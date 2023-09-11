BAR

BEER

BUD

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

ACE PEAR

$5.00

BAVIK - BELGIUM

$5.00

BOSQUE EOP

$5.00

GUINNESS STOUT

$5.00

ISOTOPES SLAMMIN AMBER

$5.00

MARBLE PILSNER

$5.00

MODELO NEGRA

$5.00

PAULANER HEFE-WEIZEN

$5.00

PAULANER OKTOBERFEST

$5.00

ROUGE HONEY KOLSH

$5.00

STONE IPA

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

DOS XX AMBER

$5.00

DOS XX LAGER

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

HEINEKEN N/A

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

MODELO NEGRA

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

TECATE

$5.00

LA CUMBRE IPA - CAN

$7.00

N/A GOLDEN ATHLETIC

$5.00

N/A IPA ATHLETIC

$5.00

SANTA FE BREWING 7-K

$6.00

SMITH & FORGE CIDER

$6.00

WINE

TRIBUTE - CABERNET SAUVIGNON - CA

$9.00

SEAN MANOR - PINOT NOIR - CA

$9.00

HESS SELECT - CHARDONNAY - CA

$10.00

J VINEYARDS - PINOT GRIS - CA

$9.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

DR. PEPPER

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

TOMATOE JUICE

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

TONIC WATER

$4.00

FOOD

Appetizers

Chips & O/G Salsa

$6.95

Quesadilla

$8.95+

Nachos Grande

$14.95

Pintos and Cheese

$7.95

Wings, Wings,Wings

$11.99+

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Salads and Soups

Tuna & Avocado Salad

$14.95

Chef Salad

$16.95

Caesar Salad

$6.25+

Cobb Salad

$16.95

House Salad

$4.25+

New Mexico Red Chili

$4.95+

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Entree's

Classic Rueben

$12.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Old Fashioned Burger

$12.95

Pulled Pork

$12.95

Smothered Burger

$12.95

Rio Hondo Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$12.95

New Mexico Frito Pie

$12.95

Hot Dog

$9.95

Turkey Panini

$12.95

Veggie Panini

$12.95

Ham Panini

$12.95

Croque Madame

$12.95

Roast Beef Panini

$12.95

Tuna Melt Panini

$12.95

Chicken Panini

$12.95

Taco Plate

$13.49

Specials

Bratwurst

$10.95

Enchiladas - Red w/Beef

$12.95

French Dip

$11.95

Tamale

$11.95+

Wedge Salad

$11.95

Extra Sides

Green Chile

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Salsa 2 oz

$1.00

Side of Salsa 4 oz

$2.00

Side of Guacamole 2 oz

$2.00

Side of Guacamole 4 oz

$4.00

SNACK FOODS

CHIPS

DORITOS NACHO CHEESE

$4.00

DORITOS RANCH

$4.00

CHEETOS CRUNCHY

$4.00

CHEETOS PUFF

$4.00

FRITOS

$4.00

DIP - BEAN SMALL

$3.00

DIP - BEAN LARGE

$5.00

DIP - NACHO CHEESE

$3.00

CANDY BARS

Candy Bars

$2.00