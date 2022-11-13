Jay's Incredible Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

Jay's Incredible Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3600 S. College Road, Suite A

Wilmington, NC 28412

BYOP

10" Whole BYOP

10" Whole BYOP

$8.00
10" BYOP

10" BYOP

$8.00
14"Whole BYOP

14"Whole BYOP

$12.00
14" BYOP

14" BYOP

$12.00
18" Whole BYOP

18" Whole BYOP

$16.00
18" BYOP

18" BYOP

$16.00

Specialty Pizza

Chicago Style Pie

Chicago Style Pie

$24.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.00+
Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$8.00+
Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$9.00+

Classic White

$10.00+

Garlic ricotta base covered with fresh tomatoes and basil.

Dee's Pickle "P"

Dee's Pickle "P"

$11.00+
Greek

Greek

$11.00+

Hawaiian

$13.00+
Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.00+
Pesky Chicken

Pesky Chicken

$12.00+
Pesto Pinolas

Pesto Pinolas

$11.00+
Primavera

Primavera

$12.00+
Spicy BBQ Chicken

Spicy BBQ Chicken

$13.00+
That's Incredible

That's Incredible

$13.00+
The Don

The Don

$13.00+
The Roma

The Roma

$13.00+
Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$11.00+
Viva Cuba

Viva Cuba

$12.00+
Zorba

Zorba

$11.00+
Pizza Of The Weeks

Pizza Of The Weeks

$10.00+

Appetizers

Calzone

Calzone

$10.00
Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Slices

$2.50
Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.00
Stuffed Rolls

Stuffed Rolls

$6.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

Salads

The House

The House

$8.20
Antipasto

Antipasto

$8.20
Greek

Greek

$8.20
The Caesar

The Caesar

$8.20

S/O Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Italian Vinarigrette

$0.50

Specials

Medium Pizza - Ashley HS

$8.00

Wings-&-A-Slice

$8.00

Weekly Special Pizza (Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza)

$10.00+

2 Slices Roni Or Cheese And A Drink

$6.00

Family Meal

$34.99

Med Cheese

$5.00

Lasagna

$13.99Out of stock

Outside Sales

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisu Cups

$5.00
Dustins Incredible Rolls

Dustins Incredible Rolls

$6.00

Cupcakes by Imaginary Cakes

$6.00

Subs

Ham + Swiss

$8.50

Pizza Sub

$9.50

Italian

$9.50

Chicken Pesto

$9.00

Adult Grill Cheese

$8.50

Veggie Sub

$9.50

Mack Sub

$9.50

Lasagna

Catering

$5.00

Dough

Small

$2.50

Medium

$3.50

Large

$4.50

20 oz

Diet Coke - 20oz

Diet Coke - 20oz

$2.00
Coke - 20oz

Coke - 20oz

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mr Pibb

$2.00Out of stock
Sun Drop

Sun Drop

$2.00

2 Liter

Diet Coke - 2L

$3.00

Coke - 2L

$3.00

Sprite - 2L

$3.00

Gift Certificates

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

15.00

$15.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30.00

$30.00

$35.00

$35.00

$40.00

$40.00

$45.00

$45.00

$50.00

$50.00

$75.00

$75.00

Catering

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3600 S. College Road, Suite A, Wilmington, NC 28412

Directions

Gallery
Jay's Incredible Pizza image

