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lightly beer battered patty of lump claw & back fin deep fried to a golden brown with lettuce, tomatoes, Cajun remoulade & old bay on a buttered toasted kaiser roll. Served with house potato chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Blackened Tuna Platter
Blackened ahi tuna prepared at your choice of temp. Served with Cajun remoulade, cocktail, tartar or horseradish barbecue. Comes with homemade hush puppies, coleslaw and choice of side.
Blackened Tuna Sandwich
Blackened ahi tuna prepared at your choice of temperature with lettuce, tomatoes and lemon. Topped with Cajun remoulade, cocktail, tartar or horseradish barbecue. Comes with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Fried Oyster Basket
Basket of fresh local oysters lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with cocktail, cajun remoulade or horseradish barbecue. Comes with house hush puppies, house slaw and choice of side.
Fried Oyster Po' Boy
Fresh local oysters lightly battered and fried to a golden brown on a toasted 8" hoagie with lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauce and cajun remoulade. Comes with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute with any other side for $1.50.
Fried Seafood Platter
Combo of crab balls, shrimp and flounder. Comes with house hush puppies, house slaw and choice of side.
Steamed Shrimp
Easy peel shrimp steamed and shaken in Old Bay or Cajun seasoning. 1/2lb - 10 1lb - 18
Burgers
Midtown Burger
Fresh ground beef topped with your choice of toppings. Single-9 Double-12. Comes with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
N'awlin's Burger
blackened pattie(s) with gulf shrimp, Gouda, grilled onions & chipotle mayo. Single-13 Double-16. Comes with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Surry Burger
Best of both worlds. Grilled chuck topped with pulled pork BBQ, cheese & coleslaw. 13 Served with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Chorizo Chuck
One patty of locally made chorizo and one patty of fresh ground chuck served on a Kaiser roll with smoked Gouda cheese, chipotle mayo & caramelized onions. 12 Served with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Subs
6" Philly Cheesesteak/Chicken Philly
Thinly sliced ribeye steak or smoked chopped chicken topped with choice of cheese and toppings. Served with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
8" Philly Steak/Chicken Philly
Thinly sliced ribeye steak or smoked chicken topped with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served with homemade chips, fries or chips and salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50
12" Philly Cheesesteak/Chicken Philly
Served with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
6" Corned Beef Sub
Top round sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
8" Corned Beef Sub
Top round sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
12" Corned Beef Sub
Top round sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese and your choice of toppings. Served with homemade chips, hand-cut fries or tortilla chips & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Reuben Sandwich
Top round sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Swiss on toasted marbled rye. Served with choice of homemade chips, fries or tortillas & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
New Yorker
Corned beef, coleslaw, 1000 Island and Swiss on marbled rye. Served with choice of homemade chips, fries or tortillas & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Applewood BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and oil & vinegar on toasted sourdough. Served with choice of homemade chips, fries or tortillas & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
French Dip
Shaved London Broil and provolone cheese on a soft 8" hoagie roll, served with our seasoned Au jus for dipping. Served with choice of homemade chips, fries or tortillas & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Melted American, Swiss, cheddar and provolone served on grilled locally baked sourdough bread. Served with choice of homemade chips, fries or tortillas & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine, parmesan and Caesar dressing. Add your choice of meat: blackened tuna 4, blackened shrimp 4, smoked chicken 2, London broil 3. Served with choice of homemade chips, fries or tortillas & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Pulled chicken, tomatoes, romaine, bacon, cheddar jack, buffalo wing sauce and ranch or bleu cheese. Served with choice of homemade chips, fries or tortillas & salsa. Substitute any other side for $1.50.
Chicken Reuben Sandwich
smoked chicken topped with sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese on a toasted buttered sourdough bread.
Salads & Gumbo
Midtown Garden
Always fresh and served on a cold plate with plenty of cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, carrots and radish with your choice of dressing. 9
Classic Caesar
crisp romaine with garlic herb croutons, grated parmesan cheese and house made dressing. Add smoked chicken 5, blackened shrimp 5, blackened tuna 6.
Big Texan
Sliced brisket, smoked chicken, cubed sharp cheddar and pepper jack with cherry tomatoes, roasted jalapenos, roasted corn, red onions and carrots over a bed of lettuce topped with spicy red pepper vinaigrette.
Gumbo
Classic Cajun gumbo with andouille sausage, smoked chicken slowly simmered and thickened with a brown roux. Shrimp can be added for extra charge.
Stuffed Baked Potato
BBQ Baked Potato
stuffed with butter, onions, sour cream, shredded cheddar jack, BBQ sauce & choice of pulled pork, smoked pulled chicken or chopped brisket. 10
Taco Baked Potato
stuffed with taco seasoned ground beef, salsa, onions, shredded cheddar jack, butter & sour cream. 10
Bacon Cheeseburger Baked Potato
Potato stuffed with ground beef, bacon, shredded cheddar jack and sour cream. 10
Philly Steak Baked Potato
Potato stuffed with butter, Philly steak, sauteed green peppers 7 onions, shredded cheddar jack and sour cream. 10
Regular Baked Potato
topped with butter, sour cream and chives. 3
Mac & Cheese
Classic Mac & Cheese 8oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce.
Classic Mac & Cheese 12oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce.
Crab Mac & Cheese 8oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce blended with crab meat.
Crab Mac & Cheese 12oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce and blended with crab.
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese 8oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce blended with pulled pork BBQ.
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese 12oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce blended with pulled pork BBQ.
Mexi-Mac Mac & Cheese 8oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce and blended with chorizo and spicy queso cheese.
Mexi-Mac Mac & Cheese 12oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce and blended with chorizo and spicy queso cheese.
Shrimp & Bacon Mac & Cheese 8oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce blended with chopped grilled shrimp and bacon.
Shrimp & Bacon Mac & Cheese 12oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce blended with chopped grilled shrimp and bacon.
Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Mac & Cheese 8oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce blended with chicken, bacon and buffalo wing sauce.
Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Mac & Cheese 12oz
Made from scratch with our special cheese sauce blended with chicken, bacon and buffalo wing sauce.
Sides
Hand-Cut Fries
Hand-cut daily. Add cheese or bacon 2. Jalapenos .50
Tater Tots
add cheese or bacon 1. Jalapenos .50
Hand-Cut Onion Rings
Beer battered hand-cut onions.
Pork Rinds
Plain or dusted with Cajun or BBQ seasoning.
House Collard Greens
House Slaw
Country Style Green Beans
Slow simmered with onions, ham & pepper.
House Mac & Cheese 5oz
Baked Potato
Topped with butter, sour cream & chives.
Smoked Baked Beans
House Hush Puppies
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Wings/Thighs
Bone-In Wings
Deep fried and shaken in your choice of sauce. Comes with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Boneless Wings
Hand-cut chunks of all white meat marinated in buttermilk, battered and shaken in your choice of sauce.
Thighs - 3
Chicken thighs smoked and tossed in your choice of sauce with ranch or bleu cheese.
Finger Food
Nachos
Tortillas topped with queso, creamy cheddar or shredded cheddar jack cheese, onions, black beans, corn and your choice of taco beef, smoked chicken or pulled pulled barbecue, oven baked, then covered with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños and sour cream. 13
Totchos
Tater tots topped with queso, creamy cheddar or shredded jack cheese, onions, black beans, corn and your choice of taco beef, smoked chicken or pulled pulled barbecue. Oven baked, then covered with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños and sour cream. 13
Half Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with cheddar jack, salsa, fiesta mix, bacon & your choice of meat: Taco Beef, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken. Served with a side of sour cream.
Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers - 6
Six deep fried battered cheddar stuffed jalapenos served with ranch or choice of sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks - 6
Beer battered and deep-fried mozzarella, served with choice of sauce. 6 for $7
Fried Mushrooms
Beer battered deep-fried mushrooms with choice of dipping sauce. 1/2lb - $8 1lb - $14
Loaded Potato Skins - 4
Four deep fried and oven backed potato skins filled with bacon & cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. Add pulled pork for an additional charge.
Loaded Fries or Tots
Fries or tater tots smothered in cheddar jack, creamy cheddar or queso & topped with bacon, onions & jalapeños. Add taco beef or pulled pork barbecue for $3
Mini Corn Dogs
Cheesy Bread
Open-faced 12” sub roll covered with mozzarella or cheddar jack, garlic butter & herbs. Served with marinara.
Whole Quesadilla
Two tortillas filled with cheddar jack, salsa, fiesta mix, bacon and your choice of meat: Taco Beef, Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork.
Pizza
14" Custom Pizza
Cheese $10. Each added topping is $1.
14" Southern BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, pulled pork bbq or smoked chicken & topped with blueberry honey barbecue sauce.
14" Canadian Pizza
Pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, parmesan, double pepperoni, bacon & garlic seasoning.
14" Supreme Pizza
Pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers & mushrooms.
14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Pizza sauce topped with beef, bacon, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella & cheddar jack.
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef, ham & bacon.
Kid's Menu - 12 & Younger
Kid's Hand Battered Chicken Nuggets
Served with choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Comes with drink, cookie and choice of chips, fries or tater tots.
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs
Five deep fried mini dogs served with dipping sauce. Comes with drink, cookie and choice of chips, fries or tater tots.
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Comes with drink, cookie and choice of chips, fries or tater tots.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Comes with drink, cookie and choice of chips, fries or tater tots.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Single patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo or choice of toppings. Comes with drink, cookie and choice of chips, fries or tater tots.
Kid's Pizza Bread
Half sub roll topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni or sausage. Comes with drink, cookie and choice of chips, fries or tater tots.
Dessert
